Saudi edtech platform AlGooru raises $4m to boost expansion, AI development

Founded in 2021 by CEO Khalid Abou Kassem and Omer Awad, AlGooru connects students with on-demand private tutors, offering educational services in 20 core subjects, including mathematics, science, and language development. Supplied
Updated 09 December 2024
Miguel Hadchity
RIYADH: Saudi-based educational technology platform AlGooru has successfully raised $4 million in a pre-Series A funding round, combining both debt and equity financing.

The round was led by Constructor Capital, with additional support from Hub71, angel investors, and family offices.

Founded in 2021 by CEO Khalid Abou Kassem and Omer Awad, AlGooru connects students with on-demand private tutors, offering educational services in 20 core subjects, including mathematics, science, and language development.

The platform holds the distinction of being Saudi Arabia’s first licensed private tutoring service, ensuring its compliance with government regulations for secure and accessible learning.

The new funding will support AlGooru’s expansion across Saudi Arabia, with a focus on scaling its offline tutoring services, enhancing AI-driven technologies, and exploring new verticals. Strategic partnerships, expected to be announced in 2025, will further broaden the platform’s offerings.

This latest investment follows a successful $1.8 million seed round in 2022, led by RAZ Group, RZM Investment, 100 Ventures, RAY Investment, and Oqal Angel Investors.

Matthias Winter, managing partner at Constructor Capital, expressed confidence in AlGooru’s mission, stating, “We believe in AlGooru’s vision of making quality education accessible through innovation and technology.”

He added: “We see tremendous potential in the Kingdom and look forward to supporting Khalid and the AlGooru team in achieving their goals.”

With the new funding, AlGooru plans to further enhance its AI and data-driven capabilities to offer personalized learning experiences tailored to the evolving needs of students. The platform also aims to attract top-tier talent in the edtech sector to drive innovation and meet the growing demand for flexible, tech-enabled tutoring solutions.

“The continued support from our investors underscores the positive impact AlGooru is having in transforming the tutoring landscape in Saudi Arabia,” said Kassem.

“This investment positions us to not only redefine the tutoring sector in the Kingdom but also to contribute to the broader goal of enhancing educational accessibility and quality in the region.”

This new capital infusion marks a significant step toward AlGooru’s goal of reshaping education in Saudi Arabia and beyond, aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals for educational transformation and innovation.

Topics: startups AI

