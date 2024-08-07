Oil Updates — prices edge higher on Mideast tensions despite weak demand

You are here

Storage tanks are seen at Marathon Petroleum's Los Angeles Refinery in Carson, California. File/Reuters
Reuters
  • Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.16%, to $76.60 a barrel
  • US crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories rose last week
Reuters
LONDON: Oil prices recovered in Asian trading on Wednesday on heightened Middle East tensions, but gains were capped by weak demand.
Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.16 percent, to $76.60 a barrel by 08:15 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 17 cents, or 0.23 percent, to $73.37.
Hamas named its Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar as successor to assassinated former chief Ismail Haniyeh on Tuesday, a move that reinforces the radical path pursued since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
“The uptick in oil prices could possibly be driven by expectations of heightened supply risks due to rising Middle East tensions and a correction from the multi-month low of oil prices. The bearish demand sentiments still remain, and are expected to cap the upside on oil prices,” said Vortexa’s head of Asia oil analysis Serena Huang.
Supporting the bearish demand view, Chinese trade data showed that its July daily crude oil imports fell to the lowest level since September 2022.
The broader price recovery came after prices slipped earlier in the trading session, following US data showing an unexpected build in crude oil and gasoline inventories.
US crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories rose last week, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.
The API figures showed crude stocks were up by 176,000 barrels in the week ended Aug. 2, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected crude stocks to fall by 700,000 barrels.
Gasoline inventories rose by 3.313 million barrels against analysts’ expectations for a 1 million bbl draw, while distillate stocks rose by 1.217 million barrels, a bigger build than anticipated.
The US Energy Information Administration is due to release weekly inventory data at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.
On Monday, Brent futures slumped to their lowest since early January and WTI futures touched their lowest since February, as a global stock market rout deepened on growing concerns of a potential recession in the US, the world’s largest petroleum consumer.
However, both benchmarks broke a three-session declining streak on Tuesday as tensions in the Middle East stoked supply concerns.
Iran’s vow of retaliation against Israel and the US following the killing of two militant leaders has raised concerns that a wider war is brewing in the Middle East.
“Any escalation of the conflict in the Middle East could see a greater risk of disruptions to supplies from the region,” ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.
Lower production at Libya’s 300,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Sharara oilfield is also adding to concerns of supply shortages.
Global oil inventories decreased by around 400,000 bpd in the first half this year, according to US Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates published on Tuesday. It expects stockpiles to decline by around 800,000 bpd in the second half of the year.

Aramco to acquire majority stake in Petro Rabigh for $702m

Aramco to acquire majority stake in Petro Rabigh for $702m
ARAB NEWS 
Aramco to acquire majority stake in Petro Rabigh for $702m

Aramco to acquire majority stake in Petro Rabigh for $702m
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Energy giant Aramco is set to acquire an additional 22.5 percent stake in Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co., known as Petro Rabigh, from Tokyo-based Sumitomo Chemical for $702 million.  

This acquisition, priced at SR7 ($1.86) per share, will make Aramco the majority shareholder in the refining and petrochemical complex on Saudi Arabia’s west coast, increasing its stake to approximately 60 percent while reducing Sumitomo Chemical’s stake to 15 percent. 

Previously, both Aramco and Sumitomo Chemical each owned 37.5 percent of Petro Rabigh, which was listed on the Saudi Exchange in 2008. 

This move is part of Aramco’s strategy to expand its downstream operations and align with Sumitomo Chemical’s shift from commodity chemicals to specialty chemicals.  

“Aramco continues to identify opportunities to strengthen its downstream value chain, secure placement of its upstream crude oil with affiliated refineries, and convert more of its hydrocarbons into high-value materials,” said Hussain A. Al-Qahtani, Aramco senior vice president of fuels.  

In a press statement, Aramco also noted that this move is expected to improve Petro Rabigh’s balance sheet and cash liquidity, along with enhancing the profitability of the company.  

