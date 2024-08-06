You are here

  • Home
  • Iran says no arrests yet made for Hamas chief’s killing
War on Gaza

Iran says no arrests yet made for Hamas chief’s killing

Iran says no arrests yet made for Hamas chief’s killing
Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh’s killing has inflamed tensions in the region, and has drawn in Iran-backed militant groups in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bjxx8

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Iran says no arrests yet made for Hamas chief’s killing

Iran says no arrests yet made for Hamas chief’s killing
  • Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated during a visit for the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian
  • Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said Haniyeh was killed using a ‘short-range projectile’ launched from outside his accommodation in Tehran
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP
Follow

TEHRAN: Iran has yet to make any arrests linked to the suspected Israeli killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, the Iranian judiciary said Tuesday.
The leader of the Palestinian militant group was killed last Wednesday during a visit for the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
The “necessary investigations” have begun and the results will be announced “as soon as the probe is completed,” said judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir.
“Until today, no arrests have been made in connection with this case,” he said, adding that the investigations involved Iranian military officials.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said Haniyeh was killed using a “short-range projectile” launched from outside his accommodation in Tehran.
Iran and Hamas have blamed Israel and vowed to retaliate. Israel has declined to comment.
On Saturday, the New York Times reported that Iran had arrested more than two dozen people, including senior intelligence officers among others, in connection with Haniyeh’s killing.
Jahangir dismissed the claims about any arrests as “rumors” and “false.”
“Haniyeh’s assassination will definitely be met with a courageous response by the Islamic Republic,” he said.
Haniyeh’s death came hours after an Israeli strike in south Beirut killed a senior commander of Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group that Israel blamed for a deadly rocket strike on the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.
The two high-profile killings are the latest of several major incidents that have inflamed regional tensions during the Gaza war, which has drawn in Iran-backed militant groups in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen.
Late Monday, Pezeshkian said Israel would “receive the response for its crimes and arrogance,” but insisted that Tehran “is in no way seeking to expand the scope of war and crisis in the region.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Gaza Hamas Ismail Haniyeh Iran

Related

Killing of Hamas leader intended to prolong Gaza conflict, Abbas tells RIA news agency
Middle-East
Killing of Hamas leader intended to prolong Gaza conflict, Abbas tells RIA news agency
Iran says Hamas leader Haniyeh was killed by ‘short-range projectile’
Middle-East
Iran says Hamas leader Haniyeh was killed by ‘short-range projectile’

Lebanon aims to ensure Hezbollah response to Israeli attack does not cause wider war

Lebanon aims to ensure Hezbollah response to Israeli attack does not cause wider war
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Lebanon aims to ensure Hezbollah response to Israeli attack does not cause wider war

Lebanon aims to ensure Hezbollah response to Israeli attack does not cause wider war
  • Tensions in the region have spiraled in the last week following the killing of Hamas head
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters
DUBAI: Lebanon is working to ensure any response to the Israeli killing of a top Hezbollah commander in Beirut does not trigger total war in the Middle East, its Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said on Tuesday.
Tensions in the region have spiraled in the last week following the killing in Tehran of Palestinian militant group Hamas’ leader, and an Israeli strike on Beirut’s suburbs that killed the senior commander Fuad Shukr.
Hezbollah said last week that the Iran-backed group will respond in a studied manner.
Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct.7 and ignited a war in Gaza.

South Korea urges its citizens to leave Lebanon and Israel

South Korea urges its citizens to leave Lebanon and Israel
Updated 06 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

South Korea urges its citizens to leave Lebanon and Israel

South Korea urges its citizens to leave Lebanon and Israel
  • The travel advisory was issued after a commander of the Iran-aligned Lebanese group Hezbollah and the head of the political wing of Hamas, the group that runs the Gaza Strip
Updated 06 August 2024
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea’s foreign ministry on Tuesday “strongly advised” its nationals in Lebanon and Israel to leave as soon as possible because of escalating tensions in the Middle East.
The travel advisory was issued after a commander of the Iran-aligned Lebanese group Hezbollah and the head of the political wing of Hamas, the group that runs the Gaza Strip, were killed, Lee Jae-woong, a ministry spokesperson said.
The assassinations came after a deadly rocket attack in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights late last month.
“South Korea’s government...hopes that diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions such as negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release will not stop,” Lee told a briefing.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in the Iranian capital Tehran last week, an attack that drew threats of revenge on Israel and fueled further concern that the conflict in Gaza was turning into a wider Middle East war.
Washington has been urging other countries through diplomatic channels to tell Iran that escalation in the Middle East is not in their interest, a State Department spokesperson said on Monday.
More than 500 South Korean nationals are currently residing in Israel and around 120 in Lebanon as of Tuesday, according to the ministry.

