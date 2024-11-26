You are here

Saudi Arabia clinches 3rd-term presidency of Arab States Aviation Security Committee

Saudi Arabia clinches 3rd-term presidency of Arab States Aviation Security Committee
The announcement was made during the recent 40th committee meeting of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization. Shutterstock
Updated 13 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Saudi Arabia clinches 3rd-term presidency of Arab States Aviation Security Committee

Saudi Arabia clinches 3rd-term presidency of Arab States Aviation Security Committee
Updated 13 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has been awarded the presidency of the Aviation Security Committee for a third consecutive term following a unanimous vote by member states.

The announcement was made during the recent 40th committee meeting held at the Arab Civil Aviation Organization’s headquarters in the Moroccan capital, Rabat. 

The result underscores the Kingdom’s pivotal role and constructive efforts in dealing with regional and global developments in the aviation industry, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

It also underlines the Kingdom’s international standing in forums related to civil aviation and its engagement in specialized international organizations in the field.

Commenting on the reappointment, the General Authority of Civil Aviation’s executive vice president Mohammed Al-Fozan – who also serves as chairman of the Cooperative Aviation Security Program in the Middle East – underlined the significance of enhancing collaborative Arab efforts in aviation transportation security.

He also spoke of the importance of maintaining continuous communication to uphold the highest safety standards.

The vice president explained that Saudi Arabia, a member of ACAO since its creation in 1996, has been working to support the international organization’s efforts through active participation, coordination, and involvement in its corporate structures, the executive council, and its technical committees.

He assured that the Kingdom will continue its efforts to develop and support the Arab League-affiliated organization, enhance its international leadership role, and collaborate with stakeholders to strengthen the industry.

The Kingdom’s civil aviation sector saw a 17 percent annual increase in the first half of 2024 as it reached 62 million passengers, driven by rising domestic and international travel demand.

According to GACA, the period also saw 446,000 flights, a 12 percent rise compared to 2023.

Additionally, air cargo traffic at the country’s airports surged by 41 percent, reaching 606,000 tonnes during the same period.

These developments support Saudi Arabia’s aviation goals, which include tripling annual passenger numbers to 330 million, expanding connectivity to over 250 destinations from its 29 airports, and increasing air freight capacity to 4.5 million tons annually by 2030.

According to GACA, Saudi Arabia remains committed to supporting global civil aviation through various programs and initiatives. 

This includes deploying experts to work with specialized bodies, hosting the permanent headquarters of the International Civil Aviation Organization’s CASP-MID, and housing the permanent hub of the Regional Safety Oversight Organization for the Middle East and North Africa.

SPA also highlighted the Kingdom’s $1 million contribution to ICAO under the “No Country Left Behind” initiative. 

Saudi Arabia signs over $9.3bn in deals to boost supply chain resilience

Saudi Arabia signs over $9.3bn in deals to boost supply chain resilience
Updated 40 sec ago
Nadin Hassan
Reem Walid
Saudi Arabia signs over $9.3bn in deals to boost supply chain resilience

Saudi Arabia signs over $9.3bn in deals to boost supply chain resilience
Updated 40 sec ago
Nadin Hassan Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has signed nine major agreements valued at SR35 billion ($9.31 billion) during the Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative forum in Riyadh. The deals aim to enhance global trade connectivity and diversify the kingdom’s economy.

The agreements span key sectors, including copper smelting, aluminum production, and rare earth processing. These projects align with GSCRI’s goal of attracting SR150 billion in export-focused investments by 2030. Saudi Arabia’s significant progress in logistics is reflected in its 17-place jump to 38th position in the World Bank’s 2023 Logistics Performance Index.

Key agreements

Notable agreements include ventures in copper smelting, refining, and rod production with Vedanta; titanium projects with Advanced Metals Industries Cluster and Tasnee; and rare earth processing facilities with Hastings. Other key deals involve semi-finished aluminum plants with Red Sea Aluminum and an aluminum foil rolling plant with Tahweel.

