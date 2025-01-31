You are here

Startup Wrap — MENA startups raise $2.3bn in 2024 as deal volume grows

Startup Wrap — MENA startups raise $2.3bn in 2024 as deal volume grows
The UAE led with $1.1 billion raised across 207 deals, followed by Saudi Arabia at $700 million from 186 deals. Shutterstock
Updated 31 January 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
Startup Wrap — MENA startups raise $2.3bn in 2024 as deal volume grows

Startup Wrap — MENA startups raise $2.3bn in 2024 as deal volume grows
Updated 31 January 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
RIYADH: Startup funding deals across the Middle East and North Africa saw an annual increase of 3.5 percent in 2024, with 610 agreements recorded across the region.

According to a report from Wamada, fintech remained the dominant sector, attracting 30 percent of total funding, or $700 million. 

Software-as-a-service saw strong traction in Saudi Arabia, while Web 3.0 saw $256.8 million and e-commerce also gained momentum with $253 million in funding. 

Despite the strong showing in these sectors, the overall funding value across the startup ecosystem of $2.3 billion represented a 42 percent year-on-year drop.

When excluding debt financing, the decline stood at just 11 percent.

The UAE led with $1.1 billion raised across 207 deals, followed by Saudi Arabia at $700 million from 186 deals, and Egypt securing $334 million across 84 deals. 

Oman ranked fourth with $41.5 million, while Morocco and Tunisia led in North Africa, raising $20.8 million and $13.1 million, respectively. Emerging ecosystems in Jordan, Qatar, and Lebanon also showed modest growth. 

Early-stage startups accounted for over $1.2 billion in investments, while later-stage and pre-IPO rounds saw limited activity. Female-founded startups raised $27.6 million, or 1.2 percent of total funding, with mixed-gender founding teams securing $192 million. 

Ebana secures $2.66m to expand fintech solutions 

Saudi-based fintech startup Ebana has raised $2.66 million in a pre-series A round led by Esnad Legal Consulting and Business Governance. 

Founded in 2020 by Ali Al-Shareef, Ebana provides digital services and technical infrastructure for corporate governance affairs. 

The newly raised capital will be used to enhance Ebana’s investor relations tools, expand its fintech solutions, and strengthen its services for both public and private enterprises. 

Nabeeh secures investment from Ibtikar Fund to grow user base 

Saudi-based e-services platform Nabeeh has raised an undisclosed investment from Ibtikar Fund. 

Originally founded in Palestine in 2021 by Saber Samara and Fawaz Samara, Nabeeh provides an online platform for booking housekeeping, maintenance, and renovation services. 

“Property owners and businesses often struggle with unreliable maintenance and cleaning providers and a lack of transparency. Nabeeh bridges this gap by offering seamless, tech-enabled solutions that prioritize quality, speed, and trust,” Samara said. 

With this funding, Nabeeh plans to double its user base, expand its business-to-business portfolio, and introduce new platform features. 

Silkhaus raises growth funding to expand into Saudi Arabia 




Silkhaus leadership team — left to right: Ankit Shah, co-founder and chief financial officer, Sabine El Najjar, KSA managing director and vice president commercial, Aahan Bhojani, CEO and co-founder, and Peter May, vice president.

UAE-based proptech startup Silkhaus has closed a seven-figure growth funding round led by Nuwa Capital and Oraseya Capital, with participation from Impulse International, Yuj Ventures, Nordstar, and other investors. 

Founded in 2021 by Aahan Bhojani, Silkhaus operates a marketplace for short-term rentals across the UAE. 

The new funding will support its expansion into Saudi Arabia, where it is now open for bookings. This follows a multi-million-dollar pre-Series A round secured last year by Partners for Growth. 

“With the support of our investors and team, we are excited to scale our operations in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, offering innovative solutions to property owners and premium experiences to guests. The short-term rental economy of the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) is experiencing a significant growth surge, and we are proud to be leading this growth,” Bhojani said. 

UpLevel raises pre-seed funding to enhance corporate coaching 

Saudi-based education tech startup UpLevel has closed an undisclosed pre-seed funding round backed by a group of angel investors. 

Founded in 2024 by Idris Al-Shayea and Hamad Al-Luhaidan, UpLevel connects companies with professional coaches to enhance employee performance.  

The fresh funding will help UpLevel scale its operations and further develop its coaching network for corporate clients. 

BioSapien extends pre-Series A round to $7m 




The BioSapien team. Supplied

UAE-based health tech startup BioSapien has extended its pre-Series A round to $7 million, with new participation from Golden Gate Ventures, marking the first deployment of its MENA-focused fund. 

Founded in 2018 by Khatija Ali, BioSapien is developing MediChip, a 3D-printed, slow-release drug delivery platform designed to attach to tissue with minimal systemic side effects. 

The extension follows the company’s $5.5 million pre-series A round in December, led by Global Ventures and joined by Dara Holdings. 

Retailhub raises funding to expand SaaS platform 

UAE-based retail SaaS provider Retailhub has secured an undisclosed investment from Angelspark. 

Founded in 2022 by Daniel Alimov and Roman Tikhonov, Retailhub provides an automated platform that synchronizes stock updates from point-of-sale systems to aggregators and consolidates orders into a single application. 

The new funding will enable Retailhub to enhance its platform capabilities, strengthen partnerships, and scale operations within the UAE and beyond. 

Maalexi secures $3m debt financing from Citi 

UAE-based agriculture fintech startup Maalexi has secured a $3 million debt financing facility from Citi to expand its sourcing operations. 

Founded in 2021 by Azam Pasha and Rohit Majhi, Maalexi provides a risk management platform that enables small food and agribusinesses to access cross-border trade. 

The facility will help build a technology-enabled supply chain linking origin markets to the UAE. This follows a $1 million venture debt round secured in July from Stride Ventures. 

Fincart.io raises pre-seed funding to expand logistics platform 

Egypt-based logistics startup Fincart.io has raised an undisclosed pre-seed funding round led by Plus VC, with participation from Plug and Play, Orbit Startups, Jedar Capital, and other regional investors. 

Founded in 2023 by Mostafa El-Masry and Nihal Ali, Fincart.io provides e-commerce retailers with access to a marketplace of delivery providers and an operations dashboard. 

The new funds will support platform improvements, courier network growth, and expansion into the African and Middle Eastern markets. 

Dsquares acquires majority stake in Prepit 

Egypt-based loyalty solutions provider Dsquares has acquired a majority stake in Prepit, an Egyptian B2B SaaS loyalty platform, for an undisclosed amount. 

Founded in 2012 by Ayman Essawy, Marwan Kenawy, and Momtaz Moussa, Dsquares specializes in B2B loyalty programs for industries such as banking, telecom, fast-moving consumer goods, and retail. 

Prepit, founded in 2022 by Karim Hussein and Tarek Afia, provides AI-driven tools to streamline food and beverage operations. 

The acquisition strengthens Dsquares’ presence in the loyalty sector across key Middle Eastern markets, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE.

Qatar’s inflation slows to 0.24%

Qatar’s inflation slows to 0.24%
Updated 17 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity
Qatar’s inflation slows to 0.24%

Qatar’s inflation slows to 0.24%
Updated 17 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Qatar’s annual inflation rate eased to 0.24 percent in December, marking a slowdown from the 0.95 percent recorded in the previous month, according to the Consumer Price Index data.

The latest figures released by the National Planning Council revealed that the December figure represents the second-lowest inflation rate of the year, following the 0.22 percent recorded in July, while January posted the highest rate at 2.99 percent.

Qatar’s inflation rate in December remained lower than that of its regional peers. Saudi Arabia recorded 1.9 percent, the lowest among G20 nations but higher than Qatar, while Oman’s 0.4 percent rate in September was still above Qatar’s latest figure.

On a month-on-month basis, the general CPI rose by 0.87 percent in December, reaching 110.24 points compared to 109.29 in November. The price rise was driven by increases in several sectors, though declines in key categories helped keep overall inflation subdued.

Compared to November, five major categories saw price increases in December. The recreation and culture sector saw the highest rise at 8.84 percent, followed by restaurants and hotels at 1.50 percent.

Clothing and footwear rose by 0.66 percent, education by 0.55 percent, and furniture and household equipment by 0.16 percent. 

Meanwhile, declines were recorded in four key sectors. Food and beverages saw a decrease of 2.11 percent, while housing, water, electricity, and other fuels fell 0.83 percent. 

Transport prices fell by 0.65 percent, and miscellaneous goods and services saw a slight decline of 0.23 percent. Three sectors — tobacco, health, and communication — remained unchanged compared to the previous month. 

