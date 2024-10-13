You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia leads global efforts at 79th UNGA, paving the way for action at COP16

Saudi Arabia leads global efforts at 79th UNGA, paving the way for action at COP16

Saudi Arabia leads global efforts at 79th UNGA, paving the way for action at COP16
1 / 2
Saudi Arabia’s incoming COP16 Presidency initiated a series of events to sound the international alarm on these pressing issues. Supplied
Saudi Arabia leads global efforts at 79th UNGA, paving the way for action at COP16
2 / 2
Saudi Arabia’s incoming COP16 Presidency initiated a series of events to sound the international alarm on these pressing issues. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/6zjs5

Updated 13 October 2024
REINA TAKLA & MIGUEL HADCHITY
Follow

Saudi Arabia leads global efforts at 79th UNGA, paving the way for action at COP16

Saudi Arabia leads global efforts at 79th UNGA, paving the way for action at COP16
  • Kingdom’s incoming COP16 Presidency initiated a series of events to sound the international alarm on these pressing issues
  • Saudi Arabia took a proactive approach in hosting and participating in a wide range of events aimed at finding long-term solutions
Updated 13 October 2024
REINA TAKLA & MIGUEL HADCHITY
Follow

RIYADH: Global discussions on environmental challenges took center stage at the 79th UN General Assembly, with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture spearheading talks. 

In preparation for the upcoming UNCCD COP16, the Kingdom’s incoming COP16 Presidency initiated a series of events to sound the international alarm on these pressing issues, primarily focusing on addressing the UNCCD target of restoring 1.5 billion hectares of land by 2030. 

The Saudi Deputy Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture and advisor to the incoming COP16 President, Osama Faqeeha, emphasized in an interview with Arab News, the urgency of this mission: “At the forefront of our actions in New York has been ensuring we raise international awareness of the urgency with which the world must tackle land degradation, drought and desertification.”

Saudi Arabia’s efforts at the UNGA were not limited to raising awareness. The Kingdom took a proactive approach in hosting and participating in a wide range of events aimed at finding long-term solutions. 

A key event, titled the “Road to Riyadh,” brought together critical stakeholders from the environmental policy, governmental, scientific, and NGO ecosystems. 
 
This meeting laid the foundation for discussions that will continue through COP16, focusing on creating an actionable plan to address various environmental concerns. 

Faqeeha said: “At the UN General Assembly in New York, we have been hosting and participating in events designed to find lasting solutions to land degradation, desertification, and drought.”

He added: “We have been, and will continue to, consult and engage with a wide range of experts, decision-makers, and environmental stakeholders in the buildup to COP16 in Riyadh, to raise awareness around policy initiatives and land restoration funding mechanisms, with the ultimate goal of delivering a COP of action in December.”

A significant outcome of Saudi Arabia’s participation at the UNGA was the launch of the groundbreaking “Rio Trio” initiative, which Faqeeha described as a critical dialogue among the three major environmental conventions — the UNCCD, which focuses on land degradation, UNFCCC, which tackles climate change, and CBD which is centered on biodiversity. 

The Rio Trio event, held on the sidelines of the UNGA, brought together decision-makers from Azerbaijan, the incoming presidency of COP29; Colombia, the incoming presidency of CBD COP16; and Saudi Arabia, the incoming presidency of COP16.

The initiative’s goal is to find unified solutions that address the interconnected challenges of land degradation, climate change, and biodiversity loss. 

“The end of 2024 stands to be an important period for our planet,” Faqeeha said, describing it as “an opportunity to help deliver decisive change with all three COPs taking place over a short period of time.”

Saudi Arabia’s commitment to multilateral cooperation is not limited to the UNGA. The Kingdom has also played a leading role in international environmental initiatives, such as the G20 Global Land Initiative, which was launched at the G20 summit in Riyadh in 2020. 

The initiative aims to halve degraded land by 2040, a target that aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader mission to foster global collaboration on land restoration. 

Faqeeha highlighted the significance of this initiative, stating: “It was in fact at the G20 in Riyadh in 2020 when the group took the historic step of launching the Global Land Initiative, pledging to halve degraded land by 2040.”

