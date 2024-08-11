Saudi Arabia’s non-oil activities increase by 2.2% in June: GASTAT 

You are here

According to the General Authority for Statistics, the Kingdom’s Industrial Production Index fell by 1.6 percent in June, a decrease attributed to the oil output reductions agreed upon by the OPEC.  Shutterstock
Updated 11 August 2024
ARAB NEWS 
  • Kingdom’s Industrial Production Index fell by 1.6% in June
  • Mixed performance highlights complexities of balancing non-oil sector growth with strategic oil production cuts
Updated 11 August 2024
ARAB NEWS 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil activities saw a 2.2 percent increase in June compared to the previous month, signalling ongoing growth in the Kingdom’s efforts to diversify its economy. 

According to the General Authority for Statistics, the Kingdom’s Industrial Production Index fell by 1.6 percent in June — a decrease attributed to the oil output reductions agreed upon by OPEC. 

The year-on-year comparison showed an even sharper decline, with the IPI dropping 4 percent from June last year. 

GASTAT defines the IPI as an economic indicator that measures changes in the volume of industrial output. It is calculated using data collected from industrial production surveys. 

The authority noted an 11.3 percent decline in Saudi Arabia’s mining and quarrying activities in June compared to the same period in 2023. 

The downturn is attributed to the Kingdom’s decision to reduce crude oil production as part of the OPEC+ agreement. To stabilize the global oil market, Saudi Arabia initially cut its oil output by 500,000 barrels per day in April 2023, with this reduction now extended through December 2024. 

“Given the relative importance of the mining and quarrying activity, which accounted for 61.4 percent of the index weight, the trend of the mining and quarrying activity index dominates the overall trend of the industrial production index, followed by the manufacturing industry activity and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply activities with a relative importance of 35 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively,” said GASTAT. 

The report said that the sub-index for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply activities increased by 10.2 percent in June compared to the same month of the previous year. 

Additionally, water supply, sewerage, and waste management activities saw a year-on-year rise of 1.7 percent in June.

As Saudi Arabia continues to navigate its economic diversification goals under Vision 2030, the mixed performance in June’s industrial production data highlights the complexities of balancing non-oil sector growth with strategic oil production cuts. 

While non-oil activities show promising growth, the overall industrial output remains sensitive to global oil market dynamics and production agreements.

Ma’aden’s profits surge 160% to reach $532bn in first half of 2024

Ma’aden’s profits surge 160% to reach $532bn in first half of 2024
Updated 11 August 2024
Arab News
Ma’aden’s profits surge 160% to reach $532bn in first half of 2024

Ma’aden’s profits surge 160% to reach $532bn in first half of 2024
Updated 11 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Co., widely known as Ma’aden, achieved a net profit of SR2 billion ($532 million) in the first half of 2024, marking a striking 160 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

This surge in profitability was driven by several key factors. A major contributor to this financial success was the significant boost in sales volume, according to a Tadawul statement.

The company’s robust performance in primary aluminum and gold sales played a crucial role in driving up revenues. Ma’aden also benefited from reductions in raw material costs and lower depreciation expenses, which further enhanced its profitability.

The company also saw a favorable impact from several one-off financial adjustments. An insurance claim related to the relining of pots within its smelter plants, amounting to SR469 million, provided a substantial financial cushion. Furthermore, Ma’aden was positively impacted by the absence of the one-off severance charge of SR192 million that had affected its profitability in the previous year.

Despite these gains, the rise in net profits was somewhat tempered by a few challenges. The overall decline in commodity market prices for most of Ma’aden’s products, with the notable exception of gold and alumina, put pressure on the company’s revenue. Additionally, the company faced increased income taxes and zakat, which also offset some of the profit gains.

Operationally, Ma’aden continued to make significant strides in its strategic initiatives. The Phosphate 3 project, an ambitious expansion effort, saw progress with construction activities well underway. Meanwhile, the company was moving forward with plans for a new aluminum recycling plant at Ras Al-Khair, aimed at enhancing its sustainability efforts. The successful completion of Ma’aden’s investment in Vale Base Metals through its joint venture, Manara, was another highlight, positioning the company to benefit from the growing demand for green metals.

“We delivered a strong first half of 2024, demonstrating our ability to realize the benefits of operational efficiencies in a stable environment,” Ma’aden CEO Bob Wilt said.

“Our large-scale Phosphate 3 project is progressing, with construction underway, and we are moving forward with a new aluminum recycling plant at Ras Al-Khair.”

He said: “Additionally, the successful completion of our investment in Vale Base Metals through Manara, is set to increase our exposure to green metals.”

Throughout this period, Ma’aden remained committed to its strategic goals, including a focus on operational efficiencies and technological innovation. The company is actively advancing one of the world’s largest greenfield exploration programs, which is expected to drive future mineral discoveries.

“Our strategic partnerships and technology-led innovation programs are fast-tracking mineral discoveries through the world’s largest greenfield exploration program of its kind,” Wilt added. 

Financially, Ma’aden reported net revenues of SR14.53 billion for the first six months of 2024. This represented a slight decline of 3.19 percent from the previous year, primarily due to lower commodity prices, although higher sales volumes of primary aluminum and gold helped mitigate this drop.

