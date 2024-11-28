You are here

Global operation seizes 1,400 tonnes of drugs, unearths new Pacific trafficking route

Colombian National Navy sailors intercept and seize a semi-submersible carrying cocaine hydrochloride in the Pacific coast of Colombia on March 13, 2023. (Handout photo via AFP)
Updated 28 November 2024
AFP
  • More than 1,400 tons of drugs seized, over 400 criminals arrested in global operation in October and November
  • Operation “Orion” involved the US, Brazil, Spain, Netherlands and other nations, as well as multiple international organizations
  • The seizure deprived drug cartels of more than $8.4 billion dollars, according to the Colombian Navy
BOGOTA: Authorities from dozens of countries seized 225 metric tonnes of cocaine in a six-week mega-operation where they unearthed a new Pacific trafficking route from South America to Australia, the Colombian Navy said Wednesday.

The latest phase of global naval operation “Orion” resulted in the seizure of more than 1,400 tonnes of drugs, including 225 tonnes of cocaine and 128 tonnes of marijuana, navy official Orlando Enrique Grisales told reporters.

More than 400 people were arrested in the operation targeting oceans, coasts, rivers and ports around the globe in October and November.

The massive bust involved the security agencies of the United States, Brazil, Spain, the Netherlands and several other nations, as well as multiple international organizations.

The seizure deprived drug cartels of more than $8.4 billion dollars, according to a Navy statement.

Grisales said officials also seized a semisubmersible wood-and-fiber glass vessel on its way to Australia with five tonnes of Colombian cocaine.

This was the third such vessel discovered in this area, revealing a “new route” of trafficking with sophisticated boats that can cover the distance of some 10,000 miles without needing to refuel.

A kilogram of cocaine is sold for up to $240,000 in Australia, said Grisales — about six times more than the price in the United States.

“It is a route that is becoming increasingly profitable because prices are much higher in Australia,” a security source said.

“Initially, these boats were used mainly to take the drugs out of the country and move them off the coast of Colombia and then transfer them to ships,” added the source.

“It has been found that these semisubmersibles, sometimes even submersibles, are now increasingly sophisticated, with very fine engineering.”

The operation also uncovered previously-unknown alliances between cartels from Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru with groups from Europe and Oceania.

“It is not just a pyramid structure as the cartels once were. Today they are organized crime networks joined together,” said Grisales.

Colombia is the world’s biggest cocaine producer and exporter, mainly to the United States and Europe.

Last year, the South American country set a new record for cocaine production and cultivation of the coca leaf it is made from.