Further investments include zinc smelting opportunities with Moxico, a platinum group metals smelter and base metals refinery with Ajlan & Bros and Platinum Group, and lithium carbonate extraction along with a copper refinery project with Zijin Group.

One of the highlights of the forum is the signing of a deal to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility with GlassPoint, marking the first step toward building the world’s largest industrial solar thermal project.

Strategic vision

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih emphasized that while globalization is ongoing, it is evolving into a new phase characterized by regionalization and the clustering of supply chains. “In the future, supply chains will be centered around where raw materials, energy, human resources, and capital coexist in an enabling business environment,” he said.

Al-Falih also highlighted the important roles of companies backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), such as Manara and Alat, in advancing sectors like mining and digital manufacturing.

Industrial and mining growth

Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s ambition to become a leading industrial player on the global stage. “The country is focused on expanding its industrial base, entering new sectors, and playing a key role in global challenges, particularly in mining,” he stated.

As part of this vision, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has announced the qualification of both local and international firms to compete for exploration licenses in key mineralized areas, including Jabal Sayyad and Al-Hajar, which cover a combined 4,788 square kilometers. Eligible companies include Zijin Mining Group, Hancock Prospecting, and First Quantum Minerals.

Enhancing supply chain resilience

Minister of State Hamad Al-Sheikh underscored Saudi Arabia’s commitment to strengthening its logistical infrastructure and enhancing global supply chain resilience. He outlined several national strategies aimed at attracting both local and international investment, including the National Industrialization Strategy, the National Investment Strategy, the National Transportation and Logistics Strategy, and the National Agricultural Strategy.

However, Al-Sheikh also cautioned about the challenges posed by shifting market dynamics, geopolitical influences, and environmental considerations. “We must remain aware of the challenges arising from rapid changes in the global supply chain landscape,” he warned.

Launched in October 2022, the GSCRI initiative aims to position Saudi Arabia as a global supply chain hub by capitalizing on its strategic advantages and mitigating the impact of global disruptions. This initiative is an integral part of the ongoing 28th World Investment Conference in Riyadh, which continues until Nov. 27.

India’s Vedanta Copper to invest $2bn in Saudi mining sector

India’s Vedanta Copper to invest $2bn in Saudi mining sector
Updated 26 min 40 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri
India’s Vedanta Copper to invest $2bn in Saudi mining sector

India’s Vedanta Copper to invest $2bn in Saudi mining sector
Updated 26 min 40 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment and Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources have joined forces with Vedanta Copper International, a subsidiary of India’s Vedanta Ltd., to develop $2 billion worth of copper projects in the Kingdom.

The collaboration, formalized through a memorandum of understanding, represents a significant step toward advancing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which seeks to diversify the country’s industrial and mineral resources sectors.

The investment will focus on the construction of a 400,000-tonnes-per-year copper smelter and refinery, as well as a 300,000-tonnes copper rod production facility. These projects will be located in Ras Al-Khair Industrial City and are intended to reduce Saudi Arabia’s reliance on copper imports, addressing the Kingdom’s growing demand for the metal.

Currently, Saudi Arabia imports most of its annual copper requirement of 365,000 tonnes, a figure expected to more than double by 2035. This partnership will help bridge that gap and strengthen the Kingdom’s domestic copper supply.

In a broader context, these initiatives align with Saudi Arabia’s goal of unlocking its vast, untapped mineral resources, which are estimated to be worth $1.3 trillion. The country aims to increase the mining sector’s contribution to its GDP from $17 billion to $64 billion by the end of the decade.

The projects also support Vision 2030’s broader industrial diversification goals, which are focused on reducing the Kingdom’s dependence on oil revenues and fostering growth in non-oil sectors.

“We are excited and honored to collaborate with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in its Vision 2030 initiative,” said Chris Griffith, CEO of Base Metals at Vedanta Ltd.

