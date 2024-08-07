You are here

War on Gaza

Turkiye to submit request to join genocide case against Israel in UN court

Turkiye to submit request to join genocide case against Israel in UN court
A Palestinian woman inspects a tent damaged in an Israeli strike, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, August 7, 2024. (Reuters)
Updated 29 sec ago
AP
Turkiye to submit request to join genocide case against Israel in UN court

Turkiye to submit request to join genocide case against Israel in UN court
Updated 29 sec ago
AP
ANKARA: Turkiye will file a request with a United Nations court on Wednesday to join South Africa’s genocide lawsuit against Israel, a Turkish official said.
The declaration of intervention will be submitted at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, the official said on condition of anonymity in accordance with regulations.
Turkiye, one of the fiercest critics of Israel’s actions in Gaza, will become the latest nation to seek to participate in the case.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has frequently compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler, accused his country of genocide, called for it to be punished in international courts and criticized Western nations for backing Israel.
In May, Turkiye suspended trade with Israel, citing its assault on Gaza. In contrast to Western nations that have designated Hamas as a terrorist organization, Erdogan has commended the group, calling it a liberation movement.
South Africa brought a case to the International Court of Justice late last year, accusing Israel of violating the genocide convention through its military operations in Gaza.
Israel has strongly rejected accusations of genocide and has argued that the war in Gaza is a legitimate defensive action against Hamas militants for their Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel that killed around 1,200 people and took 250 hostages.
Nicaragua, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, Spain and Palestinian officials have sought to join the case. The court’s decision on their requests is still pending.
If admitted to the case, the countries would be able to make written submissions and speak at public hearings.
Preliminary hearings have already been held in the genocide case against Israel, but the court is expected to take years to reach a final decision.
Former allies Turkiye and Israel have experienced a volatile relationship since Erdogan took power in 2003, marked by periods of severe friction and reconciliation. The conflict in Gaza disrupted the most recent attempts at normalizing ties.

Thai court orders dissolution of opposition Move Forward Party

Thai court orders dissolution of opposition Move Forward Party
Updated 07 August 2024
Reuters
Thai court orders dissolution of opposition Move Forward Party

Thai court orders dissolution of opposition Move Forward Party
  • Decisions stems from Move Forward party’s campaign to amend a royal insults law that protects the monarchy from criticism
Updated 07 August 2024
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Constitutional Court on Wednesday ordered the dissolution of the popular anti-establishment opposition party, Move Forward, over its controversial campaign to amend a law that protects the powerful monarchy from criticism.

The disbandment of the 2023 election winner is the latest setback for Thailand’s major political parties, which remain embroiled in a tumultuous two-decade battle for power with an influential nexus of conservatives, old money families and royalist generals.

The decision comes six months after the same court ordered Move Forward to drop its plan to reform a law on royal insults, ruling it was unconstitutional and risked undermining Thailand’s system of governance with the king as head of state. Move Forward denies that.

Though the dissolution is likely to anger millions of young and urban voters who backed Move Forward and its progressive agenda, the impact of the ruling is expected to be limited, with only the party’s 11 current and former executives banned from politics for 10 years.

That means 143 of its lawmakers will keep their seats and are expected to reorganize under a new party, as they did in 2020, when predecessor Future Forward was disbanded over a campaign funding violation.

If all join the same party, it would be the biggest in parliament and would be expected to continue a progressive agenda that includes military reform and undoing big business monopolies, among the policies that saw its rivals coalesce to block it from forming a government last year.

The decision comes at critical juncture in Thai politics, with cracks appearing also in an uneasy truce between the royalist establishment and another longtime rival, the populist ruling party, Pheu Thai.

The Constitutional Court will next week decide on a case brought by 40 conservative former senators seeking to dismiss Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin over his appointment to cabinet of a lawyer who served time in jail. He denies wrongdoing and says the appointment was above board.

Tycoon Srettha’s case is among factors that have heightened political uncertainty and roiled financial markets, with the prospect of political upheaval if he is removed.

A new premier would need to be voted on by parliament, potentially pitting Pheu Thai against coalition partners and leading to a shakeup of the governing alliance and realignment of cabinet and policies.

Topics: Thailand

British police brace for anti-Muslim riots and counter protests

British police brace for anti-Muslim riots and counter protests
Updated 07 August 2024
Reuters
British police brace for anti-Muslim riots and counter protests

British police brace for anti-Muslim riots and counter protests
  • Britain has been gripped by an escalating wave of violence that erupted early last week
  • In towns and cities groups of a few hundred rioters have clashed with police
Updated 07 August 2024
Reuters

LONDON: British police braced for further anti-Muslim riots on Wednesday as far-right groups pledged to target asylum centers and immigration law firms across the country, prompting anti-fascist protesters to plan counter demonstrations.
Britain has been gripped by an escalating wave of violence that erupted early last week when three young girls were killed in a knife attack in northwest Britain, triggering a wave of false messaging online that wrongly identified the suspected killer as an Islamist migrant.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer, a former chief prosecutor who is facing his first crisis since winning a July 4 election, has warned rioters they will face lengthy jail terms as he sought to stamp out the worst outbreak of violence in Britain in 13 years.
“Our first duty is to ensure our communities are safe,” he told broadcasters.

“They will be safe. We are doing everything we can to ensure that where a police response is needed, it is in place, where support is needed for particular places, that is in place.”
In towns and cities groups of a few hundred rioters have clashed with police and smashed windows of hotels housing asylum-seekers from Africa and the Middle East, chanting “get them out” and “stop the boats” — a reference to those arriving in Britain in small dinghies.
They have also pelted mosques with rocks, terrifying local communities including ethnic minorities who have felt targeted by the violence.
Messages online said immigration centers and law firms aiding migrants would be hit on Wednesday, with one post saying: “Wednesday night lads. They won’t stop coming until you tell them.”
COUNTER DEMONSTRATIONS
In response anti-racism and anti-fascist groups organized counter demonstrations in towns and cities across the country.
One typical post about a planned far-right protest in the southern coastal city of Brighton said: “Racist scum are trying to target an immigration lawyer’s office. We won’t let it happen — wear face coverings and face masks.”
The government has put together a so-called “standing army” of 6,000 specialist police officers to respond to any outbreaks of violence, and say they will have a big enough presence to deal with any unrest.
“This country is faced with one of the worst spates of violent disorder in the last decade,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine, who is in charge of the policing operation in London, said.
“We will not tolerate this on our streets. We will use every power, tactic and tool available to prevent further scenes of disorder.”
Starmer has vowed a reckoning for those caught rioting, looting shops and burning cars.
He said more than 400 people had been arrested, 100 had been charged, and he was expecting sentencing to start soon.

Topics: Britain

German hotel collapse in Moselle wine valley kills two, traps others

German hotel collapse in Moselle wine valley kills two, traps others
Updated 13 min 52 sec ago
Reuters
German hotel collapse in Moselle wine valley kills two, traps others

German hotel collapse in Moselle wine valley kills two, traps others
  • Some 250 police officers, firefighters and paramedics were deployed to the site
  • Incident comes during the busy summer season, when the region’s historic wine taverns are often full of tourists
Updated 13 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

KROEV, Germany: A hotel in Germany’s picturesque Moselle wine valley collapsed overnight, killing two people, local police said on Wednesday, as rescuers worked urgently to pluck the three remaining trapped guests from the rubble.

One woman’s body was recovered but emergency responders have not yet been able to reach the body of the second victim, a male, rescue operation chief Joerg Teusch said.

Four people have been rescued, none of them with serious injuries, Teusch said, in a complex operation as the two-story building was unstable after its upper floor caved in late on Tuesday.

Among those rescued was a two-year-old child, who was not injured, and the child’s parents, with whom rescuers were able to establish contact overnight.

Michael Ebling, interior minister in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, said he was hopeful that the remaining three people would be saved as rescuers worked with extreme caution due to the risk of further collapse.

The cause of the accident was not yet clear. Investigations would begin once the rescue operation was complete, state prosecutor Peter Fritzen said.

SUMMER SEASON

Some 250 police officers, firefighters and paramedics were deployed to the site in the town of Kroev, a popular holiday town surrounded by the steep, vineyard-covered banks of the river Moselle.

Emergency services used a crane and sniffer dogs to assist the operation.

The incident comes during the busy summer season, when the region’s historic wine taverns are often full of tourists.

The hotel that partially collapsed — identified by a Reuters witness as the Reichsschenke “Zum Ritter Goetz” — is named after a medieval knight who is said to have once drunk at its wood-paneled tavern and has been immortalized in a play by Wolfgang von Goethe.

Investigators believe 14 people were in the hotel when the upper floor caved in, five of whom escaped without injury.

Police said 31 people were evacuated from their nearby homes for their own safety.

Topics: Germany

Philippines holds joint patrols with US, Canada, Australia

Philippines holds joint patrols with US, Canada, Australia
Updated 07 August 2024
AFP
Philippines holds joint patrols with US, Canada, Australia

Philippines holds joint patrols with US, Canada, Australia
  • The maneuvers will be held ‘within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone’
  • Exercises come amid China’s saber-rattling toward Taiwan and over the South China
Updated 07 August 2024
AFP

MANILA: The Philippines launched on Wednesday two days of joint sea and air exercises with the United States, Canada and Australia, a joint statement said, as Beijing presses its territorial claim over the South China Sea.
The maneuvers will be held “within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone” and showcase “our collective commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” top military officials of the four nations said.
The exercises come as China’s saber-rattling toward Taiwan and over the South China Sea fuels fears of a potential conflict that could drag in the United States.
Beijing claims most of the strategic South China Sea, dismissing an international tribunal ruling that its claims were without basis.
Manila held separate naval exercises in the South China Sea last week, first with the United States and then with Japan two days later.
A joint coast guard exercise is also scheduled off Manila Bay on Friday between the Philippines and Vietnam.
The Philippines has a mutual defense treaty with the United States and signed a treaty with Japan last month that will allow the deployment of troops on each other’s territory.
The “multilateral maritime cooperative activity” will be the first as a group by the four nations and involve naval and air force units, a Filipino military spokesman told AFP.
“The naval and air force units of participating nations will operate together enhancing cooperation and inter-operability between our armed forces,” said the joint statement, which did not name the participating vessels and military units.
“Australia, Canada, the Philippines and the United States uphold the right to freedom of navigation and overflight, other lawful uses of the sea and international airspace, as well as respect for maritime rights under international law, as reflected in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.”

