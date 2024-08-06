Egypt bets big with historic 3.8 million metric tonne wheat tender

You are here

Ahmed Kouchouk, Egypt's Finance Minister looks on during a press conference in the east of Cairo, Egypt, August 6, 2024. (REUTERS)
Ahmed Kouchouk, Egypt's Finance Minister looks on during a press conference in the east of Cairo, Egypt, August 6, 2024. (REUTERS)
Reuters
  • Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Egypt’s Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk said that not all repercussions of the global sell-off wave are negative, as commodity prices are now at an almost four-year low
Reuters
CAIRO: Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, announced on Tuesday a massive tender for 3.8 million metric tons of wheat to cover imports between October 2024 and April 2025, its largest ever according to traders.
Egypt has been one of the world’s largest wheat importers, mainly to provide subsidised bread for tens of millions of its people. GASC alone imports some 5.5 million metric tons of wheat annually for bread subsidies.
GASC is seeking the wheat for shipment periods spanning 1-15 and/or 16-30 of each month starting in October until April, with the shipment date in February to be 16-28. Egypt is seeking the cargoes on a free-on-board basis and will purchase using 270-day letters of credit.
GASC is requesting that traders submit bids for at least three months’ shipments. The deadline for offers is Aug 12.
“This is a very strange tender,” said one trader.
“We usually submit bids for shipping a month or two in advance. It would be very difficult to submit a freight offer six or seven months in advance,” he added.
Traders told Reuters that the latest tender is an enormous change to GASC’s whole purchasing strategy and could be a win-all or lose-all situation for the North African country, which is working to keep its economy afloat with the support of the International Monetary Fund and friendly Gulf countries who have injected billions of dollars in loans and investments in 2024 alone.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Egypt’s Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk said that not all repercussions of the global sell-off wave are negative, as commodity prices are now at an almost four-year low.
Shortly after GASC’s announcement, European wheat futures rose on Tuesday.
“My colleagues (at the government) are seizing this opportunity to buy what we need amid the current situation in the global market,” Kouchouk said.
However, traders are skeptical about Egypt’s ability to fulfill its ambition.
“I doubt if they will be able to get the full volume,” said another trader. He said the 270-day payment is very off-putting.
However, a third trader said trading houses will want the business and will just add the banking costs of the 270-day payment delay to their price offers.
GASC said it aims to maintain a wheat reserve sufficient to meet nine months of demand.
As of July, wheat Egypt’s strategic reserves of wheat were estimated to be sufficient for 6.9 months. “It appears that Egypt wants to get big supplies in storage or at least in its books. This could be due both to Egypt’s financial problems or the threat of greater war in the Middle East,” a European trader told Reuters.
“They could shoot themselves in the foot by buying in advance but then having to regret if prices fall later.”

 

Topics: Egypt

Dubai International Airport, busiest for global travel, sees half-year record of 44.9 million passengers

Dubai International Airport, busiest for global travel, sees half-year record of 44.9 million passengers
Updated 07 August 2024
AP
Dubai International Airport, busiest for global travel, sees half-year record of 44.9 million passengers

Dubai International Airport, busiest for global travel, sees half-year record of 44.9 million passengers
  • The results come as Dubai plans to move operations to a planned, nearly $35 billion airfield in the next decade
  • DXB long has served as a barometer for the aviation industry worldwide and the wider economic health of Dubai
Updated 07 August 2024
AP

DUBAI: Dubai International Airport saw a record 44.9 million travelers pass through its cavernous terminals in the first half of this year, putting the world’s busiest airport for international travel back on track to beat its all-time record as aviation booms after the coronavirus pandemic.
The results released on Wednesday follow a record-breaking annual profit for the long-haul carrier Emirates that calls the airport known as DXB home — and comes as Dubai plans to move operations to a planned, nearly $35 billion airfield in the next decade.
Meanwhile, a real-estate boom and its highest-ever tourism numbers have made the city-state in the United Arab Emirates no longer just a layover but a destination for even more travelers.
“The record-breaking performance in the first half of this year highlights our strategic importance as a global aviation hub,” Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths said in a statement. “Dubai is at the forefront of global cities when it comes to attracting talent, businesses, and tourists from around the world — and we are proud to be the gateway to the city.”
The airport had 89.1 million passengers in 2018, its busiest-ever year before the pandemic. Sixty-six million passengers passed through in 2022 and 86.9 million passengers in 2023.
“We have a very optimistic outlook for the remainder of the year, and we are on track to break records with 91.8 million annual guests forecasted for 2024,” Griffiths added.
DXB long has served as a barometer for the aviation industry worldwide and the wider economic health of Dubai. The emirate and the airline rebounded quickly from the pandemic by pushing forward with tourism even as some countries more slowly came out of their pandemic crouch.
That has seen whiplash at an airport briefly shut during the pandemic to one now straining from the traffic. In April, Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced plans to move DXB’s operations to Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, an airfield in the city’s southern reaches whose development had been delayed by the repercussions of the sheikhdom’s 2009 economic crisis.
Plans call for a curving, white terminal reminiscent of the traditional Bedouin tents of the Arabian Peninsula. The airport will include five parallel runways and 400 aircraft gates, officials say. The airport now has just two runways, like Dubai International Airport.
Al Maktoum International Airport, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) away from DXB, opened in 2010 with one terminal. It served as a parking lot for Emirates’ double-decker Airbus A380s and other aircraft during the pandemic and slowly has come back to life with cargo and private flights in the time since. It also hosts the biennial Dubai Air Show and has a vast, empty desert in which to expand.
The announcement by Sheikh Mohammed noted Dubai’s plans to expand further south. Already, its nearby Expo 2020 site has been offering homes for buyers.

Topics: Dubai International Airport aviation Dubai UAE

US has communicated need to not escalate conflict to Iran and Israel, says Blinken

US has communicated need to not escalate conflict to Iran and Israel, says Blinken
Updated 07 August 2024
Reuters
US has communicated need to not escalate conflict to Iran and Israel, says Blinken

US has communicated need to not escalate conflict to Iran and Israel, says Blinken
  • President Joe Biden has hinted at frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the killing, which came just as ceasefire talks looked to be bearing fruit
Updated 07 August 2024
Reuters

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland: The United States has communicated to Iran and Israel that conflict in the Middle East must not escalate, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, even as the Pentagon warned that it would not tolerate attacks against its forces in the region.
The Middle East is bracing for a possible new wave of attacks by Iran and its allies following last week's killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah. Five U.S. troops and two contractors were injured in an attack on a base in Iraq on Monday, which U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin blamed on Iran-backed groups.
Officials had been in constant contact with allies and partners in the region and there was a "clear consensus" that no one should escalate the situation, the top U.S. diplomat said.
"We've been engaged in intense diplomacy with allies and partners, communicating that message directly to Iran. We've communicated that message directly to Israel," Blinken said.
The United States will continue to defend Israel against attacks, Blinken said, but noted that everyone in the region should understand the risks of escalation and miscalculation.
"Further attacks only raise the risk of dangerous outcomes that no one can predict and no one can fully control."
The Pentagon has said it will deploy additional fighter jets and Navy warships to the Middle East as Washington seeks to bolster defenses in the region.
"What I've been focused on is making sure that we're doing everything we can to put measures in place to protect our troops and also make sure that we're in a good position to aid in the in the defense of Israel, if called upon to do that," Austin said.
Blinken, following a meeting involving Austin and their Australian counterparts, also said talks to achieve a ceasefire and hostage deal on the war in Gaza had reached their final stage and should end very soon.

WILL NOT TOLERATE ATTACK ON TROOPS
Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, was assassinated in the Iranian capital of Tehran last week. The attack drew threats of revenge by Iran on Israel, which has not claimed responsibility.
Coupled with the killing of the senior military commander of the Lebanese group Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr, by Israel in a strike on Beirut last week, concern has intensified that the conflict in Gaza is turning into a wider Middle East war.
Iran has said the U.S. bears responsibility in the assassination of Haniyeh because of its support for Israel.
On Monday, a rocket attack on al Asad airbase in western Iraq injured seven U.S. personnel.
Austin said the United States "will not tolerate" attacks on its personnel.
Asked if he knew who was behind the attack, Austin added the U.S. was sure it was an Iran-backed militia, but had not determined which one.
"We're still investigating to determine that," he said.
Iraq's military condemned on Tuesday what it called "reckless" actions against bases on its soil and said it had captured a truck with a rocket launcher.
A small truck was seized with a rocket launcher fixed on the back. Eight unfired rockets were dismantled, the statement said.
A rare ally of both the U.S. and Iran, Iraq hosts 2,500 U.S. troops and has Iran-backed militias linked to its security forces. It has witnessed escalating tit-for-tat attacks since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

Hezbollah congratulates Sinwar as new Hamas political chief

Hezbollah congratulates Sinwar as new Hamas political chief
Updated 07 August 2024
AFP
Hezbollah congratulates Sinwar as new Hamas political chief

