UN's Turk 'extremely concerned' after spate of executions in Iran

UN’s Turk ‘extremely concerned’ after spate of executions in Iran
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk is extremely concerned that Iranian authorities have reportedly executed 29 people in recent days. (AFP)
Updated 50 sec ago
Reuters
UN’s Turk ‘extremely concerned’ after spate of executions in Iran

UN’s Turk ‘extremely concerned’ after spate of executions in Iran
  The death toll had not been independently verified by the United Nations
Updated 50 sec ago
Reuters
BERLIN: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk is extremely concerned that Iranian authorities have reportedly executed 29 people in the last two days, a spokesperson said on Friday.

“This represents an alarmingly high number of executions in such a short period of time,” UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Liz Throssell said.

Though the death toll could not be independently verified by the United Nations, she said the reported executions took the overall count to at least 345 this year, including 15 women.

Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said on Wednesday that 29 men including two Afghans and a member of the Baluch ethnic minority had been executed for murder, rape and drug-related crimes in Ghezel Hesar Prison in the city of Karaj.

It said at least 87 people had been executed in Iranian prisons since the election of Iran’s relatively moderate new President Masoud Pezeshkian in July.

Throssel said it was particularly troubling that the majority of people executed had been found guilty of drug-related offenses and that minorities including Kurds, Hawassi Arabs and Baluch were disproportionately affected.

“Imposing the death penalty for offenses not involving intentional killing is incompatible with international human rights norms and standards,” she said.

Topics: Iran UN Volker Turk

Israel army says US CENTCOM chief makes second visit to assess security

Israel army says US CENTCOM chief makes second visit to assess security
Updated 14 min 37 sec ago
AFP
Israel army says US CENTCOM chief makes second visit to assess security

Israel army says US CENTCOM chief makes second visit to assess security
  General Michael Kurilla arrives in Israel for his second visit this week to assess the security situation amid fears of a region-wide conflict
Updated 14 min 37 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said Friday the head of US Central Command, General Michael Kurilla, had arrived in Israel for his second visit this week to assess the security situation amid fears of a region-wide Middle East war.
Israel’s army chief Lt. General Herzi Halevi and Kurilla, who arrived on Thursday, held a “situational assessment on security and strategic issues, as well as joint preparations in the region, as part of the response to threats in the Middle East,” the military said in a statement. Kurilla also visited on Monday.

Fighting in east Syria kills 11 civilians: war monitor

Fighting in east Syria kills 11 civilians: war monitor
Updated 32 min 5 sec ago
AFP
Fighting in east Syria kills 11 civilians: war monitor

Fighting in east Syria kills 11 civilians: war monitor
  Six children were among the victims of intense shelling of Dahla in Deir Ezzor province
Updated 32 min 5 sec ago
AFP

DAMASCUS: Bombardment by pro-Iranian groups supporting the Syrian government killed 11 civilians in an eastern village under the control of Kurdish-led forces, a war monitor said Friday.
Six children were among the victims of intense shelling of Dahla in Deir Ezzor province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Fighting erupted on Wednesday when pro-Iranian fighters attacked Kurdish-held areas, according to the Britain-based monitor, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria.
The Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces also reported 11 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed in Dahla.
The US-backed SDF spearheaded the offensive that defeated the Islamic State jihadist group’s self-declared caliphate in Syria in 2019.
Arab-majority Deir Ezzor province, a resource-rich region which borders Iraq, is bisected by the Euphrates river and is home to dozens of local tribal communities, some of whose fighters joined the SDF in its battle against IS.
Iran has provided military support to Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces through more than a decade of civil war.
The United States has around 900 troops in Syria as part of an anti-jihadist coalition.
Syria’s civil war has killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions since it began in 2011 with the repression of anti-government protests.
It spiralled into a complex conflict drawing in foreign armies and jihadists.

Three suspected Houthi attacks target a ship off Yemen, authorities say

Three suspected Houthi attacks target a ship off Yemen, authorities say
Updated 09 August 2024
AP
Three suspected Houthi attacks target a ship off Yemen, authorities say

Three suspected Houthi attacks target a ship off Yemen, authorities say
  The Houthis did not immediately claim the assaults, though they follow a monthslong campaign by the rebels targeting shipping through the Red Sea corridor
Updated 09 August 2024
AP

