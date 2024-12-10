You are here

Suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare's CEO charged with weapons, forgery and other counts

Suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO charged with weapons, forgery and other counts
New York Police officers arrive at Altoona Police Department, where a man with a gun thought to be similar to the one used in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has been taken into police custody for questioning, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in Altoona, Pa. (AP)
Updated 38 min 5 sec ago
AP
Suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO charged with weapons, forgery and other counts

Suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO charged with weapons, forgery and other counts
  • The shooting shook US businesses and the health insurance industry in particular, causing companies to rethink security plans and delete photos of executives from their websites
Updated 38 min 5 sec ago
AP
ALTOONA, Pennsylvania: Police arrested a suspect Monday in the brazen Manhattan killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO after a quick-thinking McDonald’s employee in Pennsylvania alerted authorities to a customer who was found with a gun, mask and writings linking him to the ambush.
The chance sighting at the restaurant in Altoona led to a dramatic break in a challenging but fast-moving investigation that had captivated the public in the five days since the shooting that shook the health insurance industry.
The suspect, identified by police as 26-year-old Luigi Nicholas Mangione, had a gun believed to be the one used in last Wednesday’s shooting of Brian Thompson, as well as writings suggesting anger with corporate America, police said. He was charged with weapons, forgery and other charges.
Mangione was sitting at a table in the rear of the McDonald’s wearing a blue medical mask and looking at a laptop computer, documents said. When an officer asked if he’d been to New York recently, he “became quiet and started to shake.”
In his backpack, police found a black, 3D-printed pistol and a 3D-printed black silencer, according to the documents. The pistol had a metal slide and plastic handle with a metal threaded barrel. He was taken into custody about 9:15 a.m., Pennsylvania, police said.
“He is believed to be our person of interest in the brazen, targeted murder of Brian Thompson,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.
Mangione had clothing and a mask similar to those worn by the shooter and a fraudulent New Jersey ID matching one the suspect used to check into a New York City hostel before the shooting, Tisch said.
NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said Mangione was born and raised in Maryland, has ties to San Francisco and a last known address in Honolulu. A message left Monday with a Philadelphia-area phone number connected to Mangione was not immediately returned.
He was being held in Pennsylvania on gun charges and eventually will be extradited to New York to face charges in connection with Thompson’s death, Kenny said.
Mangione was arraigned and ordered held without bail during a brief court hearing. Asked if he needed a public defender, he asked if he could “answer that at a future date.”
Police found a three-page document with writings suggesting that Mangione had “ill will toward corporate America,” Kenny said.
The handwritten document “speaks to both his motivation and mindset,” Tisch said.
Mangione had a ghost gun, a type of weapon that can be assembled at home from parts without a serial number, making them difficult to trace, investigators said.
“As of right now the information we’re getting from Altoona is that the gun appears to be a ghost gun that may have been made on a 3D printer, capable of firing a 9 mm round,” Kenny said.
Officers questioned Mangione, who was acting suspiciously and carrying multiple fraudulent IDs, as well as a US passport, Tisch said. Officers found a suppressor, “both consistent with the weapon used in the murder,” the commissioner said.
NYPD detectives and staff from the Manhattan district attorney’s office traveled to Altoona to interview Mangione, Kenny said.
Thompson, 50, was killed last Wednesday as he walked alone to a hotel, where UnitedHealthcare’s parent company, UnitedHealth Group, was holding its annual investor conference, police said.
UnitedHealth Group thanked law enforcement in a statement Monday. “Our hope is that today’s apprehension brings some relief to Brian’s family, friends, colleagues and the many others affected by this unspeakable tragedy,” a company spokesperson said.
The shooting shook US businesses and the health insurance industry in particular, causing companies to rethink security plans and delete photos of executives from their websites.
The shooter appeared to be “lying in wait for several minutes” before approaching the executive from behind and opening fire, police said. He used a 9 mm pistol that police said resembled guns farmers use to put down animals without causing a loud noise.
Mangione attended an elite Baltimore prep school, graduating as valedictorian in 2016, according to the school’s website. He went on to earn undergraduate and graduate degrees in computer science in 2020 from the University of Pennsylvania, a school spokesman said.
One of his cousins is a Maryland state legislator and his family bought a country club north of Baltimore in the 1980s. On Monday, police blocked off an entrance to the property, which public records link to the suspect’s parents. A swarm of reporters and photographers gathered outside.
In the days since the shooting, police turned to the public for help by releasing a collection of nine photos and video — including footage of the attack, as well as images of the suspect at a Starbucks beforehand.
Photos taken in the lobby of a hostel on Manhattan’s Upper West Side showed the suspect grinning after removing his mask, police said.
On Monday, police credited news outlets for disseminating the images and the tipster for recognizing the suspect and calling authorities.
Investigators earlier suggested the gunman may have been a disgruntled employee or client of the insurer. Ammunition found near Thompson’s body bore the words “delay,” “deny” and “depose,” mimicking a phrase used by insurance industry critics.
The gunman concealed his identity with a mask during the shooting yet left a trail of evidence, including a backpack he ditched in Central Park, a cellphone found in a pedestrian plaza and a water bottle and protein bar wrapper that police say he bought at Starbucks minutes before the attack.
On Friday, police said the killer had left the city soon after the shooting. Retracing the gunman’s steps using surveillance video, investigators say the shooter rode into Central Park on a bicycle and emerged from the park without his backpack.
He then walked a couple blocks and got into a taxi, arriving at at the George Washington Bridge Bus Station, which is near the northern tip of Manhattan and offers commuter service to New Jersey and bus routes to Philadelphia, Boston and Washington, Kenny said.
The FBI announced late Friday that it was offering a $50,000 reward, adding to a reward of up to $10,000 that the NYPD offered.

