With legacy on line, Biden gambles on bolder diplomacy

With legacy on line, Biden gambles on bolder diplomacy
With only five months left in his term, US President Joe Biden and his team are going for bolder, higher-risk diplomacy on both Gaza and Sudan, seeking to make progress on intractable hotspots.
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP
With legacy on line, Biden gambles on bolder diplomacy

With legacy on line, Biden gambles on bolder diplomacy
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP
WASHINGTON: With less than six months left in office, President Joe Biden and his team are going for bolder, higher-risk diplomacy on both Gaza and Sudan, seeking to make progress on intractable hotspots and — just maybe — burnish their legacy.
Biden, in an unusually personal appeal, joined the leaders of Egypt and Qatar in not only urging Israel and Hamas to reach a ceasefire but setting a date — Thursday — for them to meet in the region.
The approach mirrors a public call by Secretary of State Antony Blinken for the warring parties in Sudan to begin negotiations on Wednesday in Switzerland.
The strategy comes after months of painstaking efforts by US envoys yielded few tangible results in two conflicts that threaten to tarnish Biden, who at 81 decided not to seek a new term and to pass the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris.
Israel’s relentless campaign in Gaza, launched in response to a massive attack by Hamas, has stirred outrage in much of the world and within Biden’s Democratic Party.
While gaining fewer headlines, tens of thousands have also died in Sudan since rival generals went to war last year, with fears the country is on the brink of a famine unseen since Ethiopia in the 1980s.




Children sit together sharing a large bowl of food, as Sudanese families host internally displaced people coming from the central Sudanese state of Gezira to the eastern Sudanese city of Gedaref on June 3, 2024. (AFP)

Biden ran in 2020 on his foreign policy experience and on promises of a more normal presidency than that of his predecessor, Donald Trump.
He has highlighted as achievements his rallying of allies behind Ukraine following Russia’s invasion and his nuanced approach to China of raising pressure while seeking to avoid conflict.
“They came into office with one of their slogans being putting diplomacy first. But it’s really hard for me to pinpoint an area where they’ve had a major breakthrough — a ‘wow’ moment,” said Brian Katulis, senior fellow for US foreign policy at the Middle East Institute.
“They are looking for some sort of legacy” or at least “to put both of these conflicts on a more solid footing for what they hope will be a Harris administration,” Katulis said.
Trump, who is seeking a return to the White House, boasted about fostering the Abraham Accords, in which three Arab states normalized with Israel, and predecessor Barack Obama brokered major deals on Iran’s nuclear program, climate change and normalizing relations with Cuba.
Katulis said Biden’s diplomatic track record was inevitably beholden to events on the ground but also showed growing US risk aversion.
Early in his administration, Biden pursued diplomacy begun under Trump for a negotiated settlement in Afghanistan — which swiftly collapsed when the veteran Democrat withdrew the last US troops and the Taliban seized power.




Displaced Palestinians make their way as they flee the eastern part of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, following an Israeli army evacuation order on August 8, 2024. (REUTERS)

Leslie Vinjamuri, director of the US and Americas program at Chatham House, said Biden clearly felt a “strong sense of urgency” not to leave office with multiple wars raging.
“The last thing the president wants is for a devastating war in the Middle East to be his legacy. This also has the potential to undermine Kamala Harris’s campaign,” Vinjamuri said.
Biden in recent days has stepped up the tone with Israel, to which he offered sweeping support following the Hamas attack on October 7.
Biden made known his frustration to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the timing of the killing in Iran, presumably by Israel, of the Hamas political chief who was negotiating a ceasefire.
Blinken on Tuesday publicly called for restraint not only by Iran, which has vowed to retaliate, but by Israel.
Blinken has also said he is nearly finished negotiating an incentive package for a historic prize for Israel — diplomatic recognition by Saudi Arabia, guardian of Islam’s two holiest sites.
But the Saudis want movement toward a Palestinian state, an idea long resisted by Netanyahu and his far-right allies.
On Sudan, the United States is still trying to persuade the army to participate, with Blinken placing a call to General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and US mediators meeting a Sudanese delegation Friday in Saudi Arabia.
Biden’s diplomatic approach does not extend to all conflicts.
He secured the release last week of US prisoners in Russia in a swap but has refused to negotiate over Ukraine, a contrast to Trump whose advisers have suggested threatening to withhold military aid to Kyiv to force it into concessions to Moscow.
On Venezuela’s political crisis, the Biden administration has held off on major pressure on leftist leader Nicolas Maduro, preferring that Latin American powers Brazil, Mexico and Colombia take the lead.
 

