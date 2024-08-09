You are here

Fighting in east Syria kills 11 civilians: war monitor

Fighting in east Syria kills 11 civilians: war monitor
Fighting erupted on Wednesday when pro-Iranian fighters attacked Kurdish-held areas. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP
Fighting in east Syria kills 11 civilians: war monitor

Fighting in east Syria kills 11 civilians: war monitor
  • Six children were among the victims of intense shelling of Dahla in Deir Ezzor province
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP
DAMASCUS: Bombardment by pro-Iranian groups supporting the Syrian government killed 11 civilians in an eastern village under the control of Kurdish-led forces, a war monitor said Friday.
Six children were among the victims of intense shelling of Dahla in Deir Ezzor province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Fighting erupted on Wednesday when pro-Iranian fighters attacked Kurdish-held areas, according to the Britain-based monitor, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria.
The Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces also reported 11 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed in Dahla.
The US-backed SDF spearheaded the offensive that defeated the Islamic State jihadist group’s self-declared caliphate in Syria in 2019.
Arab-majority Deir Ezzor province, a resource-rich region which borders Iraq, is bisected by the Euphrates river and is home to dozens of local tribal communities, some of whose fighters joined the SDF in its battle against IS.
Iran has provided military support to Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces through more than a decade of civil war.
The United States has around 900 troops in Syria as part of an anti-jihadist coalition.
Syria’s civil war has killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions since it began in 2011 with the repression of anti-government protests.
It spiralled into a complex conflict drawing in foreign armies and jihadists.

Topics: Syria

Three suspected Houthi attacks target a ship off Yemen, authorities say

Three suspected Houthi attacks target a ship off Yemen, authorities say
Updated 35 min 45 sec ago
AP
Three suspected Houthi attacks target a ship off Yemen, authorities say

Three suspected Houthi attacks target a ship off Yemen, authorities say
  • The Houthis did not immediately claim the assaults, though they follow a monthslong campaign by the rebels targeting shipping through the Red Sea corridor
Updated 35 min 45 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: Three suspected attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militants targeted a ship in the strategic Bab El-Mandeb Strait linking the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea, including one that saw private security guards shoot and destroy a bomb-loaded drone boat, authorities said Friday.
The Houthis did not immediately claim the assaults, though they follow a monthslong campaign by the militants targeting shipping through the Red Sea corridor over Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
After a recent two-week pause, their attacks resumed following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, amid concerns of a wider regional war. Iran backs the Houthis as part of what it calls a regional “Axis of Resistance.”
“The operations are ongoing — our operations toward occupied Palestine to target the Israeli enemy, our operations at sea, the inevitable forthcoming response, as well as coordination with the axis in any joint operations,” warned the Houthi’s secretive leader, Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, in a speech Thursday. “The decision to respond is a collective decision, at the level of the entire axis and at the level of each front individually.”
In the first attack, a rocket-propelled grenade exploded close to the ship Thursday, according to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center. Two smaller craft, with men aboard wearing white and yellow raincoats, launched the RPG, the UKMTO said.
The second attack came early Friday, with a missile “exploding in close proximity to the vessel,” the UKMTO said. “The vessel and crew are reported to be safe.”
The private security firm Ambrey reported that the ship was hit by a drone that caused no injuries or physical damage.
“The vessel was assessed to be aligned with the Houthi target profile,” Ambrey said. “The vessel was assessed to have been targeted earlier in the day.”
Then came the third attack with the drone boat, where private security guards on board “opened fire and (were) able to successfully destroy the vehicle,” Ambrey said.
Though the Houthis did not immediately claim the attack, it sometimes can take hours or even days to acknowledge their assaults. They’ve also claimed others that apparently haven’t happened.
The Houthis have targeted more than 70 vessels with missiles and drones in a campaign that has killed four sailors since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. They have seized one vessel and sunk two in the time since. Other missiles and drones have been either intercepted by a US-led coalition in the Red Sea or splashed down before reaching their targets.
The militants maintain that their attacks target ships linked to Israel, the United States or Britain as part of a campaign they say seeks to force an end to the war. However, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the war, including some bound for Iran.
Since November, Houthi attacks have disrupted the $1 trillion of goods that flow annually through the region, while also sparking the most intense combat the US Navy has seen since World War II.
The Houthis also have launched drones and missiles toward Israel, including an attack on July 19 that killed one person and wounded 10 others in Tel Aviv. Israel responded the next day with airstrikes on the Houthi-held port city of Hodeida that hit fuel depots and electrical stations, killing and wounding a number of people, the militants say.
After the strikes, the Houthis paused their attacks until Saturday, when they hit a Liberian-flagged container ship traveling through the Gulf of Aden.
Meanwhile on Thursday, US Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jets arrived in the Mideast from a base in the United Kingdom, authorities said Thursday.
US Central Command posted images online of the fighters, saying their presence in the region was “to address threats posed by Iran and Iranian-backed groups.”
The US has declined to say where the aircraft landed due to host nation sensitivities.
Central Command later said it destroyed two Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles and one Houthi ground control station, as well as a drone boat in the Red Sea.