Topics: Philippines US Canada Australia China South China Sea

Bangladesh Nobel laureate Yunus named chief adviser of interim government

Bangladesh Nobel laureate Yunus named chief adviser of interim government
Updated 07 August 2024
Reuters
Bangladesh Nobel laureate Yunus named chief adviser of interim government

Bangladesh Nobel laureate Yunus named chief adviser of interim government
  • Student leaders had said they wanted Muhammad Yunus as the chief adviser to the interim government
  • Parliament was earlier dissolved, clearing the way for the interim government and new elections
Updated 07 August 2024
Reuters

DHAKA: Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus was named chief adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government on Tuesday, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following a violent crackdown on a student-led uprising.
Yunus was appointed to the post by Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin after he held meetings with student leaders and chiefs of the three military services, local media reported late on Tuesday, citing a statement and officials from the president’s office.
Yunus, 84, and his Grameen Bank, a microcredit organization, won the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize for work to lift millions out of poverty by granting small loans of under $100 to the rural poor of Bangladesh.
The student leaders had said they wanted Yunus as the chief adviser to the interim government and a spokesperson for Yunus said he agreed. Yunus is in Paris for a medical procedure and is expected to return to Dhaka soon.
There was no immediate comment from him in response to the appointment. It was also not immediately known when the interim government would take charge.
Earlier on Tuesday, Shahabuddin dissolved parliament, clearing the way for the interim government and new elections.
His office also announced that the leader of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Begum Khaleda Zia, a former prime minister who had feuded with Hasina for decades, had been freed from house arrest.
Student protesters had threatened more demonstrations if parliament was not dissolved.
Shahabuddin had said earlier that an interim government would hold elections soon after it takes over. Nahid Islam, a key organizer of the campaign against Hasina, said in a video message: “Any government other than the one we recommended would not be accepted.”
The movement that toppled Hasina rose out of demonstrations against public sector job quotas for families of veterans of Bangladesh’s 1971 independence war, seen by critics as a means to reserve jobs for allies of the ruling party.
About 300 people were killed and thousands injured in violence that had ripped through the country since July.
After demonstrators stormed and looted the prime minister’s lavish residence on Monday, the streets of the capital Dhaka were again peaceful on Tuesday, with traffic lighter than usual and many schools and businesses that shut during the unrest still closed.
Garment factories, which supply apparel to some of the world’s top brands and are a mainstay of the economy, will reopen on Wednesday after being shut due to the disruptions, the main garment manufacturers’ association said.
Hasina’s flight ended her 15-year second stint in power in the country of 170 million people, which she had ruled for 20 of the last 30 years at the helm of a political movement inherited from her father, state founder Mujibur Rahman, after he was assassinated in 1975.
Since the early 1990s Hasina had feuded and alternated power with her rival Zia, who inherited her own political movement from her husband Ziaur Rahman, a ruler himself assassinated in 1981.
SECOND LIBERATION DAY
Yunus, who was indicted by a court in June on charges of embezzlement that he denied, told Indian broadcaster Times Now that Monday marked the “second liberation day” for Bangladesh after its 1971 war of independence from Pakistan.
But he said Bangladeshis were angry with neighbor India for allowing Hasina to land there after fleeing Dhaka.
“India is our best friend ... people are angry at India because you are supporting the person who destroyed our lives,” Yunus said.
Protests against Hasina were fueled in part by poverty. After years of strong economic growth as the garment industry expanded, the $450 billion economy struggled with costly imports and inflation, and the government had sought a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.
Hasina was accused of becoming increasingly authoritarian, with many of her political foes jailed. Her resignation was greeted by jubilant crowds, who stormed unopposed into the opulent grounds of her residence and carried away furniture and TVs after she fled on Monday.
Hasina flew to India and is staying at a safe house outside Delhi. Indian media reported that Hasina may travel to Britain, where she has family including a niece who is a government minister.
Reuters could not confirm her plans. Britain’s Home Office declined to comment.
Student leaders said they had received reports of attacks on minority groups including Hindu temples in the Muslim-majority country, and urged restraint.
Hundreds of Hindu houses, businesses and temples have been vandalized since Hasina’s ouster, a community association said on Tuesday. India said it was worried about the incidents.
Reuters could not verify the scale of reported incidents and police officers did not answer calls seeking comment.
Hindus constitute about eight percent of Bangladesh’s 170 million people and have historically largely supported Hasina’s Awami League party, which identifies as largely secular, instead of the opposition bloc that includes a hard-line Islamist party.

Topics: Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus Sheikh Hasina

