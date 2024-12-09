You are here

Oil Updates – crude climbs as Assad's fall brings more uncertainty to Middle East

Oil Updates – crude climbs as Assad’s fall brings more uncertainty to Middle East
With a supply surplus looming next year, both Brent and WTI posted losses for the past two straight weeks. Shutterstock
Updated 4 min 21 sec ago
Reuters
Oil Updates – crude climbs as Assad’s fall brings more uncertainty to Middle East

Oil Updates – crude climbs as Assad’s fall brings more uncertainty to Middle East
  • Brent crude futures rose 36 cents, or 0.51%, to $71.48 per barrel
  • Saudi Aramco has reduced its January 2025 prices for Asian buyers to the lowest level since early 2021
Updated 4 min 21 sec ago
Reuters
TOKYO/SINGAPORE: Oil prices climbed on Monday after the fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime introduced greater uncertainty to the Middle East, although the gains were capped by a waning demand outlook for the coming year.

Brent crude futures rose 36 cents, or 0.51 percent, to $71.48 per barrel by 10:23 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 37 cents, or 0.55 percent, to $67.57 per barrel.

Syrian rebels announced on state television on Sunday they had ousted President Assad, eliminating a 50-year family dynasty in a lightning offensive that raised fears of a new wave of instability in a region already gripped by war.

“The development in Syria has added a new layer of political uncertainty in the Middle East, providing some support to the market,” said Tomomichi Akuta, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting.

“But Saudi Arabia’s price reductions and OPEC+’s production cut extension last week underscored weak demand from China, indicating the market may soften toward year-end,” he said, noting that investors are watching for early signs of any impact on the markets from US President-elect Donald Trump’s expected energy and Middle East policies.

Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest crude oil exporter, has reduced its January 2025 prices for Asian buyers to the lowest level since early 2021, it said on Sunday, as weak demand from top importer China weighs on the market.

On Thursday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, pushed back the start of oil output increases by three months until April, and extended the full unwinding of production cuts by a year until the end of 2026.

OPEC+, responsible for about half of the world’s oil output, was planning to start unwinding cuts from October 2024, but a slowdown in global demand — especially from top crude importer China — and rising output elsewhere have forced it to postpone the plan several times.

The number of oil and gas rigs deployed in the US last week also hit the highest since mid-September, pointing to rising output from the world’s biggest crude producer.

With a supply surplus looming next year, both Brent and WTI posted losses for the past two straight weeks.

As prices slid, money managers raised their net long US crude futures and options positions in the week to Dec. 3, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

Investors are bracing for a data-packed week, including a key US inflation report on Wednesday that will provide more clues for the Federal Reserve’s plans for interest rates.

ANZ analysts said in a note on Monday that even additional Fed rate cuts are unlikely to alleviate oil market concerns about weakening global economic growth and its impact on demand.

Also, Beijing will host a conference this week where policymakers are expected to chart the course for the country’s economy in 2025.

China’s consumer inflation hit a five-month low in November while factory deflation persisted, data showed on Monday, suggesting efforts to shore up faltering economic demand are having limited impact. 

Topics: oil updates oil prices Syria

Updated 28 min 52 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Tech and tourism under discussion at Saudi-Slovenia business forum

Tech and tourism under discussion at Saudi-Slovenia business forum
Updated 28 min 52 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia and Slovenia are set to deepen economic ties in technology, tourism, and automotive industries following discussions at a business forum in Riyadh.

The Federation of Saudi Chambers hosted the Saudi-Slovenian Business Forum on Dec. 8, with participation from the Kingdom’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim, and the European country’s Minister of Economic Development and Technology Matjaz Han.

The forum also brought together over 60 Slovenian companies from nine key sectors and a delegation from the country’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, all seeking to tap into investment opportunities under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic diversification initiative, and foster new business collaborations, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The two countries enjoy strong trade ties, with exports from Slovenia to Saudi Arabia rising from $18.4 million in 1995 to $133 million in 2021, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity trade data platform.

