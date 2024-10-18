Oil Updates – crude steadies, but on track for biggest weekly loss in over a month

You are here

Brent crude futures gained 23 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $74.68 a barrel by 11:40 a.m. Saudi time.
Updated 18 October 2024
Reuters
Updated 18 October 2024
Reuters
LONDON: Oil futures steadied on Friday after data showed a fall in crude and fuel inventories in the US and the emergence of more fiscal stimulus to boost China’s economy, though prices were headed for their biggest weekly loss in more than a month.

Brent crude futures gained 23 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $74.68 a barrel by 11:40 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $70.96 a barrel, up 29 cents, or 0.4 percent.

Brent and WTI are set to fall about 6 percent this week, their biggest weekly decline since Sept. 2, after OPEC and the International Energy Agency cut their forecasts for global oil demand in 2024 and 2025.

Fears also eased about a potential retaliatory attack by Israel on Iran that could disrupt Tehran’s oil exports.

“Positive US economic data has helped alleviate some growth concerns, but market participants continue to monitor potential demand recovery in China following recent stimulus measures,” said Hani Abuagla, senior market analyst at XTB MENA.

US retail sales increased slightly more than expected in September, with investors still pricing in a 92 percent chance for a Federal Reserve rate cut in November.

Elsewhere, Energy Information Administration figures showed US crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week.

Meanwhile, China’s central bank rolled out two funding schemes that will initially pump 800 billion yuan ($112.38 billion) into the stock market through newly-created monetary policy tools.

The latest policy news came at the same time that data showed slow third-quarter economic growth for the world’s top oil importer, though consumption and industrial output figures for September beat forecasts.

China’s refinery output also declined for the third straight month as weak fuel consumption and thin refining margins curbed processing.

Markets, however, remained concerned about possible price spikes given simmering Middle East tensions, with Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group saying on Friday it was moving to a new and escalating phase in its war against Israel after the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

“Although the US would like to believe that the killing of the leader is an opportunity to resume serious and meaningful peace talks, it seems more like a wishful thinking than a realistic alternative,” said Tamas Varga, an analyst with oil broker PVM. 

Topics: oil updates oil prices

Pakistan’s finance chief says government aims to privatize national flag carrier in November

Pakistan’s finance chief says government aims to privatize national flag carrier in November
Updated 24 October 2024
AFP
  • Muhammad Aurangzeb attributed months of delay in PIA privatization to bidders’ due diligence
  • He denies media reports saying the government is not serious about broadening the tax base
Updated 24 October 2024
AFP

WASHINGTON: Pakistan is hoping to finalize both the delayed privatization of its flag carrier and the outsourcing of Islamabad’s international airport in November, the country’s finance minister said Wednesday.
Muhammad Aurangzeb, who took office earlier this year, spoke to AFP at the World Bank’s headquarters in Washington, where he is attending the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
During a previous interview with AFP in April, Aurangzeb had said he hoped the privatization of the government-owned Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) could be completed by June 2024.
Speaking Wednesday, the finance minister said the five-month delay was down to two factors: ensuring macroeconomic stability, and doing the proper due diligence of the interested parties.
“The reality is, when any foreign investor comes in, or even the local investor, who are going to put in a substantial amount of money, they want to ensure that the foundation is there,” he said, referring to macroeconomic factors.
Aurangzeb noted that potential bidders for both PIA and Islamabad airport also required scrutiny, another factor in the delay.
“Therefore it’s ultimately the cabinet which approved the extension in the timelines so people can do their due diligence before they make these submissions,” he said.
Aurangzeb said Pakistan had been behind on existing profit and dividend repayments when the current government took office, and had taken steps to remedy that after making progress on macroeconomic stability.
The country came to the brink of default last year as the economy shriveled amid political chaos following catastrophic 2022 monsoon floods and decades of mismanagement, as well as a global economic downturn.
Inflation peaked at 38 percent, but has since dropped to less than seven percent, after the central bank maintained sky-high interest rates, amid other government tightening measures, including import bans to preserve foreign exchange.
Last month, the IMF approved a $7 billion loan, Pakistan’s 24th such payout from the multilateral lender since 1958.
Aurangzeb touted progress on the country’s current account deficit and the stabilization of the Pakistani rupee, which has depreciated against the US dollar by about 65 percent since 2020.
“In May and June on the back of this macroeconomic stability and building up on our reserves, we paid more than $2 billion to our existing international investors,” he said.
Pakistan’s gross public debt currently stands at 69 percent of GDP, according to the IMF, or roughly $258 billion.
Alongside privatizing state-owned enterprises (SOEs), Pakistan’s IMF deal also rests on increasing its tax base, and reforming of the country’s power sector.
Aurangzeb told AFP there was a common theme between all three major issues.
“Tax, power, SOE: There’s leakage, there’s theft, there’s corruption, right?” he said. “And we have to deal with all of that.”
But he dismissed media reports that the government was not serious about broadening its tax base, saying that the tax take had risen by 29 percent in the last fiscal year, which overlapped with a prior caretaker government, and was targeted to rise by a further 40 percent in the current fiscal year.
In a nation of more than 240 million people where most jobs are in the informal sector, only 5.2 million filed income tax returns in 2022.
“People who are not paying up, they need to start paying for the simple reason that we have reached a saturation point of the people who are paying,” he said.
“The salaried class, the manufacturing industry, reached a saturation point. And this cannot go forward,” he added.
The government was also committed to doing a better job of taxing certain sectors of the economy, he said, naming real estate, retail, retail distributors, and agriculture.

