Saudi nationals make up 70% of Red Sea Global workforce: top official

Red Sea Global Group Chief Financial Officer Martin Greenslade speaks at the PIF’s Private Sector Forum in Riyadh on Thursday.
Red Sea Global Group Chief Financial Officer Martin Greenslade speaks at the PIF’s Private Sector Forum in Riyadh on Thursday.
Updated 13 February 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s multi-project developer Red Sea Global currently employs 70 percent of its workforce from the local population, according to the firm’s group chief financial officer.

Speaking at the PIF’s Private Sector Forum in Riyadh on Feb.13, Martin Greenslade said that the Kingdom’s leisure tourism industry witnessed substantial growth in recent years, as the country welcomed 17.5 million tourists in 2024, representing a rise of 656 percent compared to 2019.

These developments align with Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy, which aims to attract 150 million tourists by the end of this decade.

“In our company, we are around 70 percent Saudis. When it comes to the hotels and the workforce, that is something we are scaling rapidly by providing opportunities to as many people as we can,” said Greenslade.

He added: “Saudi Arabia is witnessing a massively growing environment of leisure tourism. Over the last five years, leisure tourists increased in Saudi Arabia by over 600 percent, 17.5 million visitors a year, just for leisure tourism. If we add all the other tourists, we are well over 100 million. So, we are on a sweet spot of growth.”

Regarding the number of visitors to the Red Sea, Greenslade revealed that the figures are still in the thousands as hotels are currently under development, adding that they will grow significantly in the coming years.

He added that 92 percent of visitors to the Red Sea are from the Gulf Cooperation Council region, with the majority being Saudi citizens.

“Right now, we only have these few hotels opened, and they have a very limited number of keys. So, the number of tourists is in the thousands. And they have largely come from the Gulf Cooperation Council. So, there have been some challenges with international tourism; the events in Gaza are challenging. But we are putting on more international flights,” said Greenslade.

He added that Shura Island, which falls within the Red Sea, will see the opening of 11 hotels in 2025, while seven hotels will be opened in AMAALA this year.

During the talk, the Red Sea official added that the company has paid over $20 billion in contracts to suppliers, and around 70 percent of that has gone to Saudi-based organizations.

Greenslade said about the potential spending in 2025: “I do not want to give the exact amount this year, but we are spending billions of dollars a year on developing this destination. Some of those are funded through debt financing and some of those from the PIF.”

Greenslade added that developing the residential side of the Red Sea is very important, as it is one of the best ways to attract private investments.

He highlighted that individuals wishing to consider the Red Sea a second home can also buy a residential unit.

“When you finish the visit to Red Sea, you feel so sad to leave, and if you never want to leave, you can buy your own residence,” said Greenslade.

He mentioned that tourists visiting the Red Sea will have an unforgettable experience.

“If you want to go to somewhere truly breathtaking, somewhere iconic, somewhere very different from anywhere else on earth, you book a ticket to the Red Sea. You would fly and land at the brand-new airport. The airport in the Red Sea has a runway large enough to take any plane,” said Greenslade.

He added: “Tourists visiting the Red Sea will get an electric vehicle to reach the seaplane terminal or boat where they will be guided to an island. These islands are incredible, the corals are fantastic, the snorkeling is amazing.”

The official further said that the company is eyeing to plant 50 million mangroves in the Red Sea project, aimed at ensuring sustainability.

He also highlighted that resorts in the Red Sea are fully powered using solar energy, and the same initiative will also be taken in AMAALA.

“We want to redefine how tourism interacts with the environment. We call it regenerative tourism. Mangroves are very important. We are looking to plant and preserve around 50 million mangroves. Mangroves are extremely important to coastal protection and for the wildlife that settles in and around it,” said Greenslade.

He added: “We are aiming to increase biodiversity by 30 percent. So, we have got an enormous nursery, a million sq. feet building, one of the largest nurseries in the world. We will see some 30 million plants go through there.”

Habib Bank, S&P Global launch Pakistan’s first index to track manufacturing sector

Habib Bank, S&P Global launch Pakistan’s first index to track manufacturing sector
Updated 14 February 2025
Reuters
Follow

Habib Bank, S&P Global launch Pakistan’s first index to track manufacturing sector

Habib Bank, S&P Global launch Pakistan’s first index to track manufacturing sector
  • The index will be a standardized economic indicator based on a survey of a diverse panel of industries
  • It will help track economic developments in Pakistan, support decision making by financial institutions
Updated 14 February 2025
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s largest bank, Habib Bank Limited (HBL), and global financial information and analytics firm S&P Global have launched a new index to track the country’s manufacturing sector, the companies said on Friday.
Rising taxes and power tariffs have led to social unrest and hammered industries in Pakistan’s $350 billion economy, as it navigates a tricky path to recovery under a $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) program approved in September.
The HBL S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index will be a standardized economic indicator based on a survey of a diverse panel of industries.
It will be Pakistan’s first comprehensive manufacturing index and a welcome source of information for investors in a country where economic data is scarce.
The industries will be asked about their perceptions of current business conditions and future expectations and the index will be released on the first working day of each month, the companies said in a statement.
“The launch of Pakistan’s first ever PMI is a significant event contributing to the accessibility of timely and high-frequency data to track economic developments in Pakistan and support decision making by financial institutions, investors and businesses,” said Luke Thompson, Managing Director of S&P Global Market Intelligence, in a statement.
Muhammad Nassir Salim, President & CEO of HBL said the series will enhance investor confidence and transparency in Pakistan’s economy.

Topics: Habib Bank Limited Pakistan economy S&P Global

Saudi banks see record profits amid strong credit growth and debt market expansion

Saudi banks see record profits amid strong credit growth and debt market expansion
Updated 14 February 2025
Dayan Abou Tine
Follow

Saudi banks see record profits amid strong credit growth and debt market expansion

Saudi banks see record profits amid strong credit growth and debt market expansion
Updated 14 February 2025
Dayan Abou Tine

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s top 10 listed banks recorded all-time high net profits in 2024 of SR79.64 billion ($21.23 billion), reflecting a 13.84 percent annual increase, according to data from the Saudi Exchange.

The robust performance was driven by strong lending growth, declining interest rates, and increased participation in debt markets.

Saudi National Bank, known as SNB AlAhli, led the sector, accounting for 26.6 percent of total banking profits at SR21.19 billion, followed closely by Al Rajhi Bank, which contributed 24.8 percent, reaching SR19.72 billion.

These two banks constituted about 51.4 percent of the sector’s total profits.

Among the banks with the highest annual growth, Arab National Bank topped the list with a 21.98 percent rise in net profits to SR4.97 billion. Bank AlJazira followed with a 20.69 percent increase, reaching SR1.23 billion, despite holding the smallest share of sector profits at 1.5 percent.

Total assets for the top 10 Saudi banks surged to SR4.21 trillion in 2024, marking a 13.6 percent increase year on year. SNB AlAhli held the largest asset base at SR1.1 trillion, followed by Al Rajhi Bank at SR974.39 billion, with both banks collectively accounting for 49 percent of the sector’s total assets.

Al Rajhi Bank recorded the fastest asset growth, expanding by 20.58 percent, followed by Saudi Investment Bank, which grew by 20.53 percent to reach SR156.67 billion.

Saudi Arabia’s banking sector is poised to sustain its profitability in 2025, bolstered by strong credit growth and corporate lending tied to Vision 2030 projects, according to an S&P Global report released in January.

The financial services agency projected that bank lending would expand by 10 percent, driven primarily by corporate loans as the Kingdom continues to invest heavily in large-scale economic initiatives.

The outlook remains positive as stable credit growth, supported by easing interest rates and a favorable economic environment, is expected to maintain banks’ profitability, with return on assets estimated to remain between 2.1 percent and 2.2 percent.

The report further highlighted that banks may increasingly turn to international capital markets to finance Vision 2030-related investments, ensuring a steady flow of liquidity. Meanwhile, mortgage lending is also anticipated to rise, supported by lower borrowing costs and demographic trends fueling demand for residential properties.

Saudi banks have also maintained a dominant presence in the stock market, leading Tadawul’s trading activity in 2024’s fourth quarter with a 17 percent market share, surpassing the materials and energy sectors.

Bank loans and main growth drivers

Saudi banks’ total loans and advances to customers grew by 14.41 percent year on year in 2024, reaching SR2.81 trillion, while deposits rose by 7.87 percent to SR2.68 trillion during the same period.