“By increasing our shareholding, we expect to achieve even closer integration with Petro Rabigh and facilitate its turnaround strategy. We look forward to building on our existing relationship with Petro Rabigh, in alignment with our strategic goals,” Al-Qahtani added. 

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals and other third-party approvals, according to the press statement.  

“Under the terms of the share sale and purchase agreement, all proceeds received by Sumitomo Chemical from the sale will be injected into Petro Rabigh, through a mechanism to be agreed with Petro Rabigh,” the joint statement added.  

Aramco will match Sumitomo’s $702 million investment, bringing the total financial injection to $1.4 billion to support Petro Rabigh’s future strategy. 

Both Aramco and Sumitomo Chemical will implement a phased waiver of $750 million each in shareholder loans, reducing Petro Rabigh’s liabilities by $1.5 billion.  

“We believe this transaction, which aligns with the strategic directions Aramco and Sumitomo Chemical are respectively pursuing, will significantly enhance Petro Rabigh’s financial position,” said Seiji Takeuchi, Sumitomo’s chemical senior managing executive officer. 

Egypt posts 6.1% primary budget surplus for 2023/24

Egypt posts 6.1% primary budget surplus for 2023/24
ARAB NEWS 
Egypt posts 6.1% primary budget surplus for 2023/24

Egypt posts 6.1% primary budget surplus for 2023/24
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Egypt achieved a primary budget surplus of 6.1 percent in the fiscal year 2023/24, bolstered by a landmark sale of coastal land to the UAE, said the country’s finance minister. 

At a press conference, Ahmed Kouchouk disclosed that Egypt’s total expenditure amounted to 3.016 trillion Egyptian pounds ($61.3 billion), with a budget deficit of 3.6 percent. 

In February, the UAE, through a consortium led by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund ADQ, signed an agreement to invest $35 billion in Ras El-Hekma, a Mediterranean region 350 km northwest of Cairo. This deal represents the largest foreign direct investment in Egypt’s history. 

The minister highlighted that no new taxes were imposed last year, and tax revenues increased by 30 percent year on year for the financial year 2023/24. 

This aligns with the International Monetary Fund’s objective for Egypt to boost tax revenue in its 2025/26 budget. 

“The priority is to improve services for citizens as much as we can and we work with all our efforts so that what is coming will be better,” Kouchouk said. 

“The Egyptian people are the real owners of the budget, and we will also work hard to maximize resources to create sufficient financial space for spending on human development areas and everything that matters to citizens,” he added. 

He further explained that despite improvements in budget numbers, they would be ineffective unless they translate into better economic performance, enhanced business competitiveness, and an improved standard of living. 

“The challenges are difficult for the people, the economy, and the government, and the state is trying to bear the greatest burden,” the minister said. 

Kouchouk also noted a 25 percent increase in spending on education, 24 percent on health, and 20 percent on social protection. Allocations for support and social protection have more than doubled since 2020/21 to reach 550 billion pounds, he said. 

“We will rearrange our priorities again so that public spending is more socially conscious in order to contain the impact of economic reforms,” the minister added. 

Kouchouk acknowledged a decline in public investments but said: “We are working hard to increase the volume of private investments with a focus on investments directed to industry and export and we still need more work to increase the private sector’s contributions to economic activity.” 

In April, then-Finance Minister Mohamed Maait noted that Egypt’s economic reforms, aimed at empowering the private sector and attracting investment, had begun to yield positive results despite global and regional economic challenges. 

Financial indicators had surpassed budget estimates and targets over the previous nine months of the fiscal year 2023/2024.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 soars, other markets are mixed

Japan’s Nikkei 225 soars, other markets are mixed
AP
Japan’s Nikkei 225 soars, other markets are mixed

Japan’s Nikkei 225 soars, other markets are mixed
  • Calm finally appears to be returning, says analyst
AP

BANGKOK: Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index soared more than 10 percent on Tuesday, rebounding after a rollercoaster start to the week that sent markets tumbling in Europe and on Wall Street.

European markets were mostly lower, with Germany’s DAX down 0.4 percent at 17,277.27 and the CAC 40 in Paris 0.7 percent lower, at 7,098.89.

