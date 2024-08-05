You are here

  Egypt records 10.3% drop in trade deficit value

Egypt records 10.3% drop in trade deficit value

Egypt records 10.3% drop in trade deficit value
Egypt is hoping to turn its economy around by bolstering exports. Shutterstock
ARAB NEWS 
Egypt records 10.3% drop in trade deficit value

Egypt records 10.3% drop in trade deficit value
  • Value of goods leaving Egypt increased by 0.4% year on year to hit $3.81 billion in the fifth month of 2024
  • Incoming trade decreased by 5.1% to stand at $7.38 billion
ARAB NEWS 
RIYADH: Fruit, clothes and carpet exports helped Egypt reduce its trade balance deficit by 10.3 percent in May as imports also dropped, according to official data.

Figures released by the north African country’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics showed the value of goods leaving Egypt increased by 0.4 percent year on year to hit $3.81 billion in the fifth month of 2024, while incoming trade decreased by 5.1 percent to stand at $7.38 billion.   

This led to a trade deficit of $3.57 billion, with significant drops in medicines and chemicals imports helping to cut the figure.

The closing of the trade balance figures came after Egypt’s current account deficit widened significantly in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2023-2024, which ended on June 30.     

The deficit reached $17.1 billion, compared to $5.3 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the latest figures from the Central Bank of Egypt.  

The CBE attributed this change to the decline in the value of oil exports, outpacing the decrease in imports of the commodity.     

The CAPMAS statement revealed the rise in the country’s exports was driven by fresh fruits, which went  up 17.4 percent, ready-made clothes up 5.5 percent, doughs and food preparations up 32.2 percent, and carpets and kilims up 1.3 percent.

The export value of some commodities decreased in May compared to the same month a year earlier. These included a drop in crude petroleum by 4.3 percent, petroleum products by 17.4 percent, fertilizers by 5.2 percent, and plastics in their primary forms by 10.5 percent.

On the imports side, the CAPMAS data indicated that the decline was due to reduced imports of raw materials of iron or steel, which were down 0.3 percent, plastics in their primary forms by 2.9 percent, medicines and pharmaceutical preparations by 24.7 percent, as well as organic and inorganic chemicals by 23.3 percent.

Imports of other commodities increased in May compared to the corresponding month in 2023. 

These included a rise in petroleum products by 86.1 percent, wheat by 153.6 percent, and natural gas by 39.2 percent, as well as passenger cars by 15.2 percent.

Egypt is hoping to turn its economy around by bolstering exports across all sectors to diverse global markets.  

This effort emphasizes collaboration between government entities, business communities, and Egyptian exporters to enhance product quality and competitiveness.     

This also supports Egypt’s target of achieving $100 billion in annual merchandise exports in the next three years to defuse its trade deficit.

Topics: main Egypt egypt trade Egypt exports

Bahrain’s villa sales up 7.8% in H1 2024

Bahrain’s villa sales up 7.8% in H1 2024
Updated 05 August 2024
Arab News
Bahrain’s villa sales up 7.8% in H1 2024

Bahrain’s villa sales up 7.8% in H1 2024
Updated 05 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain’s residential market showed mixed performance in the first half of this year, with villa prices increasing by 7.8 percent annually, while apartment rates remained stagnant, a new report showed. 

The latest report from global real estate services provider CBRE Middle East attributes the villa price increase on a per-square-meter basis to strong local demand, with citizens primarily seeking affordable units. 

While international buyers dominate the mid-to-high-end apartment market in foreign investment zones, apartment sales remained consistent, following growth since 2021, the report added. 

CBRE estimated that around 19,356 freehold apartments are available to international investors, with an additional 1,361 units expected by year-end. 

Topics: Bahrain main

UAE non-oil sector growth robust amid rising price pressures: PMI data

UAE non-oil sector growth robust amid rising price pressures: PMI data
Arab News
UAE non-oil sector growth robust amid rising price pressures: PMI data

UAE non-oil sector growth robust amid rising price pressures: PMI data
  • S&P Global revealed that Egypt recorded a PMI of 49.7 in July, the second highest in almost three years
  • Kuwait’s PMI in July stood at 51.5, broadly unchanged from 51.6 in June
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s non-oil private sector growth remained steady in July but marked its slowest improvement in almost three years, an economy tracker showed. 

According to the S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index, the Emirates’ PMI slipped to 53.7 in July from 54.6 the previous month as competitive conditions, rising price pressures and capacity overloads weighed on performance. 

In July, the index was also below its long-run average of 54.4 but remained solidly above the 50 expansion mark. 

David Owen, chief economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “The drop in the UAE PMI is a further signal that non-oil sector growth is on a downward trend in 2024.”