Over a 12-month period, prices increased across multiple sectors. The miscellaneous goods and services category recorded the largest increase at 6.56 percent, followed by communication at 4.44 percent and recreation and culture at 2.54 percent.

Moreover, restaurants and hotels saw an increase of 2.32 percent, education at 1.69 percent, transport at 1.38 percent, and clothing and footwear at 0.55 percent. 

At the same time, four major sectors experienced annual price declines. Housing, water, electricity, and other fuels dropped by 4.23 percent, while food and beverages decreased by 1.05 percent. 

Furniture and household equipment saw a 1.51 percent decline, and health services recorded a 1.01 percent decrease. The tobacco sector saw no price changes on a year-on-year basis. 

Qatar’s average inflation rate for the full year 2024 stood at 1.13 percent, marking a continued downward trend from 2.85 percent in 2023 and 5 percent in 2022.

The CPI, excluding housing, water, electricity, and other fuels, reached 115.32 points in December, representing a 1.24 percent monthly increase from November and a 1.23 percent year-on-year rise.

Oil Updates — crude little changed as Trump policies continue to drag on prices

Oil Updates — crude little changed as Trump policies continue to drag on prices
Updated 06 February 2025
Reuters
Oil Updates — crude little changed as Trump policies continue to drag on prices

Oil Updates — crude little changed as Trump policies continue to drag on prices
Updated 06 February 2025
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices edged up in Asian trading on Thursday after Saudi Arabia’s state oil company sharply raised March oil prices, but the increase was barely a blip on the biggest slide in benchmark Brent prices in nearly three months the previous day.

Brent crude futures rose 15 cents to $74.76 a barrel by 10:40 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 20 cents to $71.23 a barrel.

Oil prices had fallen more than 2 percent on Wednesday as a large build in US crude and gasoline stockpiles signalled weaker demand, and as investors weighed the implications of a new round of US-China trade tariffs, including duties on energy products.

Prices have plunged about 10 percent from the 2025 highs on Jan. 15, five days before Donald Trump took over as US President. Analysts expect markets to be volatile in the coming weeks.

“We can expect significant volatility in pricing over the coming weeks and months as markets scramble to weigh the impact of Trump’s new policy positions, not least regarding tariff measures,” analysts from BMI said in a note on Thursday.

A sharp increase in prices for Asian buyers by Saudi Aramco, the world’s leading oil exporter, managed to stem Wednesday’s sell-off.

“After the overnight sell-off and the Saudi news, there is likely to be some buying from traders covering shorts ahead of a strong band of support in the $70/68 region,” said Tony Sycamore, market analyst with IG.

The US last month imposed aggressive new sanctions on Russia’s oil trade, targeting the “shadow vessels” understood to be utilized to evade trade blockades. Since assuming office, Trump has imposed tariffs on China, although they fell short of his campaign threats.

Beijing in response had announced tariffs on imports of US oil, liquefied natural gas and coal on Tuesday, but China’s purchases from the US are relatively modest, blunting the impact of the new measures.

“While some tariff measures could put upward pressure on oil prices, the net impact will likely be bearish, given their potentially adverse effects on the global economy and Trump’s proven willingness to offer carve-outs for energy (to limit impacts to supply),” BMI said. 

Saudi Venture Capital Co. invests $1bn, strengthening Kingdom’s VC leadership

Saudi Venture Capital Co. invests $1bn, strengthening Kingdom’s VC leadership
Updated 05 February 2025
Miguel Hadchity
Saudi Venture Capital Co. invests $1bn, strengthening Kingdom’s VC leadership

Saudi Venture Capital Co. invests $1bn, strengthening Kingdom’s VC leadership
Updated 05 February 2025
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Saudi Venture Capital Co. has committed $1 billion in investments to date, with its total assets— including contributions from partners— reaching approximately $4.8 billion, according to the company’s latest “Impact Report.”

The report highlights SVC’s pivotal role in expanding Saudi Arabia’s private capital ecosystem, underscoring the company’s contributions to record growth in venture capital, private equity, venture debt, and private credit markets since its inception in 2018.

To date, SVC has supported 54 funds, which together have invested in over 800 startups and small and medium enterprises across key sectors such as e-commerce, fintech, healthcare, edtech, transport, and logistics.