He also highlighted that Saudi Arabia will continue to promote this goal at upcoming international engagements, including the G20 summit in Brazil.

As the Kingdom prepares for COP16, the country is actively working to rally the international community to deliver enhanced commitments on land restoration and prevention of further degradation. 

The COP16 conference, scheduled to take place in Riyadh, is expected to attract up to 20,000 participants, making it the largest UNCCD COP to date. 

“We are expecting to attract up to 20,000 people, making COP16 the largest UNCCD COP to date,” Faqeeha said. The conference will also feature the first-ever Green Zone, a space where public and private sectors, NGOs, the scientific community, and financial institutions can collaborate on finding and funding sustainable solutions to land degradation. 

Faqeeha added: “We are doing this to amplify the voices of the 3.2 billion people impacted by land degradation, drought, and desertification around the world.”
 
The Kingdom’s leadership at COP16 is built on a strong foundation of international cooperation and domestic environmental stewardship. 

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 roadmap, which emphasizes economic diversification alongside environmental sustainability, is a driving force behind its ambitious land restoration goals.

“Sustainability is deeply rooted in the Kingdom’s development roadmap of Vision 2030,” Faqeeha highlighted. He explained that Saudi Arabia does not view economic development and environmental conservation as conflicting forces but as interlinked.

According to Faqeeha, the economic benefits of land restoration are significant, with the potential to generate $1.4 trillion annually through increased crop production from the restoration of degraded land.

He warned, however, that the cost of inaction is even higher, citing UN estimates that 90 percent of the Earth’s soil is at risk of degradation by 2050, which could result in far-reaching economic and social consequences.

Saudi Arabia’s leadership in this area extends beyond its borders. The Kingdom has committed to restoring 200 million hectares of degraded land domestically and internationally, reflecting its deep-rooted connection to land stewardship. 

Faqeeha stressed the importance of balancing economic growth with environmental protection, particularly in light of the nation’s responsibility as a G20 nation. “The Kingdom is conscious of its responsibility to lead the local, regional, and international climate action efforts,” he said.

In fostering global collaboration at COP16, Saudi Arabia encourages other countries to adopt sustainable land management practices and contribute to the UNCCD’s goals. 

“We need a transformational raising of awareness,” Faqeeha said, stressing that land restoration is not just an environmental necessity but an economic opportunity. 

He explained that the return could be as high as $30 for every dollar invested in restoring degraded land. 

To achieve this, Saudi Arabia is actively working to unlock funding mechanisms, including those available via multilateral development banks, to help drive global investment in sustainable land management.

Businesses will also play a critical role in addressing land degradation, and the Kingdom is committed to encouraging the private sector to take more active steps in this regard. 

“The unfortunate reality is businesses have often been driven by short-term profits, overlooking the long-term consequences of their actions,” Faqeeha observed. 

He stressed that COP16 will focus on shifting this mindset, encouraging businesses to recognize the long-term value of sustainable practices. 

“Restoring ecosystems and soil biodiversity is among the most effective weapons against weather extremes,” he underlined, adding that businesses stand to benefit from greater economic security by investing in regenerative land use.

In addition to engaging the private sector, Saudi Arabia is committed to involving the youth in the global land restoration movement. Faqeeha pointed out that over 1 billion young people in developing countries depend on land and natural resources for their livelihoods. 

He stated: “Global efforts on land restoration can succeed only if we involve the youth.” At COP16, the Kingdom will provide a platform for young people to participate in discussions and advocate for sustainable land management practices. 

“UNCCD recognizes youth as key changemakers and their social and economic integration and empowerment are critical for global land actions,” Faqeeha said.

He added: “That is why the UNCCD is actively promoting youth engagement and placing it at the forefront of global efforts to restore land and boost drought resilience.”

Faqeeha highlighted that today’s young generation will inherit the responsibility of desertification and land degradation, climate change, biodiversity loss, and growing socioeconomic inequality. 

Gender equality is another key focus of COP16. Saudi Arabia will host a Gender Forum in the Green Zone to ensure that women’s leadership and participation in land restoration efforts are prioritized. 

