'Blue tech' needs private sector boost, says RSG official

Special Raed Al-Basseet, environment and sustainability officer at Red Sea Global, during an interview with Arab News. AN photo by Abdulrahman Al-Shalhoub
Raed Al-Basseet, environment and sustainability officer at Red Sea Global, during an interview with Arab News. AN photo by Abdulrahman Al-Shalhoub
Updated 3 min 36 sec ago
Nadin Hassan
Nour El-Shaeri
Nadin Hassan Nour El-Shaeri
RIYADH: Private sector firms need to lead the way and invest in so-called blue tech in order to protect the world’s oceans, according to a leading official at Red Sea Global.

Speaking to Arab News during the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Raed Al-Basseet, environment and sustainability officer at the company, called on businesses to adopt innovative approaches that contribute to environmental preservation. 

This includes blue tech — which refers to refers to any innovation made for the sea.

Al-Basseet also reaffirmed RSG’s commitment to sustainability — and how this reflects on the project’s return on investment. 

He called on the private sector to take “the first steps” and invest in “cutting edge approaches to preserving the environment,” adding: “Enhancing the environment and … conservation is the right thing to do for the private sector, but also when we realize the first benefits out of that, and out of these initiatives, we will also have real return on investment as a developer, as a private sector, from that investment.” 

Al-Basseet was keen to emphasis RSG’s focus on environmentalism, saying the company has “sustainability at its DNA.”

He added: “And that actually, from a practical sense, means that (in) all of our activities, master planning and development, design, construction, delivering on these projects, as well as operating these projects, sustainability is at the core of everything that we do.” 

He emphasized that the long-term success of the projects relies on preserving natural assets, making sustainability integral to achieving favorable outcomes. 

Highlighting key initiatives, Al-Basseet pointed out the company’s significant investment in blue tech, adding: “The investment in technology does require the support of a multitude of stakeholders. Private sector does have a role. Red Sea Global is very proud that they have in the 

Al-Basseet also spoke about the company’s efforts in coral conservation, including supporting research that is happening now within the Red Sea.

Topics: FII8 Red Sea Global

Red Sea Global secures $1.5bn for AMAALA infrastructure project

Red Sea Global secures $1.5bn for AMAALA infrastructure project
Updated 31 October 2024
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

Red Sea Global secures $1.5bn for AMAALA infrastructure project

Red Sea Global secures $1.5bn for AMAALA infrastructure project
Updated 31 October 2024
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Red Sea Global has announced the financial closing of a multi-utility infrastructure development project for the AMAALA destination, totaling around $1.5 billion.

The initiative, led by a consortium including Electricite de France or the EDF Group and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co., or Masdar, alongside their partners Korea East-West Power Co., or EWP, and SUEZ, is set to position AMAALA as a luxury wellness destination on the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia. It is expected to welcome its first guests in 2025.

The financial close was achieved with the support of local and international financial institutions, including First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD, and Riyad Bank, as well as Saudi National Bank and Alinma Bank, according to a statement from RSG, adding that the milestone highlights the consortium’s dedication to realizing AMAALA’s promise of unparalleled luxury, sustainability, and cultural enrichment.

Group CEO of RSG, John Pagano, said that they have demonstrated that large-scale tourism destinations can be powered using 100 percent renewable energy while providing luxury experiences for guests and strong financial returns for partners.

“This agreement with EDF, Masdar, EWP, and SUEZ means that we are on track to making AMAALA our second destination powered by sunlight, day and night.”

This achievement comes after the awarding of a 25-year multi-utility concession agreement with RSG in September 2023, which includes an option for extension. The deal encompasses the financing, engineering, and development, as well as construction, operation, maintenance, and eventual transfer of a multi-utilities infrastructure facility to support the AMAALA destination, RSG clarified.

The facility includes a fully optimized and decarbonized off-grid renewable energy system designed to generate electricity from a 250-megawatt solar photovoltaic park, 700MWh battery energy storage, and transmission and distribution lines. Additionally, it features a desalination plant with a capacity of 37 million liters of drinking water per day and wastewater treatment plants to secure the necessary base load.