“Our projects will enhance the Kingdom’s self-reliance in the copper supply chain. Saudi Arabia has been a leader in oil exploration for decades, and now, under visionary leadership, it is ready to tap into its untapped mineral potential, as it embraces the 4th Industrial Revolution.”

Vedanta Copper has already welcomed senior officials from Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, as well as the National Industrial Development Center, to its operations in India. These visits have paved the way for further high-level discussions and planning.

The first phase of the project will involve the construction of a 125,000-tonnes-per-year copper rod mill, requiring an investment of approximately $30 million. Vedanta has confirmed that all necessary approvals have been obtained, land has been acquired, and technology orders have been placed. Construction is expected to begin soon, with commercial production slated to start by the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025-26.

Beyond the copper rod mill, Vedanta’s broader investment in copper smelting, refining, and rod manufacturing is expected to generate thousands of new jobs and stimulate the development of hundreds of downstream industries in Saudi Arabia.

Over the long term, these projects are projected to contribute approximately $19 billion to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product while helping achieve its goal of self-sufficiency in copper production.

 

 

EU seeks to boost green energy collaboration with Saudi Arabia

EU seeks to boost green energy collaboration with Saudi Arabia
Updated 58 min 32 sec ago
Nadin Hassan
Nirmal Narayanan
EU seeks to boost green energy collaboration with Saudi Arabia

EU seeks to boost green energy collaboration with Saudi Arabia
Updated 58 min 32 sec ago
Nadin Hassan Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The EU is keen to expand its cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the energy sector as the world increasingly shifts toward green energy, according to a senior EU official.

In an interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the World Investment Conference, Christophe Farnaud, the EU ambassador to Saudi Arabia, emphasized that the EU possesses significant expertise in the green energy sector, which could help accelerate Saudi Arabia’s clean energy transition, as well as support the broader Gulf Cooperation Council region.

Saudi Arabia, with its ambitious initiatives such as the world’s largest green hydrogen plant in NEOM, is leading the energy transition in the region, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2060.

“One of the many sectors where we are investing and what the partnerships are developing is the energy sector. It comes against the backdrop, not just of the regional needs, but also with this view of facing the green transition that we committed worldwide, not just as the Europeans, but also the Saudi government. This is where can make a difference,” said Farnaud. 

He added: “The EU has a strong expertise in that field (green energy). And the energy sector has been in many ways a key factor in the development of the Kingdom. So we already have relationships, between EU companies and Saudi Arabia. But now we will have a stronger focus on energy transition.” 

Farnaud noted that European firms have significant opportunities to collaborate in Saudi Arabia’s expanding renewable energy sector, particularly with the Kingdom’s substantial investments in solar power and green hydrogen projects. He also mentioned that European energy companies could work with Saudi energy giants like ACWA Power to help speed up the green energy transition.

In addition to energy, Farnaud pointed out that there are numerous other areas where Saudi Arabia and the EU could strengthen cooperation, including transport, machinery for emerging industries, entertainment, and tourism.

“Machinery is currently already a key sector for the exchanges between the EU and the Kingdom. But I also wanted to insist on the fact that even the new sectors for the Kingdom, like entertainment, tourism, which are a major asset for the coming years, and the EU has a well-known competence and expertise in these industries,” he said. 

The EU ambassador also noted that European companies are increasingly aware of the transformation taking place in Saudi Arabia and are eager to explore new opportunities in the Kingdom.

“We had the first ever EU-Saudi investment forum last year in October. We had around 1,400 companies registered and it shows  the strong interest from them. It shows also the commitment by the Saudi government and EU to promote these exchanges,” said Farnaud. 

He added that the EU is also helping small and medium-sized enterprises in Europe understand the potential of the Saudi market, and highlighted how the Kingdom’s updated investment law could benefit firms entering the country.

Saudi Arabia’s revised investment law, introduced in August, promises enhanced protections for international investors, including adherence to the rule of law, fair treatment, property rights, and stronger safeguards for intellectual property, while facilitating smooth fund transfers.

