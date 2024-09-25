KAUST, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors strike deal with Toyota to advance hydrogen fuel research  

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia will accelerate hydrogen fuel cell research after two local entities joined with Toyota Motor Corp. to increase decarbonization efforts in the transportation sector and beyond.

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and Abdul Latif Jameel Motors have embarked on a strategic partnership with the Japanese firm to implement cleaner energy solutions.

At the heart of this initiative, KAUST has acquired proton electrolyte membrane fuel cell modules from Toyota, establishing a cutting-edge laboratory within its Clean Energy and Research Platform.

This facility is poised to play a crucial role in the Kingdom’s hydrogen innovation efforts, particularly in adapting fuel cells to the region’s specific environmental conditions, KAUST said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia aims to deliver around 2.9 million tons of hydrogen by 2030, offering competitive domestic and export costs, and this collaboration aligns with the Kingdom’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gasses and achieving net zero emissions by 2060.

Mani Sarathy, professor of chemical engineering at KAUST, said they are excited to collaborate with TMC and Abdul Latif Jameel Motors to drive the adoption of hydrogen fuel cell technology in Saudi Arabia.

“Through our Clean Energy Research Platform, we are focused on advancing research that will optimize hydrogen fuel cells for the region’s specific conditions, ensuring their efficiency and reliability,” Sarathy said.

He emphasized that this partnership demonstrates their commitment to pioneering innovations that support sustainable solutions and contribute to a greener future for the Kingdom and beyond.

Sarathy and his CERP team are currently leading research efforts to explore the performance, durability, and environmental integration of PEM fuel cells, supported technically and financially by TMC and Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia since 1955.

The team is undertaking a series of modeling and experimental studies to evaluate factors such as temperature sensitivity, humidity effects, and overall efficiency, aiming to optimize the environmental advantages of these fuel cells within the Kingdom’s infrastructure, KAUST said in its release.

Mazin Ghazi Jameel, managing director of Toyota marketing operations at ALJ Motors, commented that his company is dedicated to facilitating the development and adoption of solutions that benefit both local and global communities.

“A key focus is promoting fuel cell technology to establish Saudi Arabia as a key contributor to sustainable mobility. This strategic partnership reaffirms our commitment to enabling a future of cleaner, efficient and smarter mobility accessible to all, supporting the transformational needs of businesses and individuals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Ghazi said.

Nobuyuki Takemura, chief representative of the Toyota liaison office for mobility and energy in the Kingdom, remarked that for more than two decades, TMC has been a leader in environmentally friendly mobility solutions, showcasing a steadfast commitment to a zero-carbon future through ongoing innovation and significant global investment.

“In partnership with the KAUST research team within CERP and Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, we are bringing this technology to Saudi Arabia, supporting its decarbonization goals. Toyota is dedicated to contributing to the research at KAUST and to advancing the Kingdom’s economic diversification and circular carbon economy, in alignment with Vision 2030,” he said.