The project is expected to prevent nearly 350,000 tonnes of CO2e emissions annually compared to typical infrastructures of this nature. It will also serve as a pioneering infrastructure initiative, ushering in a new era of eco-friendly luxury tourism.

Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al-Ramahi highlighted the project’s innovative solutions, including solar power, energy storage, and desalination systems.

Beatrice Buffon, vice president, international division, and chairwoman and CEO of EDF Renewables, described the financial close as a significant achievement enabled by RSG’s support and the dedication of their team and partners.

She added that this initiative sets new standards for the EDF Group and should be replicable in other geographies. She also highlighted that the off-grid project will supply 65,000 people with carbon-free electricity and uninterrupted water access.

Commenting on the announcement, Kim Young-Moon, CEO of EWP said: “We are excited to announce the financial close of our renewable energy project in Saudi Arabia, a significant step in our commitment to a sustainable future.”

Young-Moon added that the project will reduce carbon emissions, improve air quality, and create jobs, boosting local economic growth.

“As we aim to lead the global energy transition, this project is a key milestone, driving innovation in the renewable energy sector and advancing our ambitious goals,” the executive said.

Pierre Pauliac, chief operating officer and executive vice president at SUEZ, said: “We are delighted to contribute to this strategic project for the development of Saudi Arabia. SUEZ will be part of the construction of all the water utilities equipment. In addition, the group will operate during the 25 years the state-of-the-art desalination plant to secure AMALAA’s access to drinking water, as well as the water networks.”

AMAALA will go beyond sustainability to have a regenerative impact on the environment. By 2040, the project plans to achieve a 30 percent net conservation benefit for local ecosystems. 

This will be accomplished by enhancing biologically diverse habitats such as mangroves, seagrass, corals, and land vegetation, promoting biodiversity while contributing to carbon sequestration, according to the statement.

Upon completion, the luxury destination will feature over 4,000 hotel rooms across 30 hotels, and 1,200 high-end residential villas, apartments, and estate homes. It will also host a vibrant community of more than 15,000 residents and workers, creating a dynamic and sustainable living environment.

Updated 31 October 2024
Nour El-Shaeri
  • Saudi FM rejects possibility of Kingdom recognizing Israel without establishment of Palestinian state
Saudi-US bilateral accords ‘not that connected’ to Israel normalization

Saudi-US bilateral accords ‘not that connected’ to Israel normalization
Updated 31 October 2024
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Thursday that some of the bilateral agreements the kingdom has been negotiating with Washington are “not that tied” to the normalization of Saudi relations with Israel and are “moving ahead.”

He noted that potential US-Saudi agreements on trade and artificial intelligence are “not tied to any third parties” and “can progress probably quite quickly.”

“Some of the more significant defense cooperation agreements are much more complicated. We would certainly welcome the opportunity to finalize them before the end of the Biden administration's term, but that’s reliant on factors outside of our control,” he said.

“The other work streams are not that connected, and some of them are progressing quite quickly, and we hope to see movement forward.”

Ruling out the possibility of Saudi Arabia recognizing Israel without the establishment of a Palestinian state, Prince Faisal stated that this remains the only viable solution, regardless of Israel’s acceptance.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative summit in Riyadh, he emphasized that the creation of a Palestinian state is rooted in international law and UN resolutions.

“In reality, the establishment of a Palestinian state is not tied to whether or not Israel accepts it; it’s tied to the principles of international law,” he said. “The UN resolutions that led to the establishment of the state of Israel clearly envisioned a Palestinian state as well, so we need to make that happen.”

Prince Faisal asserted that normalization of Saudi-Israeli ties is “off the table” until there is a resolution regarding Palestinian statehood. He further highlighted the broader implications, stating, “The security of the region as a whole is at risk if we do not address the rights of the Palestinians.”

