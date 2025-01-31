Startup Wrap — MENA startups raise $2.3bn in 2024 as deal volume grows

RIYADH: Startup funding deals across the Middle East and North Africa saw an annual increase of 3.5 percent in 2024, with 610 agreements recorded across the region.
According to a report from Wamada, fintech remained the dominant sector, attracting 30 percent of total funding, or $700 million.
Software-as-a-service saw strong traction in Saudi Arabia, while Web 3.0 saw $256.8 million and e-commerce also gained momentum with $253 million in funding.
Despite the strong showing in these sectors, the overall funding value across the startup ecosystem of $2.3 billion represented a 42 percent year-on-year drop.
When excluding debt financing, the decline stood at just 11 percent.
The UAE led with $1.1 billion raised across 207 deals, followed by Saudi Arabia at $700 million from 186 deals, and Egypt securing $334 million across 84 deals.
Oman ranked fourth with $41.5 million, while Morocco and Tunisia led in North Africa, raising $20.8 million and $13.1 million, respectively. Emerging ecosystems in Jordan, Qatar, and Lebanon also showed modest growth.
Early-stage startups accounted for over $1.2 billion in investments, while later-stage and pre-IPO rounds saw limited activity. Female-founded startups raised $27.6 million, or 1.2 percent of total funding, with mixed-gender founding teams securing $192 million.
Ebana secures $2.66m to expand fintech solutions
Saudi-based fintech startup Ebana has raised $2.66 million in a pre-series A round led by Esnad Legal Consulting and Business Governance.
Founded in 2020 by Ali Al-Shareef, Ebana provides digital services and technical infrastructure for corporate governance affairs.
The newly raised capital will be used to enhance Ebana’s investor relations tools, expand its fintech solutions, and strengthen its services for both public and private enterprises.
Nabeeh secures investment from Ibtikar Fund to grow user base
Saudi-based e-services platform Nabeeh has raised an undisclosed investment from Ibtikar Fund.
Originally founded in Palestine in 2021 by Saber Samara and Fawaz Samara, Nabeeh provides an online platform for booking housekeeping, maintenance, and renovation services.
“Property owners and businesses often struggle with unreliable maintenance and cleaning providers and a lack of transparency. Nabeeh bridges this gap by offering seamless, tech-enabled solutions that prioritize quality, speed, and trust,” Samara said.
With this funding, Nabeeh plans to double its user base, expand its business-to-business portfolio, and introduce new platform features.
Silkhaus raises growth funding to expand into Saudi Arabia
UAE-based proptech startup Silkhaus has closed a seven-figure growth funding round led by Nuwa Capital and Oraseya Capital, with participation from Impulse International, Yuj Ventures, Nordstar, and other investors.
Founded in 2021 by Aahan Bhojani, Silkhaus operates a marketplace for short-term rentals across the UAE.
The new funding will support its expansion into Saudi Arabia, where it is now open for bookings. This follows a multi-million-dollar pre-Series A round secured last year by Partners for Growth.
“With the support of our investors and team, we are excited to scale our operations in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, offering innovative solutions to property owners and premium experiences to guests. The short-term rental economy of the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) is experiencing a significant growth surge, and we are proud to be leading this growth,” Bhojani said.
UpLevel raises pre-seed funding to enhance corporate coaching
Saudi-based education tech startup UpLevel has closed an undisclosed pre-seed funding round backed by a group of angel investors.
Founded in 2024 by Idris Al-Shayea and Hamad Al-Luhaidan, UpLevel connects companies with professional coaches to enhance employee performance.
The fresh funding will help UpLevel scale its operations and further develop its coaching network for corporate clients.
BioSapien extends pre-Series A round to $7m
UAE-based health tech startup BioSapien has extended its pre-Series A round to $7 million, with new participation from Golden Gate Ventures, marking the first deployment of its MENA-focused fund.
Founded in 2018 by Khatija Ali, BioSapien is developing MediChip, a 3D-printed, slow-release drug delivery platform designed to attach to tissue with minimal systemic side effects.
The extension follows the company’s $5.5 million pre-series A round in December, led by Global Ventures and joined by Dara Holdings.
Retailhub raises funding to expand SaaS platform
UAE-based retail SaaS provider Retailhub has secured an undisclosed investment from Angelspark.
Founded in 2022 by Daniel Alimov and Roman Tikhonov, Retailhub provides an automated platform that synchronizes stock updates from point-of-sale systems to aggregators and consolidates orders into a single application.
The new funding will enable Retailhub to enhance its platform capabilities, strengthen partnerships, and scale operations within the UAE and beyond.
Maalexi secures $3m debt financing from Citi
UAE-based agriculture fintech startup Maalexi has secured a $3 million debt financing facility from Citi to expand its sourcing operations.
Founded in 2021 by Azam Pasha and Rohit Majhi, Maalexi provides a risk management platform that enables small food and agribusinesses to access cross-border trade.
The facility will help build a technology-enabled supply chain linking origin markets to the UAE. This follows a $1 million venture debt round secured in July from Stride Ventures.
Fincart.io raises pre-seed funding to expand logistics platform
Egypt-based logistics startup Fincart.io has raised an undisclosed pre-seed funding round led by Plus VC, with participation from Plug and Play, Orbit Startups, Jedar Capital, and other regional investors.
Founded in 2023 by Mostafa El-Masry and Nihal Ali, Fincart.io provides e-commerce retailers with access to a marketplace of delivery providers and an operations dashboard.
The new funds will support platform improvements, courier network growth, and expansion into the African and Middle Eastern markets.
Dsquares acquires majority stake in Prepit
Egypt-based loyalty solutions provider Dsquares has acquired a majority stake in Prepit, an Egyptian B2B SaaS loyalty platform, for an undisclosed amount.
Founded in 2012 by Ayman Essawy, Marwan Kenawy, and Momtaz Moussa, Dsquares specializes in B2B loyalty programs for industries such as banking, telecom, fast-moving consumer goods, and retail.
Prepit, founded in 2022 by Karim Hussein and Tarek Afia, provides AI-driven tools to streamline food and beverage operations.
The acquisition strengthens Dsquares’ presence in the loyalty sector across key Middle Eastern markets, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE.