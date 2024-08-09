You are here

  • Home
  • Somalia, Ethiopia to resume talks under Turkish mediation

Somalia, Ethiopia to resume talks under Turkish mediation

Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela in Caracas on February 24, 2024. (AFP)
Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela in Caracas on February 24, 2024. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mkc6v

Updated 09 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Somalia, Ethiopia to resume talks under Turkish mediation

Somalia, Ethiopia to resume talks under Turkish mediation
  • Foreign Minister Fidan’s announcement follows his meeting with Ethiopia PM in Addis Ababa
Updated 09 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

ANKARA: The foreign ministers of Somalia and Ethiopia will meet in Ankara next week to discuss disagreements over a port deal Addis Ababa signed with the breakaway region of Somaliland earlier this year, Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

Turkiye is now mediating talks between the east African neighbors, whose ties became strained in January when Ethiopia agreed to lease 20 km of coastline from Somaliland, in exchange for recognition of its independence.
Mogadishu called the agreement illegal and retaliated by expelling the Ethiopian ambassador and threatening to kick out thousands of Ethiopian troops stationed in the country helping battle insurgents.

BACKGROUND

Ethiopia agreed to lease 20 km of coastline from Somaliland, in exchange for recognition of its independence.

Somali and Ethiopian foreign ministers met in Ankara last month along with Fidan to discuss their disagreements, and agreed to hold another round of talks.
At a news conference in Istanbul, Fidan said a second round of talks between Somalia and Ethiopia will take place in Ankara next week.
Fidan’s announcement came a week after he visited Addis Ababa and met Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
“We discussed these issues with Prime Minister Abiy in detail,” Fidan said.
“Tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia would come to an end with Ethiopia’s access to the seas through Somalia as long as Ethiopia’s recognition of Somalia’s territorial integrity and political sovereignty is secured.”
Turkiye has become a close ally of the Somali government in recent years.
Ankara has built schools, hospitals and infrastructure and provided scholarships for Somalis to study in Turkiye.
In 2017, Turkiye opened its biggest overseas military base in Mogadishu.
Earlier this year, Turkiye and Somalia signed a defense and economic cooperation agreement.
Ankara is also set to send navy support to Somali waters after the two countries agreed Ankara will send an exploration vessel off the coast of Somalia to prospect for oil and gas.

 

Topics: Somalia Ethiopia Turkiye

Related

Somalia, Ethiopia to jointly invest in four seaports on the Red Sea
World
Somalia, Ethiopia to jointly invest in four seaports on the Red Sea
Explosion and gunfire rock hotel at popular beach in Somalia’s capital, witnesses say
World
Explosion and gunfire rock hotel at popular beach in Somalia’s capital, witnesses say

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz campaign in Arizona as they fight to gain ground in the Sun Belt

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz campaign in Arizona as they fight to gain ground in the Sun Belt
Updated 29 min 36 sec ago
AP
Follow

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz campaign in Arizona as they fight to gain ground in the Sun Belt

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz campaign in Arizona as they fight to gain ground in the Sun Belt
  • Democrats profess confidence that Harris is in solid shape in the state even without Kelly on the ticket
Updated 29 min 36 sec ago
AP