Addressing the ongoing crisis in Gaza, he called for a cease-fire, emphasizing the dangers of an Israeli overreaction following the events of October 7th. “We have seen the reality that Israel’s reaction and its continuing military assault have led to a humanitarian catastrophe,” he remarked. He described the situation in northern Gaza as dire, with blockades and no safe zones for civilians, stating, “That can only be described as a form of genocide. It is certainly against humanitarian law, and that is feeding a continuing cycle of violence.”

On the prospects of an immediate cease-fire, Prince Faisal expressed caution, saying, “I hope it’s the case that we can see a cease-fire in the immediate hours, in the immediate short term. I’m not sure that that’s the case. I don’t have the details.”

He acknowledged US efforts to facilitate negotiations, adding, “We are not part of the direct negotiations, but we certainly support the efforts that the US has undertaken to find a pathway to a ceasefire. I hope it comes to fruition.”

He noted that previous attempts at cease-fire negotiations had failed due to new demands from Israel. “In most of those instances where the talks collapsed, it has been because new requirements or demands were added on the part of Israel,” he explained.

Prince Faisal also addressed Saudi Arabia’s position on Lebanon, emphasizing a hands-off approach. “We have never fully disengaged. But we believe it’s up to the Lebanese politicians to seek a direction that puts Lebanon on the right track,” he stated.

He added: “It’s not up to any outside influence, any outside countries, or any outside powers to tell the Lebanese what to do or to influence the political process in Lebanon. That is our opinion.”

Regarding relations with Iran, Prince Faisal indicated that recent discussions focused on regional de-escalation. “I hope that Iran, like us, is working toward regional de-escalation on all fronts, not just in Lebanon. That’s very much the focus of my conversations with my Iranian counterpart,” he said. While he could not be “confident of anything that is in the control of other parties,” he emphasized the importance of avoiding further escalation.

“I have made it clear to our Iranian counterparts that it is important to avoid any further escalation. My sense is that they realize the risks of escalation and would prefer to avoid it. But, of course, they have their own strategic calculations.”

NBK eyes partnerships in Saudi Arabia to tap Vision 2030 opportunities across diverse sectors

NBK eyes partnerships in Saudi Arabia to tap Vision 2030 opportunities across diverse sectors
Updated 31 October 2024
Nadin Hassan 
Follow

NBK eyes partnerships in Saudi Arabia to tap Vision 2030 opportunities across diverse sectors

NBK eyes partnerships in Saudi Arabia to tap Vision 2030 opportunities across diverse sectors
  • NBK has developed strong connections with key players, including other financial institutions
  • NBK signed four agreements worth $1.6 billion, underscoring the growing demand for sophisticated financial solutions within Saudi Arabia’s evolving market
Updated 31 October 2024
Nadin Hassan 

RIYADH: The National Bank of Kuwait is looking to partner with different companies in Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 opens opportunities for financial partnerships, a senior executive said. 

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, the General Manager of the National Bank of Kuwait in Saudi Arabia, Anas Al-Ubaid, highlighted that NBK has developed strong connections with key players, including other financial institutions.

“We have a good partnership with a lot of government bodies, corporates, and even private banking or high net worth individuals,” Al-Ubaid said.

He added: “We’re here on the market since 2006. We’re serving the market. We partnered up with the majority of the names in that market, even with banks. Once the opportunities arise, definitely we could partner up with them.”

Al-Ubaid also explained how the bank’s approach goes beyond traditional lending to provide customized financial solutions that meet specific client needs and support their business growth.

“The way we look at it here at NBK, it’s not just about lending. It’s about providing tailored financial solutions for our clients, serving their needs, and also helping them to grow their businesses,” he said.

Al-Ubaid continued: “There is no definite sector that we’re looking at. We’re looking at all areas that we could help with and help our partners in the markets.”

He added: “Our expertise is in tailoring solutions for clients, whether corporates or individuals,” highlighting NBK’s focus on customized financial services that support Vision 2030.

