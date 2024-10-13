Saudi Arabia leads global efforts at 79th UNGA, paving the way for action at COP16

RIYADH: Global discussions on environmental challenges took center stage at the 79th UN General Assembly, with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture spearheading talks.

In preparation for the upcoming UNCCD COP16, the Kingdom’s incoming COP16 Presidency initiated a series of events to sound the international alarm on these pressing issues, primarily focusing on addressing the UNCCD target of restoring 1.5 billion hectares of land by 2030.

The Saudi Deputy Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture and advisor to the incoming COP16 President, Osama Faqeeha, emphasized in an interview with Arab News, the urgency of this mission: “At the forefront of our actions in New York has been ensuring we raise international awareness of the urgency with which the world must tackle land degradation, drought and desertification.”

Saudi Arabia’s efforts at the UNGA were not limited to raising awareness. The Kingdom took a proactive approach in hosting and participating in a wide range of events aimed at finding long-term solutions.

A key event, titled the “Road to Riyadh,” brought together critical stakeholders from the environmental policy, governmental, scientific, and NGO ecosystems.



This meeting laid the foundation for discussions that will continue through COP16, focusing on creating an actionable plan to address various environmental concerns.

Faqeeha said: “At the UN General Assembly in New York, we have been hosting and participating in events designed to find lasting solutions to land degradation, desertification, and drought.”

He added: “We have been, and will continue to, consult and engage with a wide range of experts, decision-makers, and environmental stakeholders in the buildup to COP16 in Riyadh, to raise awareness around policy initiatives and land restoration funding mechanisms, with the ultimate goal of delivering a COP of action in December.”

A significant outcome of Saudi Arabia’s participation at the UNGA was the launch of the groundbreaking “Rio Trio” initiative, which Faqeeha described as a critical dialogue among the three major environmental conventions — the UNCCD, which focuses on land degradation, UNFCCC, which tackles climate change, and CBD which is centered on biodiversity.

The Rio Trio event, held on the sidelines of the UNGA, brought together decision-makers from Azerbaijan, the incoming presidency of COP29; Colombia, the incoming presidency of CBD COP16; and Saudi Arabia, the incoming presidency of COP16.

The initiative’s goal is to find unified solutions that address the interconnected challenges of land degradation, climate change, and biodiversity loss.

“The end of 2024 stands to be an important period for our planet,” Faqeeha said, describing it as “an opportunity to help deliver decisive change with all three COPs taking place over a short period of time.”

Saudi Arabia’s commitment to multilateral cooperation is not limited to the UNGA. The Kingdom has also played a leading role in international environmental initiatives, such as the G20 Global Land Initiative, which was launched at the G20 summit in Riyadh in 2020.

The initiative aims to halve degraded land by 2040, a target that aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader mission to foster global collaboration on land restoration.

Faqeeha highlighted the significance of this initiative, stating: “It was in fact at the G20 in Riyadh in 2020 when the group took the historic step of launching the Global Land Initiative, pledging to halve degraded land by 2040.”

He also highlighted that Saudi Arabia will continue to promote this goal at upcoming international engagements, including the G20 summit in Brazil.

As the Kingdom prepares for COP16, the country is actively working to rally the international community to deliver enhanced commitments on land restoration and prevention of further degradation.

The COP16 conference, scheduled to take place in Riyadh, is expected to attract up to 20,000 participants, making it the largest UNCCD COP to date.

“We are expecting to attract up to 20,000 people, making COP16 the largest UNCCD COP to date,” Faqeeha said. The conference will also feature the first-ever Green Zone, a space where public and private sectors, NGOs, the scientific community, and financial institutions can collaborate on finding and funding sustainable solutions to land degradation.

Faqeeha added: “We are doing this to amplify the voices of the 3.2 billion people impacted by land degradation, drought, and desertification around the world.”