Wider EU-GCC cooperation

Farnaud also discussed broader EU-GCC relations, noting that the EU-GCC Summit held in October underscored the importance of “partnership in the economic field,” with energy cooperation identified as a key area for strengthening ties.

“The EU and GCC have very dynamic economic relations. And it is not just about Saudi Arabia and the EU, where already the investment stocks from EU in the Kingdom is above €31 billion ($32.58 billion) which is quite significant. But if you enlarge the picture to the GCC as a whole, we are above €215 billion,” he told Arab News. 

During a panel discussion on the second day of the World Investment Conference, Farnaud highlighted that European companies are playing an active role in most of Saudi Arabia’s major “giga-projects,” including NEOM, Qiddiya, and AlUla.

He also emphasized that Europe offers an open market with a highly skilled workforce, which countries in the GCC, including Saudi Arabia, can tap into to accelerate their economic diversification efforts.

Regarding foreign investments, Farnaud said: “Investment is a two-way thing, and it is a question of trust and mutual knowledge. It is not just us going to the GCC, which is important, it is also GCC countries coming to Europe. In that way, they are already doing it. About 50 percent of foreign investments of GCC countries go to Europe.”

Progress on Vision 2030

During the same panel, Prince Sultan bin Khalid Al-Saud, CEO of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, highlighted Saudi Arabia’s socio-economic progress since the launch of Vision 2030. He described the Kingdom as unique, thanks to its “positive energy and optimism.”

The SIDF CEO stressed that Vision 2030 is designed to benefit both current and future generations of Saudis, with a particular focus on investing in people.

“For Saudi Arabia, development starts with investing in people. No matter how you look at Vision 2030, or how you slice it, it’s all about the people—it’s about investing in them, trusting their abilities, and empowering them to create something not just for this generation of Saudis, but for all future generations,” he said.

Affirming the growth of the startup ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, the SIDF chief said that venture capital in Saudi Arabia has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 86 percent in the last five years. 

He also added that Saudi Arabia’s women participation in the workforce is higher than that of Western Europe. 

According to the latest report by the General Authority for Statistics, unemployment among Saudi nationals fell to 7.1 percent by the end of the second quarter, a quarterly drop of 0.5 percentage points and an annual decline of 1.4 percentage points. 

The report added that the unemployment rate among Saudi females also witnessed a sharp quarterly decline of 1.4 percentage points at the end of the second quarter reaching 12.8 percent. 

 

Saudi Arabia grants operator license for 1st international marina to Jeddah yacht club

Saudi Arabia grants operator license for 1st international marina to Jeddah yacht club
Updated 26 November 2024
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Saudi Arabia grants operator license for 1st international marina to Jeddah yacht club

Saudi Arabia grants operator license for 1st international marina to Jeddah yacht club
Updated 26 November 2024
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has granted an operator license for its first international harbour to Jeddah Yacht Club and Marina, boosting tourism and strengthening its position as a leading regional and global maritime hub.

On Nov. 26, the Saudi Red Sea Authority announced that it had submitted the license to the organization, which is owned by Sela, a company under the Public Investment Fund.

Mohammed Bukhari, vice president of the coastal tourism operations at SRSA, presented the license to Amer Daggag, head of destinations at Sela, at the headquarters of the Jeddah-based club.

In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the authority began working in 2021 to develop and regulate the coastal tourism sector.

Its efforts include issuing licenses and permits, creating policies and strategies, and assessing infrastructure needs, as well as preserving the marine environment, attracting investments, and promoting navigational and marine tourism activities.

In a statement, SRSA said the move is part of its efforts to develop a thriving coastal tourism sector by issuing licenses and permits and establishing guidelines, rules, and standards for marinas’ development, management, and operation.

The release added that the initiative aims to encourage participation in these activities, attract and support investors, and promote coastal tourism projects along the Red Sea. 

In May, SRSA granted licenses for three tourist marinas: the Al-Ahlam Marina in Jeddah, the Al-Ahlam Marina in Jazan, and the Red Sea Marina in Jeddah.