Al-Ibrahim highlighted progress since last year’s visit to Slovenia, including a memorandum establishing a joint business council and opening new avenues for economic cooperation and investment, SPA reported.

The Kingdom’s minister underscored the synergies between the two economies and encouraged Slovenian businesses to engage in Saudi Arabia’s transformative Vision 2030 initiatives.

He also emphasized the vital role of the private sector and called for a sustainable roadmap for economic cooperation to unlock additional investment opportunities.

For his part, Han underlined his country’s strong export-driven economy, highlighting that exports account for 80 percent of its gross domestic product. He also emphasized the country’s expertise in the automotive industry, engineering, infrastructure, and its vibrant tech ecosystem, encompassing 2,000 companies specializing in artificial intelligence, digitization, and cybersecurity.

The Slovenian minister went on to underscore opportunities in his country’s sports and tourism sectors, encouraging Saudi investors to explore these fields.

Waleed Al-Orainan, secretary-general of the FSC, affirmed that establishing the Joint Business Council reflects both nations’ commitment to strengthening economic ties, remarking that trade between Saudi Arabia and Slovenia grew by 192 percent in 2023, reaching $230 million.

The forum featured presentations on investment opportunities in the Kingdom and Slovenia, success stories of Slovenian businesses in the Saudi market, and insights into the European country’s tourism and biotechnology sectors.

Topics: Saudi-Slovenia ties Federation of Saudi Chambers

UN helping 69 countries to draft national biodiversity plans, official says

UN helping 69 countries to draft national biodiversity plans, official says
Updated 22 min 13 sec ago
Nadin Hassan
Reem Walid
UN helping 69 countries to draft national biodiversity plans, official says

UN helping 69 countries to draft national biodiversity plans, official says
  • UNDP is preparing plans in cooperation with governments
  • Program is focusing on initiatives that have a significant impact, working country by country across 170 nations
Updated 22 min 13 sec ago
Nadin Hassan Reem Walid

RIYADH: Efforts to address global biodiversity challenges are underway, with the UN Development Programme assisting 69 nations in preparing national strategies, a senior official revealed.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the fourth day of COP16, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director at the Bureau for Policy and Program Support Marcos Neto explained that the organization is preparing plans in cooperation with governments.

The action falls in line with the Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the UN in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and achieve peace and prosperity for all by 2030. Countries have committed to prioritizing progress for those who are furthest behind.

“We are trying by governance, by the UN secretary-general, to support governments to prepare the nationally determined contributions to the climate convention. We are also supporting 69 countries in preparing the national biodiversity plans. What we are doing is that we are actually doing those plannings with governments at the same time,” Neto said.

“We are making sure that the national biodiversity and the nationally determined climate plans are aligned to each other and mutually reinforcing each other, and we are bringing the land degradation targets into those processes,” he added.

The UN assistant secretary-general highlighted that the program is focusing on initiatives that have a significant impact, working country by country across 170 nations, ensuring everything is ready for the submission of indices at COP30 in Belem.

With regards to the three UN conferences – covering climate, biodiversity, and land – taking place this year, Neto said: “Now, the other important point is unifying the three finances.”

He added: “According to our colleagues, this is going to cost $1 billion a day to restore the land that needs to be restored. Who’s going to pay for that? So, this conversation of finance among the three, it’s also an important one.” 

Speaking on the role of the program, the UN assistant secretary-general shed light on how it intends to support Saudi Arabia with its Riyadh action plan.

“We have already talked to the Kingdom about our role in supporting the operationalization going forward for the next two years,” Neto said.

When discussing targets, he added: “How are we going to be able to feed 8 billion people and not deforest? That, I think, is where the land restoration targets that are going to come out of here at the end become very important.”

Neto highlighted that the conference’s primary focus should be the target for land degradation neutrality, saying: “Coming out of this convention with a simple ‘We need to restore 1.5 billion hectares of land’ is great as it elevates this convention to the same level of clarity as what we are trying to accomplish as the other two conventions.”