“Gender equality is critical for the global effort to prevent, reduce, and reverse land degradation,” Faqeeha emphasized.

The forum will serve as a platform to address gender inequality and promote the role of women, particularly those most affected by land degradation, in shaping sustainable solutions.

As Saudi Arabia looks ahead to COP16, it remains steadfast in its mission to foster global collaboration, drive tangible results, and create a lasting legacy in the fight against land degradation, desertification, and drought. 

“At the UN General Assembly, we have sought to galvanize governments, businesses, NGOs and experts- to name just a few- to arrive in Riyadh ready to deliver the robust multilateral action our planet desperately needs,” Faqeeha concluded. 

By leveraging the momentum built at the 79th UN General Assembly and continuing to champion multilateral solutions, the Kingdom is set to make COP16 a transformative moment for both people and the planet.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COP16

Related

Saudi Arabia participates in G7 health ministers’ meeting in Italy
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia participates in G7 health ministers’ meeting in Italy
Saudi Arabia leads Arab environmental talks in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia leads Arab environmental talks in Jeddah

Qatar’s inbound visitors see annual surge of 24.5%

Qatar’s inbound visitors see annual surge of 24.5%
Updated 14 October 2024
Reem Walid
Follow

Qatar’s inbound visitors see annual surge of 24.5%

Qatar’s inbound visitors see annual surge of 24.5%
Updated 14 October 2024
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Qatar recorded a 24.5 percent annual increase in the total number of inbound visitors in August – reaching 328,000, new figures revealed.

Data from the National Planning Council’s Monthly Statistics bulletin showed that the highest number of visitors was from the Gulf Cooperation Council, representing 41 percent of the total.

Air travel was the most popular method for visiting the country, accounting for 64 percent of all transit options.

The increase aligns with the goal of Qatar’s National Tourism Sector Strategy 2030 to welcome over 6 million annual visitors, positioning the country as the Middle East’s fastest-growing tourist destination.

The bulletin further disclosed a monthly increase in total new driving licenses by 0.6 percent, along with an increase in total new registered vehicles by 11.3 percent, compared to July, to register 8,605 new vehicles.

Topics: qatar tourism

Related

Qatar and Saudi Arabia strengthen media cooperation with new framework agreement
Media
Qatar and Saudi Arabia strengthen media cooperation with new framework agreement
Qatar’s non-energy sector growth stable despite PMI dip
Business & Economy
Qatar’s non-energy sector growth stable despite PMI dip

Top German executive sees Saudi facilities management sector doubling by 2030

Top German executive sees Saudi facilities management sector doubling by 2030
Updated 25 min 52 sec ago
Lama Al-Hamawi
Follow

Top German executive sees Saudi facilities management sector doubling by 2030

Top German executive sees Saudi facilities management sector doubling by 2030
Updated 25 min 52 sec ago
Lama Al-Hamawi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s facilities management market is set to double in value by 2030, a Dussmann Group executive forecast as the company inaugurated its regional headquarters in Riyadh.

Hakan Lanfredi, executive board member of the Berlin-based firm, believes the industry in the Kingdom is currently worth $25 billion, but will see rapid growth by the end of the decade as Saudi Arabia pushes ahead with its numerous Vision 2030 projects.

Dussmann Group moved its regional headquarters to Riyadh from the UAE as it seeks to capitalize on the expansion of the Kingdom’s facilities management sector.

The company’s relocation to the Saudi capital is the latest in a line of firms opting to have their Gulf base in Riyadh, after the Kingdom launched a special initiative to attract multinational businesses.

Incentives – which have attracted the likes of PepsiCo, PwC, and Deloitte – include zero percent corporate income tax for 30 years, as well as the ability to bid for government contracts.

Speaking to Arab News at the inauguration of Dussmann Group’s new office, Lanfredi said: “I believe the need for facility management consulting is growing due to all of the projects.”

He added: “We see that there is a huge market potential here in KSA … it will reach almost $50 billion in 2030 – which is very huge.”

