  Chi Chi Rodriguez, Hall of Fame golfer known for antics on the greens, dies at 88

Chi Chi Rodriguez, Hall of Fame golfer known for antics on the greens, dies at 88

Chi Chi Rodriguez, Hall of Fame golfer known for antics on the greens, dies at 88
Chi Chi Rodriguez plays during a celebrity tournament at Turnberry Isle Resort on Feb. 21, 2014 in Aventura, Florida. (Getty Images via AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
AP
Chi Chi Rodriguez, Hall of Fame golfer known for antics on the greens, dies at 88

Chi Chi Rodriguez, Hall of Fame golfer known for antics on the greens, dies at 88
  • Rodriguez served in the US Army from 1955-57 and joined the PGA Tour in 1960 and won eight times during his 21-year career
  • Rodriguez was perhaps best known for fairway antics that included twirling his club like a sword, sometimes referred to as his “matador routine”
Updated 15 sec ago
AP
NEW YORK: Juan “Chi Chi” Rodriguez, a Hall of Fame golfer whose antics on the greens and inspiring life story made him among the sport’s most popular players during a long professional career, died Thursday. He was 88.

Rodriguez’s death was announced by Carmelo Javier Rios, a senator in Rodriguez’ native Puerto Rico. He didn’t provide a cause of death.

“Chi Chi Rodriguez’s passion for charity and outreach was surpassed only by his incredible talent with a golf club in his hand,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “A vibrant, colorful personality both on and off the golf course, he will be missed dearly by the PGA Tour and those whose lives he touched in his mission to give back. The PGA Tour sends its deepest condolences to the entire Rodriguez family during this difficult time.”

He was born Juan Antonio Rodriguez, the second oldest of six children, in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, when it was blanketed with sugar cane fields and where he helped his father with the harvest as a child. The area is now a dense urban landscape, part of San Juan, the capital of the US island territory.

Rodriguez said he learned to play golf by hitting tin cans with a guava tree stick and then found work as a caddie. He claimed he could shoot a 67 by age 12, according to a biography provided by the Chi Chi Rodriguez Management Group in Stow, Ohio.

He served in the US Army from 1955-57 and joined the PGA Tour in 1960 and won eight times during his 21-year career, playing on one Ryder Cup team.

The first of his eight tour victories came in 1963, when he won the Denver Open. He followed it up with two the next year and continued through 1979 with the Tallahassee Open. He had 22 victories on the Champions Tour from 1985-2002, and had total combined career earnings of more than $7.6 million. He was inducted into the PGA World Golf Hall of Fame in 1992.




Chi Chi Rodriguez does his sword routine after putting for birdie on the 9th green on June 27 1997, during the second day of the US Senior Open golf tournament at Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Illinois.  (AFP)

Rodriguez was perhaps best known for fairway antics that included twirling his club like a sword, sometimes referred to as his “matador routine,” or doing a celebratory dance, often with a shuffling salsa step, after making a birdie putt. He often imitated fellow players in what he insisted was meant as good-natured fun.

He was hospitalized in October 1998 after experiencing chest pains and reluctantly agreed to see a doctor, who told him he was having a heart attack.

“It scared me for the first time,” Rodriguez recalled in a 1999 interview with The Associated Press. “Jim Anderson (his pilot) drove me to the hospital and a team of doctors were waiting to operate. If I had waited another 10 minutes, the doctor said I would have needed a heart transplant.

“They call it the widow-maker,” he said. “About 50 percent of the people who get this kind of heart attack die. So I beat the odds pretty good.”

After his recovery, he returned to competition for a couple of years but phased out his professional career and devoted more of his time to community and charity activities, such as the Chi Chi Rodriguez Youth Foundation, a charity based in Clearwater, Florida, founded in 1979.

In recent years, he spent most of his time in Puerto Rico, where he was a partner in a golf community project that struggled amid the recession and housing crisis, hosted a talk show on a local radio station for several years, and appeared at various sporting and other events.

He showed up at the 2008 Puerto Rico Open and strolled through the grounds in a black leather coat and dark sunglasses, shaking hands and posing for pictures but playing no golf. “I didn’t want to take a spot away from young men trying to make a living,” he said.

Rodriguez is survived by Iwalani, his wife of nearly 60 years, and Donnette, his wife’s daughter from a previous marriage.