DUBAI: Three suspected attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militants targeted a ship in the strategic Bab El-Mandeb Strait linking the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea, including one that saw private security guards shoot and destroy a bomb-loaded drone boat, authorities said Friday.
The Houthis did not immediately claim the assaults, though they follow a monthslong campaign by the militants targeting shipping through the Red Sea corridor over Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
After a recent two-week pause, their attacks resumed following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, amid concerns of a wider regional war. Iran backs the Houthis as part of what it calls a regional “Axis of Resistance.”
“The operations are ongoing — our operations toward occupied Palestine to target the Israeli enemy, our operations at sea, the inevitable forthcoming response, as well as coordination with the axis in any joint operations,” warned the Houthi’s secretive leader, Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, in a speech Thursday. “The decision to respond is a collective decision, at the level of the entire axis and at the level of each front individually.”
In the first attack, a rocket-propelled grenade exploded close to the ship Thursday, according to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center. Two smaller craft, with men aboard wearing white and yellow raincoats, launched the RPG, the UKMTO said.
The second attack came early Friday, with a missile “exploding in close proximity to the vessel,” the UKMTO said. “The vessel and crew are reported to be safe.”
The private security firm Ambrey reported that the ship was hit by a drone that caused no injuries or physical damage.
“The vessel was assessed to be aligned with the Houthi target profile,” Ambrey said. “The vessel was assessed to have been targeted earlier in the day.”
Then came the third attack with the drone boat, where private security guards on board “opened fire and (were) able to successfully destroy the vehicle,” Ambrey said.
Though the Houthis did not immediately claim the attack, it sometimes can take hours or even days to acknowledge their assaults. They’ve also claimed others that apparently haven’t happened.
The Houthis have targeted more than 70 vessels with missiles and drones in a campaign that has killed four sailors since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. They have seized one vessel and sunk two in the time since. Other missiles and drones have been either intercepted by a US-led coalition in the Red Sea or splashed down before reaching their targets.
The militants maintain that their attacks target ships linked to Israel, the United States or Britain as part of a campaign they say seeks to force an end to the war. However, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the war, including some bound for Iran.
Since November, Houthi attacks have disrupted the $1 trillion of goods that flow annually through the region, while also sparking the most intense combat the US Navy has seen since World War II.
The Houthis also have launched drones and missiles toward Israel, including an attack on July 19 that killed one person and wounded 10 others in Tel Aviv. Israel responded the next day with airstrikes on the Houthi-held port city of Hodeida that hit fuel depots and electrical stations, killing and wounding a number of people, the militants say.
After the strikes, the Houthis paused their attacks until Saturday, when they hit a Liberian-flagged container ship traveling through the Gulf of Aden.
Meanwhile on Thursday, US Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jets arrived in the Mideast from a base in the United Kingdom, authorities said Thursday.
US Central Command posted images online of the fighters, saying their presence in the region was “to address threats posed by Iran and Iranian-backed groups.”
The US has declined to say where the aircraft landed due to host nation sensitivities.
Central Command later said it destroyed two Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles and one Houthi ground control station, as well as a drone boat in the Red Sea.

Israel agrees to resume Gaza truce talks next week

Israel agrees to resume Gaza truce talks next week
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP
Israel agrees to resume Gaza truce talks next week

