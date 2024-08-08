You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi ports report 15.72% growth in container handling for July 

Saudi ports report 15.72% growth in container handling for July 

Saudi ports report 15.72% growth in container handling for July 
The latest statistics from the Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani, revealed that the Kingdom’s terminals received 271,465 standard containers in July, up from 234,592 in July 2023. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/cqmjy

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi ports report 15.72% growth in container handling for July 

Saudi ports report 15.72% growth in container handling for July 
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ports recorded a 15.72 percent increase in container handling in July compared to the same month last year, official data showed. 

The latest statistics from the Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani, revealed that the Kingdom’s terminals received 271,465 standard containers in July, up from 234,592 in July 2023. The volume of handled tonnage also increased by 9.11 percent year on year, reaching 27.38 million tonnes. 

The increase aligns with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy’s goal to establish Saudi Arabia as a global logistics center and a hub connecting three continents. 

It also reinforces Mawani’s efforts to enhance port operational efficiency and improve the Kingdom’s connectivity with global markets, thereby supporting national exports. 

The growth also highlights Mawani’s focus on enhancing the competitive edge of the King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, which is equipped to handle various types and sizes of vessels, reinforcing its international standing in the maritime transport and logistics sector. 

Topics: Tourism & Transport Mawani shipping

Related

MAWANI signed on Sunday a SR30million contract with Reviva to establish a complex for recycling marine and industrial waste.
Saudi Arabia
MAWANI and REVIVA establish recycling and industrial waste complex at Jeddah Islamic Port
Mawani and Marseille Port Authority sign deal in Paris
Business & Economy
Mawani and Marseille Port Authority sign deal in Paris

Veon posts 13.9% jump in core profit, boosted by customer gains in countries like Pakistan

Veon posts 13.9% jump in core profit, boosted by customer gains in countries like Pakistan
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Veon posts 13.9% jump in core profit, boosted by customer gains in countries like Pakistan

Veon posts 13.9% jump in core profit, boosted by customer gains in countries like Pakistan
  • The company’s sales grew by 24.2% in Pakistan where it owns the largest telecom provider Jazz
  • The top Veon official mentions ‘robust organic performance’ across services in different markets
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
AMSTERDAM: Dutch telecom group Veon, which owns Ukraine’s biggest mobile operator Kyivstar, posted higher second quarter core earnings on Thursday thanks to strong customer gains across its services. Core profit rose 13.9% on a local currency basis to $459 million, the company said. “Robust organic performance across our markets is driven by 10 million additional 4G customers, 111 million digital service users, showcasing our capability to build new businesses in financial, entertainment, healthcare, education, and enterprise services,” CEO Kaan Terzioğlu said in a statement. Its total digital monthly active users grew by 47.3% to 111 million. Since Veon’s exit from its main market Russia last year, it has been focused on expanding its telecom services in countries where it is still present, including Ukraine, Pakistan, Kazakhstan and Bangladesh. In Ukraine, sales grew by 9.5% and core profit increased by 9.8% despite higher energy costs, the group said. Ukrainian telecom operators like Kyivstar have been impacted by Russian attacks on the nation’s power grid. Kyivstar was also hit by a massive cyberattack last year. “Nearly 100% of our radio network is operational across all territories controlled by Ukraine at the end of the quarter,” Veon said. In Pakistan, where Veon owns the country’s largest telecom provider Jazz, sales grew by 24.2%. In Kazakhstan, where it operates through the Beeline brand, they rose 18.8%. Last week, the company said it intended to de-list from Euronext Amsterdam and be solely listed in New York. It will keep its headquarters in Amsterdam. Veon on Thursday also confirmed its sales and core profit forecasts for the full year.
Topics: Veon Pakistan

Oil Update — prices fall, set to snap two-session streak 

Oil Update — prices fall, set to snap two-session streak 
Updated 2 min 36 sec ago
REUTERS 
Follow

Oil Update — prices fall, set to snap two-session streak 

Oil Update — prices fall, set to snap two-session streak 
Updated 2 min 36 sec ago
REUTERS 

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell in choppy trade on Thursday, and looked set to snap a two-session streak during which they gained about 3 percent due to growing supply risks amid simmering tensions in the Middle East, according to Reuters. 

Brent crude futures fell 25 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $78.08 a barrel by 09:50 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude lost 13 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $75.10. Both the benchmarks had recovered from near-2024 lows in early trade on Thursday, before turning negative.  

The potential for Middle East supply disruptions have caused volatility, with the killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah last week raising the possibility of retaliatory strikes by Iran against Israel. 

However, supply has not been affected so far, although attacks on ships in the Red Sea have forced tankers to take longer routes. 

“The market has been on edge as it awaits a response from Iran,” ANZ Research said in a note. 

Libya’s National Oil Corp. has declared force majeure in its Sharara oilfield from Tuesday, a statement said, adding that the company had gradually reduced the field’s production due to protests. 

Crude inventories in the US, the world’s largest oil consumer, fell 3.7 million barrels, data showed, far exceeding analyst expectations of a 700,000-barrel draw and marking a sixth straight weekly decline to six-month lows.  