Topics: golf

Algerian boxer in gender row goes for Olympic gold, Thierry Henry looks to lead France footballers to glory

Algerian boxer in gender row goes for Olympic gold, Thierry Henry looks to lead France footballers to glory
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP
Algerian boxer in gender row goes for Olympic gold, Thierry Henry looks to lead France footballers to glory

Algerian boxer in gender row goes for Olympic gold, Thierry Henry looks to lead France footballers to glory
  • The boxing competition has been overshadowed by a bitter row over whether Khelif and Taiwanese fighter Lin Yu-ting should be allowed to compete in the women’s category
  • Henry’s France take on Spain in the men’s football final at the Parc des Princes
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP

PARIS: Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, at the center of an Olympic gender eligibility row, goes for gold in Paris on Friday as Thierry Henry bids to lead France’s footballers to glory.

With just three days of sport to go at the Games, there is a packed athletics program at the Stade de France.

The boxing competition has been overshadowed by a bitter row over whether Khelif and Taiwanese fighter Lin Yu-ting should be allowed to compete in the women’s category.

Khelif and Lin were disqualified from last year’s world championships by the International Boxing Association (IBA) after failing unspecified gender eligibility tests but she and Lin were cleared to compete in Paris.

The International Olympic Committee is running the boxing in the French capital, which is being held at Roland Garros, the home of French tennis.

The 25-year-old Khelif and Lin both fought at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago but there was no controversy at the time and neither won a medal.

On Friday, Algeria’s Khelif takes on China’s Yang Liu in the 66kg final while Lin is in action on Saturday in a different weight category.

Cries of “Imane, Imane” rang out repeatedly before and during Khelif’s semifinal bout on Tuesday as the crowd voiced their support for the boxer.

“I am like all athletes, I am here to achieve my dream,” she said.

The penultimate evening of track and field action features the men’s and women’s 4x100m relays, the men’s 400m hurdles, the women’s 400m and the final event of the heptathlon, the 800m.

US sprint star Noah Lyles was tipped for a sprint treble in Paris after winning the 100m earlier this week but he could only collect bronze in his favored 200m on Thursday.

Minutes after the race, won by Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, Lyles revealed he had tested positive for Covid, saying the disease had “taken its toll.”

The American later posted on social media that his Games were likely over, but the US remain favorites to take gold in the sprint relay.

In Friday’s women’s 10,000m final, Dutch runner Sifan Hassan will attempt to defend her crown after coming up short in her bid for a historic long-distance treble.

Defending champion and world record-holder Karsten Warholm is favorite to defend his title in the men’s 400m hurdles.

Henry’s France take on Spain in the men’s football final at the Parc des Princes.

Henry, one of France’s all-time great players, has led his country to the brink of their second football gold, 40 years after they won the title in Los Angeles.

They have conceded just a single goal in five matches and Henry admits he does not want his Olympic dream to end.

“I think it’s going to be difficult waking up,” he said. “Every night I watch and get goosebumps when I see guys win.”

Spain came from behind to beat Morocco 2-1 in their semifinal in Marseille in front of a hostile crowd, which will give them confidence that they can handle the pressure in the French capital.

“It’s another atmosphere that I will like,” said Fermin Lopez, who has scored four goals at the Olympics after helping Spain win Euro 2024.

“In any situation we can overcome anything. Now we want to get the gold.”

In diving, China are targeting gold in the women’s 3m springboard as they close in on clean sweep in Paris, with victories in all six events so far.

Defending champions the Netherlands take on China in the women’s hockey final, chasing their fourth title in five Games after the Dutch men’s team won gold.

History will be made when the first Olympics medals are won in the breaking competition staged at La Concorde.

Topics: Paris Olympics

Arshad Nadeem bags coveted Olympic gold to break Pakistan’s medal drought

Arshad Nadeem bags coveted Olympic gold to break Pakistan’s medal drought
Updated 09 August 2024
Arshad Nadeem bags coveted Olympic gold to break Pakistan’s medal drought

Arshad Nadeem bags coveted Olympic gold to break Pakistan’s medal drought
  • Nadeem broke Olympic javelin record with massive 92.97-meter throw to bag gold
  • Becomes first-ever Pakistani athlete to bag an Olympic medal in track and field
Updated 09 August 2024
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem made history on Thursday by bagging an Olympic gold medal in Paris at the men’s javelin throw competition, sending the light spear two times over the 90-meter mark to hand Pakistan its first Olympic medal since 1992.
Nadeem’s first throw was disqualified but it was his second one that sent the javelin at a massive distance of 92.97 meters and made him the first Pakistani athlete to bag a medal in track and field.
India’s Neeraj Chopra, the defending Olympic champion, threw the second-best throw at 89.45 meters to claim silver while Grenadian Anderson Peters claimed bronze with an 88.54-meter throw.
“Bravo Arshad, history made!” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote on social media platform X. “You’ve made the whole nation proud young man.”
In a separate statement, Pakistan’s military services chiefs and chairman joint chiefs of staff committee congratulated Nadeem on the historic feat.
“This remarkable achievement is a testament to Arshad Nadeem’s unwavering dedication, unrelenting perseverance, and exemplary hard work, serving as a beacon of inspiration for the entire nation,” Pakistan army’s media wing said.
“His triumph is a resounding affirmation of Pakistani talent and determination, showcasing the country’s potential to excel on the global stage.”
Speaking to reporters, Nadeem’s emotional mother said her son had made the entire country proud.
“He has made Pakistan proud and has held the country’s head high,” she said.
Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab congratulated Nadeem, announcing a Rs5,00,00,000 [$179,404] cash award for the athlete.
“I announce a sports academy in Karachi in honor of Arshad Nadeem,” Wahab said. “Arshad Nadeem is our nation’s hero and we are proud of our heroes.”

