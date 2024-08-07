You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Statistical Mechanics in a Nutshell
What We Are Reading Today: Statistical Mechanics in a Nutshell
Author: Luca Peliti 

Statistical mechanics is one of the most exciting areas of physics today and has applications to subjects ranging from economics and social behavior to algorithmic theory and evolutionary biology.

“Statistical Mechanics in a Nutshell” provides a self-contained introduction to this rapidly developing field.

Starting with the basics of kinetic theory and requiring only a background in elementary calculus and mechanics, this concise book discusses the most important developments of recent decades.

Author: Andrei Lankov

In this book, Andrei Lankov argues that North Korea is not irrational, and nothing shows this better than its continuing survival against all odds. 

A living political fossil, it clings to existence in the face of limited resources and a “zombie economy,” manipulating great powers despite its weakness. 

The writers says the old system is slowly falling apart. In the long run, with or without reform, the regime is unsustainable, according to a review on goodreads.com. 

Based on vast expertise, this book reveals how average North Koreans live, how their leaders rule, and how both survive.

What We Are Reading Today: ‘A New Earth’ - Awakening to Your Life’s Purpose

Photo/Supplied
Author: Eckhart Tolle

“A New Earth” by German writer Eckhart Tolle is a transformative work published originally in 2005 before it was selected in 2008 for Oprah’s Book Club and was featured in a series of weekly webinars with Tolle and Winfrey.

Tolle, a spiritual teacher and bestselling author of several books such as “The Power of Now” and “Stillness Speaks,” writes that most of the struggle people go through is not an outcome of external factors but a result of what is happening inside the mind.

The self-help book invites readers to reflect on and understand their egos. By bringing awareness to human nature and ego’s impact on behavior, the author encourages readers to shift their thoughts from the negative thinking that might be clouding their experience of living in the present moment.

Tolle stresses the importance of recognizing ego, as opposed to the actual self, as a mental pattern constructed through habits rather than facts or realistic ideas of one’s true personality.

In doing so, people will be able to have a flexible mindset, allow growth, and start aligning their actions with core values and inner wisdom, Tolle notes.

The author also talks about the negative feelings that some people might experience during the process of personal development and challenges them to accept themselves regardless, even when faced with complicated emotions.

“A New Earth” is a great choice for readers who search for deep insights, wish to let go of old habits that do not serve them, and embrace a more fulfilling way of thinking.

 

Author: Jesselyn Cook

In “The Quiet Damage,” Jesselyn Cook tells the riveting story of five families shattered by pernicious, pervasive conspiracy theories, and how we might set ourselves free from a crisis that could haunt American life for generations.

Brilliantly researched and beautifully written, the book lays bare how we have been taken hostage by grifters peddling lies  — and how we might release our loved ones, and ourselves, from their grasp.

What We Are Reading Today: Cambodia’s Curse

Photo/Supplied
Author: Joel Brinkley

A generation after the Khmer Rouge, Cambodia shows every sign of having overcome its history — the streets of Phnom Penh are paved; skyscrapers dot the skyline.
But under this facade lies a country still haunted by its years of terror.
Joel Brinkley won a Pulitzer Prize for his reporting in Cambodia on the fall of the Khmer Rouge regime that killed one quarter of the nation's population during its years in power. In 1992.
In 2008 and 2009, Brinkley discovered a population in the grip of a venal government.
In this book, his extensive close-up reporting illuminates the country, its people, and the deep historical roots of its modern-day behavior, according to a review on goodreads.com.

 

What We Are Reading Today: Philosophy and Real Politics

Photo/Supplied
  To understand politics is to understand the powers, motives, and concepts that people have and that shape how they deal with the problems they face in their particular historical situations
Author: Raymond Geuss

Many contemporary political thinkers are gripped by the belief that their task is to develop an ideal theory of rights or justice for guiding and judging political actions.
But in “Philosophy and Real Politics,” Raymond Geuss argues that philosophers should first try to understand why real political actors behave as they actually do. Far from being applied ethics, politics is a skill that allows people to survive and pursue their goals. To understand politics is to understand the powers, motives, and concepts that people have and that shape how they deal with the problems they face in their particular historical situations.

Philosophy and Real Politics both outlines a historically oriented, realistic political philosophy and criticizes liberal political philosophies based on abstract conceptions of rights and justice.

 