Topics: Gaza Sudan Joe Biden

Trump campaign projects confidence and looks to young male voters for an edge on Harris

Trump campaign projects confidence and looks to young male voters for an edge on Harris
Updated 11 sec ago
AP
Trump campaign projects confidence and looks to young male voters for an edge on Harris

Trump campaign projects confidence and looks to young male voters for an edge on Harris
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida: As Donald Trump adjusts to the reality of his new race against Kamala Harris, his campaign is counting on younger male voters to give him the edge in November in a presidential contest they insist is his to lose.
Trump and his Republican campaign now face a dramatically different race than the one just three weeks ago, before President Joe Biden abandoned his bid. While they acknowledge polls have tightened with Harris as the Democratic nominee, they maintain that the fundamentals of the race have not changed, with voters deeply sour over the direction of the country, and particularly the economy.
“What has happened is we are witnessing a kind of out-of-body experience where we have suspended reality for a couple of weeks,” Trump campaign pollster Tony Fabrizio told reporters during a briefing in West Palm Beach on Thursday of the current state of the race.
It was a message echoed by Trump during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago club.
“The honeymoon period’s gonna end,” he insisted while minimizing the size of the crowds Harris has been drawing and lashing out at his new opponent. “Let me tell you: We have the enthusiasm.”
Campaign officials acknowledge that Harris had energized the Democratic base and that her team has taken the lead on fundraising. But they insist they have more than enough to do what they need to win. Trump’s campaign and its affiliates reported raising $138.7 million in July — far less than the eye-popping $310 million sum reported by Harris. Her campaign began August with more cash on hand.
With less than three months to go, senior campaign officials are focused on a group of persuadable voters that they believe is key to victory. The targets, which they say comprise about 11 percent of the electorate in key battleground states, skew younger and are disproportionately male and moderate. While more than half are white, they include more nonwhites, especially Asians and Hispanics, than the broader electorate.
They are especially frustrated by the economy, including their personal finances, and are pessimistic things will improve.
“It’s a very narrow band of people that we are trying to move,” Fabrizio said of the efforts. Since these voters don’t engage with traditional news outlets and have traded cable for streaming services, the campaign has been working to reach them in novel ways.
“There is a reason why we’re doing podcasts. There is a reason why we’re doing Adin Ross,” Fabrizio said, referring to the controversial Internet personality who ended his interview with the former president earlier this week by giving him a Tesla Cybertruck wrapped in images of Trump raising his fist after his assassination attempt.
“There is a reason why we are doing all of those things. You know what these people pay attention to? MMA, Adin Ross,” he said. “MMA” refers to mixed martial arts.
Trump campaign officials acknowledge the Democratic base is now motivated in a way it wasn’t when Biden was the nominee. Harris, they say, will likely do better than Biden would have with Black voters, especially women and older men.
But they argue Harris is doing little to appeal to swing voters. And they intend to spend the next 80-plus days painting her as a radical liberal and as the incumbent rather than a change, tying her to the most unpopular Biden administration policies.
“There’s way more information about her that they don’t know that they’re going to hear. And we’re going to make sure they’re going to get,” Fabrizio said.
By the end of the race, they believe, neither candidate will be liked, but voters will choose the candidate they feel will most improve their economic conditions.
They pointed to a line Harris has been using to refer to Trump’s presidency — “We are not going back” — as particularly ill conceived, given that some voters say things were better when Trump was in office than they are now.
Trump campaign aides said they now have staff on the ground in 18 states, ranging from critical battlegrounds to states like Virginia, where Democrats have been favored, that they hope they can put into play.
The campaign says it now has hundreds of paid staff and more than 300 Trump and GOP offices open across battleground states.
But much of their effort relies on volunteers and outside groups.
They are trying to replicate a model they used successfully during the GOP primary in Iowa this winter, where volunteer “caucus captains” were given a list of 10 neighbors they pledged to get out to the polls. The campaign has credited that model with boosting turnout on a brutally cold and icy caucus night.
The “Trump Force 47” program is focused on targeting low- and medium-propensity voters. Volunteers will be canvassing, writing postcards, phone banking and organizing their neighbors.
So far, 12,000 captains have been trained and given voter target lists, according to officials. An additional 30,000 have volunteered, with more than 2,000 expected to be trained per week between now and Election Day.
A large part of the campaign’s outreach will also rely on outside groups, which will be running paid canvassing and get-out-the-vote efforts thanks to new guidance from the Federal Election Commission that allow campaigns to coordinate with outside groups in ways that were previously not allowed.
The campaign said more than 1,000 paid canvassers are on the ground in battleground states, and they’re also working to register about 1.6 million targeted voters in those competitive places.