GLENDALE, Arizona: Vice President Kamala Harris and her new running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, attracted thousands of supporters to a campaign rally as the new Democratic ticket continued their tour of battleground states.
As Beyonce’s “Freedom” blasted throughout the arena, Harris walked onto the stage to cheers and roars from the crowd of more than 15,000 people.
“As exciting as this is, we cannot lose sight of a really important fact: we are definitely running as the underdog,” Harris said. “We are the underdog. We are out in great numbers, but we got a lot of work to do.”
The rally was held in a state represented by Democrat Mark Kelly in the US Senate, whom Harris passed over as a running mate. The former astronaut and gun control advocate had been a top contender for running mate. He’s won two tough races in politically divided Arizona.
In passing over Kelly, Harris may have also lost the chance to win over people like Gonzalo Leyva, a 49-year-old landscaper in Phoenix. Leyva plans to vote for former President Donald Trump, a Republican, but says he would have backed a Harris-Kelly ticket.
“I prefer Kelly like 100 times,” said Leyva, a lifelong Democrat who became an independent at the beginning of Trump’s term in office. “I don’t think he’s that extreme like the other guys.”
In Arizona, every vote will be critical. The state is no stranger to nail-biter races, including in 2020 when President Joe Biden bested Trump by fewer than 11,000 votes. Both parties are bracing for a similar photo finish this year.
“These last few months are going to feel like years, and it is tough to see anyone winning by a large margin,” said Constantine Querard, a veteran Republican strategist in the state.
Harris acknowledged how tough the race will be, as she and Walz toured a campaign office in North Phoenix Friday afternoon and thanked volunteers, who were making signs with sayings such as “This Mamala is Voting for Kamala” and “Kamala and the Coach.” (Walz has been a high school football coach).
“It’s gonna be a lot of work,” Harris told volunteers of winning in November.
Democrats profess confidence that Harris is in solid shape in the state even without Kelly on the ticket. The senator is expected to remain a strong advocate for Harris and is already mentioned for possible Cabinet posts or other prominent roles should the vice president ascend to the Oval Office. Kelly is expected to attend the Arizona rally.
“Not picking Kelly hasn’t put the brakes on support for Harris,” said Stacy Pearson, a Democratic strategist in Phoenix. She said she feels the same enthusiasm for the new ticket that has led to giant crowds greeting Harris and Walz at prior stops on their tour, including the home of another running mate also-ran, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.
Another Democratic strategist in Arizona, D.J. Quinlan, agreed. “There’s a ton of enthusiasm on the ground. It’s the closest thing to me to what 2008 felt like,” he said, referring to former President Barack Obama’s first run, which electrified Democratic voters.
Arizona is something of a magnet for Midwesterners seeking to escape the cold. So, several observers say, Walz may still play well there. Scott Snyder, who moved to Phoenix three years ago from Detroit, wasn’t too familiar with Kelly’s background or his politics, but said Harris made the right choice with Walz.
“He reminds me a lot of my dad,” said Snyder, an electrician. “You see pictures of him out there coaching high school football. That’s something that resonates with me. You see him out there duck hunting. Same thing. That’s fairly common in Michigan, where I’m from.”
Arizona was reliably Republican until Trump’s combative approach to politics went national.
In 2016, Trump won Arizona, then quickly started feuding with the late Republican Sen. John McCain, a political icon in the state. That sparked a steady exodus of educated, moderate Republicans from the GOP and toward Democrats in top-of-the-ticket contests.
In 2018, Democrats won an open Senate race in the state, foreshadowing Kelly’s 2020 win and Biden’s victory there as well. In 2022, Kelly won again, and Democrats swept the top three statewide races for governor, attorney general and secretary of state, defeating Republican candidates who hewed to Trump’s style and his lies about fraud costing him the 2020 presidential election.
Chuck Coughlin, a Republican strategist and former McCain staffer, said the same voters who tipped the state to Democrats in the past few cycles remain lukewarm, at best, on Trump.
“Trump’s not doing anything to embrace that segment of the electorate,” he said.
The campaign is already being fought over familiar turf in Arizona — its border with Mexico. Trump and his allies have been hammering Biden over the influx of migrants during his term and are shifting their attacks to Harris.
“It’s very easy for us to segue and switch our sights and focus on her,” said Dave Smith, Pima County’s Republican party chairman.
Kari Lake, who is running against Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego for an open Senate seat in Arizona, unveiled an ad late last week bashing Gallego for supporting what the ad calls Biden and Harris’ “radical border agenda,” featuring repeated clips of the vice president chortling.
On Thursday, Lake argued to reporters that Harris is less popular in Arizona than Biden. “They like Kamala Harris even less,” Lake said. “They understand that she hasn’t done anything on the border.”
Meanwhile, Harris is targeting the state’s fast-growing Latino population with her own ad highlighting how Harris, the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica, rose to the highest echelons of American politics.
Harris’ background and comparative youth have put Arizona and other Sun Belt states back in play in a presidential race that had been narrowing to the trio of “blue wall” swing states, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Though it has a robust younger population, Arizona is also known for its vast swaths of retirement communities. Pearson contended that Biden’s age, 81, put him at a disadvantage in the state.
“Fellow retirees were the first to say this is not OK,” Pearson said of Biden’s age. “I’m so much more optimistic with Harris and Walz at the top of the ticket.”
 