Topics: UnitedHealthcare NYPD Brian Thompson

Gambian fishing village seeks elusive statehood

Gambian fishing village seeks elusive statehood
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP
Gambian fishing village seeks elusive statehood

Gambian fishing village seeks elusive statehood
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

GHANA TOWN, Gambia: As Paul Techy queued with dozens of others in his coastal Gambian fishing village, he hoped to move one step closer toward finally belonging in the only country he had ever called home.

Gambian citizenship has long been an elusive goal for many residents of Ghana Town, most of whom were born in the tiny West African country but whose parents or grandparents emigrated from Ghana decades ago.

Lacking either Ghanaian or Gambian documentation, most are trapped in a legal limbo where they struggle to access basic services such as healthcare or formal employment.

“We recognize ourselves as Gambians, but Gambians don’t recognize us as Gambians,” said 46-year-old Techy, who was born in the village on the shores of the Atlantic.

“They said you are a Ghanaian born in The Gambia, you are still a foreigner ... this is how they categorize us,” he said.

Under The Gambia’s constitution, a person is granted citizenship if they are born in the country — but only if one of their parents is a Gambian citizen.

Ghana Town sprung up in the late 1950s, when a group of Ghanaian fishermen traveled to The Gambia in search of lucrative waters and a better market.

The village’s cinder block and corrugated metal houses are now home to around 2,000 people, including many of the original fishermen’s descendants.

The UN’s refugee agency, UNHCR, says residents are “at risk of statelessness.”

Being undocumented is not the same as being stateless, the UNHCR says, but having no legal records puts people at risk as they cannot prove links to any state.

Together with the Gambia Commission for Refugees, the UNHCR conducted an assessment in November to see if Ghana Town’s residents could be considered for naturalization.

“Most of their fundamental human rights like access to nationality and access to social amenities are somehow difficult,” said Omar T. Camara, a government representative working with The Gambia Commission for Refugees.

A team spent four days conducting interviews with residents such as Techy, after which conclusions and recommendations will be drawn up and sent to lawmakers in the parliament. Camara said the exercise could pave the way for legal reform.

The UNHCR says that statelessness worldwide is driven by a number of factors including discrimination based on race or gender, as well as legislative shortcomings.

It estimated in November that there were nearly a million stateless people in Africa, including more than 930,000 in West Africa, leaving them vulnerable to marginalization and abuse.

Millions more are at risk because of conflicts in the volatile Sahel region, it said.

While The Gambia has ratified two UN conventions on ending statelessness, there is no process for formally recognizing stateless people in the country.

Ghana Town resident Gideon Money, 20, graduated top of his class and won a scholarship to study medicine in India, but said a lack of legal identity prevented him from going.

“My fellow students have left because they are termed as Gambians,” he told AFP.

“For me, when I went to the immigration department, they said I am Ghanaian from Ghana Town and they denied me from getting a passport,” he added.

For those of Ghana Town’s residents who choose to stay, well-paid and stable jobs are often out of reach.

Mary Ennie, 44, said she had graduated from high school but could only make a meagre living as a hairdresser as she did not have a national ID card.

She worried for her six children who also lack legal Gambian identity, despite being born in the country.

Ennie said she even traveled to Ghana three times to try to find work there, but was told she couldn’t as she was classed as Gambian.

Despite being given land when they first arrived, Ghana Town’s residents say they must each pay a 2,500-dalasi ($35) yearly “alien permit” to prevent raids from the immigration department.

They say they also have to pay more money than Gambian citizens for medical care.

Kobina Ekaum, 79, arrived in Ghana Town as a child in the 1950s and went on to become the first “Alkalo,” or head of the village.