Regarding land degradation, Neto said: “Land and water, which are parts of this convention here, are essential for biodiversity conservation. So, you can’t deal in this conservation without dealing with climate change because climate change is going to become an accelerator to the loss of biodiversity and to the degradation of land. So those things can no longer be thought of in isolation. They have to come together in that sense.”

He added: “We need to move means of production and consumption. We need to move into land tenure issues, women’s rights, poverty, food security. It’s not just an integration among the three conventions, but it’s the three conventions integrated into sustainable development at large in that sense.”

Topics: COP16 UN Development Programme (UNDP) Green & Blue business

Pakistan stock market crosses 110,000 points amid strong liquidity, reducing interest rates

Pakistan stock market crosses 110,000 points amid strong liquidity, reducing interest rates
Updated 09 December 2024
Pakistan stock market crosses 110,000 points amid strong liquidity, reducing interest rates

Pakistan stock market crosses 110,000 points amid strong liquidity, reducing interest rates
  • The Pakistan Stock Exchange more than 1,000 points to reach 110,264 points on Monday noon
  • Analysts attribute the surge to investors converting from fixed-income instruments to equities
Updated 09 December 2024
Hasaan Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) crossed 110,000 points during the intraday trade on Monday, analysts said, amid strong liquidity available in the market and reducing interest rates in the country.
The PSX gained more than 1,000 points to reach 110,264 points on Monday noon, following a slump soon after the session began in the morning. This was the 9th consecutive session when shares at the market traded in green.
Analysts say there is strong liquidity available with mutual funds as investors convert from fixed-income instruments to equities, amid reducing interest rates.
“The longevity of the rally will likely depend on delivery of structural reforms such as efforts to broaden the tax net, energy reforms, state-owned enterprises,” Raza Jafri, chief executive officer of the Karachi-based EFG Hermes brokerage house, told Arab News.
“So far the government appears committed to delivering reforms which is positive, but eventually the talk will have to translate into action.”
Pakistan slashed interest rates by 250 basis points in November to help revive a sluggish economy, amid a major drop in the annual inflation rate.
The South Asian country has vowed to undertake economic reforms mandated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which include tightening fiscal policies, privatizing loss-making state-owned enterprises and enhancing tax revenues.
Annual consumer inflation also slowed to 4.9 percent in Pakistan in November, lower than the government’s forecast, largely due to a high base a year earlier. It cooled from 7.2 percent in October, a sharp drop from a multi-decade high of nearly 40 percent in May 2023.
Ahsan Mehanti, CEO of Arif Habib Corporation, attributed the bullish trend at the PSX to falling lending rates and speculation about another major policy rate cut by the central bank this week.
“Rupee’s stability on surging foreign exchange reserves and upbeat economic indicators played a catalyst role in the record surge at market,” he added.

Topics: Pakistan Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Pakistan economy

MENA startups raise $258m in November in 92% monthly rise: Wamda 

MENA startups raise $258m in November in 92% monthly rise: Wamda 
Updated 3 min 21 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
MENA startups raise $258m in November in 92% monthly rise: Wamda 

MENA startups raise $258m in November in 92% monthly rise: Wamda 
  • Analysis revealed a 66% rise in startup funding compared to the same month in the previous year
  • UAE was the leading destination for startup investments in November, securing $146 million across 11 transactions
Updated 3 min 21 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Startups in the Middle East and North Africa region raised $258 million in November, a 92 percent month-on-month increase driven by investment activities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, according to a report. 

The latest analysis from venture news platform Wamda also revealed a 66 percent rise in startup funding compared to the same month in the previous year. 

This surge in funding reflects the economic diversification efforts in countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which aim to reduce their dependence on oil revenues. 

The report highlighted the UAE as the leading destination for startup investments in November, securing $146 million across 11 transactions. 

“UAE-based eyewa and Lean Technologies led the way by securing the largest ticket sizes, raising $100 million and $67.5 million, respectively, helping to push the UAE to the best-funded ecosystem in MENA the second month in a row with $146 million raises across 11 transactions,” said Wamda. 

Saudi Arabia ranked second, raising $94 million in startup funding, an 88 percent increase from October’s $50 million. 

