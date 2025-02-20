You are here

Pakistan's hopes dashed by New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy opener

Pakistan’s hopes dashed by New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy opener
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afriidi (R) plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025 (AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
Azeem Rafiq
Pakistan’s hopes dashed by New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy opener

Pakistan’s hopes dashed by New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy opener
  • New Zealand pull off 60-run win in Karachi despite missing key players such as Lockie Ferguson and Rachin Ravindra
Updated 10 sec ago
Azeem Rafiq
KARACHI: Pakistan’s 29-year wait to host an International Cricket Council ended in disappointment when New Zealand handed the hosts a comprehensive 60-run defeat at Karachi's National Bank Stadium.

The ICC Champions Trophy opener, which began with such promise for Pakistan after they won the toss and opted to field, quickly unraveled.

The day’s first turning point came just two balls into the match when Fakhar Zaman injured himself during a chase to the boundary. This would have far-reaching consequences for Pakistan later.

Understandably, both teams started tentatively before Pakistan reduced New Zealand to 73 for three. This was Pakistan’s moment to grab the game, but a lack of frontline spin options to support Abrar began to tell as Will Young and Tom Latham built a match-defining partnership.

Young, who always seems to be on the edge of the team and might not have played had Rachin Ravindra been fit, crafted a brilliant 107 off 113 balls. He got through testing spells from Naseem Shah and the mystery spin of Abrar early in his innings to provide the perfect platform for an assault in the last 10 overs.

Latham looked assured from the first ball he received and got the correct balance between the need to rebuild the innings and being positive. He ended the innings unbeaten with 118 off 104 balls, in which he used the sweep shot to good effect. Fifty-two of his runs came square or behind square on the leg side.

The final flourish came from Glenn Phillips, who at one stage was 10 off 18 balls before reaching his 50 off the next 16 deliveries. His explosive 61 off 39 balls, including consecutive sixes off Shaheen Shah Afridi, helped New Zealand plunder 113 runs in the final 10 overs. Pakistan’s bowling, usually their strength, struggled to achieve control. Naseem Shah with 2 for 63 was the most economical, but Shaheen, no wicket for 68 and Haris Rauf, 2 for 83, had days to forget.

Pakistan’s chase was compromised before it began. Fakhar’s injury-enforced absence from the opening position led to a makeshift solution in Saud Shakeel, who fell early to Will O’Rourke for six. When Fakhar eventually batted at number four, he was visibly hampered, managing just 24 off 41 balls before falling to Michael Bracewell.

The story of Pakistan’s innings was one of no intent or game awareness. Babar Azam’s 64 came at a pace that hurt rather than helped, taking 81 balls to reach his fifty. The spinners, particularly Mitchell Santner, with 3 for 66 and Bracewell, dominated the middle overs on a pitch offering turn and variable bounce.

Salman Ali Agha tried to throw a few punches with smart, low-risk options for his 42 off 28 balls before Khushdil Shah showed real intent, his 69 off 49 balls providing some late entertainment before Pakistan were bowled out for 260.

The defeat puts Pakistan in a precarious position in a format that offers little margin for error. With just three group matches per team, they now face a must-win situation as they head to Dubai for their encounter with India on Feb. 23.

The prospect of an early exit from a tournament they are co-hosting looms large — a scenario that would be particularly bitter given the 29-year wait to bring ICC events back to Pakistani soil. The pressure will be immense in Dubai, where anything less than victory will see the team all but eliminated from their home tournament after only two matches. The passionate Karachi crowd which witnessed the setback against New Zealand will hope their team can summon the resilience that has become their trademark in recent years.

New Zealand’s victory, achieved despite missing key players such as Lockie Ferguson and Rachin Ravindra, sets them up perfectly in a tournament where fast starts are crucial. They will face India and Bangladesh in their other group matches.

Topics: ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistan cricket New Zealand cricket

Seeds fall at Dubai Tennis Open as Sabalenka, Paolini and Pegula exit in Round of 16

Seeds fall at Dubai Tennis Open as Sabalenka, Paolini and Pegula exit in Round of 16
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Seeds fall at Dubai Tennis Open as Sabalenka, Paolini and Pegula exit in Round of 16

Seeds fall at Dubai Tennis Open as Sabalenka, Paolini and Pegula exit in Round of 16
  • Unseeded Clara Tauson shocks world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka while reigning champion Jasmine Paolini loses out to wildcard Sofia Kenin 
  • World No. 2 Iga Swiatek survives on day of surprises, but fifth-seed Jessica Pegula goes home early
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Out of sorts and out of the tournament, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka exited the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Wednesday night after a 3-6, 2-6 defeat to unseeded Clara Tauson of Denmark.