He added: “Business capacity remained one of the key challenges facing the sector, as indicated by another steep uptick in backlogs as firms struggled to resolve supply and administrative issues.”

In March, UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq said that the Emirates’ economy is expected to grow by 5 percent this year, driven by a robust expansion in the non-oil sector and an increase in foreign direct investment. 

The minister also said that the UAE’s non-oil economy currently accounts for 73 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product. 

According to the S&P Global report, price inflation accelerated further in July, with companies experiencing the fastest rise in input costs for exactly two years. 

The financial agency revealed that higher input prices were once again partially passed through to customers, as output charges increased for the third month running in July. 

The PMI survey revealed that business activity levels rose further in July, as companies commented on rising inflows of new work, ongoing projects, and improved supply chain conditions. 

This rate of expansion, however, eased for the third month in a row and was the lowest recorded in the last three years. 

S&P Global said demand conditions in the UAE non-oil private sector remained favorable, with sales rising sharply. However, due to heavy competition, some firms saw a drop in new order volumes. 

The report also highlighted that the UAE’s non-oil businesses attracted international appetite in July, with exports rising at the second fastest pace in nine months. 

With concerns that clients could switch to rivals, survey reports indicated that non-oil companies often took on greater work than they could manage, S&P Global added. 

The survey said that selling prices rose again in July, with the uptick hitting an over six-year record for the second month, while vendor delivery time showed signs of improvement. 

“Although delivery times are improving and purchases rising, firms were forced to dip into their stocks to try and resolve some of these issues, which could act as a headwind to growth if inventories are noticeably depleted,” said Owen. 

The survey’s participants also showed optimism about the future growth of non-oil businesses in the UAE in the next 12 months, although their confidence slipped to its weakest level since January. 

“Overall, the PMI suggests that the non-oil sector is expanding solidly and could be strengthened if companies start to get on top of their workloads,” Owen said, adding: “Firms are generally optimistic of this, with confidence in the year ahead remaining strong, while hiring also continued in a bid to raise staff capacity.” 

In the same report, S&P Global said that Dubai’s PMI dropped to its lowest level in two-and-a-half years in July to 52.9 from 54.3 in June. 

According to the report, a softer upturn was due to low orders in Dubai’s non-oil private sector, which was partly dampened by competitive conditions. 

Egypt inching toward growth territory 

In another report, S&P Global revealed that Egypt recorded a PMI of 49.7 in July, the second highest in almost three years, but marginally lower than 49.9 in June. 

The US-based agency said that Egypt’s non-oil economy held close to the line between growth and contraction in July, with output and new business declining at marginal rates. 

The PMI survey added that employment grew in July while output expectations recovered slightly. 

“The Egyptian non-oil economy still appears to be on the cusp of expansion, with the July PMI registering just shy of the 50 mark,” said Owen. “While some firms pointed to a turning of the tide in economic conditions, particularly through rising export demand, market conditions were stated as weak elsewhere.” 

According to S&P Global, price pressures among Egyptian non-oil firms remained low in July compared to the past couple of years but showed tentative signs of intensifying as input costs rose at their steepest pace since March. 

“Inflationary pressures on firms largely followed the trend seen in the second quarter, which has been subdued compared to the heightened rates in recent years,” Owen said. 

“However, a slight pick-up in input cost inflation in July could make some firms concerned about the risk of prices picking up again and constraining business activity,” he added. 

At the start of the third quarter, non-oil businesses in Egypt reported a minor yet persistent contraction in activity levels, driven by weakening sales and price pressures. Although this pace of decline accelerated slightly from June, it was the second weakest in nearly three years. 

The report added that almost 9 percent of surveyed firms reported a decline in sales, while 7 percent noted an expansion. 

On a positive note, new export orders saw an increase for the third consecutive month in July, driven by improved demand for Egyptian non-oil goods from foreign markets.

In July, job creation in Egyptian non-oil firms also saw a slight uptick, reversing a fractional decline in June, as companies hoped that the dip in sales would be brief and that conditions would improve.

Kuwait’s non-oil private sector maintains momentum

S&P Global revealed that the non-oil private sector in Kuwait started the second half of the year positively, driven by a rise in new orders. 

Kuwait’s PMI in July stood at 51.5, broadly unchanged from 51.6 in June. 

“As has been the case for some time now, firms in Kuwait were able to use advertising and competitive pricing to secure new business and expand output during July,” said Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence. 

He added: “Discounts were often offered in spite of increasing input prices, including a record rise in staff costs.” 

According to the report, new orders continued to increase at a solid pace in July despite the rate of growth easing to a 10-month low.

S&P Global added that new orders from regular customers helped Kuwaiti non-oil companies to expand business activity again in July. 

Harker said that non-oil firms faced difficulties in finding the right talents to meet the growing demand. 