In terms of credit ratings, Ma’aden’s strong business profile was affirmed by Moody’s Investor Service in August 2023, which assigned the company a Baa1 long-term issuer rating with a stable outlook. This rating reflects Ma’aden’s solid standalone credit strength and the anticipated support from the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, which remains the company’s majority shareholder.

Overall, Ma’aden’s impressive performance and strategic advancements underscore its commitment to leading the mining sector and contributing to Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification goals, particularly in developing mining as a critical pillar of the Kingdom’s industry.

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Port enhances connectivity with new shipping service

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Port enhances connectivity with new shipping service
Updated 11 August 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Port enhances connectivity with new shipping service

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Port enhances connectivity with new shipping service
  • Mawani announced the launch of the 2-MGX service, operated by Qatari navigation company Milaha
  • New service to link port to 7 strategic regional and international ports
Updated 11 August 2024
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam is set to enhance its maritime links with key ports in India and China with the introduction of a new shipping service. 

The General Authority for Ports, also known as Mawani, announced the launch of the “Milaha Gulf Express 2,” or 2-MGX service, operated by Qatari navigation company Milaha. 

The strategic move is set to enhance the port’s role in global trade, benefiting exporters, importers, and shipping agents by offering improved access to major international markets, a release by the body said. 

The introduction of the 2-MGX service is a testament to King Abdulaziz Port’s growing significance within the global logistics network. 

As Saudi Arabia continues to advance its National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services, which aims to position the Kingdom as a leading global logistics hub, the port’s enhanced connectivity with India and China represents a key step in achieving these objectives. 

The strategy is part of the broader Vision 2030 initiative, designed to diversify the economy and develop infrastructure that connects the Kingdom to international markets across three continents. 

King Abdulaziz Port, known for its robust operational and logistical capabilities, is well-prepared to support this new service, according to a press release. 

The port, located in the Eastern Province, features 43 fully serviced and equipped berths, with an annual handling capacity of up to 105 million tonnes of goods and containers. 

Its advanced infrastructure, including specialized stations and state-of-the-art equipment, enables the efficient management of a wide range of cargo types, further strengthening the Kingdom’s position in global trade. 

The new 2-MGX shipping service will link King Abdulaziz Port to seven strategic regional and international ports, including Ningbo, Shanghai, and Shekou in China; Nhava Sheva and Mundra in India; Sohar in Oman; and Hamad in Qatar. 

The service will operate on a bi-monthly basis, with a capacity of up to 9,000 standard containers, ensuring regular and reliable trade routes that enhance the port’s competitiveness. 

In line with its ongoing modernization efforts, the port has seen significant upgrades throughout the year, including the acquisition of 21 coastal and bridge cranes and the addition of 80 electric trucks. 
These improvements are designed to increase the port’s flexibility and sustainability, enabling it to accommodate advanced and larger vessels with full productivity and efficiency. 
The implementation of the 2-MGX service not only strengthens Saudi Arabia’s maritime links with vital Asian markets but also aligns with the Kingdom’s broader economic diversification goals. 

Riyadh Air unveils 1st electric bus as part of sustainable transport initiative

Riyadh Air unveils 1st electric bus as part of sustainable transport initiative
Updated 11 August 2024
Arab News
Riyadh Air unveils 1st electric bus as part of sustainable transport initiative

Riyadh Air unveils 1st electric bus as part of sustainable transport initiative
  • Fleet aims to advance digital solutions in public transportation
  • Initiative reflects Riyadh Air’s commitment to UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals
Updated 11 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Air has introduced the first bus in its fleet of electric coaches for employee transport, aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals to reduce carbon emissions. 

The fleet, developed with National Transportation Solutions Co., a division of Petromin Corp., and TAM-Europe, aims to advance digital solutions in public transportation. 

This initiative reflects Riyadh Air’s commitment to the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals, following its recent affiliation with the UN Global Compact in 2024.  

The electric buses are expected to improve fuel efficiency and reduce the number of individual vehicles on Riyadh’s roads, contributing to a more sustainable urban environment. 

Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, said: “Every effort we make to champion sustainable practices counts in our collective fight against climate change.”   

He added: “Sustainability is embedded in our DNA and we will reflect this across all Riyadh Air’s operations, from managing fuel efficiency in the sky to reducing carbon emissions on the ground.”  

The CEO explained that investing in electric coaches is an early initiative to offset the airline’s environmental footprint and demonstrate its commitment to leading the aviation industry’s global net-zero agenda. 

Saudi Arabia is pushing to electrify transportation across the nation as part of its goal to cut carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by 278 million tonnes per year by 2030.  

According to the International Energy Agency, private cars and vans accounted for over 25 percent of global oil consumption and around 10 percent of energy-related carbon dioxide emissions in 2022. 

“We are proud to have this partnership for sustainable mobility with Riyadh Air and contribute to their efforts to reach sustainability goals. This is a remarkable airline with environmental responsibility embedded in their DNA,” said Kalyana Sivagnanam, the group CEO of Petromin Corp. 