The Belarusian was far from the only top seed to fall, with reigning champion Jasmine Paolini, World No. 5 Jessica Pegula, and World No. 9 Emma Navarro all crashing out to unseeded opponents.

Tauson, the world No. 38, claimed the biggest scalp though, with her emphatic win against three-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka taking the 22-year-old to a WTA 1000 quarterfinal for the first time in her career. Sabalenka, in contrast, has now failed to reach the last eight in Dubai in six of her nine attempts.

Dominating the Belarusian for close to an hour and a half, Tauson served seven aces, broke her opponent’s serve six times, and resolutely held the lead from as early as the third game. The Dane’s victory came just a month after suffering a third-round loss to Sabalenka at the Australian Open.

“Last time I had my chances too, but didn’t take them,” Tauson said on Centre Court after taking her record against top 10 players to 2-8. “This time I felt really free and knew that she had to beat me; I was the underdog all the way, so I really enjoyed my time on court and I’m just really looking forward to my next one.”

Sabalenka congratulated her opponent, but was quick to lay blame squarely on herself. “(Clara) played great tennis, and I didn’t play my best,” said the three-time Grand Slam winner. “That’s it. She had a bit more preparation and was hungrier than me. Well done to her; not very well done to me.”

Sabalenka said she needs to rethink her approach to the Middle East swing — which features tournaments in Abu Dhabi, Doha and Dubai — after a series of disappointments in recent years. A winner in Qatar in 2020, the 26-year-old followed it up with victory in Abu Dhabi the following year but lost her first games in Doha and Dubai last year and failed to show anything close to her best tennis at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium this week.

“I’d say that for the last couple of years, I’m not doing well in the Middle East,” she admitted. “I believe we need to change something in the preparation (because) even health-wise I’m struggling. Australia always takes a lot of energy out of me. I believe we just need to think with the team for the future how we can improve or get better in the preparation for the Middle East.”

Tauson will now face World No. 35 Linda Noskova in the quarterfinals after the 20-year-old Czech beat fifth seed Pegula in straights sets 6-3, 7-6 (8). The victory was Noskova’s eighth top 10 win and third top 5 win, and she did it the hard way, saving two set points in the second-set tiebreak to defeat her American opponent and advance to her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal.

The winner of that match will face either Karolina Muchova, who defeated American McCartney Kessler 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (5), or Romania’s Sorana Cirstea, who beat Navarro 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-5.

On the other side of the draw, No. 4 seed Paolini lost to wildcard Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-0 after breaking down in tears with an injury to her right ankle during the second set. The Italian — whose win here last year prompted a breakthrough season — called a medical timeout and had her ankle immobilised, but could not challenge Kenin, who now faces world No. 7 Elena Rybakina.

Rybakina saved six match points before closing out a dramatic 4-6, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (2) victory against No. 9 seed Paula Badosa. The Kazakh fought back from 6-3 down in a second-set tie-break, while Badosa also spurned two match points on Rybakina’s serve at 6-5 in the decider.

“Crazy match,” said Rybakina. “Really happy that I won it. I had a lot of chances before to finish the set or go more up in the score, but when it was already match points for her, I had nothing to lose so I was just playing point by point. Somehow (I) managed to make it even, then played better in the important points, especially on the tiebreak.”

The winner of Kenin-Rybakina will expect now to face World No. 2 Iga Swiatek, who immediately became the tournament favourite after Sabalenka’s elimination. The Pole — a five-time Grand Slam winner — overpowered Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska 7-5, 6-0 and will face 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the Elite Eight on Thursday.

Andreeva was forced to play two matches in a day after her second-round tie on Tuesday was cancelled because of rain. After beating 2022 finalist Marketa Vondrousova 7-5, 6-0 in the morning on Court Three, she took to Centre Court in the afternoon to face American Peyton Stearns. Stearns had also played earlier in the day, defeating World No. 8 Qinwen Zheng 6-1, 6-1.