 

Topics: 2024 US Elections

Related

Update Kamala Harris picks Minnesota’s Tim Walz for vice president – US media
World
Kamala Harris picks Minnesota’s Tim Walz for vice president – US media
‘Black and proud’: Kamala Harris has never shied away from racial identity
World
‘Black and proud’: Kamala Harris has never shied away from racial identity

Russia reinforces Kursk region, videos show Ukrainian presence, evidence of attack

Russia reinforces Kursk region, videos show Ukrainian presence, evidence of attack
Updated 10 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Russia reinforces Kursk region, videos show Ukrainian presence, evidence of attack

Russia reinforces Kursk region, videos show Ukrainian presence, evidence of attack
  • Ukrainian forces broke across the border on Tuesday in a thrust that caught the Russian military by surprise
Updated 10 August 2024
Reuters

Russia moved extra tanks, artillery and rocket systems to its southern Kursk region on Friday as it battled a shock incursion by Ukraine’s military, while Ukrainian forces posted a video purporting to show them in control of a town near the border.
In new evidence of the damage inflicted in the Ukrainian counter-offensive, video posted on social media and verified by Reuters showed a convoy of about 15 burnt-out Russian military trucks spaced out along a highway in the Kursk region.
Some contained dead bodies.
The acting governor of Kursk region, Alexei Smirnov, said drone debris had fallen on a power substation near Kurchatov, site of one of Russia’s largest nuclear power stations with four reactors. Power to the area was cut for a time.
The head of the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency urged both sides to show restraint in view of the proximity of the conflict to the station, 60 km (35 miles) from the border.
Russian diplomats in Vienna told the IAEA that fragments, possibly from downed missiles, had been found, though there was no evidence of an attack on the station.
Ukrainian forces broke across the border on Tuesday in a thrust that caught the Russian military by surprise after months of gradual advances in eastern Ukraine by Moscow’s forces.
Politicians and the military are referring to a Ukrainian “invasion,” nearly two and a half years after Russia launched its own full-scale invasion of its neighbor.
Authorities declared a federal state of emergency in Kursk.
Two days after Military Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin that the advance had been halted, Russia’s defense ministry said its forces “continue to repel an attempted invasion by the Armed Forces of Ukraine into the territory of the Russian Federation.”
Interfax news agency quoted the ministry as saying that Russia was sending in columns of reinforcements with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, artillery and tanks.
The video purporting to show Ukrainian forces in control of a gas measuring facility run by Russian concern Gazprom in the town of Sudzha was Ukraine’s first pictorial acknowledgement of its troops’ advance into Kursk region.
“The town is controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the town is calm, all buildings are intact,” a soldier in the video said, adding that the “strategic Gazprom facility” was under the control of a Ukrainian battalion.
Reuters could not verify the video and the Ukrainian military’s General Staff made no comment.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has maintained a strict silence on the operation, though he dropped some clear hints on Thursday, without referring to Kursk.
He praised his army’s ability “to surprise.” And in his nightly video address, he thanked army units who had taken Russian servicemen prisoner, to be used in later negotiations.
“This is extremely important and has been particularly effective over the past three days,” he said.
Ben Barry, land warfare analyst at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said that while its wider strategic goals remained unclear, Ukraine had exposed Russian shortcomings and overturned the conventional wisdom on the war that neither side could advance without heavy losses.
“They clearly have achieved a degree of surprise which suggests that Russia’s ability to do intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance is inadequate,” he said in a phone interview.
A Ukrainian Telegram channel that posted the video of the destroyed Russian trucks said they had been hit by a US-supplied HIMARS rocket system.
Russian bloggers also blamed a HIMARS strike, and one said whoever had given the order for military vehicles to move in exposed columns was an “asshole” who should be shot.
Reuters was not able to establish how the vehicles were destroyed.
The United States announced a new $125 million package of aid for Ukraine, including Stinger missiles, artillery ammunition, and anti-armor systems. Zelensky expressed thanks, saying the equipment was “vital for our forces to counter Russian assaults.”
Russia’s defense ministry released its own video which it said showed a drone destroying a Ukrainian tank and howitzer near Sudzha. Reuters was able to verify the location.
The ministry said that in the previous 24 hours, Russian troops, air strikes and artillery had “suppressed raid attempts by enemy units deep into Russian territory in the Kursk direction.”
It said that Ukraine had lost up to 945 soldiers and 102 armored vehicles in total during the Kursk fighting, without mentioning any losses on the Russian side.
Reuters could not verify the battlefield accounts. On Wednesday, Gerasimov had said the Ukrainian attack was mounted by up to 1,000 troops.
The Institute for the Study of War said in an overnight report that geolocated footage and Russian accounts indicated that Ukrainian forces had “continued rapid advances.”
There were unconfirmed reports from Russian sources of Ukrainians pushing as deep as 35 km (22 miles) from the border.
Rybar, a Russian military blog, said Ukrainian units had been entering village after village and staging ambushes against arriving Russian reinforcements.
The Russian rouble was down 2.5 percent against the dollar and traders said the Ukrainian attack on Kursk region was one of the factors behind the currency’s weakness.