“A key challenge for firms in July was finding suitably skilled staff, and these difficulties meant that employment was unchanged during the month, resulting in a further build-up of outstanding business,” said Harker. “Firms will be hoping to find it easier to raise employment in the months ahead so that they can expand output and keep on top of workloads.”  

The survey said non-oil firms in Kuwait remained confident that output will increase over the coming year, although sentiment eased to the lowest since February. 

Topics: UAE PMI S&P Global S&P Purchasing Managers' Index main

Oil Updates – prices slip, US recession fears offset Middle East supply worries

Oil Updates – prices slip, US recession fears offset Middle East supply worries
Updated 05 August 2024
Reuters
Oil Updates – prices slip, US recession fears offset Middle East supply worries

Oil Updates – prices slip, US recession fears offset Middle East supply worries
Updated 05 August 2024
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil futures extended losses in a volatile session on Monday as fears of a recession in top oil consumer the US offset supply worries stemming from mounting tensions in the Middle East, the world’s largest oil producing region.

Share markets also tumbled across Asia as US recession worries sent investors rushing from risk assets while wagering that rapid fire rate cuts will be needed to rescue growth.

Brent crude dropped $1.04, or 1.4 percent, to $75.77 a barrel by 8:05 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $72.43 a barrel, down $1.09, or 1.5 percent.

Brent and WTI had tumbled more than 3 percent on Friday, with both contracts marking their fourth straight week of losses — biggest losing streaks since November.

US recession fears, stemming from Friday’s weak July payrolls report, only “adds to Chinese demand concerns that have been lingering in the oil market for some time,” ING analysts led by Warren Patterson said in a note.

Slumping diesel consumption in China, the world’s biggest contributor to oil demand growth, is weighing on oil prices.

Oil also came under pressure after OPEC+ stuck to its plan to phase out voluntary production cuts from October, which means supplies will rise later this year, analyst say.

A Reuters survey showed on Friday that OPEC oil output rose in July despite production cuts by the group.

However, oil prices were supported by geopolitical risks in the Middle East as fighting in Gaza continued on Sunday, the day after a round of talks in Cairo ended without result.

Israel and the US are bracing for a serious escalation in the region after Iran and its allies Hamas and Hezbollah pledged to retaliate against Israel for the killings of Hamas’ leader Ismail Haniyeh and Fuad Shukr, a top military commander from Lebanese armed group Hezbollah last week.

“The risk of a wider regional war, while I still think is small, can’t be ignored,” Sydney-based IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said. “There are some significant left and right tail risks at this point.” 

Topics: oil updates oil prices crude prices

Saudi non-oil business activity steady with July PMI at 54.4 

Saudi non-oil business activity steady with July PMI at 54.4 
Updated 05 August 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi non-oil business activity steady with July PMI at 54.4 

Saudi non-oil business activity steady with July PMI at 54.4 
  • Any PMI reading above 50 indicates growth in the non-oil sector, while readings below 50 signal contraction
  • Report said that extensive market competition has led to downward pressure on prices
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector showed robust growth in July, driven by sustained demand amid heightened competitive pressures, according to an economy tracker. 

The Riyadh Bank Saudi Arabia PMI survey, compiled by S&P Global, revealed that the Kingdom’s Purchasing Managers’ Index slightly softened to 54.4 in July, down from 55 in June and 56.4 in May. 

S&P Global said that any PMI reading above 50 indicates growth in the non-oil sector, while readings below 50 signal contraction. 

Bolstering the non-oil private sector is pivotal for Saudi Arabia as it pursues economic diversification by reducing dependence on crude revenues. 

Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank, said: “PMI managed to stay on the expansion, recording a solid 54.4, reacting to the status quo of demand and competition in the Saudi market. This figure highlights continued growth within the private sector, driven by sustained demand despite heightened competitive pressures.”  

He added: “Demand has played a crucial role in driving orders, ensuring that businesses remain active and forward-looking.”  

The report said that extensive market competition has led to downward pressure on prices, as companies strive to maintain market share by offering more attractive pricing to consumers. 

S&P Global further pointed out that staffing and inventory levels continued to expand in July, despite wavering business confidence among some survey participants. 

The report highlighted that stronger workforces helped businesses manage backlogs despite capacity challenges from the recent heatwave. 

Al-Ghaith noted that July’s survey results indicate the strong growth of Saudi non-oil businesses in international markets. 

“Additionally, new exports have continued to expand, signaling a further increase in net non-oil trade. This expansion in exports suggests that Saudi businesses are successfully penetrating international markets, which bodes well for the diversification of the economy away from oil dependency,” he said.  

Al-Ghaith added: “The growth in non-oil exports not only contributes positively to the trade balance but also indicates a strengthening of the country’s industrial and service sectors. This trend is encouraging as it underscores the effectiveness of economic reforms aimed at broadening the economic base and enhancing global trade relations.”  

