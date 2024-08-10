You are here

War on Gaza

Lebanese government accuses Israel of intending to prolong war, expand its scope

Lebanese government accuses Israel of intending to prolong war, expand its scope
The Israeli army intensified its hostilities on Saturday against border villages in southern Lebanon, destroying and flattening several neighborhoods. (AFP/File)
Updated 37 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Lebanese government accuses Israel of intending to prolong war, expand its scope

Lebanese government accuses Israel of intending to prolong war, expand its scope
  • Israeli airstrikes, shelling target towns in southern Lebanon
  • Hezbollah targets Israeli military gatherings
Updated 37 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: The Israeli army intensified its hostilities on Saturday against border villages in southern Lebanon, destroying and flattening several neighborhoods.
The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Israel’s “disregard for international law and humanitarian standards” in a statement on Saturday.
It said that “the deliberate killing of large numbers of unarmed Palestinian civilians in the attack against the Al-Taba’een school in the Gaza Strip is clear evidence of Israel’s intention to prolong the war and expand its scope, especially as international mediators intensify efforts to reach a ceasefire.”
The ministry said that the Israeli “occupation army’s systematic and indiscriminate shelling, and the killing of children and civilians, clearly demonstrate the Israeli government’s disregard for international law and humanitarian standards.”
It urged “the international community and relevant countries to take a unified, serious and effective stance to protect the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and put an end to this humanitarian catastrophe.
“The first step to avoiding de-escalation and a wider conflict in the region is to halt the aggression on Gaza and adopt a peaceful diplomatic path by taking serious steps to obligate Israel to accept a two-state solution in line with relevant international resolutions,” the ministry added.
It circulated a document from the Lebanese government to its diplomatic missions abroad, containing “the principles aimed at achieving long-term stability in southern Lebanon.”
The ministry requested its missions to “conduct the necessary communications in their respective countries, both bilaterally and within the councils of Arab ambassadors, to present the Lebanese stance outlined in the document.”
The document stated that “the Lebanese government believes that a full-scale war can still be avoided, and it is committed to protecting the safety and security of its citizens, retaining its right to self-defense under international law.
“At the same time, the government believes that de-escalation is the most appropriate path to avoid a destructive cycle of violence, which would be more challenging to contain.”
The document said that “the government cannot act alone. The international community must play a decisive and immediate role in calming tensions and curbing the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon.”
The text added: “To achieve de-escalation, the Lebanese government proposes a systematic and organized approach that would provide an alternative to the current chaos. This approach would be purposeful, with the primary goal of restoring stability.”
The government statement also demanded the “full and equitable implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701. There is a need for immediate de-escalation and cessation of provocative actions to reduce risks and protect civilians.
“Any activity within this framework should not obstruct the full re-commitment to Resolution 1701 or increase the risk of a full-scale conflict,” it said.
The document also said that “the Lebanese government believes that a ceasefire in Gaza would immediately calm tensions in southern Lebanon, paving the way for long-term sustainable stability. In this context, the Lebanese government supports President Biden’s agreement to ceasefire in Gaza and calls for its immediate implementation following Resolution 2735.”
The Lebanese reaction came as a local TV team survived an Israeli raid on the Majdal Selm village this morning.
Israeli artillery shelling targeted Houla, while Israeli warplanes raided several houses in Tayr Harfa, Tyre.
The Health Ministry emergency operations center said that “the Israeli artillery shelling with phosphorus shells on Kfarkila has resulted in a severe case of asphyxiation for one resident, who required hospitalization.”
The destructive artillery shelling flattened several houses in Aitaroun, while Israeli warplanes hit Aita Al-Shaab.
Hezbollah separately said in a statement that it destroyed “spy equipment in the Israeli military Ramia site with an attack drone.”
Hezbollah released footage of its operation targeting “a newly established Israeli military position in Khirbet Manot.”
It also announced targeting “a gathering of Israeli soldiers in Tel Sha’ar with rocket weapons.”
Israeli warplanes continued to fly at medium altitude over southern villages, extending to Sidon and Beirut.