Topics: PIA Pakistan Muhammad Aurangzeb

Pakistani companies to participate in road shows in China starting next week

Pakistani companies to participate in road shows in China starting next week
Updated 24 October 2024
  • Road shows to be held on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 in Qingdao and Guangzhou cities, respectively
  • Seventeen Pakistani fisheries and 10 leather companies to participate in the road shows 
Updated 24 October 2024
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Around 27 Pakistani leather and fisheries companies will participate in “major” road shows in different cities of China on Oct. 29 and Nov.5, the privatization ministry said this week as Islamabad eyes enhancing business-to-business activities with key economic ally Beijing. 

Pakistan has been eyeing foreign investment and business collaboration with various regional states, including China, to ward off a prolonged economic crisis. China’s prime minister visited Pakistan with a high-level delegation this month, during which the two countries signed various agreements to boost trade, business and investment cooperation. 

The first of the road shows will be held on Oct. 29 in China’s Qingdao city while the second has been scheduled for Nov. 5 in Guangzhou. The privatization ministry said 30 representatives from 17 Pakistani fisheries companies and 16 from ten leather companies will be participating in the road shows. 

“Business-to-business activities between China and Pakistan are ongoing and in this regard, major roadshows for Leather and Fisheries are being organized in different cities of China,” the ministry said. 

The statement came after Privatization Minister Abdul Aleem Khan chaired a meeting on Wednesday to review progress on Pakistan-China business-to-business activities.

Khan said seven major sectors. including leather, textiles, medical and surgical equipment, fruits, vegetables, plastics, fisheries and animal foods could prove to be a “breakthrough” for the country’s economy.

He said organizations in both countries were engaged in cooperation to boost business ties with one another. 

“A total of 168 companies from China and 78 companies from Pakistan are working under cooperation and Pakistan should take maximum share in the transfer of industries from China,” the statement said. 

“Executives of leading Pakistani organizations participated in the high-level meeting and assured full participation in both the Road Shows in China,” the statement said. 

Chinese investment and financial support for Pakistan since 2013 have been a boon for the South Asian country’s struggling economy, including the rolling over of loans so that Islamabad can meet external financing needs at a time when foreign reserves are low. 

Beijing has over $65 billion in investments in road, infrastructure and development projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is a part of the Belt and Road scheme.

Topics: Qingdao city China

Saudi Arabia aims for central role in global supply chains, says Alkhorayef

Saudi Arabia aims for central role in global supply chains, says Alkhorayef
Updated 23 October 2024
Nadin Hassan
Updated 23 October 2024
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is a “great believer” in becoming a central player in the global supply chain across multiple sectors, according to a top official.

In an interview with Arab News during the Multilateral Industrial Policy Forum in Riyadh, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef emphasized the Kingdom’s vast resources, competitive energy landscape, strategic location, financial and political stability, and advanced infrastructure.

“We are a great believer that Saudi Arabia is a great place to solve for so many challenges, especially with the supply chain. The combination of the resources that we have allows us to be a great place and hub for different capabilities,” Alkhorayef stated.

He added: “International players are engaged with us to understand how we can complement their offering and where we see their contribution in our industrial strategy journey.”

The minister also highlighted that the Kingdom has identified 800 key projects across sectors such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy, as part of its broader industrial strategy aimed at attracting significant foreign investment. This vision underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to becoming a global industrial hub, leveraging its energy resources, strategic location, and financial strength to foster both national and international partnerships.

“There’s so much opportunities we have, but in a nutshell, we have identified 800 projects in Saudi that are essential for our industrial strategy. Those range from automotive to pharmaceuticals to renewable to downstream chemicals and so on,” Alkhorayef noted.

He further explained that 12 specific subsectors have been defined, with the projects and investment technologies being developed indicating that Saudi Arabia will play an active role in the supply chain of each division.

Alkhorayef also elaborated on the Kingdom’s efforts to implement various policies and programs designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises and entrepreneurs as part of the country’s industrial transformation and green energy initiatives.

“We have a program called 1000 Mile. It takes an entrepreneur from an idea to an actual project. We also have the industrial hackathon, which incentivizes entrepreneurs to collaborate with large corporations to develop proofs of concept and solve problems,” the minister stated.

He added: “We also have a program to support small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs entering the sector through the Industrial Support Program, which offers loans and grants to newcomers, especially those targeting specific areas of interest.”

Similarly, Omar Al-Suwaidi, undersecretary at the UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, highlighted a comprehensive initiative that has assessed over 500 firms.