Israel agrees to resume Gaza truce talks next week
  After a week-long pause in November, US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators have endeavoured to secure a second truce
  Israeli bombardment killed more than 18 people in strikes on two schools
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories, Aug 8, 2024 Agence France Presse: Israel has agreed to resume Gaza ceasefire talks on August 15 at the demand of US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Thursday, as regional tensions skyrocket over the war.
Gaza’s Hamas-controlled civil defense agency said Israeli bombardment killed more than 18 people in strikes on two schools on Thursday, as Iran accused Israel of wanting to spread war in the Middle East.
After a week-long pause in November, US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators have endeavoured to secure a second truce in the 10-month-old war sparked by Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel.
In a joint statement on Thursday, the three countries’ leaders invited the warring parties to resume talks on August 15 in Doha or Cairo “to close all remaining gaps and commence implementation of the deal without further delay.”
A framework agreement was “now on the table, with only the details of implementation” left to conclude, and the mediators were “prepared to present a final bridging proposal” to resolve remaining issues, they said.
Netanyahu’s office said later Thursday Israel would send a negotiating team on August 15 “to the agreed place to conclude the details of implementing a deal.”
A prospective cessation of hostilities also involving the release of hostages held in Gaza and scaled-up aid deliveries has centered around a phased deal beginning with an initial truce.
Recent discussions have focused on a framework outlined by US President Joe Biden in late May which he said had been proposed by Israel.
“It’s not like the agreement’s going to be ready to sign on Thursday. There’s still a significant amount of work to do,” a senior Biden administration official said of the talks that come after calls between Biden and the Egyptian and Qatari leaders this week.
Israel had been “very receptive” to the idea of the talks, the official told reporters on condition of anonymity, rejecting suggestions that Netanyahu was stalling on a deal.
The announcement of the talks came after Hamas named Yahya Sinwar — the alleged mastermind of the October 7 attack — as its new leader, sparking fears the torturous negotiations have become even more difficult.
On the ground in Gaza, the Hamas-controlled civil defense agency said Israeli strikes hit Al-Zahra and Abdel Fattah Hamoud schools in Gaza City, killing more than 18 people.
Senior agency official Mohammad Al-Mughayyir said 60 people were wounded and more than 40 still missing.
“This is a clear targeting of schools and safe civilian facilities in the Gaza Strip,” he said.
The Israeli military said the schools housed Hamas command centers.
At least 13 people were killed elsewhere in Gaza, rescuers and medics reported, as the Israeli military issued its latest evacuation order, for parts of the main southern city of Khan Yunis.
Diplomats pressed efforts to defuse tensions in the region, sky-high after the killing of two top militant leaders in attacks blamed on Israel that the militants and their Iranian backers have vowed to avenge.
Iran’s acting foreign minister, Ali Bagheri, told AFP that Israel had committed “a strategic mistake” by killing Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week — hours after the assassination in Beirut of Hezbollah’s military chief.
Although Israel has not admitted to killing Haniyeh, Iran and its allies have vowed to retaliate.
Israel seeks “to expand tension, war and conflict to other countries,” but has neither “the capacity nor the strength” to fight Iran, Bagheri said.
Netanyahu, speaking at a military base on Wednesday, said Israel was “prepared both defensively and offensively” and “determined” to defend itself.
Officials in the Middle East and beyond have called for calm, with Britain’s minister for international development, Anneliese Dodds, telling AFP on a visit to Jordan: “We must see a de-escalation.”
The United States, which has sent extra warships and jets to the region, has urged both Iran and Israel to avoid an escalation.
France’s President Emmanuel Macron spoke Wednesday with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian and later with Israel’s Netanyahu, telling both to “avoid a cycle of reprisals,” according to the French presidency.
The Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip has already drawn in Tehran-aligned militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen.
Lebanese Hamas ally Hezbollah, which has traded near-daily cross-border fire with Israeli troops throughout the Gaza war, has vowed retaliation for military chief Fuad Shukr’s killing.
The unprecedented Hamas attack that triggered the war in Gaza resulted in the deaths of 1,198 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.
Palestinian militants seized 251 hostages, 111 of whom are still held in Gaza, including 39 the Israeli military says are dead.
Israel’s retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 39,699 people, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry, which does not give details of civilian and militant deaths.
Netanyahu, who has resisted making an apology for security failures over Israel’s worst-ever attack, said in an interview published Thursday that he was “sorry, deeply, that something like this happened.”
“You always look back and you say, ‘Could we have done things that would have prevented it?’” Netanyahu told Time magazine.

Topics: War on Gaza

Israel vows to fight 'aggression' from Hezbollah 'with all its might'

Israel vows to fight ‘aggression’ from Hezbollah ‘with all its might’
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP
Israel vows to fight ‘aggression’ from Hezbollah ‘with all its might’

Israel vows to fight ‘aggression’ from Hezbollah ‘with all its might’
  "We will not allow the Hezbollah militia to destabilize the border and the region," Gallant said in a message addressed to the people of Lebanon
  He warned Lebanon to "learn the lesson of the past so as not to fall into a dangerous scenario in August 2024"
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP

JERUSALEM: Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Thursday that Israel would fight Hezbollah “with all its might” if the Lebanese armed group continued its “aggression” across the border.
“We will not allow the Hezbollah militia to destabilize the border and the region. If Hezbollah continues its aggression, Israel will fight it, with all its might,” Gallant said in a message addressed to the people of Lebanon, according to a statement from his office.

 


Hezbollah has traded near-daily fire with Israeli forces in support of ally Hamas since the Palestinian militant group’s October 7 attack on Israel triggered war in Gaza.
Fears of all-out war have mounted after Israel killed Hezbollah’s top military commander Fuad Shukr in an air strike in a Beirut suburb last week.
Reminding the people of Lebanon of the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, Gallant warned Lebanon to “learn the lesson of the past so as not to fall into a dangerous scenario in August 2024.”
The devastating 34-day war in July-August 2006 killed more than 1,200 people in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and some 160 Israelis, mostly soldiers.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Lebanon Hezbollah Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