Pakistan at the Olympics
Pakistan has won only 10 medals since the 1948 edition, with only two medals won by individual athletes. After gaining independence in 1947, the South Asian country won its first medal in 1956 in Melbourne when it won silver in field hockey, Pakistan’s national sport.
Pakistan bagged gold in hockey in 1960 in Rome and bagged a bronze in the same competition when Mohammad Bashir clinched the medal in the men’s 73kg wrestling category.
From 1964 to 1984, Pakistan bagged two gold, two silver and one bronze medals, all in field hockey. Pakistan’s Hussain Shah bagged bronze in the men’s middleweight category in Seoul Olympics in 1988.
The South Asian country won its last medal in 1992 in Barcelona, when the field hockey team bagged bronze.
Nadeem is a 10-time international medalist and five-time gold medalist who came fifth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The Pakistani star athlete won silver at the World Championships last year and gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 with a massive 90.18-meter distance throw.
Nadeem, who comes from humble beginnings from Khanewal in Pakistan, is one of nine children of a daily wage laborer who showed great versatility as an athlete from a young age while dabbling in all kinds of sports at school.
Though the family lacked the financial means to encourage Nadeem’s enthusiasm for sports, his spirit earned him the support he needed, with his elder brothers working to help him build a career in sports, the family told Arab News in an interview in 2021.

Topics: Paris Olympics Pakistan

USA rally to beat Serbia, reach Olympic men’s basketball final

USA rally to beat Serbia, reach Olympic men’s basketball final
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP
USA rally to beat Serbia, reach Olympic men’s basketball final

USA rally to beat Serbia, reach Olympic men’s basketball final
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP

PARIS: The United States erased a 17-point deficit to beat Nikola Jokic’s Serbia 95-91 on Thursday and reach the Olympic men’s basketball final, keeping their bid for a fifth straight gold medal alive.
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry dazzled with 36 points and all-time NBA scoring leader LeBron James had a triple-double of 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.
But it took a massive fourth-quarter effort to finally subdue the Serbs, who led most of the night and took a 76-63 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Kevin Durant and Devin Booker drilled back-to-back three-pointers to start the fight-back.
Joel Embiid pulled the States within four with a three-point play and James tied it up at 84-84 with 3:41 to play.
Curry rattled in a three-pointer with 2:24 remaining to give the United States their first lead since the first quarter 87-86.
James followed with a driving layup, Curry grabbed a steal and drove for a basket that pushed the US lead to five and the Americans held on.
“We know we weren’t playing our best basketball at all the whole game, but we were like two or three possessions away or one bad bounce away from flipping the momentum,” Curry said.
“We could feel it. There was a point end of the third quarter where you started to feel a little like ... are they going to slow down at all?
“That first four minutes of the fourth quarter changed everything.”
Embiid scored 19 points and Durant woke up just in time after a sleepy first half to add nine and the US maintained their chance to claim a 17th Olympic crown.
Three-time NBA Most Valuable Player Jokic finished with 17 points and 11 assists for Serbia, who got 20 points from a brilliant Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Curry got off to a scorching start, drilling five three-pointers on the way to 17 first-quarter points.
But Serbia combined for five three-pointers themselves and led 31-23 after a frenetic first quarter in which only four players scored for the United States.
Serbia continued to pour it on, pushing their lead to 42-25 with more than six minutes left in the second period.
Struggling offensively, the United States were also unable to slow the Serbian offense keyed by Jokic.
Aleksa Avramovic was a deadly four-of-six from three-point range on the way to 15 first-half points and Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdanovic had 12 before the break.
Curry had 20 points in the first half but subdued Phoenix Suns star Durant missed his only attempt.
Suddenly the United States, whose romp through the group stage included a 110-84 victory over Serbia, looked in serious trouble for the first time at the Paris Games.
Back-to-back three-pointers from Curry and Jrue Holiday cut the deficit to 59-65 but try as they might the US couldn’t reel Serbia in.
Marko Guduric converted a four-point play when he was fouled by Derrick White on a bomb from well beyond the arc to propel Serbia into the fourth quarter in the ascent.