The authority emphasized that regulating marina operations would enhance the quality of services for tourists and visitors while protecting and sustaining the marine environment, emphasizing that these operators must adhere to international standards to obtain their licenses.

SRSA also issued its first maritime tourism agent license to Cruise Saudi, a company owned by PIF, as part of its broader role in enabling tourism.

The licensed agent was stated to provide services to yachts and cruise ships, ensuring the sustainable development of marine tourism and facilitating vessel movements within the Kingdom’s waters in accordance with the highest environmental standards and practices.

Last year, the Saudi Sailing Federation and Sela signed a memorandum of understanding at JYC to enhance cooperation between the two parties. Under the agreement, Sela committed to providing consultancy services and logistical support for SSF events and activities held at the Jeddah Yacht Club and Marina.

Sela also agreed to collaborate with SSF to establish a strategic partnership to manage races and events at JYC. The agreement allows SSF to benefit from the JYC training academy, offering educational programs for those seeking to develop their sailing skills.

In December 2023, JYC hosted the first America’s Cup race on the Red Sea, which was attended by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, minister of sport, along with dignitaries from across the Kingdom, the world’s top professional sailors, and global enthusiasts.

Saudi Arabia pledges $932m boost to 17 tourism projects in Al-Ahsa

Saudi Arabia pledges $932m boost to 17 tourism projects in Al-Ahsa
Updated 26 November 2024
Reem Walid
Saudi Arabia pledges $932m boost to 17 tourism projects in Al-Ahsa

Saudi Arabia pledges $932m boost to 17 tourism projects in Al-Ahsa
Updated 26 November 2024
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has committed over SR3.5 billion ($932 million) to develop 17 tourism projects in Al-Ahsa, positioning the region as a key destination in the Kingdom’s growing travel sector, according to a senior official.  
 
During a meeting with investors and entrepreneurs as part of his broader tour across Saudi regions, Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb outlined plans to enhance the governorate’s tourism infrastructure.  
 
The projects will add more than 1,800 hotel rooms, leveraging Al-Ahsa’s natural and cultural assets to attract domestic and international visitors, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  
 
The initiative aligns with the Kingdom’s National Tourism Strategy, which aims to attract 150 million visitors annually by 2030 and increase the tourism sector’s contribution to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product from 6 percent to 10 percent.  
 
Al-Khateeb highlighted investment opportunities in the sector, reaffirming the ministry’s commitment to providing comprehensive services and facilities to encourage further private sector involvement.  
 
As part of the tour, the minister visited the SR200 million Radisson Blu Hotel in Al-Ahsa. Spanning over 10,000 sq. meters and featuring more than 180 rooms, the hotel — supported by the Tourism Development Fund — combines international luxury with local authenticity, serving as a model for future developments in the region. 

Other regions across the Kingdom are also experiencing significant growth in the tourism sector. 

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Tourism announced that Saudi Arabia’s Hail region welcomed over 1.1 million tourists in the first half of 2024, including 170,000 international visitors, reflecting the Kingdom’s growing appeal as a travel hub. 

The ministry also reported that over 907,000 visitors were domestic travelers, showcasing the region’s popularity among residents. Licensed hospitality facilities in Hail now offer around 2,600 rooms, meeting increasing demand. 

The surge aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which focuses on enhancing tourism infrastructure and attracting global travelers. 

The Kingdom plans to develop Hail as the fifth destination under the Saudi Tourism Investment Co., known as ASFAR, a Public Investment Fund-owned entity. 

According to the latest UN Tourism report, Saudi Arabia climbed 15 places to rank 12th globally in tourist spending for 2023 — the largest jump among the top 50 countries. 

This follows a September report from the UN Tourism, which highlighted the Kingdom’s leadership among G20 nations with a 73 percent increase in international visitor growth and a 207 percent rise in international tourism receipts from January to July, compared to the same period in 2019.  