According to the survey, both output and new orders, the two largest components of the PMI, expanded to a lesser extent at the start of the third quarter. 

The report revealed that output growth eased to a six-month low, while the upturn in new business was the least marked in two-and-a-half years. 

It added that vendor performance also improved in July, as the average time taken for inputs to arrive at non-oil companies shortened over the month. 

According to S&P Global, higher client demand, a healthy work pipeline, and increased government investments are crucial factors elevating business owner confidence for future growth. 

“The combination of steady demand, competitive pricing, and expanding exports paints a positive outlook for Saudi Arabia’s economic growth,” concluded Al-Ghaith. 

Topics: main PMI non-oil manufacutring Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia ranks 1st among G20 countries in workforce growth rate

Saudi Arabia ranks 1st among G20 countries in workforce growth rate
Arab News
Saudi Arabia ranks 1st among G20 countries in workforce growth rate

Saudi Arabia ranks 1st among G20 countries in workforce growth rate
  • Statistics indicated a 1.7% male growth rate and 5.5% female growth rate in Saudi Arabia
  • Rise in figures is mainly attributed to the attractiveness of the labor market in the Kingdom as a result of economic growth
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia achieved the highest growth rates in both male and female workforce participation among all G20 countries between 2016 and 2021, according to data from the Kingdom’s National Labor Observatory.

The statistics reveal a 1.7 percent growth rate for male workers in Saudi Arabia, surpassing Australia’s 1.5 percent and exceeding the rates of other G20 nations. Female workforce growth was even more notable, with a rate of 5.5 percent in Saudi Arabia compared to 2.1 percent in Australia and lower figures in the rest of the G20.

This impressive growth is attributed to the Kingdom’s dynamic labor market, driven by economic expansion, a youthful population, and initiatives aimed at boosting female participation in the workforce. These developments align with Saudi Vision 2030, which focuses on attracting and retaining top talent, including both Saudis and expatriates, and investing in the productive capabilities of women to enhance their role in the Saudi economy and society.

The National Labor Observatory also reported that Saudi Arabia saw the highest increase in labor participation rate among G20 countries, rising by 6.2 percent. Japan followed with a significantly smaller increase of 2.2 percent. Additionally, Saudi Arabia ranks second in male labor force participation rates, just behind Indonesia, with a participation rate of 70 percent for those over 25 years old, compared to Indonesia’s 72 percent.

In 2017, Saudi Arabia experienced a decline in labor force participation among the youth (ages 15 to 24), attributed to social factors such as family dependency and subjective factors including inadequate training and completion of education. However, Saudi Arabia remains among the top 10 G20 countries in terms of overall employment rate, reaching about 57 percent.

The Kingdom also recorded a high male participation rate of 76 percent and achieved a 10 percent increase in the female employment rate from 2016 to 2021. Contributing factors to these positive trends include support for job growth and nationalization in various sectors, alignment of educational outcomes with market needs, and sector-specific strategies to develop human capital. Additionally, policies and programs like income support, social protection, and initiatives promoting modern work platforms and future-oriented skills development have played crucial roles.

In 2023, Saudi Arabia reached its lowest unemployment rate of 7.7 percent, a significant drop from 12.3 percent in 2016. This rate exceeded the 2023 target of 8 percent and is nearing the Vision 2030 goal of 7 percent, reflecting the effectiveness of the Kingdom’s labor market reforms and economic strategies.

In July, Saudi Arabia played an active role in the G20 meetings held during Brazil’s presidency, particularly within the Women’s Empowerment Working Group. The three-day session, hosted in Brasilia, marked the third convening of this working group. Leading the Kingdom’s delegation was Maimunah bint Khalil Al-Khalil, secretary-general of the Family Affairs Council.

The initial two days of the meetings were dedicated to discussions among member states regarding the ministerial declaration. These discussions focused on refining the group’s priorities and consolidating agreements made in previous sessions. The aim was to produce a comprehensive declaration that reflects the collective commitments and objectives of the working group.

The timing of the G20 meetings coincided with positive economic reports about Saudi Arabia. In June, the International Monetary Fund highlighted the Kingdom’s “unprecedented economic transformation,” attributing this progress to sound government policies and effective diversification strategies. The IMF noted Saudi Arabia's growing domestic demand, ongoing financial reforms, and environmental policies as key areas of strength.

These positive assessments followed closely on the heels of figures released by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, which revealed that Saudi Arabia’s economy had grown at a pace surpassing the G20 average during the first quarter of the year. This growth underscores the Kingdom’s successful efforts to navigate and capitalize on its evolving economic landscape.

Topics: main Saudi Arabia G20