Topics: War on Gaza Hezbollah Israel Lebanon

France condemns Gaza school strike: foreign ministry

France condemns Gaza school strike: foreign ministry
Updated 57 min 10 sec ago
AFP
France condemns Gaza school strike: foreign ministry

France condemns Gaza school strike: foreign ministry
  • “Israel must respect international humanitarian law,” the French foreign ministry said
Updated 57 min 10 sec ago
PARIS: France on Saturday said it condemned “in the firmest of terms” an Israeli strike on a religious school housing displaced people in Gaza that rescuers said killed 93 people.
“For several weeks, school buildings have been repeatedly targeted, with an intolerable number of civilian victims,” the French foreign ministry said.
“Israel must respect international humanitarian law,” it added.
AFP could not independently verify the toll.
But if confirmed, it would appear to be one of the largest from a single strike during 10 months of war between Israel and Hamas Palestinian militants.

Topics: War on Gaza French foreign ministry Israel school strike

US troops attacked in Syria, no initial reports of injuries, official says

US troops attacked in Syria, no initial reports of injuries, official says
Updated 10 August 2024
Reuters
US troops attacked in Syria, no initial reports of injuries, official says

US troops attacked in Syria, no initial reports of injuries, official says
  • This is the second attack in recent days against US forces in the Middle East as the region braces for a possible new wave of attacks by Iran and its allies
  • “Initial reports do not indicate any injuries, however medical evaluations are ongoing,” the US official said
Updated 10 August 2024
WASHINGTON: US troops in northeastern Syria were attacked by a drone, a US official told Reuters, although there were no injuries according to initial reports.
This is the second attack in recent days against US forces in the Middle East as the region braces for a possible new wave of attacks by Iran and its allies.
Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Iran-backed Hamas, was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran on July 31, an attack that drew threats of revenge by Iran against Israel, which is fighting the Palestinian Islamist group in Gaza. Iran blamed Israel for the killing. Israel has not claimed responsibility.
The assassination and the killing of the senior military commander of the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr, by Israel in a strike on Beirut, have fueled concern the conflict in Gaza was turning into a wider Middle East war.
Iran has said the US bears responsibility in the assassination of Haniyeh because of its support for Israel.
“Initial reports do not indicate any injuries, however medical evaluations are ongoing. We are currently conducting a damage assessment,” the US official said on the condition of anonymity about the attack in Syria.
The attack took place at Rumalyn Landing Zone, which hosts US troops along with those from the US-led coalition.
Five US personnel were injured when two Katyusha rockets were fired at Ain Al-Asad air base in western Iraq on Monday, an attack the Pentagon blamed on Iran-backed proxies.
The United States has 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 in neighboring Iraq, who it says are on a mission to advise and assist local forces trying to prevent a resurgence of Daesh, which in 2014 seized large swaths of both countries but was later pushed back.

Topics: War on Gaza US troops Syria Daesh Israel Middle East Ismail Haniyeh

Iran to deliver hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia soon, intel sources say

Iran to deliver hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia soon, intel sources say
Updated 10 August 2024
Reuters
Iran to deliver hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia soon, intel sources say

