GCC trade with India, Brazil of ‘growing significance’ as it reaches $195bn, says Al-Budaiwi

During the India-GCC Joint Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue,  Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi highlighted the expanding economic ties with both countries, with a particular focus on opportunities in renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and fintech.
Updated 10 September 2024
Miguel Hadchity
Updated 10 September 2024
Miguel Hadchity
RIYADH: Trade between the Gulf Cooperation Council and its partners India and Brazil reached nearly $195.1 billion in 2022, as reported by GCC secretary-general.

During the India-GCC Joint Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue,  Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi highlighted the expanding economic ties with both countries, with a particular focus on opportunities in renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and fintech.

Al-Budaiwi began his speech by underscoring the solid foundation of economic cooperation that supports the GCC’s relationships with India and Brazil. He emphasized the significance of these partnerships in promoting mutual growth and addressing global challenges.

On the trade front, the GCC chief provided detailed figures to illustrate the robust commercial relationship between the GCC and India. He said: “In 2022, trade between the GCC and India amounted to approximately $174 billion, representing around 11 percent of the total foreign trade of the GCC.”

Al-Budaiwi further detailed the trade figures, revealing that the GCC’s exports to India were valued at $91 billion, while imports from India totaled $83 billion. He said: “This trade volume strengthens economic integration between us and provides opportunities for growth and expansion in both our markets.”

In 2022, trade between the GCC and Brazil nearly doubled, reaching $21.9 billion. Al-Budaiwi remarked: “This figure accounts for approximately 1.4 percent of the total foreign trade of the GCC, which amounted to $1.544 trillion last year, highlighting the growing significance of our collaboration.”

He further elaborated on the diverse nature of this trade, noting that it encompasses various commodities, including oil, gas, iron, foodstuffs, and mineral oils.

“These exchanges reflect the shared importance of cooperation between both sides and underline the breadth of products and goods involved in this partnership,” Al-Budaiwi stated.

Turning to the GCC’s economic relations with India, he highlighted the significant investments made by the Gulf states, noting, “GCC countries have invested nearly $6 billion in various projects in India, reflecting mutual trust and the promising opportunities offered by both markets.”

Al-Budaiwi explained that these investments are crucial for generating significant economic benefits on both sides, including job creation and overall economic growth. He emphasized: “By enhancing joint investments, we can achieve substantial economic gains, such as job creation and growth.”

He also underscored the strategic importance of renewable energy cooperation between the GCC and India, stating, “There are great opportunities for joint investment in renewable energy sectors between the Gulf states and India.” He added that such collaboration will contribute to sustainability, diversify energy sources, and support environmental protection.

Furthermore, Al-Budaiwi highlighted the role of this partnership in advancing global sustainability goals, adding: “This is not just about economic gains; it is about securing a sustainable future for generations to come.”

Al-Budaiwi also discussed the promising opportunities for collaboration in technology and innovation. He said:“There are immense possibilities for cooperation in areas like artificial intelligence, big data, and financial technology.”

He emphasized that leveraging expertise in these fields will drive innovation and promote sustainable growth, adding: “This collaboration will enhance our capabilities in innovation and ensure sustainable development for both sides.”

In his concluding remarks, Al-Budaiwi reaffirmed the essential role of economic cooperation in the overall relationship between the GCC, India, and Brazil. He asserted: “Economic cooperation forms the foundation of our trade and investment relations. It is the cornerstone upon which we build our commercial and investment ties.”

He expressed optimism about the future, noting that these strategic partnerships are expected to evolve, benefiting the economies of the GCC and its partners and contributing to global economic stability and sustainability.

Al-Budaiwi announced that both sides have agreed on a Joint Action Plan for 2024-2028 to advance cooperation, with the General Secretariat coordinating between India and the GCC to implement and enhance the plan.

Al-Budaiwi’s speech at the GCC-India Strategic Dialogue underscored the shared vision of the GCC, India, and Brazil for deeper economic cooperation. The event, chaired by Qatar’s prime minister and attended by India’s external affairs minister, established a framework for strengthening ties in innovation, sustainability, and economic integration.

