Saudi Arabia qualifies 6 mining firms for Exploration Enablement Program 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has chosen six local and international mining companies for its Exploration Enablement Program designed to boost investments and enhance the competitiveness of the sector.
Royal Road, Ajlan and Bros Holding, and EV Metals Group were selected for this first phase of qualification, as well as Ma’aden, Gold and Minerals Co., and Al-Masane Al-Kobra Mining Co., also known as AMAK.
These companies will receive key support as part of the government’s effort to attract high-quality investments and accelerate exploration activities within the Kingdom’s mining industry.
The EEP was launched at the Future Minerals Forum in January 2024 by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, in collaboration with the Ministry of Investment.
A total of 49 applications were submitted from local and international mining companies, underscoring the growing interest in Saudi Arabia’s mining sector.
The government has earmarked SR685 million ($182.57 million) for the EEP between 2024 and 2030, which will fund initiatives to further strengthen the sector’s global competitiveness and create long-term strategic value.
The program aims to address gaps in geoscientific knowledge, foster local skills, and drive exploration for Class A minerals, including metallic minerals, precious and semi-precious stones, and ores requiring advanced operations.
The initiative is designed to expand the exploration of strategic minerals in underexplored areas, reduce investment risks in the mining sector, and enhance the reliability of technical data.
The program seeks to attract local and international investors by fostering greater confidence in the mining industry.
The EEP focuses on widening the scope of exploration by covering a total license area of 4,000 sq. km.
Additionally, the program has recorded an extensive geophysical survey covering 9,500 sq. km. and achieved a total drilling depth of 440,000 meters.
These efforts are expected to provide a comprehensive understanding of the Kingdom’s mineral potential, facilitating better planning and development within the mining sector.
As part of its strategic objectives, the program is enhancing Saudi Arabia’s exploration capabilities by collecting 57,000 geochemical samples, supported by a team of 54 experts and professionals.
Saudi Arabia increased its projections for undiscovered mineral potential by 90 percent to $2.5 trillion during the third FMF in January 2024 with Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Alkhorayef stating that the estimation for the Kingdom’s untapped potential has grown from $1.3 trillion, reflecting the sector’s significant growth prospects.