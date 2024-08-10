Lebanese government accuses Israel of intending to prolong war, expand its scope

BEIRUT: The Israeli army intensified its hostilities on Saturday against border villages in southern Lebanon, destroying and flattening several neighborhoods.
The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Israel’s “disregard for international law and humanitarian standards” in a statement on Saturday.
It said that “the deliberate killing of large numbers of unarmed Palestinian civilians in the attack against the Al-Taba’een school in the Gaza Strip is clear evidence of Israel’s intention to prolong the war and expand its scope, especially as international mediators intensify efforts to reach a ceasefire.”
The ministry said that the Israeli “occupation army’s systematic and indiscriminate shelling, and the killing of children and civilians, clearly demonstrate the Israeli government’s disregard for international law and humanitarian standards.”
It urged “the international community and relevant countries to take a unified, serious and effective stance to protect the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and put an end to this humanitarian catastrophe.
“The first step to avoiding de-escalation and a wider conflict in the region is to halt the aggression on Gaza and adopt a peaceful diplomatic path by taking serious steps to obligate Israel to accept a two-state solution in line with relevant international resolutions,” the ministry added.
It circulated a document from the Lebanese government to its diplomatic missions abroad, containing “the principles aimed at achieving long-term stability in southern Lebanon.”
The ministry requested its missions to “conduct the necessary communications in their respective countries, both bilaterally and within the councils of Arab ambassadors, to present the Lebanese stance outlined in the document.”
The document stated that “the Lebanese government believes that a full-scale war can still be avoided, and it is committed to protecting the safety and security of its citizens, retaining its right to self-defense under international law.
“At the same time, the government believes that de-escalation is the most appropriate path to avoid a destructive cycle of violence, which would be more challenging to contain.”
The document said that “the government cannot act alone. The international community must play a decisive and immediate role in calming tensions and curbing the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon.”
The text added: “To achieve de-escalation, the Lebanese government proposes a systematic and organized approach that would provide an alternative to the current chaos. This approach would be purposeful, with the primary goal of restoring stability.”
The government statement also demanded the “full and equitable implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701. There is a need for immediate de-escalation and cessation of provocative actions to reduce risks and protect civilians.
“Any activity within this framework should not obstruct the full re-commitment to Resolution 1701 or increase the risk of a full-scale conflict,” it said.
The document also said that “the Lebanese government believes that a ceasefire in Gaza would immediately calm tensions in southern Lebanon, paving the way for long-term sustainable stability. In this context, the Lebanese government supports President Biden’s agreement to ceasefire in Gaza and calls for its immediate implementation following Resolution 2735.”
The Lebanese reaction came as a local TV team survived an Israeli raid on the Majdal Selm village this morning.
Israeli artillery shelling targeted Houla, while Israeli warplanes raided several houses in Tayr Harfa, Tyre.
The Health Ministry emergency operations center said that “the Israeli artillery shelling with phosphorus shells on Kfarkila has resulted in a severe case of asphyxiation for one resident, who required hospitalization.”
The destructive artillery shelling flattened several houses in Aitaroun, while Israeli warplanes hit Aita Al-Shaab.
Hezbollah separately said in a statement that it destroyed “spy equipment in the Israeli military Ramia site with an attack drone.”
Hezbollah released footage of its operation targeting “a newly established Israeli military position in Khirbet Manot.”
It also announced targeting “a gathering of Israeli soldiers in Tel Sha’ar with rocket weapons.”
Israeli warplanes continued to fly at medium altitude over southern villages, extending to Sidon and Beirut.