Related

US announces $125m in new military aid for Ukraine
World
US announces $125m in new military aid for Ukraine
Ukraine intensifies its long-range strikes, sinking a Russian submarine and striking an airfield
World
Ukraine intensifies its long-range strikes, sinking a Russian submarine and striking an airfield

US announces $125m in new military aid for Ukraine

US announces $125m in new military aid for Ukraine
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP
Follow

US announces $125m in new military aid for Ukraine

US announces $125m in new military aid for Ukraine
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the aid would be drawn from American stockpiles
  • “Includes air defense interceptors, munitions for rocket systems and artillery, multi-mission radars, and anti-tank weapons“
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday announced $125 million in new military aid for Kyiv, as Ukrainian forces push ahead with a surprise offensive inside Russian territory.
The aid package underscores “our unwavering commitment to (Ukraine) as they continue to battle back against Russian aggression,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the aid would be drawn from American stockpiles and “includes air defense interceptors, munitions for rocket systems and artillery, multi-mission radars, and anti-tank weapons.”
The equipment “will help Ukraine protect its troops, its people and its cities from Russian attacks and reinforce its capabilities across the front lines,” he said in a statement.
The United States has been a key military backer of Ukraine, committing more than $55 billion in weapons, ammunition and other security aid since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
The latest aid announcement comes as Kyiv’s troops press an attack into Russia’s western Kursk region — a surprise offensive that appears to be the most significant attack on Russian soil since Moscow launched the invasion of its neighbor.
Kirby said that the United States is “in touch with our Ukrainian counterparts, and we are working to gain a better understanding of what they’re doing, what their goals are, what their strategy is.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukrainian forces US military aid

Related

Long-awaited US military aid no ‘silver bullet’ for Ukraine
World
Long-awaited US military aid no ‘silver bullet’ for Ukraine
Ukraine to unleash robot dogs on its front lines
World
Ukraine to unleash robot dogs on its front lines

Passenger plane crash in Brazil kills all 61 on board

Passenger plane crash in Brazil kills all 61 on board
Updated 10 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Passenger plane crash in Brazil kills all 61 on board

Passenger plane crash in Brazil kills all 61 on board
  • President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said during an official event that it appeared there were no survivors
  • The aircraft was traveling from Cascavel in southern Parana state to Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos international airport
Updated 10 August 2024
AFP