Al Rajhi Bank led in loan issuance, providing SR693.4 billion, a 16.8 percent increase from the previous year, followed by SNB AlAhli with SR654.25 billion and Riyadh Bank with SR274.4 billion.

With the Saudi riyal pegged to the US dollar, the Kingdom’s central bank, known as SAMA, mirrors Fed rate movements. After interest rates peaked at 6 percent in 2024, they began to decline in September, reducing borrowing costs.

According to SAMA, 11.28 percent of total bank loans — 21 percent of corporate loans— were allocated to real estate, a key enabler of the Kingdom’s infrastructure expansion.

Saudi Investment Bank posted the highest loan growth rate at 23.18 percent, reaching SR99.47 billion, followed by Saudi First Bank with a 20.10 percent increase to SR259.35 billion.

Deposits and funding strategies

Bank deposits for the top 10 Saudi banks reached SR2.68 trillion in 2024, with Al Rajhi Bank holding the highest share at SR628.24 billion, followed by SNB AlAhli at SR579.76 billion.

The strongest deposit growth was seen in Riyadh Bank, which expanded by 20.21 percent to SR306.42 billion, followed by Bank AlJazira with a 15 percent increase to SR108.19 billion.

As lending growth outpaces deposit expansion, Saudi banks have increasingly turned to the debt capital market to fund their credit expansion.

According to Fitch Ratings, Saudi banks have significantly increased their international debt issuance since 2020, aligning with their long-term growth strategies and foreign-currency funding needs.

The GCC banking sector is projected to issue more than $30 billion in US dollar-denominated debt in 2025, following a record $42 billion in 2024, according to Fitch.

This surge is primarily driven by nearly $23 billion in maturing debt, lower US interest rates, and sustained regional credit demand, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

In 2024, GCC banks represented 18 percent of all emerging-market bank debt issuance in US dollars — a figure that rises to 36 percent when excluding Chinese banks. Strong global investor confidence, supported by stable oil prices projected around $70 per barrel in 2025, has further strengthened regional debt markets.

Short-term certificates of deposit emerged as a key instrument in GCC bank funding strategies, accounting for 21 percent of total debt issuance in 2024. 

Topics: Saudi banks

Saudi Cabinet approves MoU with Turkiye in the field of central banking
Business & Economy
Saudi Cabinet approves MoU with Turkiye in the field of central banking
GCC banks to issue over $30bn in US dollar debt in 2025: Fitch Ratings 
Business & Economy
GCC banks to issue over $30bn in US dollar debt in 2025: Fitch Ratings 

Saudi Arabia leads GCC in US dollar debt and sukuk issuance, driving regional growth: Fitch

Saudi Arabia leads GCC in US dollar debt and sukuk issuance, driving regional growth: Fitch
Updated 14 February 2025
MIGUEL HADCHITY 
Follow

Saudi Arabia leads GCC in US dollar debt and sukuk issuance, driving regional growth: Fitch

Saudi Arabia leads GCC in US dollar debt and sukuk issuance, driving regional growth: Fitch
Updated 14 February 2025
MIGUEL HADCHITY 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia holds the largest share of the Gulf Cooperation Council’s debt capital market, with 44.8 percent of outstanding issuances, according to Fitch Ratings.

The US-based agency claims the GCC’s total DCM surpassed the milestone of $1 trillion at the end of January, reflecting a 10 percent year-on-year growth across all currencies. 

Saudi Arabia, alongside the UAE, boasts the most mature financial landscape, with both countries leading in sukuk and bond issuances. 

Fitch expects the Kingdom to play a pivotal role in driving US dollar debt and sukuk issuance in 2025 and 2026, as Saudi Arabia’s financial institutions and corporations increasingly turn to international debt markets to diversify funding sources, with banks alone anticipated to issue over $30 billion in US dollar-denominated debt this year. 

In a different report issued earlier this month, Fitch expected Saudi Arabia’s debt capital market to hit $500 billion by the end of 2025, fueled by economic diversification efforts under Vision 2030.

The DCM, which involves the trading of securities like bonds and promissory notes, serves as a key mechanism for raising long-term capital for both businesses and governments.