Topics: US Election 2024 Donald Trump Montana

Murder case dismissed against man charged in death of Detroit synagogue leader

Murder case dismissed against man charged in death of Detroit synagogue leader
Updated 21 min 13 sec ago
AP
Murder case dismissed against man charged in death of Detroit synagogue leader

Murder case dismissed against man charged in death of Detroit synagogue leader
  • Michael Jackson-Bolanos was acquitted by a jury on charges that he murdered Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll
  • Woll's death raised speculation that it was some type of antisemitic retaliation amid the Israel-Hamas war, but police found no connection
Updated 21 min 13 sec ago
AP

DETROIT: The case against a man accused of killing of a Detroit synagogue leader collapsed Friday as a judge dismissed a remaining murder charge, three weeks after a jury cleared him of a similar but separate charge.
Judge Margaret Van Houten said putting Michael Jackson-Bolanos on trial again for murder would be unconstitutional “double jeopardy.”
It is a victory for Jackson-Bolanos, who has repeatedly declared his innocence in the fatal stabbing of Samantha Woll. Prosecutors acknowledged that the pending murder charge probably had to be dismissed, but it still was a blow in the highly publicized case.
Woll, 40, was found dead outside her Detroit home last October. It raised speculation about whether the attack was some type of antisemitic retaliation amid the Israel-Hamas war, though police found no connection.
A jury in July acquitted Jackson-Bolanos of first-degree premeditated murder. But it couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on a separate charge of felony murder, which in Michigan is murder committed during another crime. In this case, prosecutors alleged a home invasion.
The judge ruled out a second trial Friday, based on a 2009 US Supreme Court decision involving partial jury verdicts.
Van Houten said it was a “poor decision” but that she had to apply it to Jackson-Bolanos. She dismissed the remaining murder and home invasion charges. Prosecutors pledged to appeal.
Van Houten then sentenced Jackson-Bolanos to 18 months in prison for lying to police during the investigation — his only trial conviction. Defense attorney Brian Brown asked for probation.
“If lying was an Olympic sport, you would get a gold medal, sir,” the judge told Jackson-Bolanos.
Woll’s body was discovered outdoors, just east of downtown Detroit, hours after she had returned from a fall wedding. Investigators believe she was attacked inside her home but got outside before collapsing in the middle of the night.
Jackson-Bolanos testified in his own defense, insisting that he had no role but admitting that he touched Woll’s body when he found it while in the neighborhood. Blood spots were on his coat.
“I’m a Black guy in the middle of the night breaking into cars, and I found myself standing in front of a dead white woman. That doesn’t look good at all,” Jackson-Bolanos said when asked why he didn’t call police.
Brown said he simply was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Investigators first arrested a former boyfriend who made a hysterical call to 911 and told authorities that he might have killed Woll but couldn’t remember it. He blamed an adverse reaction to medication for those claims and was not charged.
Woll was president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue and also active in Democratic politics, working for US Rep. Elissa Slotkin and state Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Woll was a “beacon in her community.”

