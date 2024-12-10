Robust manufacturing sector lifts Saudi industrial index by 5%: GASTAT

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s industrial production index rose by 5 percent year on year in October, driven by robust growth across key economic sectors, official data showed.
According to figures from the General Authority for Statistics, the index also edged up 0.4 percent month on month, reaching 106.9 points.
The mining and quarrying sub-index, which includes oil production, recorded a slight 0.4 percent annual increase, with oil output ticking up to 8.97 million barrels per day from 8.94 million a year earlier.
Despite the annual increase, monthly performance for this sector remained stable with no significant changes recorded between September and October.
The manufacturing sector continued its robust growth, recording a 12.4 percent year-on-year increase in October. This expansion was primarily driven by a 32.6 percent surge in the production of coke and refined petroleum products compared to the same month of 2023.
Saudi Arabia’s industrial production, central to Vision 2030, is driving economic diversification through manufacturing and non-oil growth.
Other contributors to the sector’s growth included the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products, which rose by 0.6 percent, and food products, which grew by 4.8 percent.
On a month-to-month basis, the manufacturing sub-index advanced by 1.1 percent, driven by a 2.7 percent increase in coke and refined petroleum products and a 0.2 percent rise in chemicals and chemical products.
Other manufacturing activities exhibited varied growth rates. The manufacture of non-metallic mineral products increased by 1.8 percent year-on-year and 0.8 percent month-on-month.
Basic metals manufacturing expanded by 4.3 percent annually and 1 percent compared to the previous month.
Paper and paper product manufacturing saw an 11 percent annual rise and a 1.1 percent monthly increase, while the production of electrical devices grew by 9.2 percent year-on-year and 0.1 percent month on month.
Furniture manufacturing posted notable growth, rising 14.4 percent annually and 0.5 percent monthly. Other economic activities within the manufacturing sector recorded a 4.3 percent year-on-year increase and a 0.3 percent monthly uptick.
In the utilities sector, the sub-index for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply rose by 6.2 percent year on year. Similarly, the sub-index for water supply and sewerage as well as waste management activities climbed by 8.4 percent over the same period.
These sectors also recorded positive monthly growth. The sub-index for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply rose by 0.9 percent compared to September 2024, while the water supply, sewerage, and waste management sub-index increased by 1.4 percent.
In October, oil-related activities expanded by 5.4 percent year on year and 0.5 percent month on month.
Non-oil activities also showed solid growth, rising 4 percent annually and 0.3 percent monthly. This highlights Saudi Arabia’s commitment to diversifying its industrial base as part of its Vision 2030 initiative.
The IPI tracks changes in industrial output, using the International Standard Industrial Classification framework to monitor sectors such as mining, manufacturing, utilities, and waste management.