Iran to deliver hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia soon, intel sources say
  • Russian defense ministry representatives are believed to have signed a contract on Dec. 13 in Tehran with Iranian officials
Updated 10 August 2024
TEHRAN: Dozens of Russian military personnel are being trained in Iran to use the Fath-360 close-range ballistic missile system, two European intelligence sources told Reuters, adding that they expected the imminent delivery of hundreds of the satellite-guided weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine.
Russian defense ministry representatives are believed to have signed a contract on Dec. 13 in Tehran with Iranian officials for the Fath-360 and another ballistic missile system built by Iran’s government-owned Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO) called the Ababil, according to the intelligence officials, who requested anonymity in order to discuss sensitive matters.
Citing multiple confidential intelligence sources, the officials said that Russian personnel have visited Iran to learn how to operate the Fath-360 defense system, which launches missiles with a maximum range of 120 km (75 miles) and a warhead of 150 kg. One of the sources said that that “the only next possible” step after training would be actual delivery of the missiles to Russia.
Moscow possesses an array of its own ballistic missiles, but the supply of Fath-360s could allow Russia to use more of its arsenal for targets beyond the front line, while employing Iranian warheads for closer-range targets, a military expert said.
A spokesman for the US National Security Council said the United States and its NATO allies and G7 partners “are prepared to deliver a swift and severe response if Iran were to move forward with such transfers.”
It “would represent a dramatic escalation in Iran’s support for Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” the spokesman said. “The White House has repeatedly warned of the deepening security partnership between Russia and Iran since the outset of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.”
Russia’s defense ministry did not respond to a request for comment.
Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations in New York said in a statement that the Islamic Republic had forged a long-term strategic partnership with Russia in various areas, including military cooperation.
“Nevertheless, from an ethical standpoint, Iran refrains from transferring any weapons, including missiles, that could potentially be used in the conflict with Ukraine until it is over,” the statement said.
The White House declined to confirm that Iran was training Russian military personnel on the Fath-360 or that it was preparing to ship the weapons to Russia for use against Ukraine.
The two intelligence sources gave no exact timeframe for the expected delivery of Fath-360 missiles to Russia but said it would be soon. They did not provide any intelligence on the status of the Abibal contract.
A third intelligence source from another European agency said it had also received information that Russia had sent soldiers to Iran to train in the use of Iranian ballistic missile systems, without providing further details.
Such training is standard practice for Iranian weapons supplied to Russia, said the third source, who also declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the information.
A senior Iranian official, who requested anonymity, said Iran had sold missiles and drones to Russia but has not provided Fath-360 missiles. There was no legal prohibition on Tehran selling such weapons to Russia, the source added.
“Iran and Russia engage in the mutual purchase of parts and military equipment. How each country uses this equipment is entirely their decision,” the official said, adding that Iran did not sell weapons to Russia for use in the Ukraine war.
As part of the military cooperation, Iranian and Russian officials often traveled between the two states, the official added.
“Destabilizing actions“
Until now, Iran’s military support for Moscow has been limited mainly to unmanned Shahed attack drones, which carry a fraction of the explosives and are easier to shoot down because they are slower than ballistic missiles.
Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency said in July 2023 that a new training system for the Fath 360 had been successfully tested by the country’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force.
Justin Bronk, Senior Research Fellow for Air Power at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a London-based defense think-tank, said: “Delivery of large numbers of short-range ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia would enable a further increase in pressure on already badly overstretched Ukrainian missile defense systems.”
“As ballistic threats, they could only be intercepted reliably by the upper tier of Ukrainian systems,” he said, referring to the most sophisticated air defenses Ukraine has such as the US-made Patriot and European SAMP/T systems.
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense did not have any immediate comment.
In March, G7 leaders voiced concern at reports Iran was considering transferring ballistic missiles to Russia and warned in a statement that they would respond in a coordinated manner with significant measures against Iran.
The NSC spokesman, in response to Reuters questions, noted that Iran’s newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian “claimed he wanted to moderate Iran’s policies and engage with the world. Destabilizing actions like this fly in the face of that rhetoric.”
A British government spokesman expressed deep concern at the reports suggesting that Russian military personnel were being trained in Iran. “Iran must not proceed” with the transfer of ballistic missiles, he said.
UN Security Council restrictions on Iran’s export of some missiles, drones and other technologies expired in October 2023. However, the United States and European Union retained sanctions on Iran’s ballistic missile program amid concerns over exports of weapons to its proxies in the Middle East and to Russia.
Reuters reported in February on deepening military cooperation between Iran and Russia and on Moscow’s interest in Iranian surface-to-surface missiles.
Sources told the news agency at the time that around 400 Fateh-110 longer-range surface-to-surface ballistic missiles had been delivered. But the European intelligence sources told Reuters that according to their information, no transfer had happened yet.
Ukrainian authorities have not publicly reported finding any Iranian missile remnants or debris during the war.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Iran