This initiative follows Riyadh Air’s agreement with GE Aerospace to implement flight operations software solutions such as Safety Insight, Fuel Insight, and FlightPulse. 

Announced in July, the partnership aims to optimize fuel consumption, enhance safety protocols, and further strengthen the airline’s sustainability efforts. 

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index rises to close at 11,771 

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index rises to close at 11,771 
Updated 11 August 2024
Arab News
Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index rises to close at 11,771 

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index rises to close at 11,771 
  • Total trading turnover of the benchmark index was $1.35 billion
  • MSCI Tadawul Index gained 17.22 points, or 1.18%, to close at 1,480.07
Updated 11 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Sunday, gaining 104.57 points, or 0.90 percent, to close at 11,771.69. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.09 billion ($1.35 billion) as 162 of the stocks advanced, while 61 retreated.  

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu slipped 293.95 points, or 1.14 percent, to close at 25,521.34. This comes as 28 stocks advanced, while 39 retreated. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index gained 17.22 points, or 1.18 percent, to close at 1,480.07. 

Thimar Development Holding Co. led the day’s stock performance, with its share price jumping 9.97 percent to SR40.80. 

Other notable gainers included Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co., and Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. 

The worst performer was Baazeem Trading Co. whose share price dropped by 9.05 percent to SR6.53. 

Other notable decliners included Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. and Al Moammar Information Systems Co. 

On the announcements front, Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., also known as Cenomi Retail, reported its interim financial results for the period ending June 30. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the company recorded a net loss of SR67.6 million in the first half of the year, compared to a net profit of SR113.8 million in the same period last year. 

The decline was primarily due to reduced revenue, a slight drop in selling, general, and administrative expenses, increased net finance expenses, and a decrease in Zakat and income tax expenses, despite a rise in other operating income. 

Al Gassim Investment Holding Co. reported a net loss of SR3.58 million for the first half of 2024, a decline from the net profit of SR1.39 million recorded in the same period last year.  

This turnaround was primarily due to increased zakat provisions, higher general and administrative expenses, and a rise in provisions for expected credit losses. Additionally, the decrease in financing revenue and despite higher other revenues, contributed to the loss. 

Al-Moammar Information Systems Co. reported a net profit of SR116 million for the period ending June 30, marking a 20 percent increase from the same period in 2023. The rise was driven by a one-time gain of SR80 million from the disposal of shares in its associate firm Edarat and the valuation of data center units.  

Saudi Awwal Bank has announced that its board of directors has approved a cash dividend distribution of SR2.05 billion for the first half of fiscal year 2024. 

According to a statement on Tadawul, the dividend will be allocated to 2.05 billion shares, with a dividend of SR1 per share after deducting Zakat. The dividend represents 10 percent of the share’s par value. 

Saudi Arabia unveils updated investment law to facilitate foreign investors

Saudi Arabia unveils updated investment law to facilitate foreign investors
Updated 11 August 2024
Arab News
Saudi Arabia unveils updated investment law to facilitate foreign investors

Saudi Arabia unveils updated investment law to facilitate foreign investors
Updated 11 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has announced a significant overhaul of its investment law as part of its Vision 2030 reform strategy, aiming to strengthen its appeal to international investors. 

The revised legislation integrates existing investor rights and freedoms into a unified framework designed to improve transparency and ease of business operations. 

The updated law promises enhanced protections for investors, including adherence to the rule of law, fair treatment, and property rights, while ensuring robust safeguards for intellectual property and facilitating smooth fund transfers.  

It streamlines the registration process, replacing complex licensing requirements with a simpler system, and introduces new service centers to expedite government transactions and investment procedures. 

The update follows a series of pro-investment measures, including the introduction of the Civil Transactions Law, Private Sector Participation Law, Companies Law, Bankruptcy Law, and the creation of Special Economic Zones. 

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said: “The law reaffirms Saudi Arabia’s commitment to creating a welcoming and secure environment for investors, driving economic growth, and enhancing the Kingdom’s position as a premier global investment destination.” 

He added: “The policy direction outlined in Vision 2030 allows investors to invest with certainty and to grow with confidence at a time when many other markets are experiencing considerable volatility.” 

The law also aims to foster a competitive market environment by promoting fair competition and ensuring equal treatment for both domestic and international investors. 

It provides access to advanced dispute resolution mechanisms through the Saudi Arbitration Center and other affiliated entities.

Saudi Arabia’s investment-friendly policies have already shown significant results, with gross fixed capital formation surging 74 percent to nearly $300 billion in 2023, and FDI inflows increasing by 158 percent from $7.46 billion in 2017 to $19.3 billion in 2023. 

“The updated investment law builds on an extensive diversification agenda from an enhanced quality of life offering to investment specific measures such as the establishment of special economic zones,” said Al-Falih. 

The updated regulations, developed by the Ministry of Investment, will take effect in 2025 and are designed to align with Gulf Cooperation Council and World Trade Organization standards, as well as other international investment agreements. 

Commenting on the development, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan wrote on X that the revised law is a significant “update to the investment regulatory framework that contributes to private sector investment growth opportunities and a more competitive economy under the Saudi Vision 2030.”