Reflecting on why the company moved from the UAE, Lanfredi was clear that to become one of the biggest players in the Saudi market, “we need to follow Vision 2030.”

He added: “The growth and expectations are huge, and the potential is huge … compared to the market in the UAE for example, who has the highest maturation in the GCC region.” 

Dussmann Group’s presence in Riyadh is part of a joint venture formed in 2020 with Saudi investment conglomerate Ajlan & Bros Holding.

Ajlan Al-Ajlan, group managing director of the firm, highlighted that this was the first JV the investment organization had been involved with.

When asked about the decision to move its headquarters from the UAE to Saudi Arabia, Al-Ajlan said: “We see the growth and we see the massive potential opportunities within KSA, and we wanted to make sure that we are being a part of it.”

Speaking on the topic of job creation, Al-Ajlan highlighted that the JV started with “a couple of hundreds” of employees, and as of today there are over 4,000 staff members.

“In the next three to four years we are aiming to have more than 10,000 employees and the majority will be in KSA, this shows the direct impact of moving the headquarters KSA reflects directly onto the job creation,” he said.

“Our aim is to capture a decent market share and to be one of the prominent players within the market,” the managing director said.

Al-Ajlan said his company’s aim is to capture a “decent market share” and to be one of the prominent players within the sector – and this will be helped by the expertise at Dussmann Group.

“We are not here to reinvent the wheel, they have their operation in more than 25 countries, with more than 60,000 employees so we are intending to have the know-how brought to the region and more specifically KSA,” Al-Ajlan said.

The German Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Michael Kindsgrab attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony as the guest of honor and described it as a “happy day for German-Saudi business relations.”

He added: “If we have such a performer taking foot in Saudi Arabia, opening its regional headquarters here, expanding into the region, moving from 4,000 to 10,000 jobs, I think this is nothing but good news.” 

Topics: Dussmann Group Ajlan & Bros Ajlan & Bros Holding Regional HQ program Facilities management

Related

Rheem Middle East opens regional HQ in Saudi Arabia
Corporate News
Rheem Middle East opens regional HQ in Saudi Arabia
Bahri and Ajlan & Bros agree to create new company to expand Saudi shipping fleet
Business & Economy
Bahri and Ajlan & Bros agree to create new company to expand Saudi shipping fleet

Saudi Post set to unveil region’s largest super sorting center

Saudi Post set to unveil region’s largest super sorting center
Updated 13 October 2024
Nadin Hassan
Follow

Saudi Post set to unveil region’s largest super sorting center

Saudi Post set to unveil region’s largest super sorting center
Updated 13 October 2024
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s national postal company is preparing to launch the region’s largest super sorting center by early next year as part of its transformation strategy.

Anef Abanomai, president of Saudi Post, shared details about the new center with Arab News during the inaugural Global Logistics Forum in Riyadh.

The official said the facility is expected to significantly enhance supply chain capabilities, reduce delivery times, and support the Kingdom’s growing role as a global logistics hub.

“We have a plan. We’re hoping to be launching our design phase for our super sorting center toward the end of this year, early next year, as soon as we’re done with some permits and logistics challenges there,” Abanomai said.

The president emphasized that the launch of the upgraded sorting center, the largest in the region, will significantly boost productivity and services while also reducing costs and improving delivery times.

Abanomai noted that the organization is transitioning from traditional manual sorting methods to an automated, robotics-based system as part of its digital transformation strategy.

Previously, sorting was performed by staff who manually categorized and redirected items, making the process labor-intensive and susceptible to human error.

“That’s not the most efficient way to do it. It’s very challenging in terms of scalability and introduces a lot of risk for inconsistency, and mistakes happen that increase the cost,” Abanomai said.

He added: “Part of our digital transformation and automation roadmap was the introduction of robotics as a solution to improve our sorting, operation and process, which has been successful in deployment. Now, we’ll begin to gauge the impact on our efficiency cost to serve the resiliency of the service.”

According to Abanomai, Saudi Post is undergoing a significant transformation from a traditional postal operator, focused primarily on letters and stamps, to a comprehensive logistics provider.

This shift aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, leveraging the Kingdom’s strategic geographical position to connect three continents and enhance trade across various sectors.