The Kingdom’s efforts to build a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem through Vision 2030 reforms and venture capital funding have made it a regional leader in startup support. 

Egypt came third, with eight startups collectively raising nearly $16 million — a 900 percent rise compared to the previous month. 

“This growth (in Egypt) is noteworthy, considering the ongoing geopolitical tensions at the borders of the North African nation, in addition to the persistent decline of its currency,” added Wamda. 

In terms of sectors, e-commerce dominated November’s funding landscape, securing $104 million across seven deals. Fintech followed with $80 million raised by four startups, while Software-as-a-Service firms attracted $21 million across seven transactions. 

Business-to-business startups were the largest recipients, accounting for 48 percent of the total investment. Meanwhile, business-to-consumer firms received $11.5 million, with the remaining funds allocated to eight startups operating across both models. 

The report also highlighted a gender gap in funding, with male-founded startups securing 90 percent of the investment. Female-led companies received just $583,000, while ventures co-founded by men and women raised $22.5 million. 

The November funding surge underscores the MENA region’s growing appeal as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, driven by strategic investments in key industries and ecosystems. 

Topics: startups Wamda startup funding MENA

Saudi Arabia launches national sustainability committee

Saudi Arabia launches national sustainability committee
Updated 08 December 2024
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Saudi Arabia launches national sustainability committee

Saudi Arabia launches national sustainability committee
Updated 08 December 2024
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has launched the first national sustainability committee to drive a green economy and integrate environmentally forward business practices.

On Dec. 8, the Federation of Saudi Chambers announced the formation of its first committee on its X platform, with Khaled bin Abdulrahman Al-Othman appointed as chairman and Nouf bint Abdulaziz Al-Ghamdi selected as vice chairman.

The Kingdom shares the environmental challenges witnessed in many other countries, mainly stemming from rapid industrialization and population growth.

In response, Saudi Arabia is taking decisive action to tackle climate change, protect its environment, and reduce carbon emissions, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Aligned with international climate pacts such as the Paris Agreement, the nation is committed to mitigating the effects of climate change. The Kingdom, with its arid climate and vast desert terrain, is especially vulnerable to these environmental impacts.

To combat these challenges, the Saudi Green Initiative was launched in 2021, with goals to reduce carbon emissions, plant 10 billion trees, and protect 30 percent of the country’s land and marine areas.

The SGI represents a shift from vision to implementation, with over 80 initiatives launched, backed by a $188 billion investment. These undertakings cover key areas such as afforestation, biodiversity conservation, and emissions reduction.

The Kingdom is also progressing toward its goal of becoming the world’s leading producer and exporter of hydrogen, with plans to sequester 27 million tonnes of CO2 annually by producing 4 million tonnes of clean hydrogen.

Saudi Arabia has made impressive strides in transitioning to clean energy. In the past year, it connected 1.3 gigawatts of renewable energy to the national grid, raising its total renewable capacity to 4.1 GW.

Additionally, four new gas-fired power plants have been commissioned, increasing the share of electricity production from natural gas to 50 percent by 2030.

The SGI has also driven significant progress in land rehabilitation, with over 95 million trees planted and 111,000 hectares of land restored — equivalent to over 172,000 football fields. Through these efforts, the Kingdom is well on its way to creating a sustainable and green economy.

Topics: COP16 SGI

Latest updates

Tech and tourism under discussion at Saudi-Slovenia business forum
Tech and tourism under discussion at Saudi-Slovenia business forum
Israel says it will destroy Syria’s heavy strategic weaponry
Israel says it will destroy Syria’s heavy strategic weaponry
UN rights chief sees ‘huge chance’ for inclusive dialogue in Syria transition
UN rights chief sees ‘huge chance’ for inclusive dialogue in Syria transition
Explosion in central Israel ‘likely’ drone launched from Yemen: army
Explosion in central Israel ‘likely’ drone launched from Yemen: army
Syria’s stability is crucial for Jordan and the region - Jordan PM
Syria’s stability is crucial for Jordan and the region - Jordan PM