Topics: Michael Jackson-Bolanos Samantha Woll Detroit

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz campaign in Arizona as they fight to gain ground in the Sun Belt

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz campaign in Arizona as they fight to gain ground in the Sun Belt
Updated 10 August 2024
AP
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz campaign in Arizona as they fight to gain ground in the Sun Belt

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz campaign in Arizona as they fight to gain ground in the Sun Belt
  • Democrats profess confidence that Harris is in solid shape in the state even without Kelly on the ticket
Updated 10 August 2024
AP

GLENDALE, Arizona: Vice President Kamala Harris and her new running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, attracted thousands of supporters to a campaign rally as the new Democratic ticket continued their tour of battleground states.
As Beyonce’s “Freedom” blasted throughout the arena, Harris walked onto the stage to cheers and roars from the crowd of more than 15,000 people.
“As exciting as this is, we cannot lose sight of a really important fact: we are definitely running as the underdog,” Harris said. “We are the underdog. We are out in great numbers, but we got a lot of work to do.”
The rally was held in a state represented by Democrat Mark Kelly in the US Senate, whom Harris passed over as a running mate. The former astronaut and gun control advocate had been a top contender for running mate. He’s won two tough races in politically divided Arizona.
In passing over Kelly, Harris may have also lost the chance to win over people like Gonzalo Leyva, a 49-year-old landscaper in Phoenix. Leyva plans to vote for former President Donald Trump, a Republican, but says he would have backed a Harris-Kelly ticket.
“I prefer Kelly like 100 times,” said Leyva, a lifelong Democrat who became an independent at the beginning of Trump’s term in office. “I don’t think he’s that extreme like the other guys.”
In Arizona, every vote will be critical. The state is no stranger to nail-biter races, including in 2020 when President Joe Biden bested Trump by fewer than 11,000 votes. Both parties are bracing for a similar photo finish this year.
“These last few months are going to feel like years, and it is tough to see anyone winning by a large margin,” said Constantine Querard, a veteran Republican strategist in the state.
Harris acknowledged how tough the race will be, as she and Walz toured a campaign office in North Phoenix Friday afternoon and thanked volunteers, who were making signs with sayings such as “This Mamala is Voting for Kamala” and “Kamala and the Coach.” (Walz has been a high school football coach).
“It’s gonna be a lot of work,” Harris told volunteers of winning in November.
Democrats profess confidence that Harris is in solid shape in the state even without Kelly on the ticket. The senator is expected to remain a strong advocate for Harris and is already mentioned for possible Cabinet posts or other prominent roles should the vice president ascend to the Oval Office. Kelly is expected to attend the Arizona rally.
“Not picking Kelly hasn’t put the brakes on support for Harris,” said Stacy Pearson, a Democratic strategist in Phoenix. She said she feels the same enthusiasm for the new ticket that has led to giant crowds greeting Harris and Walz at prior stops on their tour, including the home of another running mate also-ran, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.
Another Democratic strategist in Arizona, D.J. Quinlan, agreed. “There’s a ton of enthusiasm on the ground. It’s the closest thing to me to what 2008 felt like,” he said, referring to former President Barack Obama’s first run, which electrified Democratic voters.
Arizona is something of a magnet for Midwesterners seeking to escape the cold. So, several observers say, Walz may still play well there. Scott Snyder, who moved to Phoenix three years ago from Detroit, wasn’t too familiar with Kelly’s background or his politics, but said Harris made the right choice with Walz.
“He reminds me a lot of my dad,” said Snyder, an electrician. “You see pictures of him out there coaching high school football. That’s something that resonates with me. You see him out there duck hunting. Same thing. That’s fairly common in Michigan, where I’m from.”
Arizona was reliably Republican until Trump’s combative approach to politics went national.
In 2016, Trump won Arizona, then quickly started feuding with the late Republican Sen. John McCain, a political icon in the state. That sparked a steady exodus of educated, moderate Republicans from the GOP and toward Democrats in top-of-the-ticket contests.
In 2018, Democrats won an open Senate race in the state, foreshadowing Kelly’s 2020 win and Biden’s victory there as well. In 2022, Kelly won again, and Democrats swept the top three statewide races for governor, attorney general and secretary of state, defeating Republican candidates who hewed to Trump’s style and his lies about fraud costing him the 2020 presidential election.
Chuck Coughlin, a Republican strategist and former McCain staffer, said the same voters who tipped the state to Democrats in the past few cycles remain lukewarm, at best, on Trump.
“Trump’s not doing anything to embrace that segment of the electorate,” he said.
The campaign is already being fought over familiar turf in Arizona — its border with Mexico. Trump and his allies have been hammering Biden over the influx of migrants during his term and are shifting their attacks to Harris.
“It’s very easy for us to segue and switch our sights and focus on her,” said Dave Smith, Pima County’s Republican party chairman.
Kari Lake, who is running against Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego for an open Senate seat in Arizona, unveiled an ad late last week bashing Gallego for supporting what the ad calls Biden and Harris’ “radical border agenda,” featuring repeated clips of the vice president chortling.
On Thursday, Lake argued to reporters that Harris is less popular in Arizona than Biden. “They like Kamala Harris even less,” Lake said. “They understand that she hasn’t done anything on the border.”
Meanwhile, Harris is targeting the state’s fast-growing Latino population with her own ad highlighting how Harris, the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica, rose to the highest echelons of American politics.
Harris’ background and comparative youth have put Arizona and other Sun Belt states back in play in a presidential race that had been narrowing to the trio of “blue wall” swing states, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Though it has a robust younger population, Arizona is also known for its vast swaths of retirement communities. Pearson contended that Biden’s age, 81, put him at a disadvantage in the state.
“Fellow retirees were the first to say this is not OK,” Pearson said of Biden’s age. “I’m so much more optimistic with Harris and Walz at the top of the ticket.”
 