Abanomai emphasized the necessity to expand and invest in various capabilities, particularly in logistics.

“When we talk about ports—seaports, airports, and land ports—there is a need to enhance and develop these areas to facilitate a more efficient and effective movement of goods and people, ultimately improving connectivity,” he stated.

He continued: “That will have a positive impact on many different industries, whether it’s trade, industrial manufacturing, mining, any industry, you can think of potentially will have an impact, through these capabilities that are being brought and invested in the country.” 

Another key catalyst for SPL’s transformation was the pandemic, which accelerated the organization’s shift and prompted the development of healthcare logistics solutions.

Abanomai explained that during COVID-19, government hospitals faced challenges in providing medications to patients due to restrictions on visits. In response, SPL implemented a rapid solution to deliver medications directly from hospital pharmacies to patients’ homes. Beyond healthcare, SPL has also expanded into innovative logistics operations.

“Over the past year, we’ve moved not just letters, electronics, and medications but also horses for the Saudi Cup, the world’s most prestigious horse race,” Abanomai said. 

He added: “This is just one example of how our logistics arm is helping position SPL as a leader in multiple sectors.”

The transformation involves leveraging existing capabilities and new investments to offer a broader range of services beyond what is typically expected from a postal operator.

One key example that he provided is SPL’s involvement in e-commerce logistics. The organization supports merchants by improving their access to customers, particularly through enhanced last-mile delivery solutions and sorting capabilities.

One of the biggest challenges facing the postal and logistics industry today is meeting evolving customer expectations, according to Abanomai.

“There’s always demand for faster, bigger, and less expensive services,” he said. 

Customers are also seeking more control, customization, and flexibility in the services they receive, which adds significant pressure on logistics providers. Balancing these demands with the operational realities is also complicated.

“The way logistics operations work is really through economies of scale,” Abanomai said.

To remain efficient, companies must invest in large-scale solutions and standardized processes, which can create tension as customers increasingly expect tailored and flexible services. A significant challenge for SPL and other logistics providers is the need to adapt swiftly to these changing expectations while maintaining operational efficiency.

“How do we create these solutions that are customizable, more efficient, and allow the control, at least the perception of control, for our clients and give them that ability to customize to their needs, without disrupting these standardized processes that the logistics providers have,” Abanomai said.

 

Topics: Global Logistics Forum

Saudi Arabia records 55% surge in container transhipment volume over 6 years, official says

Saudi Arabia records 55% surge in container transhipment volume over 6 years, official says
Updated 14 October 2024
REEM WALID 
Follow

Saudi Arabia records 55% surge in container transhipment volume over 6 years, official says

Saudi Arabia records 55% surge in container transhipment volume over 6 years, official says
  • Kingdom saw a 31% increase in container import and export volumes over the same period Head of Mawani said Saudi Arabia’s geographical position offers direct access to key maritime channels
Updated 14 October 2024
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s container transhipment volume between 2017 and 2023 witnessed a 55 percent surge, according to the president of the Saudi Ports Authority, or Mawani. 
During his presentation titled “Shaping Saudi Arabia’s Maritime Future” on the first day of the Global Logistics Forum taking place at the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh from Oct.13 — 14, Omar Hariri highlighted that the Kingdom saw a 31 percent increase in container import and export volumes over the same period.

This falls in line with Mawani’s goal to double the capacity of its ports, from the current 20 million containers to more than 40 million. 

It also aligns well with its aim to grow the market share of regional transhipment from around 32 percent to 45 percent and to lift the port occupancy rate to 70 percent.

“Between 2017 and 2023, we witnessed a 31 percent increase in container import and export volumes and a 55 percent surge in container transhipment,” Hariri said.

“These gains reflect both our economic growth story, as well as our success in improving port infrastructure and streamlining related operations in collaboration with you, our partners,” he added. 

During his speech, Hariri also shed light on the advantages of Saudi Arabia’s geographical position. 

“Our geographic location, bordered by the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf, offers direct access to key maritime channels, which facilitate nearly 30 percent of the world’s container trade volume. This prime position strengthens Saudi Arabia’s ability to act as a bridge between the East and West, driving regional and global commerce,” the president said. 