In its latest report, Fitch Ratings said: “Falling oil prices could lead to further DCM growth as lower government revenues could lead to increased borrowing.” 

It added that the anticipated reduction in US Federal Reserve interest rates in 2025 is expected to create a more favorable funding environment, with GCC central banks likely to follow suit. 

Saudi Arabia and the UAE, in particular, are set to benefit from this trend, further solidifying their positions as key regional and global financial hubs. 

GCC’s growing role in global debt markets 

The GCC accounted for a quarter of all emerging-market US dollar debt issued in 2024, excluding China, with Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and the UAE leading the way.. 

GCC US dollar DCM issuance surged by 65.8 percent year on year in 2024 to $133.4 billion, underscoring the region’s increasing reliance on international debt markets. New GCC fund passporting regulations could enhance DCM investment opportunities. 

Sukuk remained a key financing tool, making up 40 percent of the GCC’s total DCM as of January. Saudi Arabia and its regional counterparts contributed over 40 percent of global sukuk issuance, with GCC volumes soaring 43 percent year on year in 2024 to $87.5 billion. 

Notably, nearly 80 percent of Fitch-rated GCC sukuk are investment-grade, with the majority falling within the “A” category, while the remainder is mostly split between AA, BBB, BB, and B ratings. 

Most issuers are on “Stable Outlook”’ with the rest mainly on “positive.” Islamic banks played a crucial role in the sukuk ecosystem, both as issuers and investors, reinforcing the Kingdom’s leadership in Islamic finance. 

Challenges such as Shariah compliance complexities could impact sukuk structuring and issuance, Fitch warned. 

Saudi Arabia and UAE dominate ESG debt market 

The GCC’s environmental, social, and governance debt market surpassed $50 billion in outstanding issuances by the end of January, according to the ratings agency. 

Saudi Arabia and the UAE led this segment, with ESG debt representing 7.3 percent of the Kingdom’s total dollar debt issuance in 2024. 

ESG-debt issuance was also a sizable part — 17 percent — of dollar debt issuance in the UAE. 

“ESG debt could help issuers tap demand from ESG-sensitive international investors from the US, Europe and Asia,” Fitch said. 

Challenges and future prospects 

Despite its rapid expansion, the GCC’s DCM faces hurdles, including a bank-dominated investor base, a preference for bank financing over capital market funding, and limited local-currency debt issuance outside of Saudi Arabia. 

The Kingdom’s riyal-denominated market is the most developed in the region but “still has more room for growth,” according to Fitch. 

Kuwait became the GCC’s third-largest dollar debt issuer in 2024, with a total of $13.6 billion, led by banks. This is despite the absence of the public debt law, which would enable sovereign borrowing. 

Historically, US dollar issuances from Kuwait have been sporadic and rare, with only $11.8 billion issued between 2018 and 2023. “Kuwait’s new government plans to revise liquidity laws to facilitate capital market borrowing, but the timeline is uncertain,” Fitch said.
 

Topics: Fitch Ratings Sukuk debt issuance

Saudi Arabia’s Debt Capital Market set to reach $500bn by end of 2025: Fitch Ratings
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Debt Capital Market set to reach $500bn by end of 2025: Fitch Ratings
Fitch affirms Saudi Arabia rating at ‘A+’; outlook stable
Business & Economy
Fitch affirms Saudi Arabia rating at ‘A+’; outlook stable

Oil Updates — crude to snap 3-week losing streak amid US tariff delays

Oil Updates — crude to snap 3-week losing streak amid US tariff delays
Updated 14 February 2025
Reuters
Follow

Oil Updates — crude to snap 3-week losing streak amid US tariff delays

Oil Updates — crude to snap 3-week losing streak amid US tariff delays
Updated 14 February 2025
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose in Asian trade on Friday, poised to end three weeks of decline, buoyed by rising fuel demand and expectations that US plans for global reciprocal tariffs would not come into effect until April, giving more time to avoid a trade war.

Brent futures were up 59 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $75.61 a barrel by 3:22 p.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 47 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $71.76. Both contracts were on track for weekly gains of about 1 percent.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered commerce and economics officials to study reciprocal tariffs against countries that place tariffs on US goods and to return their recommendations by April 1.