Topics: Lebanon Israel War on Gaza

Israeli rights group says Palestinian prisoners subject to systematic abuse

Israeli rights group says Palestinian prisoners subject to systematic abuse
Updated 06 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Israeli rights group says Palestinian prisoners subject to systematic abuse

Israeli rights group says Palestinian prisoners subject to systematic abuse
  • Israel subjected Palestinian detainees to arbitrary violence and sexual abuse, says rights group 
  • Report based on interviews with 55 Palestinians prisoners from Gaza, West Bank and Israel
Updated 06 August 2024
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel has conducted a systematic policy of prisoner abuse and torture since the start of the war in Gaza, subjecting Palestinian detainees to acts ranging from arbitrary violence to sexual abuse, a report from Israeli rights group B’Tselem said on Monday.
The group said the report was based on interviews with 55 Palestinians from Gaza, the West Bank and Israel, who were detained in Israeli prisons since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel that set off the war, most of them without being tried.
“The testimonies clearly indicate a systematic, institutional policy focused on the continual abuse and torture of all Palestinian prisoners held by Israel,” the report said.
The report was issued days after the Israeli military detained nine soldiers accused of severe abuse of a prisoner in a military facility in the Negev desert. According to Israeli press reports, the soldiers are accused of sexually abusing a member of an elite Hamas unit.
A spokesperson for the Israel Prison Service said that all prisoners were treated according to the law and all basic rights were fully applied by professionally trained guards.
“We are not aware of the claims you described and as far as we know, no such events have occurred under IPS responsibility,” the spokesperson said, adding that detainees had the right to file complaints that would be fully examined and investigated.
B’Tselem detailed allegations that Palestinian prisoners were subjected to arbitrary beatings, degrading and humiliating treatment and sleep deprivation, as well as “the repeated use of sexual violence, in varying degrees of severity.”
“The overall picture indicates abuse and torture carried out under orders, in utter defiance of Israel’s obligations both under domestic law and international law,” the report said.
Allegations of prisoner abuse have surfaced repeatedly during the war in Gaza, adding to mounting international pressure on Israel over its conduct of the 10 month-old war.
The report from B’Tselem, a group that documents human rights violations by Israel in the occupied West Bank and other areas, said the treatment accorded to prisoners was a deliberate policy implemented under the direction of the hard-line National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
The prison service spokesperson said that since the Oct. 7 attack, Ben-Gvir had ordered that prison conditions be made more strict to reverse an improvement in conditions allowed previously.
Qadura Fares, head of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Commission for Prisoners and Ex-Detainees Affairs, reiterated a call for an international commission of inquiry into the treatment of prisoners to hold Israel accountable.
“We have documentation of the crimes committed by Israel against Palestinian detainees in its prisons and we have horrific testimonies of what detainees are subjected to, whether related to torture, rape and other crimes,” he said.

Topics: Israel Gaza Palestine Palestinian prisoners B’Tselem Arab News Pakistan

Farmers innovate to save Iraq’s rice production

Farmers innovate to save Iraq’s rice production
Updated 06 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Farmers innovate to save Iraq’s rice production

Farmers innovate to save Iraq’s rice production
Updated 06 August 2024
AFP

NAJAF, Iraq: After seeing his once-lush rice field shrink in recent years due to relentless drought, Iraqi farmer Muntazer Al-Joufi fought back using tougher seeds and water-saving irrigation techniques.

“It’s the first time we’re using modern techniques that consume less water” to cultivate rice, Joufi, 40, said as he surveyed his land in the central province of Najaf.

“There is a huge difference” compared to flooding the field, Joufi added, referring to a traditional method by which the land must stay submerged all summer.

But four consecutive years of drought and declining rainfall have strangled rice production in Iraq, which is still recovering from years of war and chaos, and where rice and bread are a staple of the diet.

The United Nations says Iraq is one of the world’s five most climate-vulnerable nations.

Joufi is among farmers receiving support from the agriculture ministry, whose experts have been developing innovative methods to save Iraq’s rice production.

Their work involves pairing resilient rice seeds with modern irrigation systems to replace the flooding method in a country hit by water scarcity, heatwaves and dwindling rivers.