He further underlined that the Saudi market offers significant growth potential for banks, particularly as demand rises for customized financial solutions.

“I would say there’s a lot of opportunities in the markets for banks and financial institutions to grow in that area. Definitely. The market is eager to see more tailored solutions for clients, especially now the clients in Saudi,” Al-Ubaid said.

On the first day of the event, NBK signed four agreements worth $1.6 billion, underscoring the growing demand for sophisticated financial solutions within Saudi Arabia’s evolving market.

One agreement was inked with ACWA Power – worth SR2.6 billion ($690 million) – to support the company’s expansion in energy and water resource sectors across the Middle East and North Africa.

Additionally, NBK established an SR1.8 billion credit facility with Al Gihaz Contracting Co., helping fund the Kingdom’s largest energy storage project.

Agreements were also signed with Pan-Kingdom Holding Group and Alyusr Leasing to further their operational goals, with the deals valued at SR1 billion and SR750 million, respectively.

Riyadh Air secures $1.3bn credit facility ahead of 2025 launch

Riyadh Air secures $1.3bn credit facility ahead of 2025 launch
Updated 31 October 2024
Reina Takla
Reem Walid
Follow

Riyadh Air secures $1.3bn credit facility ahead of 2025 launch

Riyadh Air secures $1.3bn credit facility ahead of 2025 launch
  • Initiative aligns with Riyadh Air's goal to serve over 100 destinations by the end of the decade
Updated 31 October 2024
Reina Takla Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Air has secured a $1.3 billion credit facility from a consortium of Gulf banks to fund its upcoming launch in 2025, according to the airline’s chief financial officer.

Speaking to Arab News at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, taking place from Oct. 29 to 31, Adam Boukadida described this as the airline’s first corporate finance deal.

This initiative aligns with Riyadh Air’s goal, backed by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, to serve over 100 destinations by the end of the decade through strategic partnerships.

“This is the first corporate finance deal for Riyadh Air. We’re very excited about that. It’s for up to SR5 billion. It’s what is called an accordion structure,” Boukadida said.

He noted that the transaction involves eight financial institutions, with six being Saudi banks, alongside Gulf International Bank and Emirates NBD from Dubai. “So, we’ve got a complement of local and regional powerhouses to support us in our first transaction,” he added.

The CFO explained that the transaction is for 12 months, with an option to roll over and extend, which the company anticipates will occur. The funds will serve as the backbone of the airline’s balance sheet and will be utilized for general corporate purposes as needed.

“It is in Saudi riyals and it’s very well priced. We have a great credit rating, of course. There’s a strong belief from our banking partners about the purpose of this and the importance of being part of the first syndicated revolving credit facility,” he said.

Since the company is currently non-operational, Boukadida mentioned that they may consider various financial instruments in the future, including debt, capital markets, and bonds. “It’s really good financial practice to start and support and build out your balance sheet with what would be called a club or syndicated loan there for working capital benefits and requirements,” he explained.

Boukadida also highlighted that the airline plans to have just 130 aircraft over the next five years. “In aviation, especially with the size and scale we’re looking to achieve at Riyadh Air, we explore many creative financial solutions in the future, whether that be leasing or mortgage-type aircraft financing transactions,” he said.

Regarding a recent agreement with Aramco, which was signed during the FII, Boukadida said, “It’s likely that Aramco will be our biggest fuel supply source.” He said the two companies want to jointly explore ways to make the aviation industry more sustainable.

On sustainable aviation fuel, he said affordability remains a significant challenge. “Generally speaking, sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, is about three or four times more expensive than normal jet fuel. So that’s something that needs to be addressed for sure,” he remarked.

Shifting to digitization, Boukadida discussed the airline’s ambition to provide an Amazon-like experience. “We’re a digital company that enables travel rather than a traditional legacy airline,” he said. “We will offer, and we announced it yesterday, version 1.0 of what we call ‘offer and order.’ It’s very similar to an Amazon experience or, in the region, a noon.com experience where you do your basket online retail shopping,” he added.