Hezbollah congratulates Sinwar as new Hamas political chief
  • His appointment comes less than a week after Haniyeh was killed in Tehran, with Iran and Hamas blaming Israel, which has declined to comment
  • The heavily armed Lebanese movement says it is acting in support of Gazans and Hamas with its attacks, and that only a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory will put an end to its cross-border fire
Updated 07 August 2024
AFP

BEIRUT, Lebanon: Hamas ally Hezbollah on Tuesday congratulated Yahya Sinwar on his selection as the Palestinian militant group’s new political chief following the killing last week of his predecessor Ismail Haniyeh.
Sinwar’s appointment affirms that “the enemy... has failed to achieve its objectives” by killing Hamas leaders and officials, a Hezbollah statement said.
It is also “a strong message” to Israel, the United States and allies that “the Hamas movement is united in its decision, solid in its principles, firm in its important choices, and determined” to continue on the path of resistance, the statement added.
Hezbollah has traded near-daily cross-border fire with Israel since Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel that triggered war in the Gaza Strip.
The heavily armed Lebanese movement says it is acting in support of Gazans and Hamas with its attacks, and that only a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory will put an end to its cross-border fire.
Hezbollah is the most prominent member of the “axis of resistance” of Iran-backed regional armed groups opposed to Israel and the United States. The grouping also includes Hamas, Iraqi movements and Yemen’s Houthi rebels.
“The axis of resistance is waging a heroic and historic battle on a number of fronts at a sensitive time on the regional level as part of support and assistance to the oppressed Palestinian people,” the Hezbollah statement said.
Sinwar’s selection “at this important time” increases “the determination to unify efforts and insist on continuing jihad and resistance,” the statement said.
His appointment comes less than a week after Haniyeh was killed in Tehran, with Iran and Hamas blaming Israel, which has declined to comment.
His death has sent tensions skyrocketing, with fears of a regional war and the Middle East bracing for Iran’s retaliation.
The Israeli military and officials accuse Sinwar of being one of the masterminds of the October 7 attack on Israel, making him one of Israel’s most wanted militants.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US Lebanon Hezbollah Hamas Hamas’s Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar

US sends ship-based Navy fighter jets to a base in the Middle East to help protect Israel

US sends ship-based Navy fighter jets to a base in the Middle East to help protect Israel
Updated 07 August 2024
AP
US sends ship-based Navy fighter jets to a base in the Middle East to help protect Israel

US sends ship-based Navy fighter jets to a base in the Middle East to help protect Israel
Updated 07 August 2024
AP

WASHINGTON: About a dozen F/A-18 fighter jets from the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier have flown to a military base in the Middle East, as part of the Pentagon’s effort to help defend Israel from possible attacks by Iran and its proxies and to safeguard US troops, according to a US official.
The F/A-18s and a E-2D Hawkeye surveillance aircraft took off from the carrier in the Gulf of Oman and arrived at the undisclosed base on Monday, said the official.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the increased military presence in the region as officials worry about escalating violence in the Middle East in the wake of the killings last week of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas’ top political leader in Iran, in suspected Israeli strikes. Both groups are backed by Iran.
The Navy jets’ land-based deployment is expected to be temporary, because a squadron of Air Force F-22 fighter jets is enroute to the same base from their home station in Alaska. The roughly dozen F-22s are expected to arrive in the Middle East in the coming days, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss troop movements.
It’s not clear how long all of the aircraft will remain together at the base, and that may depend on what — if anything — happens in the next few days.
The troop movements come as US officials released more details about the rocket attack that hit a military base in Iraq on Tuesday, injuring American personnel. Officials said five US service members and two contractors were hurt when two rockets hit the base.
The officials said five of those injured were being treated at the Al-Asad air base and two were evacuated, but all seven are in stable condition. They did not provide details on who was evacuated.
The rocket attack is the latest in what has been an uptick in strikes on US forces by Iranian-backed militias. It comes as tensions across the Middle East are spiking but is not believed to be connected to the Hezbollah and Hamas killings.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.
In recent weeks, Iranian-backed Iraqi militias have resumed launching attacks on bases housing US forces in Iraq and Syria after a lull of several months, following a strike on a base in Jordan in late January that killed three American soldiers and prompted a series of retaliatory US strikes.
Between October and January, an umbrella group calling itself the Islamic Resistance in Iraq had regularly claimed attacks that it said were in retaliation for Washington’s support of Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza and were aimed at pushing US troops out of the region.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