Topics: Houthi Yemen

Israel agrees to resume Gaza truce talks next week

Israel agrees to resume Gaza truce talks next week
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP
Israel agrees to resume Gaza truce talks next week

Israel agrees to resume Gaza truce talks next week
  • After a week-long pause in November, US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators have endeavoured to secure a second truce
  • Israeli bombardment killed more than 18 people in strikes on two schools
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories, Aug 8, 2024 Agence France Presse: Israel has agreed to resume Gaza ceasefire talks on August 15 at the demand of US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Thursday, as regional tensions skyrocket over the war.
Gaza’s Hamas-controlled civil defense agency said Israeli bombardment killed more than 18 people in strikes on two schools on Thursday, as Iran accused Israel of wanting to spread war in the Middle East.
After a week-long pause in November, US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators have endeavoured to secure a second truce in the 10-month-old war sparked by Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel.
In a joint statement on Thursday, the three countries’ leaders invited the warring parties to resume talks on August 15 in Doha or Cairo “to close all remaining gaps and commence implementation of the deal without further delay.”
A framework agreement was “now on the table, with only the details of implementation” left to conclude, and the mediators were “prepared to present a final bridging proposal” to resolve remaining issues, they said.
Netanyahu’s office said later Thursday Israel would send a negotiating team on August 15 “to the agreed place to conclude the details of implementing a deal.”
A prospective cessation of hostilities also involving the release of hostages held in Gaza and scaled-up aid deliveries has centered around a phased deal beginning with an initial truce.
Recent discussions have focused on a framework outlined by US President Joe Biden in late May which he said had been proposed by Israel.
“It’s not like the agreement’s going to be ready to sign on Thursday. There’s still a significant amount of work to do,” a senior Biden administration official said of the talks that come after calls between Biden and the Egyptian and Qatari leaders this week.
Israel had been “very receptive” to the idea of the talks, the official told reporters on condition of anonymity, rejecting suggestions that Netanyahu was stalling on a deal.
The announcement of the talks came after Hamas named Yahya Sinwar — the alleged mastermind of the October 7 attack — as its new leader, sparking fears the torturous negotiations have become even more difficult.
On the ground in Gaza, the Hamas-controlled civil defense agency said Israeli strikes hit Al-Zahra and Abdel Fattah Hamoud schools in Gaza City, killing more than 18 people.
Senior agency official Mohammad Al-Mughayyir said 60 people were wounded and more than 40 still missing.
“This is a clear targeting of schools and safe civilian facilities in the Gaza Strip,” he said.
The Israeli military said the schools housed Hamas command centers.
At least 13 people were killed elsewhere in Gaza, rescuers and medics reported, as the Israeli military issued its latest evacuation order, for parts of the main southern city of Khan Yunis.
Diplomats pressed efforts to defuse tensions in the region, sky-high after the killing of two top militant leaders in attacks blamed on Israel that the militants and their Iranian backers have vowed to avenge.
Iran’s acting foreign minister, Ali Bagheri, told AFP that Israel had committed “a strategic mistake” by killing Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week — hours after the assassination in Beirut of Hezbollah’s military chief.
Although Israel has not admitted to killing Haniyeh, Iran and its allies have vowed to retaliate.
Israel seeks “to expand tension, war and conflict to other countries,” but has neither “the capacity nor the strength” to fight Iran, Bagheri said.
Netanyahu, speaking at a military base on Wednesday, said Israel was “prepared both defensively and offensively” and “determined” to defend itself.
Officials in the Middle East and beyond have called for calm, with Britain’s minister for international development, Anneliese Dodds, telling AFP on a visit to Jordan: “We must see a de-escalation.”
The United States, which has sent extra warships and jets to the region, has urged both Iran and Israel to avoid an escalation.
France’s President Emmanuel Macron spoke Wednesday with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian and later with Israel’s Netanyahu, telling both to “avoid a cycle of reprisals,” according to the French presidency.
The Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip has already drawn in Tehran-aligned militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen.
Lebanese Hamas ally Hezbollah, which has traded near-daily cross-border fire with Israeli troops throughout the Gaza war, has vowed retaliation for military chief Fuad Shukr’s killing.
The unprecedented Hamas attack that triggered the war in Gaza resulted in the deaths of 1,198 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.
Palestinian militants seized 251 hostages, 111 of whom are still held in Gaza, including 39 the Israeli military says are dead.
Israel’s retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 39,699 people, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry, which does not give details of civilian and militant deaths.
Netanyahu, who has resisted making an apology for security failures over Israel’s worst-ever attack, said in an interview published Thursday that he was “sorry, deeply, that something like this happened.”
“You always look back and you say, ‘Could we have done things that would have prevented it?’” Netanyahu told Time magazine.