“As the economic engine of the region, it generates 15 percent of the GCC’s (Gulf Cooperation Council) GDP (gross domestic product). In every way, our strategic location and economic strength make Saudi Arabia a country that can play an important role in shaping the future of global trade,” he added. 

As part of the event, President of the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation Abdulaziz Al-Duailej participated in a fireside chat titled “The Role of Air Cargo in Saudi Arabia’s Vision for Global Logistics Leadership,” in which he highlighted the importance of the sector in global supply chain and how it cannot be overstated.

“In an era where speed, reliability, and safety are paramount, air cargo has a distinct advantage over other modes of transport,” Al-Duailej said. 

“First, air cargo is essential for time-sensitive goods, from health care goods to electronics. We’ve seen its importance in a crisis like COVID-19, where GACA’s commitment to overcoming logistical challenges allowed the transportation and distribution of more than 53,000 kgs of vaccines,” he added. 

The GACA president underlined that globally, air cargo handles approximately $5.6 trillion, or 35 percent, of world trade by value despite accounting for less than 1 percent by volume.

“In 2023, the global air cargo volume was 58 million tonnes with $138 billion in revenue for airlines. In 2024, the global air cargo volume is expected to increase to 61 million tonnes with $120 billion revenue for airlines. This indicates a 5.2 percent increase in air cargo volume,” Al-Duailej said.

“Saudi Arabia has also witnessed significant growth in air cargo in 2024, with a 53 percent increase compared to 2023. For the first time, the country’s airports are expected to surpass the 1 million tonnes mark with a total volume of 1.2 million tonnes of air cargo anticipated,” he concluded in that regard.

Speaking in a separate panel titled “The New Map of Global Logistics Corridors, Putting the Pieces Together,” Chief Commercial Officer at Riyadh Air, Vincent Coste, revealed that the airline received its last certification flight with GACA. 

“Riyadh Air had quite an amazing achievement today because we completed our last certification flight with GACA. It has been a fantastic adventure with GACA since we started this. So, in the coming weeks, we will have hopefully this stamp from GACA saying we are an official airline, so that’s a great step,” Coste said. 

“The next step is summer 2025 when we are planning to start operating. We will operate in the summer to a few destinations, but starting from summer 2025 until the end of 2030, we’ll have the fastest growth that any commercial airline has experienced, with an average of two destinations opened every month and will be at over 100 destinations by 2030,” he added. 

Speaking during the same panel discussion, the CEO of Vietnam SuperPort at YCH Group, Yap Kwong Weng, explained the company’s offers. 

“And I’m also the CEO of the Vietnam SuperPort, a multi-modal logistics port that focuses on bonded warehouses cargo and also, you know, a spectrum of other activities that facilitate and push toward a sustainable outcome,” Weng said. 

“And here we are talking about cost competitiveness. We are talking about, you know, building new advantages. And that’s what logistics is all about, reducing cost, increasing efficiency,” he added.

GLF24 brings together global logistics leaders to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the sector.

Participants will explore future cooperation between stakeholders, focusing on reshaping the future of global logistics services. 

The two-day event aims to boost international collaboration and drive growth in the logistics sector by highlighting the latest technologies and innovative solutions. The event will also launch several initiatives to strengthen global communication and contribute to developing more efficient, sustainable, and flexible supply chain services. 

The first edition of the Global Logistics Forum is a pivotal event for the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services, as it aims to revolutionize global trade by enhancing efficiency and profitability.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Transshipments Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani)

Related

Qatar and Saudi Arabia strengthen media cooperation with new framework agreement
Media
Qatar and Saudi Arabia strengthen media cooperation with new framework agreement
Saudi Arabia aims for global logistics hub status by 2030 with tech investments 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia aims for global logistics hub status by 2030 with tech investments 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 12,069

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 12,069
Updated 13 October 2024
Reem Walid
and
MIGUEL HADCHITY 
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 12,069

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 12,069
  • MSCI Tadawul Index increased by 6.27 points, or 0.42%, to close at 1,510.67
  • Parallel market Nomu surged, gaining 600.43 points, or 2.45%, to close at 25,123.38
Updated 13 October 2024
Reem Walid and MIGUEL HADCHITY 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index surged on Sunday, gaining 74.99 points, or 0.63 percent, to close at 12,069.21. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.69 billion ($1.51 billion), as 189 of the listed stocks advanced, while 35 retreated.  