According to MAGNiTT, Saudi Arabia remained the top destination for VC investments in the MENA region for the second consecutive year, securing $750 million in 2024. This accounted for 40 percent of regional VC capital, with a 16 percent increase in deal flow, closing 178 deals— the most of any MENA country.

The UAE followed with $613 million, leading in deal volume with 188 deals and 12 exits.

“We are committed to further stimulating the private capital ecosystem in Saudi Arabia by launching required investment programs and developmental initiatives based on an analysis of the ecosystem’s needs,” said Nabeel Koshak, CEO and board member of SVC.

The report underscores Saudi Arabia’s continued dominance in the MENA VC landscape, reinforcing its position as the leading VC hub in the region. This achievement is closely aligned with the broader economic diversification goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to transform the Kingdom’s financial sector and broader economy.

Since its launch, SVC’s strategic initiatives have played a key role in increasing investor participation in Saudi startups and SMEs. These initiatives have encouraged financial institutions to establish VC and PE funds, while also attracting both regional and international investors to the Kingdom’s growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.

In addition to its investment activities, SVC has launched several developmental programs designed to strengthen the private capital ecosystem. These programs include educational collaborations with local and global partners aimed at enhancing the skills of fund managers and investors, as well as producing market insight reports to support data-driven decision-making.

Established in 2018 as a subsidiary of the SME Bank, part of the National Development Fund, SVC focuses on stimulating and sustaining financing for startups and SMEs in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: SVC VC Investment

Riyadh airport to revolutionize retail with major expansion: official

Riyadh airport to revolutionize retail with major expansion: official
Updated 06 February 2025
Nadin Hasssan
Miguel Hadchity
Riyadh airport to revolutionize retail with major expansion: official

Riyadh airport to revolutionize retail with major expansion: official
Updated 06 February 2025
Nadin Hasssan Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to elevate the retail experience at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh by expanding its duty-free offerings and upgrading infrastructure to better serve passengers.

This was announced by Abdullah Al-Salem, general manager of Commercial Business Development at Riyadh Airports Co., during a panel discussion at the Retail Leaders Circle Global Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Recognizing the importance of enhancing passenger experience, Al-Salem revealed: “We’ve expanded the duty-free area by 180 percent, increasing the number of SKUs (stock-keeping units) from 4,000 to 10,000. We’ve also become the first airport in the region to introduce an on-arrival duty-free store.”

The official also highlighted ongoing expansion efforts at the airport, including the construction of two new piers—A and H—which will extend terminals 1 and 4.

Al-Salem emphasized that the expansion of terminals 3 and 4, completed last year, has led to a significant boost in retail sales. “We’ve seen sales more than triple compared to previous years,” he said.

Riyadh Airports Co. has also emerged as a leader in post-pandemic retail recovery.

“We were the first airport to recover in terms of retail sales after the pandemic,” Al-Salem noted.

He pointed to the expansion of retail space in terminals 1 and 2, which has nearly doubled in size from 1,100 sq. meters to 2,400 sq. meters, attracting high-end brands.

“We now have a much better understanding of our customers,” Al-Salem added. “Passenger behavior is different from that of mall customers,” and the airport teams have developed the expertise needed to cater to their specific needs.

The panel also featured Umair Ansari, senior vice president and general manager of travel retail for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at The Estee Lauder Companies.

Ansari discussed the evolving nature of luxury and shifting consumer preferences. “Luxury is not one-size-fits-all,” he said, emphasizing the need to understand what luxury means to individual travelers.

He also discussed the role of digitization in transforming the travel retail experience: “When you start with digitization in mind, you travel differently. We can now engage with passengers before, during, and after their journey, making the entire experience more seamless.”

Ansari also touched on the growing influence of Gen Z consumers, who make purchasing decisions based on emotions rather than product features. “If you tap into their emotions, you can create a strong connection,” he said.

Topics: RLC2025

Apparel Group boosting its presence in fast-growing Saudi retail sector: CEO

Apparel Group boosting its presence in fast-growing Saudi retail sector: CEO
Updated 06 February 2025
Reina Takla
Miguel Hadchity
Apparel Group boosting its presence in fast-growing Saudi retail sector: CEO

Apparel Group boosting its presence in fast-growing Saudi retail sector: CEO
Updated 06 February 2025
Reina Takla Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: UAE-based Apparel Group is strengthening its presence in Saudi Arabia’s retail sector through strategic partnerships and expansion as the Kingdom experiences a surge in new mall developments. 