Visa aims for 10-fold rise in Pakistani use of digital payments

Visa aims for 10-fold rise in Pakistani use of digital payments
Updated 12 min 50 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Visa aims for 10-fold rise in Pakistani use of digital payments

Visa aims for 10-fold rise in Pakistani use of digital payments
  • Partnership with 1Link to enhance remittances and payment security
  • Pakistan has 120,541 point of sales machines, according to central bank data
Updated 12 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

KARACHI: Visa plans to increase the number of businesses accepting digital payments in Pakistan tenfold over the next three years, the payments giant’s general manager for Pakistan, North Africa and Levant told Reuters.

The comments from Leila Serhan came as Visa announced a strategic partnership with 1Link, Pakistan’s largest payment service provider, aimed at streamlining remittances into the South Asia country and encouraging digital transactions.

Pakistan, with a population of 240 million, is home to one of the world’s largest unbanked populations. Only 60 percent of its 137 million adult population, or 83 million adults, have a bank account, based on central bank estimates.

Visa is investing in building digital payment infrastructure in the country, aiming to make digital payments less costly and more manageable.

Currently, Pakistan has 120,541 point of sales (POS) machines, according to central bank data.

Visa intends to significantly increase this number. 

“Some businesses have more than one POS machine. We’re aiming at ten-folding businesses’ acceptance (of digital transactions),” said Serhan.

The strategy involves technology that transforms phones into payment instruments and accepting various forms of payment, including QR and card tap. Visa aims to expand beyond large cities and mainstream businesses to include smaller merchants.

The 1Link deal aims to improve the process for sending and receiving remittances, including bolstering payments security, boosting such transactions via legal channels.

As one of the top remittance recipients globally, Pakistan relies heavily on funds from overseas Pakistanis, which constitute a vital source of foreign exchange and significantly contribute to the country’s GDP.

“We’re really looking forward to finishing this technical integration in the coming months, and I think it’s going to be a game changer for a lot of the consumers in Pakistan,” said Serhan.

The partnership with 1Link will also enable 1Link’s PayPak cards to be accepted on Visa’s Cybersource Platform for online transactions, despite PayPak being a competitor in digital payments.

Pakistan signed a $7 billion bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund in July, which includes reforms such as raising revenue and documenting the economy.

“Digital payments are going to be at the heart of what the government wants to do from a digitization perspective, and we will continue to partner with them,” Serhan said. 

Standard Chartered starts custody services for digital assets in UAE

Standard Chartered starts custody services for digital assets in UAE
Updated 10 September 2024
Reuters
Follow

Standard Chartered starts custody services for digital assets in UAE

Standard Chartered starts custody services for digital assets in UAE
Updated 10 September 2024
Reuters

DUBAI: Standard Chartered said on Tuesday it had begun offering digital asset custody services in the UAE, with Brevan Howard Digital, the crypto and digital asset division of the British hedge fund, as an inaugural client.

The emerging markets focused bank said it launched the business in the country because of its “well-balanced approach to digital asset adoption and financial regulation.”

“Standard Chartered’s global reputation and demonstrated commitment to this space adds a layer of credibility that is meaningful for institutional adoption,” Brevan Howard Digital CEO Gautam Sharma said in a joint statement.

The UAE has been working hard to attract some of the world’s biggest crypto firms, luring business from Binance, OKX, among others. It has also been trying to develop virtual asset regulation to attract new forms of business.

It has also managed to attract big hedge funds.

Standard Chartered is among several banks that have been extending their foray into the crypto sector as more institutional investors adopt the asset class.

Saudi Arabia to scale back debt issuance in H2: Fitch Ratings

Saudi Arabia to scale back debt issuance in H2: Fitch Ratings
Updated 10 September 2024
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
Follow

Saudi Arabia to scale back debt issuance in H2: Fitch Ratings

Saudi Arabia to scale back debt issuance in H2: Fitch Ratings
Updated 10 September 2024
MANAL AL-BARAKATI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia plans to reduce its debt issuance in the second half of 2024, thanks to substantial dividend payments from Aramco that have alleviated the need for sovereign financing, according to Fitch Ratings.