Topics: War on Gaza

Israel vows to fight 'aggression' from Hezbollah 'with all its might'

Israel vows to fight ‘aggression’ from Hezbollah ‘with all its might’
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP
Israel vows to fight ‘aggression’ from Hezbollah ‘with all its might’

Israel vows to fight ‘aggression’ from Hezbollah ‘with all its might’
  • “We will not allow the Hezbollah militia to destabilize the border and the region,” Gallant said in a message addressed to the people of Lebanon
  • He warned Lebanon to “learn the lesson of the past so as not to fall into a dangerous scenario in August 2024“
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP

JERUSALEM: Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Thursday that Israel would fight Hezbollah “with all its might” if the Lebanese armed group continued its “aggression” across the border.
“We will not allow the Hezbollah militia to destabilize the border and the region. If Hezbollah continues its aggression, Israel will fight it, with all its might,” Gallant said in a message addressed to the people of Lebanon, according to a statement from his office.

 


Hezbollah has traded near-daily fire with Israeli forces in support of ally Hamas since the Palestinian militant group’s October 7 attack on Israel triggered war in Gaza.
Fears of all-out war have mounted after Israel killed Hezbollah’s top military commander Fuad Shukr in an air strike in a Beirut suburb last week.
Reminding the people of Lebanon of the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, Gallant warned Lebanon to “learn the lesson of the past so as not to fall into a dangerous scenario in August 2024.”
The devastating 34-day war in July-August 2006 killed more than 1,200 people in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and some 160 Israelis, mostly soldiers.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Lebanon Hezbollah Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

Israel's Western allies slam Israeli minister's remark that Gaza starvation may be justified

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich supports the reoccupation of Gaza. (AP)
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich supports the reoccupation of Gaza. (AP)
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP
Israel’s Western allies slam Israeli minister’s remark that Gaza starvation may be justified