Lyles, suffering from COVID, finishes 3rd in Olympic upset at 200 meters won by Botswana’s Tebogo

Lyles, suffering from COVID, finishes 3rd in Olympic upset at 200 meters won by Botswana’s Tebogo
Updated 09 August 2024
AP
Follow

Lyles, suffering from COVID, finishes 3rd in Olympic upset at 200 meters won by Botswana’s Tebogo

Lyles, suffering from COVID, finishes 3rd in Olympic upset at 200 meters won by Botswana’s Tebogo
  • After crossing the line third for the second straight Olympics, Lyles fell to his back and writhed around in pain
  • It’s the second straight Olympics the virus has played a major role in Lyles’ trip to the Games
Updated 09 August 2024
AP

SAINT-DENIS, France: Noah Lyles lost the Olympic 200 meters Thursday, falling to Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, then being tended to by medics who carted him off the track in a wheelchair. Later, wearing a mask as he spoke with reporters, Lyles said he had COVID.
After crossing the line third for the second straight Olympics, Lyles fell to his back and writhed around in pain, staying down for nearly 30 seconds before getting up, asking for water and getting to the wheelchair.
It’s the second straight Olympics the virus has played a major role in Lyles’ trip to the Games. He also won the bronze in the Tokyo Olympics, and he has said the empty stands and the year-long delay before the Games led to depression that hampered his performance and inspired his road to Paris.
Tebogo, 21, led wire-to-wire and won in 19.46 seconds, the fourth-fastest time in history, but .15 slower than Lyles’ top time. Kenny Bednarek finished in 19.62 for his second straight silver, and Lyles, four nights after winning a close-as-can-be 100, ran the curve in 19.70.
The first sign something might be wrong came a night earlier when Lyles finished second in a lackluster semifinal, then left the track without talking to reporters to head to the medical tent. His coach said he was fine.
It became clear he was not when Tebogo and Bednarek reached the curve in the final.
Lyles was trailing as they headed into the homestretch, which is usually where he puts on a trademark closing finish that has always been the best part of this race. This time — nothing. Only a desperate push to the line then a collapse onto the purple track.

Topics: Paris Olympics Noah Lyles Letsile Tebogo 200 Meters

Injury woes mount for Ten Hag before Community Shield

Injury woes mount for Ten Hag before Community Shield
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Injury woes mount for Ten Hag before Community Shield

Injury woes mount for Ten Hag before Community Shield
  • United are set to be without defenders Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the new season’s curtain-raiser
  • “From individual to individual we will assess them and make a decision whether they start, or come from the bench, or they don’t play,” said Ten Hag
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP

LONDON: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag faces a defensive headache as injuries continue to plague his side’s preparations for Saturday’s Community Shield clash with rivals Manchester City.
United are set to be without defenders Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the new season’s curtain-raiser, which puts the Premier League champions against the FA Cup winners.
In addition, center-back Lisandro Martinez only rejoined the squad this week after taking part in Argentina’s successful defense of its Copa America crown this summer.
“From individual to individual we will assess them and make a decision whether they start, or come from the bench, or they don’t play,” said Ten Hag on Thursday.
“Harry Maguire missed the (friendly) game (against Liverpool) as a precaution, but there’s still a question mark for Saturday.
“So we have training, we have to see whether he’s fit enough or not to be available.
“Victor (Lindelof) played, but also he’s a question mark and also Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw, they are also both question marks. We have to assess them tomorrow (Friday).
“We’ll think about Licha (Martinez) to be involved in the game.”
Facundo Pellistri and England’s Kobbie Mainoo, who started the Euro 2024 final on July 14, also returned to training this week after extended breaks and are being assessed.
But big money summer arrival Leny Yoro will definitely miss out after undergoing foot surgery this week for a knock sustained during a friendly and is unexpected to be unavailable for three months.
FA Cup winners United go into the Community Shield this weekend seeking to win the title for a record-extending 22nd time.
“We always want to win, also in all the friendlies. It’s about a trophy, so we will put out a team that is very competitive to win this trophy,” said Dutchman Ten Hag.
“But it’s also pre-season and we don’t go and take big risks, that’s also a normal approach into this game.”

Topics: Manchester United Erik ten Hag FA Community Shield