This decision comes after a period of significant debt issuance in the first half of the year, reflecting the government’s strategic fiscal management.

In the first half of 2024, Saudi Arabia emerged as the largest issuer of US dollar debt among emerging markets, excluding China, and maintained its position as the top global sukuk issuer.

Fitch Ratings anticipates substantial expansion in Saudi Arabia’s debt market in the coming years. Bashar Al-Natoor, global head of Islamic Finance at Fitch, stated.

“The Saudi sukuk and bond market is expected to surpass $500 billion in outstanding value within the next couple of years.”

Al-Natoor highlighted that most Saudi sukuk rated by Fitch are investment-grade, underscoring the robustness of the country’s Islamic finance sector.

Al-Natoor also emphasized the crucial role of Vision 2030 projects, ongoing diversification efforts, and regulatory reforms in fortifying the country’s debt market. He said: “We expect substantial dollar debt issuance to continue in 2025 as oil revenues moderate,” reflecting the necessity for ongoing financing as Saudi Arabia transitions to a more diversified economy.

As the Kingdom pursues its Vision 2030 objectives, these factors will significantly shape its financial markets.

The report highlights that Saudi Arabia’s strategic debt management and reforms position it as a prominent player in global debt markets during its economic transition.

By mid-2024, Saudi Arabia’s debt capital market had expanded by 18 percent year on year to $407.7 billion, with nearly equal proportions in US dollar and riyal-denominated issuances.

The debt issued in the first half of 2024 equaled the total for all of 2023, underscoring the rapid growth of Saudi Arabia’s debt market.

Approximately two-thirds of the 2024 issuances were sukuk, highlighting the Kingdom’s strong preference for Shariah-compliant financing. Additionally, nearly 10 percent of dollar-denominated debt consisted of environmental, social, and governance instruments, reflecting a growing interest in sustainable finance.

Foreign investor participation in Saudi Arabia’s domestic government debt market has surged to 7.2 percent of local issuances by mid-2024, a significant increase from 0.2 percent in 2022.

Local banks continue to dominate the market, holding over 75 percent of the government debt share, with a pronounced focus on sukuk due to Shariah compliance requirements.

While foreign investor participation in Saudi Arabia’s debt market has risen— thanks in part to reforms and the Kingdom's inclusion in global bond indices—domestic banks remain the dominant players. Many of these banks, adhering to Shariah compliance, focus on sukuk rather than conventional bonds, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as the world’s largest sukuk issuer.

The increase in foreign investments is largely attributed to key reforms, including Saudi Arabia’s entry into global bond indices like the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index and enhanced integration with international central securities depositories such as Euroclear and Clearstream.

Despite the promising growth in the debt market, Fitch Ratings has cautioned that it remains vulnerable to several risks. These include fluctuations in oil prices and interest rates, concerns over the scale and purpose of debt issuance, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,986

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,986
Updated 10 September 2024
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,986

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,986
Updated 10 September 2024
MANAL AL-BARAKATI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Tuesday, gaining 23.7 points, or 0.2 percent, to close at 11,986.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.18 billion ($1.94 billion), as 143 of the stocks advanced and 80 retreated.   

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu rose 104.79 points, or 0.42 percent, to close at 25,600.58. This comes as 32 of the listed stocks advanced, while 31 retreated.   

The MSCI Tadawul Index gained 2.0 points, or 0.12 percent, to close at 1,492.12.   

The best-performing stock of the day was Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share price surged 9.94 percent to SR17.92.  

Other top performers were Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. as well as Saudi Industrial Development Co., with their share prices rising 9.85 percent and 5.96 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer was Tourism Enterprise Co., whose share price dropped by 4.21 percent to SR0.91.   