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Retail Leaders Circle Global Forum in Riyadh, the CEO of the group, Neeraj Teckchandani, highlighted the company’s commitment to growth in the Saudi market.

“There are a lot of the landlords over here and partners with whom we work. So we signed a MoU yesterday with Point, the new mall from the Red Sea Mall group, which is coming in the sea region where we have taken a significant position. And, there is another one which we are signing this afternoon at Mall Of Dhahran,” Teckchandani said.

He highlighted the company’s strategy of expanding through partnerships with mall developers. “These are all strategic partnerships which we work with these landlords. And whenever there is a new mall coming, we will take a larger position over there. And those are the MoUs we have signed. So we have signed two of them, Mall Of Dhahran as well as Point.” 

The Kingdom’s retail sector is undergoing a transformation, with significant investments in mall developments. “There are about 30 malls which are coming in Saudi over the next five years. I don’t think that any other Gulf country has got that number of malls coming up or even combined.” 

The CEO added: “Saudi is evolving, we have avenues in Riyadh coming. We have a lot of malls coming from Cenomi Centers and so on. So, for us, the growth potential is huge in Saudi. Last year, of the 250 stores that we opened in the Gulf, nearly 150 were in Saudi Arabia.”

The company is increasingly expanding its brand portfolio and footprint in the Kingdom. “So in terms of the investments, there is a lot. We signed about 28 new brands last year. We took over from other operators like Cenomi Retail or Alyasra or AlMalki or Landmark Group Saudi Arabia branch, some across the region, some Saudi specific. So, we did that for eight of the brands. So we have a lot of expansion that way,” Teckchandani said. 

The top official added that Apparel Group is set to open close to 300 stores in the region, and Saudi Arabia would be home to around 180 to 200 of them. “So big expansion plans, and we are also putting a lot of the investments into the hard infrastructure. So we are building a new distribution center in Dubai, and a new one in Qatar. And we have just finished the one in Saudi.” 

He also underlined the importance of preparing for future retail demands. “We have so much expansion coming in the next three to five years in Saudi Arabia. So we are investing a lot in terms of infrastructure, hard, whether it is a distribution center or device or the soft, we’re putting the retail academy, upskilling the talent and so on for the growth that we’re in charge of over the next couple of years.” 

According to Teckchandani, the evolution of the retail sector in the Kingdom presents numerous possibilities: “I think a lot of opportunities that way, as I mentioned, over 30 malls coming in the region gives huge opportunities.”

He added: “Saudi lacks mega malls like a Dubai mall or an Avenues Kuwait. So we will see the first one with Avenues Riyadh coming up that will lift the level of retail to the next level.” 

While the retail sector faces some challenges, Teckchandani does not see major threats apart from geopolitical factors.

Apparel Group is also focusing on omnichannel integration to enhance customer experience. “Today, for all the major retailers, it’s an omni channel, and so all of them are offline and online as well.” 

The CEO added: “All of our 2,000-plus stores, our 14 brand.coms and 61 marketplaces are seamlessly connected. I have a single view of inventory and this is available everywhere.” 

As part of its expansion, the company has signed multiple brands across fashion, beauty, home, and food and beverage, including Koton, Sur La Table, Estée Lauder, and Allo Beirut. “So, in every segment, we have signed new brands. Some have already opened in Saudi Arabia, while others are in the phase of opening.” 

Understanding and adapting to consumer trends is key to long-term success in the retail industry, according to Teckchandani: “I think you always have to see the relevance and you always have to remain relevant for your customer because you have to understand what the customer wants.” 

He added: “You can get the initial hype because of the brand power, but if you don’t remain relevant or don’t hear your customer’s voice, you will be left out. I mean, the customer will move on and we have seen this with so many brands who left the region.” 

Looking ahead, Teckchandani sees experiential retail as the next major trend shaping the sector. “Whether it’s retail or F&B, it has to be more experiential, you cannot be just transactional or selling a commodity. Gone are the days when you were just selling a piece of gummy or a footwear.” 

The top official emphasized that digital elements and an omnichannel experience at the store are necessary.

While an initial public offering is on Apparel Group’s horizon, it is not an immediate priority. “Early days for us, I would say, definitely there are plans in the medium term, but not in the near term. We will be looking at something in the range of three to five years from today,” the CEO said.

Topics: RLC2025