“Positive development on the trade front in light of US tariff delays paves the way for some recovery in oil prices this morning, as the risk environment warms up to the prospects of further trade consensus being reached,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

“However, gains in oil prices may seem limited as market participants have to digest the prospects of Russian supplies being brought back on the market amid potential Ukraine-Russia peace talks,” Yeap said.

A potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine kept traders concerned that an end of sanctions on Moscow could boost global energy supplies.

Trump ordered US officials this week to begin talks on ending the war in Ukraine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed a desire for peace in separate phone calls with him.

Russian oil exports could be sustained if workarounds to the latest US sanctions package are found, after Russian crude production rose slightly last month, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its latest oil market report.

Meanwhile, global oil demand has surged to 103.4 million barrels per day, a 1.4 million bpd increase year-over-year, analysts at JPMorgan said in a report on Friday.

“Initially sluggish, demand for mobility and heating fuels picked up in the second week of February, suggesting the gap between actual and projected demand will soon narrow,” JPMorgan said, adding: “Heating fuel use is expected to rise again. Additionally, soaring gas prices in Europe could prompt a shift from gas to oil, boosting demand.” 

Topics: oil updates oil prices

Oil Updates — prices fall as potential Ukraine peace deal may ease supply disruptions
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — prices fall as potential Ukraine peace deal may ease supply disruptions
Oil Updates — prices retreat after report of US crude stockpile rise
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — prices retreat after report of US crude stockpile rise

Saudi Arabia, IMF lead talks on economic resilience at AlUla summit

Saudi Arabia, IMF lead talks on economic resilience at AlUla summit
Updated 13 February 2025
Mohammed Al-Kinani 
Follow

Saudi Arabia, IMF lead talks on economic resilience at AlUla summit

Saudi Arabia, IMF lead talks on economic resilience at AlUla summit
Updated 13 February 2025
Mohammed Al-Kinani 

JEDDAH: Policymakers, economists, and industry leaders will gather in Saudi Arabia next week for the AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies, where discussions will focus on global economic shifts, challenges, and the growing influence of artificial intelligence in driving growth. 

The event, set for Feb. 16-17, is a joint initiative between Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Finance and the International Monetary Fund. The annual conference aims to serve as a key platform for addressing structural changes in the global economy and their impact on emerging markets, according to the Saudi Press Agency.  

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said the forum would provide an opportunity for decision-makers to exchange insights on economic policies designed to navigate current challenges. 

“The conference will also showcase the latest regional and global economic developments, focusing on enhancing prosperity and resilience,” Al-Jadaan said. 

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva highlighted the significance of the event, noting that it comes at a time of rapid transformation. 

 “It will provide a vital platform for policymakers, the private sector, and key stakeholders to discuss how emerging economies can take advantage of the opportunities offered by current economic shifts, strengthen their competitiveness, and achieve strong growth driven by the private sector,” Georgieva said. 

A January report from Moody’s projected that oil production and large-scale investment projects would accelerate annual economic growth in the Middle East and North Africa by 0.8 percentage points in 2025. 

Saudi Arabia, which is leading economic diversification efforts under Vision 2030, has increasingly positioned itself as a hub for global economic dialogue. The AlUla conference underscores the Kingdom’s efforts to foster international cooperation amid shifting economic dynamics. 

Topics: IMF Afalula

ARABCIIA Chairman Dr. Hussam Alangari. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
AlUla to host second Arab auditors conference
AlUla’s vision based on strong partnerships, holistic development, says royal commission official
Saudi Arabia
AlUla’s vision based on strong partnerships, holistic development, says royal commission official

Lean showcases leadership in digital healthcare innovation at LEAP 25
Lean showcases leadership in digital healthcare innovation at LEAP 25
Looting in eastern Congo’s Bukavu as M23 rebels reach suburbs
Looting in eastern Congo’s Bukavu as M23 rebels reach suburbs
Kremlin thanks Hamas for freeing Russian-Israeli hostage: state media
Kremlin thanks Hamas for freeing Russian-Israeli hostage: state media
Lebanon official media report Israeli drone strike in south
Lebanon official media report Israeli drone strike in south
Israel army chief says ‘preparing offensive plans’ amid efforts to secure hostages’ release
Israel army chief says ‘preparing offensive plans’ amid efforts to secure hostages’ release