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich supports the reoccupation of Gaza. (AP)
  • EU on Wednesday condemned Smotrich’s remarks, noting that the “deliberate starvation of civilians is a war crime”
  • David Lammy, Britain’s new foreign secretary, said “there can be no justification for Minister Smotrich’s remarks”
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Western allies have condemned remarks by the country’s far-right finance minister who suggested that the starvation of Gaza’s population of more than 2 million Palestinians “might be just and moral” until hostages captured in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel are returned home.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said in a speech on Monday that Israel had no choice but to send humanitarian aid into Gaza.
“It’s not possible in today’s global reality to manage a war — no one will allow us to starve 2 million people, even though that might be just and moral until they return the hostages,” he said at a conference in support of Jewish settlements.
Smotrich, a key partner in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition, supports the reoccupation of Gaza, the rebuilding of Jewish settlements that were removed in 2005, and what he describes as the voluntary migration of large numbers of Palestinians out of the territory.
The European Union on Wednesday condemned his remarks, noting that the “deliberate starvation of civilians is a war crime.”
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called the remarks “beyond ignominious,” saying “it demonstrates, once again, his contempt for international law and for basic principles of humanity.”
David Lammy, Britain’s new foreign secretary, said “there can be no justification for Minister Smotrich’s remarks.”
“We expect the wider Israeli government to retract and condemn them,” he wrote on the social media platform X.
Germany’s ambassador to Israel, Steffen Siebert, called the remarks “unacceptable and appalling.”
“It is a principle of international law and of humanity to protect civilians in a war and to give them access to water and food,” he wrote on X.
Egypt’s foreign ministry on Thursday also condemned Smotrich’s remarks, describing them as “shameful statements unacceptable in form and substance” and a violation of international humanitarian law. Such “irresponsible statements” create incitement against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the ministry added.
The ongoing war sparked by Hamas’ attack has plunged Gaza into a humanitarian catastrophe. The vast majority of its population has been displaced within the blockaded territory, often multiple times, and hundreds of thousands are packed into squalid tent camps. The leading international authority on the severity of hunger crises, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, said in June that Gaza was at “high risk” of famine.
Aid organizations say efforts to deliver food and other assistance have been hindered by Israeli restrictions, ongoing fighting and the breakdown of law and order. Israel says it allows unlimited humanitarian aid to enter and blames UN agencies for failing to promptly deliver it.
Hamas-led militants killed about 1,200 people in the surprise attack into Israel that triggered the war and took around 250 hostages. Some 110 hostages are still being held in Gaza, though Israel believes that about a third of them are dead. Most of the rest were released during a weeklong November ceasefire.
Israel’s ongoing offensive has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, and has caused widespread devastation.

Topics: War on Gaza Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich Gaza starvation

Lebanon faces food-security crisis if war escalates, economy minister warns

Lebanon faces food-security crisis if war escalates, economy minister warns
Updated 09 August 2024
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Lebanon faces food-security crisis if war escalates, economy minister warns