The MSCI Tadawul Index increased by 6.27 points, or 0.42 percent, to close at 1,510.67. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu surged, gaining 600.43 points, or 2.45 percent, to close at 25,123.38. This comes as 48 of the listed stocks advanced, while 20 retreated. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., with its share price surging by 9.98 percent to SR13.44. 

Other top performers included Development Works Food Co., which saw its share price rise by 9.86 percent to SR140.40, and Batic Investments and Logistics Co., which saw a 9.38 percent increase to SR4.08. 

The worst performer of the day was Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., whose share price fell by 9.52 percent to SR0.38. 

Al Majed Oud Co. and Anaam International Holding Group also saw declines, with their shares dropping by 5.95 percent and 2.16 percent to SR158 and SR1.36, respectively. 

Saudi Advanced Industries Co. has announced its estimated financial results for the period ending on Sept. 30. ​​SAIC’s shares advanced in today’s trading session, surging by 4.95 percent to reach SR37.10.

According to a Tadawul statement, the firm recorded a net profit of SR285.53 million in the first nine months of the year, reflecting a 156.84 percent surge compared to the same period in 2023. 

The rise in net profit for the current period, compared to the same period last year, is driven by higher revenue, despite increases in general and administrative expenses, financing costs, and zakat expenses. 

The Saudi Exchange has also announced the issuance of its resolution approving Shatirah House Restaurant Co. request to transfer from Nomu to the main market, with a capital of SR35 million and 35 million shares.  

The company’s shares will continue to be traded in the parallel market until the end of the period for publishing the transfer document, accordingly, the issuer must publish the transfer document within three trading sessions following the announcement of Saudi Exchange’s approval of the transfer request. 

The transfer document will be available to the public for viewing on the websites of the issuer, Saudi Exchange and the financial adviser for a period of ten trading sessions.

Accordingly, the trading of the issuer’s shares will cease starting from the day following the end of the period for publishing the transfer document for a period not exceeding five trading sessions, and the transfer procedures will begin. 

Saudi Exchange will also announce the cease of trading the shares and the start date of listing the issuer’s shares in the main market as soon as the procedures are completed. 

Tamkeen Human Resources Co., one of Saudi Arabia’s premier providers of innovative human resources solutions, has announced the price range for its initial public and the commencement of the institutional book-building period for participating parties. 

The price range for the offering has been set between SR46 and SR50 per share. The institutional book-building period commenced Oct. 13 and will end on Oct. 17. 

The offering will also consist of a secondary offering of 7.95 million offer shares, representing 30 percent of the company’s total issued share capital. 

It’s net proceeds will be distributed to the selling shareholders. The company will not receive any part of the proceeds from the offering. 

The final price at which all subscribers in the offering will purchase shares will be determined at the end of the book-building period.

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul TASI MSCI Tadawul Index TASI Nomu Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Related

Closing Bell: Saudi main market closes in green at 11,995.22
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi main market closes in green at 11,995.22
Closing Bell: Saudi exchange slips 99.84 points to close at 11,927
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi exchange slips 99.84 points to close at 11,927

Latest updates

Foreign Ministry hosts cybersecurity awareness event
Foreign Ministry hosts cybersecurity awareness event
Saudi Civil Defense warns of thunderstorms until Friday
Saudi Civil Defense warns of thunderstorms until Friday
Philippines seeks to enhance energy security with new Saudi cooperation
Philippines seeks to enhance energy security with new Saudi cooperation
Jory Almaiman named brand ambassador by Spanish jewelry label
Jory Almaiman named brand ambassador by Spanish jewelry label
Three Pakistani policemen killed in attack at police HQ
Three Pakistani policemen killed in attack at police HQ

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.