Under Iraq’s scorching sun, with temperature soaring toward 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit), Joufi trudged across the muddy field, pausing to tend malfunctioning sprinklers spread out on his one hectare (2.5 acres) of land.

Iraq’s rice crop usually requires between 10 and 12 billion cubic meters of water during the five-month growing period.

However, experts say new methods using sprinklers and drip irrigation use 70 percent less water than the traditional flooding practice, when workers had to ensure fields were totally covered with water.

Now, Joufi said, it takes just “one person to turn on the sprinklers... and water reaches every patch of the land.”

Agriculture ministry experts say that during the years of drought, the area planted with rice has shrunk from more than 30,000 hectares to just 5,000.

“Because of the drought and water scarcity, we must use modern irrigation techniques and new seeds,” said Abdel Kazem Jawad Moussa, who leads a team of such experts.

They have been experimenting with different types of sprinklers, drip irrigation, and five different kinds of seeds that withstand drought and consume less water in the hope of finding the best combination.

“We want to learn which seed genotypes respond well” to irrigation using sprinklers instead of flooding, Moussa said.

Last year, Al-Ghari — a genotype derived from Iraq’s prized amber rice — and South Asian jasmine seeds yielded good results when cultivated with small sprinklers, so experts offered the combination to farmers like Joufi, hoping for the best.

“At the end of the season, we will come up with recommendations,” Moussa said, adding that he also hoped to introduce three new types of seeds next year with a shorter planting season.

In addition to drought, the authorities blame upstream dams built by Iraq’s powerful neighbors Iran and Turkiye for dramatically lowering water levels in the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, which have irrigated Iraq for millennia.

Water scarcity has forced many farmers to abandon their plots, and authorities have drastically reduced farm activity to ensure sufficient drinking water for Iraq’s 43 million people.

In 2022, authorities limited the rice crop areas to 1,000 hectares in Najaf and the southern province of Diwaniyah, the heartlands of planting amber rice.

Recently, farmers in Diwaniyah protested, urging the government to allow them to farm their lands after a two-year halt.

But despite bountiful rains this winter that helped ease water shortages, authorities have only permitted them to cultivate rice on 30 percent of their lands.

“The last good year was 2020,” said farmer Fayez Al-Yassiri in his field in Diwaniyah where he hopes to forge on growing amber and jasmine rice.

Iraq is the second-largest oil producer in the OPEC cartel, but despite having immense oil and gas reserves, it remains dependent on imports to meet its energy needs and faces chronic power outages.

Yassiri urged the authorities to help, specifically by providing farmers with electricity and pesticides.

His cousin Bassem Yassiri was less hopeful. “Water shortages have ended agriculture in this region,” he said.

Topics: Iraq

Related

BP to develop new oil and gas fields in Iraq
Business & Economy
BP to develop new oil and gas fields in Iraq
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. (Agencies)
Middle-East
Iraqi PM links regional tensions to Gaza in call with Blinken

Palestinian President Abbas to visit Russia August 12-14, RIA reports

Palestinian President Abbas to visit Russia August 12-14, RIA reports
Updated 06 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Palestinian President Abbas to visit Russia August 12-14, RIA reports

Palestinian President Abbas to visit Russia August 12-14, RIA reports
Updated 06 August 2024
Reuters

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will visit Russia on Aug. 12-14, Russia’s RIA state news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a diplomatic source.

— More to follow

Topics: Palestine Russia

Related

Killing of Hamas leader intended to prolong Gaza conflict, Abbas tells RIA news agency
Middle-East
Killing of Hamas leader intended to prolong Gaza conflict, Abbas tells RIA news agency
Palestinian president Abbas blames Hamas for continuing war in Gaza
Middle-East
Palestinian president Abbas blames Hamas for continuing war in Gaza

Latest updates

Iran says no arrests yet made for Hamas chief’s killing
Iran says no arrests yet made for Hamas chief’s killing
Saudi Arabia issues over 40k certificates of origin in July
Saudi Arabia issues over 40k certificates of origin in July
French police probe ransomware attack on Olympic venue
French police probe ransomware attack on Olympic venue
Lebanon aims to ensure Hezbollah response to Israeli attack does not cause wider war
Lebanon aims to ensure Hezbollah response to Israeli attack does not cause wider war
Henry ‘living a dream’ as France reach Olympic men’s football final
Henry ‘living a dream’ as France reach Olympic men’s football final

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.