“This suggests demand for physical barrels remains robust, despite concerns about weak economic activity,” ANZ analysts said in the note. 

Analysts at Citi said there was a possibility of a bounce in prices to the low-to-mid-$80s again for Brent. 

“Upside risks in the market remain, from still-tight balances through August, heightened geopolitical risks across North Africa and the Middle East, the possibility of weather-related disruptions through hurricane season, and light managed money positioning,” Citi said in a note. 

The Yazidi nightmare
Ten years after the genocide, their torment continues
Enter
keywords
Topics: energy Oil OPEC

Related

Oil Updates — US crude inventories fall, fuel builds as demand weakens, EIA says
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — US crude inventories fall, fuel builds as demand weakens, EIA says
Arab oil and gas sector attracted investments worth $406bn over 22 years: report
Business & Economy
Arab oil and gas sector attracted investments worth $406bn over 22 years: report

Saudi Arabia launches bid for seven mining exploration licenses

Saudi Arabia launches bid for seven mining exploration licenses
Updated 08 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia launches bid for seven mining exploration licenses

Saudi Arabia launches bid for seven mining exploration licenses
Updated 08 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has launched a competitive bid for seven new mining exploration licenses, covering an area of approximately 1,000 sq. km.

Announced on Aug. 7 by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, this initiative seeks to attract both local and international investors to explore these promising sites.

The exploration sites span various regions and are rich in valuable minerals. The Umm Qasr site in Riyadh, covering over 20 sq. km., is known for its deposits of gold, silver, lead, and zinc.

Another site, Jebel Sabha in Riyadh, extends over 171 sq. km. and contains silver, lead, zinc, and cobalt. Wadi Doush in Asir, which spans more than 157 sq. km., holds deposits of gold, silver, and copper.

The Shuaib Marqan site in Riyadh covers over 92 sq. km and is rich in copper, silver, and gold. The Wadi Al-Jouna site in Asir, the largest of the sites, encompasses 425 sq. km. and contains copper, zinc, silver, and gold.

The Hazm Shubat site in Asir, covering over 93 sq. km., is noted for its gold deposits. Lastly, the Huwaimdhan exploration site in Makkah covers an area of more than 34 sq. km. and also contains gold.

This competition is part of the broader Exploration Enablement Program, designed to accelerate the exploration and development of Saudi Arabia's estimated mineral wealth, valued at SR9.3 trillion ($2.48 trillion). The initiative supports Vision 2030’s goal of establishing mining as a crucial pillar of the national industry.

Interested parties must submit their technical bids by early September 2024, with the winners expected to be announced by the end of the month. The ministry has made geological and technical data available through a dedicated platform to assist bidders.

The evaluation process for the bids will be both transparent and fair, with 70 percent of the evaluation based on the technical work program and expertise, and the remaining 30 percent based on community contributions and innovation.

To further encourage investment, new incentives include support of up to SR7.5 million for companies holding exploration licenses for less than five years, allowing 100 percent foreign ownership, and financing up to 75 percent of capital costs through the Saudi Industrial Development Fund.

Investors interested in participating can visit the ministry’s mining platform to review detailed information and download relevant technical and geological reports.

The Yazidi nightmare
Ten years after the genocide, their torment continues
Enter
keywords
Topics: main

Related

Saudi Arabia seeks stronger ties with Brazil in mining sector photos
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia seeks stronger ties with Brazil in mining sector
Saudi Arabia and Turkiye advance industrial and mining cooperation
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia and Turkiye advance industrial and mining cooperation

Closing Bell: Saudi, Gulf stocks post gains following global slump

Closing Bell: Saudi, Gulf stocks post gains following global slump
Updated 07 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi, Gulf stocks post gains following global slump

Closing Bell: Saudi, Gulf stocks post gains following global slump
  • Kingdom’s Tadawul All Share Index closed at 11,729.71, up by 0.43%
  • Qatar’s exchange gained 0.28%, Bahrain bourse edged up 0.09%, Kuwait bourse advanced 0.84%, and Dubai Financial Market rose by 1.45%
Updated 07 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Stock markets in the Middle East continued to recover following “Black Monday,” when global indices plunged due to concerns over a potential US recession triggered by a weak jobs report from the world’s largest economy. 

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index closed at 11,729.71, up by 50.55 points, or 0.43 percent on Wednesday. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.98 billion ($1.86 billion), as 169 of the stocks advanced, while 62 retreated. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu rose 207.67 points, or 0.81 percent, to close at 25,903.77, with 30 of the listed stocks advancing and 31 retreating. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index gained 0.79 points, or 0.05 percent, to close at 1,467.35. 

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. was the top performer of the day, with its share price climbing 10 percent to SR8.14. 

Other notable performers included Baazeem Trading Co. and Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. 

The worst performer was Malath Cooperative Insurance Co. whose share price dropped by 6.12 percent to SR15.66. 

Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. and Rasan Information Technology Co. also saw declines. 

On the announcements front, Kingdom Holding Co. reported a 76.43 percent increase in net profits for the first half of this year, reaching SR820 million. The increase was attributed to higher equity results, gains on investment property sales, and reduced financial charges. 