“We’ve had a comprehensive program, the program, in the last couple of years, assessed over 500 companies. These 500 companies, what they get out of it is a roadmap on how to do their transformation,” Al-Suwaidi told Arab News.

He continued: “They get incentives with a number of other partner banks for a reduced financing for their projects. These plans have resulted in these companies allocating almost 600 million dirhams in investment plans, which are going to be coupled now with the financing banks.”

Al-Suwaidi further elaborated on the growing significance of international partnerships, particularly in balancing national security and enhancing global supply chain resilience amidst geopolitical challenges.

“We have the initiative that we’ve started more than two years ago. It’s called the Industrial Alliance for Sustainable Economic Development, which we worked on with UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain and Morocco,” he said.

He concluded: “In the last two years, we’ve had 15 joint projects, joint agreements that are worth more than $3 billion.”

Topics: logistics

Saudi firms advance to Entrepreneurship World Cup finals in Riyadh

Saudi firms advance to Entrepreneurship World Cup finals in Riyadh
Updated 23 October 2024
REEM WALID 
  • The finalists represent a range of innovative ventures, highlighting the Kingdom’s entrepreneurial spirit
  • The Saudi companies advanced through national and regional qualifying rounds and now stand among 100 firms competing in the EWC finals
Updated 23 October 2024
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Six Saudi companies have secured spots in the finals of the Entrepreneurship World Cup, a competition organized by the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, or Monsha’at. 

The finalists represent a range of innovative ventures, highlighting the Kingdom’s entrepreneurial spirit. Among them are Ammar Real Estate, a platform that offers technology-driven solutions for lease management, and AmplifAI, which focuses on diabetic foot care using artificial intelligence, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Another finalist, Ballurh, is a business intelligence platform that integrates with point-of-sale systems to generate actionable insights from various data sources. 

Other finalists include Fbni, a leader in eco-friendly construction materials; MisMar, which provides an app for car maintenance and repair services, and Moddakir, an educational platform that helps users develop customized learning plans for the Qur’an. 

The Saudi companies advanced through national and regional qualifying rounds and now stand among 100 firms competing in the EWC finals. Their innovative solutions span diverse sectors, positioning them to enhance local and global competitiveness. 

The EWC is hosted by Monsha’at in partnership with the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Foundation, or Misk, and the Global Entrepreneurship Network. 

The finals will take place during the Biban 24 Forum, held from Nov. 5— 9 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, under the theme “A Global Destination for Opportunities.” 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Biban 2024 Saudi Entrepreneurship World Cup Biban General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monshaat)

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,901

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,901
Updated 23 October 2024
Reem Walid
  • Parallel market Nomu lost 25.27 points, or 0.10%, to close at 26,379.91
  • MSCI Tadawul Index lost 5.85 points, or 0.39%, to close at 1,495.35
Updated 23 October 2024
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Wednesday, losing 55.22 points, or 0.46 percent, to close at 11,901.77. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.68 billion ($1.24 billion), as 68 of the stocks advanced and 159 retreated.   

Similarly, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu lost 25.27 points, or 0.10 percent, to close at 26,379.91. This comes as 33 of the listed stocks advanced while 34 retreated.   

The MSCI Tadawul Index lost 5.85 points, or 0.39 percent, to close at 1,495.35.   

The best-performing stock of the day was Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., whose share price surged 3.45 percent to SR0.30.  

Other top performers were Umm Al-Qura Cement Co. as well as Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp.

The worst performer was East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry., whose share price dropped by 4.49 percent to SR157.40.   

Other fallers were Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. and Arabian Contracting Services Co.

On the announcements front, Bank Albilad has revealed its interim financial results for the period ending on Sept. 30.

According to a Tadawul statement, the firm recorded a net profit of SR2.016 billion in the first nine months of the year, reflecting a 14.4 percent surge compared to the same period in 2023.

The increase is mainly due to a rise in total operating income by 6 percent, which can be attributed to the growth in net income from investing and financing assets, other operating revenue, dividend income, and net fee and commission earnings. 

Bank Albilad’s shares ended the session at SR36, up 0.28 percent.

Banque Saudi Fransi has announced its interim financial results for the period ending on Sept. 30. According to a Tadawul statement, the firm recorded a net profit of SR3.427 billion in the first nine months of the year, reflecting an 0.942 percent surge compared to the same period in 2023.

This increase is mainly attributed to a decrease in total operating expenses by 2.8 percent while total operating income decreased by 0.7 percent.

This decline in total operating expenses was primarily due to lower impairment charges for expected credit losses on loans and advances, which was partially offset by salaries and employee-related expenses, other operating and general and administrative costs, impairment charges for other financial assets as well as depreciation and amortization.

The decrease in total operating earnings was driven by lower net special commission income, trading revenue, and exchange profits, which was partially offset by higher net fee and commission income and gains on non-trading investments.

Banque Saudi Fransi’s shares ended the session at SR31.30, down 1.12 percent.

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) MSCI Tadawul Index TASI Nomu Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Saudi Arabia Tadawul