“Imagine, since independence, we are still regarded as foreigners,” he said despondently as he sat on a mattress on the floor of his home.

Topics: Gambia

Drone hits IAEA vehicle on road to Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, agency says

Drone hits IAEA vehicle on road to Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, agency says
Updated 10 December 2024
Reuters
Drone hits IAEA vehicle on road to Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, agency says

Drone hits IAEA vehicle on road to Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, agency says
  • There were no casualties and the teams are safe, Rafael Grossi, director general of the UN nuclear watchdog, said
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the strike was a deliberate Russian attack that showed Moscow had total disregard for international law and institutions
Updated 10 December 2024
Reuters

BERLIN: A drone hit and severely damaged an official vehicle of the International Atomic Energy Agency on the road to Ukraine’s Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Tuesday, the agency’s head said.
There were no casualties and the teams are safe, Rafael Grossi, director general of the UN nuclear watchdog, said in a video posted on X.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the strike was a deliberate Russian attack that showed Moscow had total disregard for international law and institutions. Moscow made no immediate statement after the incident occurred.
“I condemn in the most firm terms this attack on the IAEA staff,” Grossi said, adding that the strike occurred during a rotation of IAEA staff monitoring the plant. “We call, once again, as we have done it before, for the utmost restraint.”


Grossi said attacking a nuclear power plant is a no-go and attacking those working to prevent a nuclear accident during the military conflict is “even more unacceptable.”
He made no suggestion of who might have been responsible.
A picture posted alongside his statement showed a vehicle with clear IAEA markings, its rear portion badly damaged.
Zelensky, also writing on X, said: “This attack clearly demonstrated how Russia treats anything related to international law, global institutions, and safety. The Russians could not have been unaware of their target; they knew exactly what they were doing and acted deliberately.”
He called for “a clear and decisive response” from the IAEA and other international bodies.
Russia seized the Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe’s biggest nuclear power station, soon after Moscow’s 2022 invasion of its neighbor. Each side in the 33-month-old war has since accused the other of shelling the plant and endangering nuclear safety.
Russia’s National Guard, writing on the Telegram messaging app, made no mention of the incident and said Russian forces had overseen the staff rotation. Forensic specialists had checked the site for unexploded ordnance it said might have been left over from Ukrainian shelling.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict drone International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Zaporizhzhia

UK, Germany and France agree to cooperate on human smugglers

UK, Germany and France agree to cooperate on human smugglers
Updated 10 December 2024
AFP
UK, Germany and France agree to cooperate on human smugglers

UK, Germany and France agree to cooperate on human smugglers
  • So far this year nearly 34,000 undocumented migrants have reached British shores
  • The toppling of president Bashar Assad threatens a period of instability in Syria that smuggling gangs could look to exploit
Updated 10 December 2024
AFP

LONDON: Five European countries including the UK, France and Germany agreed on Tuesday to jointly step up the fight against people-trafficking, as London and Berlin signed a bilateral commitment to tackle the gangs.
France’s Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, Germany’s Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, the Netherlands’ migration minister Marjolein Faber, and Belgium’s migration minister Nicole de Moor and Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden, all joined UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Britain’s border security commander Martin Hewitt for Tuesday’s meeting in London.
Ex-police chief Hewitt was appointed by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in September to help deliver on his pre-election pledge to “smash” the people smuggling gangs.
A growing issue among European nations, rising irregular migration was also one of the main themes that dominated the UK’s July election which swept Starmer’s Labour Party to power.
So far this year nearly 34,000 undocumented migrants have reached British shores across the English Channel, arriving on dangerous, flimsy vessels. At least 70 people have died, making 2024 the deadliest year on record.
Berlin’s interior ministry told AFP that under the bilateral agreement with the UK, signed on Monday, it will look at “clarifying” the law surrounding activities carried out in Germany in preparation for smuggling people across the Channel.
“This will give German prosecutors more tools to tackle the supply and storage of dangerous small boats equipment and allow the UK and Germany to better counter the continually evolving tactics of people smuggling gangs,” said the UK interior ministry.
Net legal migration to the UK is also running at historically high levels, estimated at 728,000 for the year to June 2024, while the toppling of president Bashar Assad threatens a period of instability in Syria that smuggling gangs could look to exploit.
Germany’s ambassador to London, Miguel Berger, said many of the people-smuggling networks bringing people from Belarus through Poland to Germany were also sending migrants across the Channel.
He said that as a result of Brexit, the UK had withdrawn from EU accords on third-country immigration and the London-Berlin agreement would “see how we can again strengthen our cooperation.”
Germany’s Faeser said the two countries were focused on ending “the inhumane activities of criminal migrant smuggling organizations.”
“By cramming people into inflatable boats under threats of violence and sending them across the Channel, these organizations put human lives at risk.”
Many of the crossings were “planned in Germany” and the deal would help to counter “this unscrupulous business with even more resolve,” she added.
The European ministers’ talks in London were part of the so-called Calais Group.
The ministers agreed to coordinate efforts to deter would-be migrants from paying smugglers, strengthen law enforcement cooperation and disrupt gangs from using illicit finance schemes, according to a list of priorities published by the UK government.
They also pledged to tackle gangs’ use of social media to advertise their services and to explore how information can be shared to “enhance operational and technical cooperation.”
Representatives of the European Commission and the Frontex and Europol agencies also participated in the talks.
Britain’s Starmer called in November for greater international cooperation against smuggling networks, which he described as a “global security threat similar to terrorism.”