 

Topics: 2024 US Elections

Russia reinforces Kursk region, videos show Ukrainian presence, evidence of attack

Russia reinforces Kursk region, videos show Ukrainian presence, evidence of attack
Updated 10 August 2024
Reuters
Russia reinforces Kursk region, videos show Ukrainian presence, evidence of attack

Russia reinforces Kursk region, videos show Ukrainian presence, evidence of attack
  • Ukrainian forces broke across the border on Tuesday in a thrust that caught the Russian military by surprise
Updated 10 August 2024
Reuters

Russia moved extra tanks, artillery and rocket systems to its southern Kursk region on Friday as it battled a shock incursion by Ukraine’s military, while Ukrainian forces posted a video purporting to show them in control of a town near the border.
In new evidence of the damage inflicted in the Ukrainian counter-offensive, video posted on social media and verified by Reuters showed a convoy of about 15 burnt-out Russian military trucks spaced out along a highway in the Kursk region.
Some contained dead bodies.
The acting governor of Kursk region, Alexei Smirnov, said drone debris had fallen on a power substation near Kurchatov, site of one of Russia’s largest nuclear power stations with four reactors. Power to the area was cut for a time.
The head of the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency urged both sides to show restraint in view of the proximity of the conflict to the station, 60 km (35 miles) from the border.
Russian diplomats in Vienna told the IAEA that fragments, possibly from downed missiles, had been found, though there was no evidence of an attack on the station.
Ukrainian forces broke across the border on Tuesday in a thrust that caught the Russian military by surprise after months of gradual advances in eastern Ukraine by Moscow’s forces.
Politicians and the military are referring to a Ukrainian “invasion,” nearly two and a half years after Russia launched its own full-scale invasion of its neighbor.
Authorities declared a federal state of emergency in Kursk.
Two days after Military Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin that the advance had been halted, Russia’s defense ministry said its forces “continue to repel an attempted invasion by the Armed Forces of Ukraine into the territory of the Russian Federation.”
Interfax news agency quoted the ministry as saying that Russia was sending in columns of reinforcements with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, artillery and tanks.
The video purporting to show Ukrainian forces in control of a gas measuring facility run by Russian concern Gazprom in the town of Sudzha was Ukraine’s first pictorial acknowledgement of its troops’ advance into Kursk region.
“The town is controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the town is calm, all buildings are intact,” a soldier in the video said, adding that the “strategic Gazprom facility” was under the control of a Ukrainian battalion.
Reuters could not verify the video and the Ukrainian military’s General Staff made no comment.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has maintained a strict silence on the operation, though he dropped some clear hints on Thursday, without referring to Kursk.
He praised his army’s ability “to surprise.” And in his nightly video address, he thanked army units who had taken Russian servicemen prisoner, to be used in later negotiations.
“This is extremely important and has been particularly effective over the past three days,” he said.
Ben Barry, land warfare analyst at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said that while its wider strategic goals remained unclear, Ukraine had exposed Russian shortcomings and overturned the conventional wisdom on the war that neither side could advance without heavy losses.
“They clearly have achieved a degree of surprise which suggests that Russia’s ability to do intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance is inadequate,” he said in a phone interview.
A Ukrainian Telegram channel that posted the video of the destroyed Russian trucks said they had been hit by a US-supplied HIMARS rocket system.
Russian bloggers also blamed a HIMARS strike, and one said whoever had given the order for military vehicles to move in exposed columns was an “asshole” who should be shot.
Reuters was not able to establish how the vehicles were destroyed.
The United States announced a new $125 million package of aid for Ukraine, including Stinger missiles, artillery ammunition, and anti-armor systems. Zelensky expressed thanks, saying the equipment was “vital for our forces to counter Russian assaults.”
Russia’s defense ministry released its own video which it said showed a drone destroying a Ukrainian tank and howitzer near Sudzha. Reuters was able to verify the location.
The ministry said that in the previous 24 hours, Russian troops, air strikes and artillery had “suppressed raid attempts by enemy units deep into Russian territory in the Kursk direction.”
It said that Ukraine had lost up to 945 soldiers and 102 armored vehicles in total during the Kursk fighting, without mentioning any losses on the Russian side.
Reuters could not verify the battlefield accounts. On Wednesday, Gerasimov had said the Ukrainian attack was mounted by up to 1,000 troops.
The Institute for the Study of War said in an overnight report that geolocated footage and Russian accounts indicated that Ukrainian forces had “continued rapid advances.”
There were unconfirmed reports from Russian sources of Ukrainians pushing as deep as 35 km (22 miles) from the border.
Rybar, a Russian military blog, said Ukrainian units had been entering village after village and staging ambushes against arriving Russian reinforcements.
The Russian rouble was down 2.5 percent against the dollar and traders said the Ukrainian attack on Kursk region was one of the factors behind the currency’s weakness.