Iran's new president reappoints UN-sanctioned official as head of the country's nuclear agency

Iran’s new president reappoints UN-sanctioned official as head of the country’s nuclear agency
Updated 10 August 2024
AP
Iran’s new president reappoints UN-sanctioned official as head of the country’s nuclear agency

Iran’s new president reappoints UN-sanctioned official as head of the country’s nuclear agency
  • ohammad Eslami, 67, will continue his work as chief of Iran’s civilian nuclear program and serve as one of several vice presidents
Updated 10 August 2024
TEHRAN: Iran’s newly-elected president reappointed a US-educated official who came under United Nations sanctions 16 years ago as head of the country’s nuclear department, state TV reported Saturday.
Mohammad Eslami, 67, will continue his work as chief of Iran’s civilian nuclear program and serve as one of several vice presidents. Eslami’s reappointment by President Masoud Pezeshkian comes as Iran remains under heavy sanctions by the West following the collapse of the 2015 deal that curbed Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.
Pezeshkian had said during his presidential campaign that he would try to revive the nuclear deal.
The United Nations sanctioned Eslami in 2008 for “being engaged in, directly associated with or providing support for Iran’s proliferation of sensitive nuclear activities or for the development of nuclear weapon delivery systems”, when he was the head of Iran’s Defense Industries Training and Research Institute.
He was appointed as the chief of Iran’s nuclear department for the first time by late President Ebrahim Raisi in 2021, before that, from 2018, in moderate former President Hassan Rouhani’s era, Eslami served as Transport and Urban Development Minister.
He has experience working in Iran’s military industries, for years, most recently as deputy defense minister responsible for research and industry.
Eslami holds degrees in civil engineering from Detroit University of Michigan and the University of Toledo, Ohio.
The US, France, Britain and Germany accused Iran of escalating its nuclear activities far beyond limits it agreed to in the 2015 deal and of failing to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Iran accused the US and its allies of continuing to apply economic sanctions that were supposed to be lifted under the deal, and insisted its nuclear program is peaceful and geared toward generating electricity and producing radioisotopes to treat cancer patients and remains under constant oversight by the IAEA.
Iran is building two nuclear power facilities to supplement its sole operational 1,000-megawatt reactor at the southern port town of Bushehr, which went online with Russia’s help in 2011. Under its long-term energy plan, Iran aims to reach 20,000-megawatt nuclear electric capacity.
The nation has in recent months faced country-wide power outages.

Topics: Iran

Turkiye brands Gaza school strike a 'new crime against humanity'

Turkiye brands Gaza school strike a ‘new crime against humanity’
Updated 10 August 2024
AFP
Turkiye brands Gaza school strike a ‘new crime against humanity’

Turkiye brands Gaza school strike a ‘new crime against humanity’
  • The foreign ministry said: “This attack shows once again that the Netanyahu government wants to sabotage permanent ceasefire negotiations”
Updated 10 August 2024
ISTANBUL: Türkiye on Saturday denounced a “new crime against humanity” after Israel’s deadly strike on a school in Gaza killed dozens of people, according to a foreign ministry statement.
“Israel has committed a new crime against humanity by massacring more than a hundred civilians who had taken refuge in a school,” the ministry said.
“This attack shows once again that the Netanyahu government wants to sabotage permanent ceasefire negotiations.
“The international actors who do not take measures to stop Israel are making themselves complicit in these crimes.”
Israel’s air strike during dawn prayers on a school housing displaced Palestinians killed 93 people, according to Gaza’s civil defense agency.

Topics: War on Gaza Turkiye