Topics: Britain Germany France Migration trafficking

Former UK lawyer sentenced for fraud relating to Iraq abuse claims

Former UK lawyer sentenced for fraud relating to Iraq abuse claims
Updated 10 December 2024
Reuters
Former UK lawyer sentenced for fraud relating to Iraq abuse claims

Former UK lawyer sentenced for fraud relating to Iraq abuse claims
  • Phil Shiner pleaded guilty in September to three counts of fraud
  • Britain launched a public inquiry into allegations of atrocities by British troops in 2004, after a battle at the Danny Boy checkpoint in southern Iraq.
Updated 10 December 2024
Reuters

LONDON: A former British lawyer who became known for bringing lawsuits on behalf of Iraqi civilians accusing British soldiers of ill-treatment was on Tuesday given a suspended sentence for fraud.
Phil Shiner pleaded guilty in September to three counts of fraud relating to applications made in 2007 for public funding for legal action against the Ministry of Defense.
Following the legal challenge led by Shiner, Britain launched a public inquiry into allegations of atrocities by British troops in 2004, after a battle at the Danny Boy checkpoint in southern Iraq.
Shiner and his firm Public Interest Lawyers, however, were widely criticized and the inquiry ultimately concluded in 2014 that allegations British soldiers executed captured Iraqi prisoners and tortured or seriously abused others were untrue.
Shiner pleaded guilty to failing to disclose, when applying for public funding, that he had asked an intermediary to approach potential claimants and had paid for referrals, which breached his firm’s contract.
He appeared on Tuesday at London’s Southwark Crown Court, where Judge Christopher Hehir imposed a sentence of two years in jail, suspended for two years.
Shiner was struck off as a lawyer in 2017 and Hehir said: “You have already suffered professional and personal ruin and I do not consider it is necessary to add to that by sending you straight to prison.”

Topics: Iraq Phil Shiner UK Southwark Crown Court

Russia takes step toward recognizing Afghanistan’s Taliban government

Russia takes step toward recognizing Afghanistan’s Taliban government
Updated 10 December 2024
Reuters
Russia takes step toward recognizing Afghanistan’s Taliban government

Russia takes step toward recognizing Afghanistan’s Taliban government
  • Parliament votes for law to make it possible to remove Taliban from banned terror groups’ list
  • No country currently recognizes the Taliban government which seized power in August 2021
Updated 10 December 2024
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia moved a step closer toward recognizing the Taliban government of Afghanistan on Tuesday as parliament voted in favor of a law that would make it possible to remove the Taliban from Moscow’s list of banned terrorist organizations.
Parliament’s lower house, the Duma, approved the bill in the first of three required readings, Interfax news agency said.
No country currently recognizes the Taliban government which seized power in August 2021 as US-led forces staged a chaotic withdrawal after 20 years of war. But Russia has been gradually building ties with the movement, which President Vladimir Putin said in July was now an ally in fighting terrorism.
Moscow sees a major security threat from Islamist militant groups based in a string of countries from Afghanistan to the Middle East, where Russia lost a major ally this week with the toppling of Syrian President Bashar Assad.
In March, gunmen killed 145 people at a concert hall outside Moscow in an attack claimed by Daesh. US officials said they had intelligence indicating it was the Afghan branch of the group, Daesh, that was responsible.
The Taliban says it is working to wipe out the presence of Daesh in Afghanistan.
Western diplomats say the movement’s path toward wider international recognition is stalled until it changes course on women’s rights. The Taliban has closed high schools and universities to girls and women and placed restrictions on their movement without a male guardian. It says it respects women’s rights in line with its strict interpretation of Islamic law.
Russia has its own complex and bloodstained history in Afghanistan. Soviet troops invaded the country in December 1979 to prop up a Communist government, but became bogged down in a long war against mujahideen fighters armed by the United States. Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev pulled his army out in 1989, by which time some 15,000 Soviet soldiers had been killed.