In London, the FTSE 100 shed 0.4 percent to 7,974.44.

Those modest declines and gains in Asia suggested a respite from the turmoil of the past two trading sessions, when the Nikkei lost a combined 18.2% and other markets also swooned. US futures showed solid gains, with the contract for the S&P 500 up 0.5 percent and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.3 percent.

European markets were mostly lower, with Germany’s DAX down 0.4 percent at 17,277.27 and the CAC 40 in Paris 0.7 percent lower, at 7,098.89.

South Korea’s Kospi jumped 3.3 percent to 2,522.15. It had careened 8.8 percent lower on Monday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gave up early gains to close 0.3 percent lower at 16,647.34.

The Shanghai Composite index, largely bypassed by Monday’s drama, rose 0.2 percent.

Monday’s plunge reminiscent of a crash in 1987 that swept around the world pummeled Wall Street with more steep losses, as fears worsened about a slowing US economy.

The Nikkei gained nearly 11 percent early Tuesday and bounced throughout the day to close up 3,217.04 points at 34,675.46 as investors snapped up bargains after the 12.4 percent rout of the day before.

“Calm finally appears to be returning,” Bas van Geffen of Rabobank said in a report. The Nikkei’s 10 percent gain didn’t make up for Monday’s loss, he said, “but at least it takes some of the ‘panic’ out of the selling.”

The dollar rose to 144.87 yen from 144.17 yen. The yen’s rebound against the dollar after the Bank of Japan raised its main interest rate on July 31 was one factor behind the recent market swings, as investors who had borrowed in yen and invested in dollar assets like US stocks sold their holdings to cover the higher costs of those “carry trade” deals.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea’s Kospi jumped 3.3 percent to 2,522.15. It had careened 8.8 percent lower on Monday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gave up early gains to close 0.3 percent lower at 16,647.34. The Shanghai Composite index, largely bypassed by Monday’s drama, rose 0.2 percent to 2,867.28.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.4 percent to 7,680.60 as the central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged. On Monday, the S&P 500 dropped 3 percent for its worst day in nearly two years. The Dow declined 2.6 percent and the Nasdaq composite slid 3.4%.

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes at 11,679 as Middle Eastern stock markets rebound

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes at 11,679 as Middle Eastern stock markets rebound
Arab News
Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes at 11,679 as Middle Eastern stock markets rebound

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes at 11,679 as Middle Eastern stock markets rebound
  • Dubai’s main share index jumped 2.4% and Qatari benchmark slipped 0.8%
  • Bahrain’s bourse eased by 0.1%, while the Kuwait exchange inched up by 1.1%
Arab News

RIYADH: Most stock markets in the Gulf rebounded on Tuesday as comments from US Federal Reserve officials soothed investor nerves following the previous session’s global sell-off on fears of a possible US recession.

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Tuesday, gaining 174.70 points or 1.52 percent to close at 11,679.16. 

The benchmark index recorded a total trading volume of SR9.07 billion ($2.42 billion), with 194 stocks advancing and 35 declining.

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu was also steady on Tuesday, with the index shedding just 5.37 points to 25,696.10. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index gained 1.31 percent to close at 1,466.56. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Emaar The Economic City, as its share price surged by 10 percent to SR7.81. 

Other top performers were Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. and Saudi Fisheries Co., whose share prices soared by 9.99 percent and 9.96 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer in the main market was Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. The company’s share price slipped by 9.99 percent to SR21.80.

On the parallel market, the top gainers were Clean Life Co., and Almuneef Co. for Trade, Industry, Agriculture and Contracting, whose share prices edged up by 9.93 percent and 9.63 percent, respectively. 

On the announcements front, Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Co. reported a net profit of SR209.92 million in the first half of this year, representing a rise of 22.99 percent compared to the same period in 2023. 

This significant increase in net income was driven by higher revenue and offset by the cost of sales, as well as improved cost efficiencies in other operating expenses, the pharmaceutical firm said in a Tadawul statement.

Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Co. also announced a 16 percent cash dividend for the first half of this year at SR1.6 per share. 

Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. also announced its interim financial results for the first half of this year on Tuesday. According to a Tadawul statement, the company witnessed a net profit surge of SR318.71 million in the first six months of this year, marking a rise of 20.67 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

The real estate firm attributed the rise in profit to an increase in revenue on an annual basis amid better property sales and project management consultation.

Yamama Cement Co. said its net profit slipped by 5.24 percent year-on-year to SR199.65 million in the first half of this year. 

Dubai’s main share index jumped 2.4 percent, clawing back some of its losses from Monday when it fell more than 4 percent. 

Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties advanced 4.9 percent, while in Abu Dhabi, the index was up 1.4 percent.

Bahrain’s bourse eased by 0.1 percent to 1,930, while the Kuwait exchange inched up by 1.1 percent to close at 7,625. 

The Qatar stock exchange was steady on Tuesday, with the index just losing 8.23 points, or 0.08 percent, to close trading at 10,049.

Zain KSA CEO Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither passes away

Zain KSA CEO Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither passes away
Arab News
Zain KSA CEO Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither passes away

Zain KSA CEO Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither passes away
  • Al-Deghaither advanced the country’s fintech sector by launching Tamam
  • He championed the advancement of women into leadership positions within his company
Arab News

RIYADH: The CEO of Zain KSA, Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither, who is credited with turning around the company, passed away, the mobile telecommunications operator announced. 

Al-Deghaither, who served as CEO for six years, led the company through a transformative period, eliminating over SR2 billion ($532.6 million) in accumulated losses and tripling its market capitalization. 

Mourning the top official, the company posted on its X account: “With deep sorrow and sadness, the Zain Saudi family mourns the loss of its CEO, Eng. Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither.” 

Al-Deghaither first joined the company in 2009 as director of network planning and became CEO on July 1, 2018. Under his leadership, Zain KSA was ranked the 13th most powerful brand in Saudi Arabia, according to the company’s website. 

Al-Deghaither also served as the managing director of Tamam Finance Co. Ltd, where his expertise helped create a success story in the fintech space. 

The board of directors of the Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co, representing all its employees, expressed their deep sorrow for the loss of Al-Deghaither, who also served as an independent board member and chairperson of the group’s Nominations and Remunerations Committee. 
The Tadawul group said it would later announce any updates regarding the appointment of a new board member and the chair for its committee. 

KSA Huawei also expressed its sorrow for the passing of Al-Deghaither in a post on its X account, extending its sincere condolences to his family.  

In his final post on his X account, Al-Deghaither, who was also a board member of Al-Nassr FC, congratulated Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal on the submission of the Saudi bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2034. 

“This achievement reflects our great aspirations and ambitious vision to share with the world,” he said in his post. 

With 19 years of experience, Al-Deghaither had a good track record in executive, operational, and technical management. He led several pioneering projects that positioned Zain KSA at the forefront of the telecom industry in the Kingdom. 

He developed a strategic vision for Zain KSA’s business sector, fostering significant investment in innovative technologies and digital solutions, including cloud computing and future 5G applications, including the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and drones. 

He managed Zain KSA’s transformation from a telecom company to an integrated digital ecosystem, serving as a key pillar for the emergence and growth of new technology sectors in the Kingdom. 

In 2022, he spearheaded the strategic partnership between Zain KSA and gaming and esports hub PLAYHERA, which led to the establishment of PLAYHERA MENA.

Al-Deghaither advanced the country’s fintech sector by launching Tamam as the first consumer micro-financing entity in the Kingdom and the Middle East. He oversaw its expansion and operational plan, achieving record profits in a short time. 

He championed the advancement of women into leadership positions within his company. Under his guidance, the company saw increased empowerment of Saudi women at the leadership level, strengthening their presence in the telecommunications sector. 

Ranked among the best 300 CEOs in the telecommunications sector by MENA TRNDS, Al-Deghaither held a bachelor’s degree in telecommunications and electrical engineering from King Saud University and an advanced management program degree from IESE Business School in Spain. 