Other worst performers were Saudi Fisheries Co. and Miahona Co., with their share prices slipping 4.14 percent and 4.00 percent to reach SR26.6 and SR30, respectively. 

The best performer in the parallel market was Leaf Global Environmental Services Co., whose share price surged 18.88 percent to SR85.  

Other top performers in Nomu were Fad International Co. as well as Qomel Co., with their share prices rising 5.59 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer was Banan Real Estate Co., whose share price dropped by 6.18 percent to SR5.16.   

Other worst performers were Enma Al Rawabi Co. and Al Rashid Industrial Co., with their share prices dropping 4.9 percent and 4.37 percent, respectively. 

On the announcement front, the Capital Market Authority approved the public offering of Jadwa Investment Co. for its “Jadwa Saudi Equity Fund II.”

Jadwa Investment is a prominent Saudi asset management and advisory firm established in 2006. 

Known for its focus on Shariah-compliant investments, the company manages a diverse portfolio that spans private equity, real estate, and public markets. 

This move marks another step in the expansion of the Kingdom’s equity fund landscape, which has been gaining momentum as the nation seeks to diversify its economy away from oil dependency.

This follows a series of reforms aimed at modernizing the financial ecosystem, including presenting more sophisticated investment products and the gradual liberalization of the stock market.

A central part of this modernization effort includes the introduction of exchange-traded funds, real estate investment trusts, and various Shariah-compliant financial instruments that cater to the growing demand for diverse investment options.

These reforms also encompass improvements in transparency, governance, and investor protection. The CMA has implemented stricter disclosure requirements and corporate governance standards, ensuring that companies listed on Tadawul adhere to global best practices.

Financial sector key aspect of high-level Saudi Arabia and Germany talks  

Financial sector key aspect of high-level Saudi Arabia and Germany talks  
Updated 10 September 2024
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

Financial sector key aspect of high-level Saudi Arabia and Germany talks  

Financial sector key aspect of high-level Saudi Arabia and Germany talks  
Updated 10 September 2024
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia and Germany are set to strengthen their economic ties in the finance sector following high-level talks between officials from both countries. 

The Kingdom’s Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih met with the European country’s Finance Minister Christian Lindner to discuss advancing investment relations, strengthen cooperation and address mutual interests in this critical area.  

This comes as Germany exported €705 million ($775.5 million) worth of goods to Saudi Arabia in June, while imports from the Kingdom totaled $180.4 million, resulting in a trade surplus of $595.1 million, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity.  

Germany’s exports to Saudi Arabia increased by $89.5 million over the past year, while imports from the Kingdom dropped by $116.6 million, reflecting shifting trade dynamics.   

Referencing his meeting with Lindner In a post on his X account, Al-Falih said: “... we discussed ways to develop and advance investment relations between our two countries in a number of vital sectors of common interest, especially the financial sector.” 

Al-Falih also met with German Vice Chancellor and Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck to explore new avenues for collaboration.  

The meeting, attended by Saudi Ambassador to Germany Prince Abdullah bin Khaled bin Sultan, underscored the commitment to deepening bilateral financial ties. 

Additionally, Al-Falih engaged with Jorg Kukies, state secretary at Germany’s Federal Chancellery, to discuss strategies for strengthening economic relations.  

He also participated in a roundtable meeting with leaders of German companies across various sectors, including automotive, investment funds, energy, manufacturing, and supply chains. 

The minister noted that the meeting reviewed Germany’s key expansion interests in the Kingdom and highlighted the diverse investment opportunities available across various sectors. 

He also attended the NUMOV MENA 2024 conference, focusing on Saudi-German collaboration in emerging and advanced technologies.  

NUMOV, Germany’s oldest and largest organization promoting economic development with the Near and Middle East, has supported bilateral business relationships for 90 years. 

The Saudi minister also participated in the board meeting of the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where he discussed the partnership between the two countries and the Kingdom’s ambitious plans under Vision 2030. 

He also covered developments in key areas such as renewable energy, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence.