Somalia, Ethiopia to resume talks under Turkish mediation

Somalia, Ethiopia to resume talks under Turkish mediation
Updated 09 August 2024
Reuters
Somalia, Ethiopia to resume talks under Turkish mediation

Somalia, Ethiopia to resume talks under Turkish mediation
  • Foreign Minister Fidan's announcement follows his meeting with Ethiopia PM in Addis Ababa
Updated 09 August 2024
Reuters

ANKARA: The foreign ministers of Somalia and Ethiopia will meet in Ankara next week to discuss disagreements over a port deal Addis Ababa signed with the breakaway region of Somaliland earlier this year, Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

Turkiye is now mediating talks between the east African neighbors, whose ties became strained in January when Ethiopia agreed to lease 20 km of coastline from Somaliland, in exchange for recognition of its independence.
Mogadishu called the agreement illegal and retaliated by expelling the Ethiopian ambassador and threatening to kick out thousands of Ethiopian troops stationed in the country helping battle insurgents.

BACKGROUND

Ethiopia agreed to lease 20 km of coastline from Somaliland, in exchange for recognition of its independence.

Somali and Ethiopian foreign ministers met in Ankara last month along with Fidan to discuss their disagreements, and agreed to hold another round of talks.
At a news conference in Istanbul, Fidan said a second round of talks between Somalia and Ethiopia will take place in Ankara next week.
Fidan’s announcement came a week after he visited Addis Ababa and met Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
“We discussed these issues with Prime Minister Abiy in detail,” Fidan said.
“Tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia would come to an end with Ethiopia’s access to the seas through Somalia as long as Ethiopia’s recognition of Somalia’s territorial integrity and political sovereignty is secured.”
Turkiye has become a close ally of the Somali government in recent years.
Ankara has built schools, hospitals and infrastructure and provided scholarships for Somalis to study in Turkiye.
In 2017, Turkiye opened its biggest overseas military base in Mogadishu.
Earlier this year, Turkiye and Somalia signed a defense and economic cooperation agreement.
Ankara is also set to send navy support to Somali waters after the two countries agreed Ankara will send an exploration vessel off the coast of Somalia to prospect for oil and gas.

 

Topics: Somalia Ethiopia Turkiye

