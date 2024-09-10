Future Investment Initiative to kick off 8th edition in October

RIYADH: Developing new strategies to address global challenges will be a key topic at the eighth edition of the Future Investment Initiative taking place in Riyadh.

The forum, scheduled to take place from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, will launch under the theme “Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow.” It will facilitate discussions on how investments can drive a thriving and sustainable future, pushing the boundaries of what is possible for humanity, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The annual event is expected to see more than 5,000 guests and 500 speakers presenting on various topics related to the current investment period. This includes more than 200 sessions centered on issues of economic stability, fair development, and combating climate change, as well as artificial intelligence, innovation, health, and geopolitical issues.

This aligns with FII’s mission to create a purposeful present and a promising future, as well as its vision to bring together the brightest minds and most promising solutions to serve humanity.

This event follows 2023’s edition, where $19 billion worth of agreements were announced, according to the entity’s annual report.

“An endless horizon is not just a slogan, but rather a clear invitation to expand our collective vision and embrace the unlimited future prospects where investment does not know boundaries and work for a better tomorrow for everyone,” CEO and member of the Board of Directors of the FII, Richard Attias said.

Some of the key topics to be addressed include Africa’s role in the global economy and strategies to enhance women’s leadership in business, organizational structures, and investment practices.

FII8 will serve as a hub for innovative ideas, bringing together global leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and media. The event will also convene decision-makers from sectors such as finance, AI, sustainability, energy, geoeconomics, and space.

The three-day event will challenge participants to go beyond conventional limits, exploring investment opportunities that bridge current challenges with future possibilities.

Throughout the event, FII8 will host several external engagements for FII Institute members, invited delegates, and strategic partners. Discussions will be evidence-based, ensuring that insights are grounded in factual information and practical strategies.

Founded in 2017 as an annual event to connect people and invest in promising solutions, the FII Institute has since evolved into a global non-profit foundation with an investment arm, dedicated to making a positive impact on humanity.