VINHEDO, Brazil: An airplane carrying 57 passengers and four crew crashed Friday in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state, killing everyone on board, the airline said.
The aircraft, an ATR 72-500 operated by Voepass airline, was traveling from Cascavel in southern Parana state to Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos international airport when it crashed in the city of Vinhedo.
Voepass initially said the plane was carrying 58 passengers, but a statement later on the airline’s website revised the figure to 57.
Images broadcast on local media showed a large plane spinning as it plummeted almost vertically, while other footage showed a large column of smoke rising from the crash site in what appeared to be a residential area.
“There were no survivors,” the city government in Valinhos — which was involved in the rescue and recovery operation in nearby Vinhedo — said in an email sent to AFP.
Vinhedo, with about 76,000 residents, is located approximately 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Sao Paulo.
“The bodies are being taken to the morgue,” the Vinhedo city government told AFP.
Before an official death toll was given, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said during an event in Santa Catarina state that it appeared there were no survivors, and called for a moment of silence for the victims.
In a statement, Voepass reported “an accident involving flight 2283.”
The company said it was cooperating with authorities to “determine the causes of the accident,” while giving full assistance to victims’ families.
The plane, a twin-engine turboprop, took off “without any flight restrictions, with all its systems operational,” the statement added.
ATR, a Franco-Italian aircraft maker and Airbus subsidiary, said its experts were working to help investigators.
Nathalie Cicari, who lives near the crash site, told CNN Brasil the impact was “terrifying.”
“I was having lunch, I heard a very loud noise very close by,” she said, describing the sound as drone-like but “much louder.”
“I went out on the balcony and saw the plane spinning. Within seconds, I realized that it was not a normal movement for a plane.”
Cicari was not hurt but had to evacuate her house, which was filled with black smoke from the crash.
“I arrived at the scene and saw many bodies on the ground — many of them,” another witness, Ricardo Rodrigues, told local Band News.
Firefighters, military police and state civil defense were deployed at the scene.
Military police on the ground told local media that the accident had not caused any additional casualties at the crash site, and that the fire sparked by the crash had been brought under control.
The plane’s black box “has already been found, apparently preserved,” Sao Paulo state security official Guilherme Derrite told reporters at the scene.
The doomed plane recorded its first flight in April 2010, according to the website planespotters.net.
Air safety has improved dramatically in recent decades, with deadly passenger plane crashes becoming ever-more rare worldwide, though still more frequent in developing nations.
In January 2023, another ATR 72 operated by Yeti Airlines crashed after stalling in Nepal, killing all 72 on board.
Nepalese authorities attributed the incident to pilot error.

Topics: Brazil plane crash

Related

US files details of Boeing’s plea deal related to plane crashes. It’s in the hands of a judge now
World
US files details of Boeing’s plea deal related to plane crashes. It’s in the hands of a judge now
At least 18 dead in Nepal plane crash, officials say
World
At least 18 dead in Nepal plane crash, officials say

UN refugee agency accuses Cyprus government of pushing asylum seekers into a UN buffer zone

UN refugee agency accuses Cyprus government of pushing asylum seekers into a UN buffer zone
Updated 09 August 2024
AP
Follow

UN refugee agency accuses Cyprus government of pushing asylum seekers into a UN buffer zone

UN refugee agency accuses Cyprus government of pushing asylum seekers into a UN buffer zone
  • UNHCR spokeswoman Emilia Strovolidou said that as many as 99 asylum seekers were “pushed back” into the buffer zone between mid-May and Aug. 8
  • Of those 99 migrants, 76 people from countries including Syria, Iran, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Somalia, Bangladesh, Sudan, Iraq and Gaza remain stranded in two locations
Updated 09 August 2024
AP

