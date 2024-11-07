Logistics and healthcare startups to get boost from Saudi government, assistant deputy minister says

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to launch multiple programs to boost its rapidly expanding startup ecosystem, focusing on the healthcare and logistics sectors, according to a senior official.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of Biban 24 in Riyadh, the Assistant Deputy Minister of Entrepreneurship at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Mohammed Al-Ariefy, highlighted that these programs will be unveiled at the forum in the coming days.

These initiatives are designed to empower startups with resources and opportunities that align with the Kingdom’s ambitions to lead tech-driven industries and accelerate growth in its digital economy.

“We’re planning to launch multiple programs at Biban that focus on partnerships within logistics and healthcare. One of these is a hackathon that we’re calling the Tech Challenges, which will be launched in the next two days at Biban,” Al-Ariefy said.

He continued: “But we utilize Biban, not only to launch or sign MoUs (memorandum of understanding), but to be a part of this great ecosystem, and (we are) thanking Monsha’at for their great support and organizing such beautiful events (that) are very vibrant and very active.”

He added that these tech challenges aim to identify real-world business challenges within specific sectors, like logistics and healthcare, that these companies or industries face.

Once these challenges are identified, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology helps create or support startups aimed explicitly at developing solutions.

Al-Ariefy further outlined a strategic focus within the ministry on growing the technology sector by supporting both large corporations and agile startups.

“The technology sector has big tech large corporations, big technology companies that are growing and performing very, very well, and we will continue to work with them and closely,” he said.

Al-Ariefy added: “Then we have the entrepreneurs. If we take one example, there are many startups that started just three or four years ago, and now they have 1,000 employees, and they are contributing to the GDP and to the technology sector and the Kingdom significantly.”

The ministry’s overarching vision is to grow the tech sector’s contribution to the economy, which requires a dual approach, retaining the growth momentum of established companies while also fostering an environment where startups can flourish.

Al-Ariefy underscored that startups in particular are seen as crucial because their speed and flexibility make it easier for them to expand and adapt, adding jobs and increasing economic output at a faster pace.

“Startups tend to scale faster, run (more) agile, so it is easier to grow faster and easier to help us increase the contribution to the economy from digital companies, as well as technology jobs,” he said.

Al-Ariefy highlighted the startup zone at Biban 24, which is focused on promoting and supporting new companies by providing them with opportunities to network, connect with potential investors and customers, and collaborate with other businesses.

The ministry also seeks to promote sector-agnostic technological advancement across real estate, finance, healthcare, and sustainable construction by enabling startups to adopt deep-tech and emerging systems that are reshaping these industries.

“We focus on the technology side. We focus on introducing more emerging and deep technology, providing support that helps startups or founders adopt those technologies, whether they choose to adopt it in proptech or in real estate, health, education or in any other sector,” he said.