The Kingdom’s leadership at COP16 is built on a strong foundation of international cooperation and domestic environmental stewardship.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 roadmap, which emphasizes economic diversification alongside environmental sustainability, is a driving force behind its ambitious land restoration goals.

“Sustainability is deeply rooted in the Kingdom’s development roadmap of Vision 2030,” Faqeeha highlighted. He explained that Saudi Arabia does not view economic development and environmental conservation as conflicting forces but as interlinked.

According to Faqeeha, the economic benefits of land restoration are significant, with the potential to generate $1.4 trillion annually through increased crop production from the restoration of degraded land.

He warned, however, that the cost of inaction is even higher, citing UN estimates that 90 percent of the Earth’s soil is at risk of degradation by 2050, which could result in far-reaching economic and social consequences.

Saudi Arabia’s leadership in this area extends beyond its borders. The Kingdom has committed to restoring 200 million hectares of degraded land domestically and internationally, reflecting its deep-rooted connection to land stewardship.

Faqeeha stressed the importance of balancing economic growth with environmental protection, particularly in light of the nation’s responsibility as a G20 nation. “The Kingdom is conscious of its responsibility to lead the local, regional, and international climate action efforts,” he said.

In fostering global collaboration at COP16, Saudi Arabia encourages other countries to adopt sustainable land management practices and contribute to the UNCCD’s goals.

“We need a transformational raising of awareness,” Faqeeha said, stressing that land restoration is not just an environmental necessity but an economic opportunity.

He explained that the return could be as high as $30 for every dollar invested in restoring degraded land.

To achieve this, Saudi Arabia is actively working to unlock funding mechanisms, including those available via multilateral development banks, to help drive global investment in sustainable land management.

Businesses will also play a critical role in addressing land degradation, and the Kingdom is committed to encouraging the private sector to take more active steps in this regard.

“The unfortunate reality is businesses have often been driven by short-term profits, overlooking the long-term consequences of their actions,” Faqeeha observed.

He stressed that COP16 will focus on shifting this mindset, encouraging businesses to recognize the long-term value of sustainable practices.

“Restoring ecosystems and soil biodiversity is among the most effective weapons against weather extremes,” he underlined, adding that businesses stand to benefit from greater economic security by investing in regenerative land use.

In addition to engaging the private sector, Saudi Arabia is committed to involving the youth in the global land restoration movement. Faqeeha pointed out that over 1 billion young people in developing countries depend on land and natural resources for their livelihoods.

He stated: “Global efforts on land restoration can succeed only if we involve the youth.” At COP16, the Kingdom will provide a platform for young people to participate in discussions and advocate for sustainable land management practices.

“UNCCD recognizes youth as key changemakers and their social and economic integration and empowerment are critical for global land actions,” Faqeeha said.

He added: “That is why the UNCCD is actively promoting youth engagement and placing it at the forefront of global efforts to restore land and boost drought resilience.”

Faqeeha highlighted that today’s young generation will inherit the responsibility of desertification and land degradation, climate change, biodiversity loss, and growing socioeconomic inequality.

Gender equality is another key focus of COP16. Saudi Arabia will host a Gender Forum in the Green Zone to ensure that women’s leadership and participation in land restoration efforts are prioritized.

“Gender equality is critical for the global effort to prevent, reduce, and reverse land degradation,” Faqeeha emphasized.

The forum will serve as a platform to address gender inequality and promote the role of women, particularly those most affected by land degradation, in shaping sustainable solutions.

As Saudi Arabia looks ahead to COP16, it remains steadfast in its mission to foster global collaboration, drive tangible results, and create a lasting legacy in the fight against land degradation, desertification, and drought.

“At the UN General Assembly, we have sought to galvanize governments, businesses, NGOs and experts- to name just a few- to arrive in Riyadh ready to deliver the robust multilateral action our planet desperately needs,” Faqeeha concluded.

By leveraging the momentum built at the 79th UN General Assembly and continuing to champion multilateral solutions, the Kingdom is set to make COP16 a transformative moment for both people and the planet.