NICOSIA: The United Nations refugee agency on Friday accused government authorities in ethnically divided Cyprus of rounding up dozens of migrants and forcing them back inside a UN-controlled buffer zone that they crossed to seek asylum.
UNHCR spokeswoman Emilia Strovolidou said that as many as 99 asylum seekers were “pushed back” into the buffer zone between mid-May and Aug. 8.
The asylum seekers entered the European Union member country from the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north and crossed the buffer zone into the south where they could file their applications with the internationally recognized government.
Of those 99 migrants, 76 people from countries including Syria, Iran, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Somalia, Bangladesh, Sudan, Iraq and Gaza remain stranded in two locations inside the buffer zone, to the west and east of the capital Nicosia. They include 18 minors, six of whom are unaccompanied.
Strovolidou said although the UN has supplied the asylum seekers with military food rations, tents, blankets, toilets and washing facilities, they remain exposed to extreme heat, dust and humidity.
“Their humanitarian needs are increasing, and their physical and psychological condition is deteriorating as they continue to remain in these conditions, some for nearly three months,” Strovolidou told The Associated Press.
She said some are survivors of gender-based violence and trafficking and people suffering from serious illnesses such as cancer, asthma and serious mental health issues.
Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkiye invaded after supporters of a union with Greece mounted a coup with the backing of the junta then ruling Greece. Cyprus joined the EU in 2004, but only the south enjoys full membership benefits.
Aleem Siddique, spokesman for the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus, urged an immediate end to the “pushbacks” and for Cypriot authorities to live up to their obligations under international and EU law.
“In nearly all instances, the asylum seekers found their way into government-controlled areas from where they were intercepted by the Cyprus Police and forcibly dumped into the buffer zone after having their passports and mobile phones confiscated,” Siddique told AP.
He said the UN has shared video evidence of the “pushback operations” with Cypriot authorities.
“The buffer zone in not a refugee camp,” Siddique said.
The Cyprus government has taken a tough line with migrant crossings along the 180-kilometer (120 mile) length of the buffer zone, insisting that it would not permit it to become a gateway for illegal migration.
Deputy Minister for Migration Nicholas Ioannides said earlier this week that the government doesn’t want to be at odds with the UN and is in talks with the UNHCR to resolve the issue.
What complicates the issue are the peculiarities of the buffer zone itself, which isn’t a formal border and as such. Cypriot authorities say the UN is mistaken when it speaks about pushbacks that specifically pertain to “expulsions at recognized sea or land borders.”
In a written statement to AP, the ministry said migrants who cross the buffer zone arrive on the island’s north from Turkiye — a safe country — and then cross southward along remote stretches of the porous buffer zone where there are no physical barriers preventing crossings.
According to an established legal framework, Cypriot police and other authorities are lawfully empowered to conduct “effective surveillance” of the buffer zone in order to combat illegal migration by “discouraging people from circumventing checks” at all eight lawful crossing points.
The ministry said given the “tremendous migratory pressures” Cyprus is under, the government has adopted a “principled stance” to avoid turning the buffer zone into a “route for irregular migration” while offering humanitarian assistance to stranded migrants.
Human rights lawyer Nicoletta Charalambidou is contesting the Cypriot government’s claim that it’s acting in line with international and EU law.
She has launched legal action on behalf of 46 stranded migrants to get Cypriot authorities to allow them to submit asylum applications.
“The government has an obligation to allow these people to file asylum claims,” she told AP. She added that asylum applications should be assessed individually to determine if conditions of safety exist in Turkiye for each applicant.

Topics: UN Cyprus asylum seekers Iraq Sudan migrants Syria

Related

Cyprus again offers sanctuary as Middle East violence spreads
Middle-East
Cyprus again offers sanctuary as Middle East violence spreads
Update Cruise ship rescues 77 migrants in boat found southwest of Greece
World
Cruise ship rescues 77 migrants in boat found southwest of Greece

Latest updates

Murder case dismissed against man charged in death of Detroit synagogue leader
Murder case dismissed against man charged in death of Detroit synagogue leader
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz campaign in Arizona as they fight to gain ground in the Sun Belt
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz campaign in Arizona as they fight to gain ground in the Sun Belt
Hometown of Algeria boxer in gender row erupts in joy after Olympic win
Hometown of Algeria boxer in gender row erupts in joy after Olympic win
US tells Israel that escalations in Middle East serve no one
US tells Israel that escalations in Middle East serve no one
US says no sanctions against Israeli military unit in death of Palestinian-American
US says no sanctions against Israeli military unit in death of Palestinian-American

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.