Famine in Sudan amid rising violence, blocking of aid and world’s silence, UN says

Famine in Sudan amid rising violence, blocking of aid and world’s silence, UN says
Updated 07 August 2024
Famine in Sudan amid rising violence, blocking of aid and world’s silence, UN says

Famine in Sudan amid rising violence, blocking of aid and world’s silence, UN says
  • 26m people in war-torn country face acute hunger amid escalating conflict, obstruction and looting of trucks carrying life-saving food supplies
  • Security Council hears war-crime concerns, including ‘horrific levels’ of conflict-related sexual violence against victims as young as 9 years old
Updated 07 August 2024
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: The UN on Tuesday described the humanitarian situation in Sudan as “an absolute catastrophe.”

It said famine conditions have been officially confirmed in the Zamzam camp for displaced persons close to El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, where one child is dying every two hours from malnutrition. Famine is probably also present in several other camps for displaced people in and around the city.

“This announcement should stop all of us cold because when famine happens, it means we are too late,” Edem Wosornu, director of operations and advocacy at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said during a meeting of the Security Council to discuss the humanitarian situation in Sudan.

“It means we did not do enough. It means that we, the international community, have failed. This is an entirely man-made crisis and a shameful stain on our collective conscience.”

More than 26 million people in Sudan now face acute hunger, she said, adding: “That’s the equivalent of New York City times three, full of starving families and malnourished children.”

War has been raging in the country for more than a year between rival factions of its military government: the Sudanese Armed Forces, under Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti. More than 19,000 people have been killed since the conflict began in April 2023.

James Kariuki, the UK’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, told fellow council members: “There is famine in Sudan and that famine is entirely man-made.”

He accused the Sudanese Armed Forces of obstructing the delivery of aid to Darfur through actions such as the closing the Adre crossing on the border between Chad and Sudan, which is the most direct route for delivering humanitarian assistance at scale. And he said attacks by the Rapid Support Forces in the region have created the conditions for starvation to spread.

Kariuki called on the warring factions to participate in peace talks in Geneva and engage “in good faith to agree steps to a durable ceasefire, full humanitarian access and the protection of civilians.”

Wosornu said that “hunger is not the only threat people are facing.” The war has displaced more than 10 million people inside Sudan, and more than 2 million have fled to neighboring countries as refugees, making it the largest displacement crisis in the world.

In the past six weeks alone, about 726,000 people have been displaced within and from Sennar State in the southeast of the country as the result of an advance by the Rapid Support Forces into the area.

Sudan’s healthcare system has collapsed, Wosornu added, with two-thirds of the population unable to get to a hospital or see a doctor.

In addition, heavy rains in recent weeks have caused flooding in residential neighbourhoods and camps for displaced people, including in Kassala and North Darfur, increasing the risk of cholera and other waterborne diseases, OCHA said.

“Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, once the beating heart of the country, is in ruins,” Wosornu said, as she voiced grave concerns about war crimes being committed in the city.

She said Sudanese women, and girls as young as nine years old are exposed to “horrific levels” of sexual violence, with “suicide rates among survivors increasing” and “the number of children born out of rape surging.”

Aid workers in Sudan continue to face harassment, attacks and even death. Food, medicine and fuel convoys have been looted. Three trucks have been blocked by the Rapid Support Forces in Kabkabiya, west of El-Fasher, for more a month, OCHA said, depriving malnourished children in the Zamzam camp of the aid they so desperately need to survive. 

Humanitarian access continues to be obstructed, said Wosornu, with a recent escalation of fighting in Sennar causing further blocking of the southern route that used to be the UN’s main cross-lines option for the delivery of humanitarian aid from Port Sudan to Kordofan and Darfur.

“Life-saving supplies in Port Sudan are ready to be loaded and dispatched to Zamzam, including essential medicines, nutritional supplies, water-purification tablets and soap,” said Wosornu. “It is crucial that the approvals and security assurances needed are not delayed.”

She told council members that it is still possible “to stop this freight train of suffering that is charging through Sudan. But only if we respond with the urgency that this moment demands.”

She called for an immediate ceasefire and for the warring factions to allow the rapid, safe and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance across the country, using all possible routes.

In the absence of a ceasefire, Wosornu said all involved in the conflict must uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law, adding: “Those who commit serious violations, including sexual violence, must be held accountable.”

She also stressed that more resources are needed to tackle the humanitarian crisis “and we need them now. If we do not receive adequate funding for the aid operation, the response will grind to a halt.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest UN Famine UN Security Council

