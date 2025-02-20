Pakistan’s hopes dashed by New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy opener

KARACHI: Pakistan’s 29-year wait to host an International Cricket Council ended in disappointment when New Zealand handed the hosts a comprehensive 60-run defeat at Karachi's National Bank Stadium.
The ICC Champions Trophy opener, which began with such promise for Pakistan after they won the toss and opted to field, quickly unraveled.
The day’s first turning point came just two balls into the match when Fakhar Zaman injured himself during a chase to the boundary. This would have far-reaching consequences for Pakistan later.
Understandably, both teams started tentatively before Pakistan reduced New Zealand to 73 for three. This was Pakistan’s moment to grab the game, but a lack of frontline spin options to support Abrar began to tell as Will Young and Tom Latham built a match-defining partnership.
Young, who always seems to be on the edge of the team and might not have played had Rachin Ravindra been fit, crafted a brilliant 107 off 113 balls. He got through testing spells from Naseem Shah and the mystery spin of Abrar early in his innings to provide the perfect platform for an assault in the last 10 overs.
Latham looked assured from the first ball he received and got the correct balance between the need to rebuild the innings and being positive. He ended the innings unbeaten with 118 off 104 balls, in which he used the sweep shot to good effect. Fifty-two of his runs came square or behind square on the leg side.
The final flourish came from Glenn Phillips, who at one stage was 10 off 18 balls before reaching his 50 off the next 16 deliveries. His explosive 61 off 39 balls, including consecutive sixes off Shaheen Shah Afridi, helped New Zealand plunder 113 runs in the final 10 overs. Pakistan’s bowling, usually their strength, struggled to achieve control. Naseem Shah with 2 for 63 was the most economical, but Shaheen, no wicket for 68 and Haris Rauf, 2 for 83, had days to forget.
Pakistan’s chase was compromised before it began. Fakhar’s injury-enforced absence from the opening position led to a makeshift solution in Saud Shakeel, who fell early to Will O’Rourke for six. When Fakhar eventually batted at number four, he was visibly hampered, managing just 24 off 41 balls before falling to Michael Bracewell.
The story of Pakistan’s innings was one of no intent or game awareness. Babar Azam’s 64 came at a pace that hurt rather than helped, taking 81 balls to reach his fifty. The spinners, particularly Mitchell Santner, with 3 for 66 and Bracewell, dominated the middle overs on a pitch offering turn and variable bounce.
Salman Ali Agha tried to throw a few punches with smart, low-risk options for his 42 off 28 balls before Khushdil Shah showed real intent, his 69 off 49 balls providing some late entertainment before Pakistan were bowled out for 260.
The defeat puts Pakistan in a precarious position in a format that offers little margin for error. With just three group matches per team, they now face a must-win situation as they head to Dubai for their encounter with India on Feb. 23.
The prospect of an early exit from a tournament they are co-hosting looms large — a scenario that would be particularly bitter given the 29-year wait to bring ICC events back to Pakistani soil. The pressure will be immense in Dubai, where anything less than victory will see the team all but eliminated from their home tournament after only two matches. The passionate Karachi crowd which witnessed the setback against New Zealand will hope their team can summon the resilience that has become their trademark in recent years.
New Zealand’s victory, achieved despite missing key players such as Lockie Ferguson and Rachin Ravindra, sets them up perfectly in a tournament where fast starts are crucial. They will face India and Bangladesh in their other group matches.