Lebanon faces food-security crisis if war escalates, economy minister warns
  • Several injuries reported as cross-border fighting between Hezbollah and Israeli military continues
  • Hezbollah MP attempts to reassure citizens, says ‘we are acting in the interest of our people and our homeland, which we do not compromise in any way’
Updated 09 August 2024
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese government is continuing its preparations for a possible expansion of the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, as Air France on Thursday extended its suspension of flights between Paris and Beirut until at least Sunday “due to the security situation” in Lebanon.
Tensions have continued to soar in the past week, as Iran and its allies vowed to take revenge for the high-profile killings of Fuad Shukr, Hezbollah’s top military commander, in Lebanon and Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, in Iran. Israel is accused of carrying out both assassinations.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah forces have continued to exchange fire with the Israeli military on a near-daily basis across the border between their countries.
Germany’s Foreign Ministry has repeated the call by its embassy in Lebanon for all German nationals to “immediately leave” the country “due to the increasing risk of military escalation in the region.”
Amin Salam, the Lebanese economy minister, said the conflict presents a significant challenge for the government. He stressed the need to ensure food security and maintain the supply of commodities and raw materials in a country that “imports 90 percent of its needs and produces only 10 percent,” and said the Ministry of Economy has been in a state of emergency for three years.
“We must reassure people regarding food security as we are constantly dealing with the crisis, and with traders and citizens exploiting the situation,” he added.
“A part of the private sector has saved the country from total collapse, while another part — a large percentage — exploits people’s fear and concerns about the future and the lack of commodities and food in case a war breaks out.”
Regarding levels of food security and strategic stocks of commodities and raw materials, Salam said unions report that “available food items and raw materials can suffice for three months.” More shipments are on their way to Beirut, he added.
“They will arrive during the upcoming weeks and can cover two additional months, meaning we have enough food items and commodities for five months.
“Israel’s targeting of the Lebanese economy is systematic through the destruction of the agricultural sector and the burning of Lebanese soil. Agriculture provided a portion of the country’s foreign currencies through exports.”
The damage to the agricultural sector has cost the country billions of dollars, Salam said.
He added that “internal and external” media outlets have sounded alarms warning that Lebanon’s only airport, Rafic Hariri International, might be targeted.
“This was a blow to the tourism sector, as it led expatriates and tourists to leave Lebanon while reservations were canceled,” he said.
Meanwhile, a car on a road connecting the towns of Yarine and Jebbayn was attacked by an Israeli combat drone on Thursday. Three people were injured, according to the Ministry of Health’s emergency operations center.
On Wednesday night, the Israeli army advanced north in the area south of the Litani River and for the first time carried out a raid in the town of Doueir, destroying an uninhabited house belonging to the Rammal family.
And Israeli warplanes attacked the outskirts of the town of Mansouri in Tyre district, causing severe damage to property, crops and infrastructure.
In an attempt to reassure Lebanese concerned about the possibility of the conflict escalating into a wider war, Hezbollah MP Ali Fayyad said that the party “takes into account the unique characteristics of Lebanon and the highest national interests, as well as the interests of our people.
“Therefore, while we are determined not to allow the enemy to breach the rules, no matter the cost or how far the confrontation may go, we are acting in the interest of our people and our homeland, which we do not compromise in any way.”
He continued: “Those who want to stop the state of collapse, and this volatile situation that is sweeping the entire region, must pressure the Israeli enemy to stop its aggression against Gaza.
“But how can we understand the calls for a ceasefire or prevent escalation if these parties continue to supply the enemy with the latest missiles, aircraft artillery, and other weapons from their arsenals?”
His comments came as Hezbollah responded to Israeli assaults with a drone attack that targeted Israeli soldiers at Al-Marj military site. The party said “it achieved a direct hit, inflicting confirmed injuries.”
Elsewhere, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a message posted on social media platform X: “Air Force warplanes destroyed several Hezbollah infrastructures in Bint Jbeil, Majdal Zoun and Doueir.”
As part of diplomatic efforts by government officials from Lebanon and other countries with influence on the combatants to avoid further escalation of the conflict, Abdullah Bou Habib, the caretaker foreign minister, received a phone call from his Norwegian counterpart, Espen Barth Eide.
The former’s media office said that Eide offered reassurance that Norway “is committed to working with all relevant parties to de-escalate tensions and prevent further conflict,” and that “prioritizing the interests of the Palestinians and achieving a ceasefire in Gaza necessitates avoiding the ignition of war in the region.” Eide also “reaffirmed that Norway, which places great importance on Lebanon, does not want it to become a victim of a new wave of escalation and wars in the region.”
Bou Habib said: “The Israeli escalation aims to disrupt the initiative launched by US President Joe Biden to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.”
He denounced “Israel’s deliberate targeting of civilians in its attacks on Lebanon, in flagrant violation of the principles of international law,” and called for the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2735, which was adopted on June 10 and calls for a ceasefire agreement in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Topics: War on Gaza Lebanon Israel Hezbollah Amin Salam