Saudi Electricity Co. reported a 16.5 percent rise in net profits for the first half of 2024, totaling SR5.5 billion, driven by increased revenue and reduced finance costs. 

Saudi Cable Co. saw an 87.7 percent drop in net profit to SR7.02 million, while SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co. reported a 70.71 percent increase in net profit to reach SR363 million due to higher revenues and cost control efforts. 

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. reported a net loss of SR2.46 billion for the first half of the year, widening from SR2.1 billion in the same period last year attributed to decreased sales volumes and margins. 

Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. reported a substantial increase in net profits, reaching SR119 million in the first half of 2024, marking a 75.57 percent surge compared to the same period the previous year, driven primarily by a boost in operating profits.

National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Co. experienced a net loss of SR19.17 million during the first six months of the year. This represents a deterioration from the SR12.46 million loss recorded in the corresponding period of 2023. The increased loss is attributed to a decline in sales of axle, spare parts, and casting products, as well as a reduction in the average selling price of drawn wire products.

Riyadh Cement Co. achieved net profit of SR134 million in the first half of 2024, a 6.22 percent increase from the same period last year due to higher sales prices and increased revenues, despite rising Zakat expenses.

On Wednesday, the Dubai Financial Market rose by 1.45 percent, while the Abu Dhabi Exchange increased by 1.05 percent. 

The Qatar Stock Exchange gained 0.28 percent, the Bahrain bourse edged up by 0.09 percent, and the Kuwait bourse advanced by 0.84 percent. 

The Yazidi nightmare
Ten years after the genocide, their torment continues
Enter
keywords
Topics: Saudi Arabia Gulf Stock Markets Tadawul MSCI Tadawul Index Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) TASI Nomu Saudi stock exchange main Finance

Related

Gulf bourses close in red on US recession fears
Business & Economy
Gulf bourses close in red on US recession fears
Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes at 11,679 as Middle Eastern stock markets rebound
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes at 11,679 as Middle Eastern stock markets rebound

King Abdulaziz Port sets record with 20,645 containers handled on single ship

King Abdulaziz Port sets record with 20,645 containers handled on single ship
Updated 08 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

King Abdulaziz Port sets record with 20,645 containers handled on single ship

King Abdulaziz Port sets record with 20,645 containers handled on single ship
Updated 08 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s maritime sector is experiencing significant expansion, highlighted by the King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam achieving a milestone in container handling.

The port recently set a new record by managing 20,645 standard containers on a single vessel, the Cosco Shipping Aquarius 036E. This achievement underscores the port's crucial role in supporting trade movement and the logistics sector.

This development aligns with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy’s goals to establish the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting three continents. It also reflects the success of the Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani, in enhancing port efficiency and strengthening the Kingdom’s ties with global markets, thereby supporting national exports.

Ongoing infrastructure improvements at King Abdulaziz Port include the recent addition of 21 coastal and bridge cranes, as part of a development plan backed by SR7 billion ($1.86 billion) in investment from commercial support contracts with Saudi Global Ports Co., a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund.

A landmark contract with the Chinese company SANY will see the supply of 80 electric trucks to the port, marking the largest single contract for such vehicles ever signed by the Chinese firm.

These enhancements aim to boost the port’s competitive edge and confirm its international status in maritime transport and logistics. King Abdulaziz Port, equipped with advanced facilities, has also reached notable container handling records, including 292,612 standard containers in May.

In March, Mawani announced a new shipping service connecting Dammam to East Asia, linking the port to Shanghai, Xiamen, Dachan Bay, and Qingdao in China, as well as Busan in South Korea, Klang in Malaysia, Sohar in Oman, and Khor Fakkan in the UAE.

This service further enhances the port’s strategic position as the Kingdom’s main port on the Arabian Gulf, linked to the Riyadh Dry Port by rail, and a key transit point for goods to the eastern and central regions of Saudi Arabia.

The Yazidi nightmare
Ten years after the genocide, their torment continues
Enter
keywords
Topics: Transport and Tourism

Related

MAWANI signed on Sunday a SR30million contract with Reviva to establish a complex for recycling marine and industrial waste.
Saudi Arabia
MAWANI and REVIVA establish recycling and industrial waste complex at Jeddah Islamic Port
Saudi ports record 13% growth in container handling: Mawani 
Business & Economy
Saudi ports record 13% growth in container handling: Mawani 

Latest updates

Israel says to revoke diplomatic status of Norwegian envoys to Palestinian Authority
Israel says to revoke diplomatic status of Norwegian envoys to Palestinian Authority
Fugitive Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont back in Spain despite arrest warrant
Fugitive Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont back in Spain despite arrest warrant
Thai opposition to choose new leader, relaunch after court dissolution
Thai opposition to choose new leader, relaunch after court dissolution
North Korean defects to South across maritime border in Yellow Sea: Yonhap
North Korean defects to South across maritime border in Yellow Sea: Yonhap
Two powerful earthquakes hit off Japan: USGS
Two powerful earthquakes hit off Japan: USGS

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.