“It was tough to play two matches in one day,” Andreeva said. “The rain decided that though, so we had no choice. I just tried to stay active after my first match and I’m really happy with my win.”

On the prospect of facing World No. 2 Swiatek, Andreeva added: “Of course, it’s going to be an entertaining match. It’s never easy to play against a top player. I’ve played against her once in Cincinnati, and I think that was a good match, considering that it was the first time I played against her. I already know what to expect from her and I think she knows what to expect from me. I hope that we can put on a great game and we’re going to see who will be stronger.”

The 25th edition of the annual WTA 1000 event runs until Feb. 22, before the 33rd staging of Dubai’s ATP Tour 500 tournament takes place from Feb. 24 to March 1.

 

Topics: Dubai tennis Sabalenka

Updated 20 February 2025
AFP
Follow

Ball, Bridges shine as Hornets sting Lakers

Ball, Bridges shine as Hornets sting Lakers
  • Point guard Ball finished with 27 points, including five three-pointers, to help the Hornets complete only their fifth road win of the season
  • The defeat leaves the Lakers in fifth place in the Western Conference with a 32-21 record
Updated 20 February 2025
AFP

LOS ANGELES: LaMelo Ball sparked a second-half fightback as the struggling Charlotte Hornets upset the Los Angeles Lakers 100-97 on Wednesday.

Point guard Ball finished with 27 points, including five three-pointers, to help the Hornets complete only their fifth road win of the season. Miles Bridges led Charlotte’s scoring with 29 points.

The Lakers, with LeBron James and Luka Doncic both starting, looked poised for a routine victory after opening up a 13-point cushion with a 65-52 lead late in the third quarter.

But some inspired shooting by Ball — and the ejection of Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves — swung the game back in favor of the Hornets.

From trailing by 13, the Hornets went off on a 17-1 run and Seth Curry nailed a 26-foot three-pointer to put the visitors 69-66 up heading into the fourth quarter.

Two three-pointers from Ball saw the Hornets race into a nine-point lead at 75-66 early in the fourth as the Lakers scrambled to regroup.

The Lakers did finally hit back offensively to get within two, and a running layup by James saw them regain the lead at 78-77.

But the Hornets always managed to stay in touch and a 30-foot three-pointer from Bridges put them 93-90 ahead with just under two minutes remaining.

The Lakers regained the lead with a Doncic layup soon afterwards, but Nick Smith’s three-pointer wrenched back the lead for Charlotte, and Ball closed out the win with four more points. James missed two attempted three-pointers to tie the game as the clock ran out.

James led the Lakers scoring with 26 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds. Doncic finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists but coughed up six turnovers.

Lakers coach J.J. Redick admitted his team struggled after Reaves’ ejection, but said the Lakers’ problems were down to a shoddy offensive display as the team returned from the mid-season NBA All-Star break.

“I think we played 39 to 44 minutes of pretty poor offense,” Redick said. “Some of that’s to be expected. Some of it was sloppiness, some of it was poor execution.

“I’m not going to read too much into that because I think our guys competed tonight and they played extremely hard.

“That’s not to make an excuse. That’s just the reality of having six days off as a group and trying to integrate new pieces. That happens sometimes.

“I thought our competitive spirit was good enough to win — we were just really poor offensively for 90 percent of the game.”

The defeat leaves the Lakers in fifth place in the Western Conference with a 32-21 record.

Topics: LA Lakers

‘Our tournament is over,’ say Pakistan fans after New Zealand loss at Champions Trophy

‘Our tournament is over,’ say Pakistan fans after New Zealand loss at Champions Trophy
Updated 20 February 2025
Reuters
Follow

'Our tournament is over,' say Pakistan fans after New Zealand loss at Champions Trophy

‘Our tournament is over,’ say Pakistan fans after New Zealand loss at Champions Trophy
  • New Zealand posted a commanding 320-5 after Pakistan won the toss and put the visiting team to bat
  • Pakistan’s defeat has left fans disappointed, with some saying they are not optimistic about India match
Updated 20 February 2025
Reuters

KARACHI: Disappointed Pakistan fans lamented their side’s slow start to the Champions Trophy on Wednesday, saying their tournament is already over after falling to a 60-run loss to New Zealand in Karachi.
Will Young struck 107 and Tom Latham smashed an unbeaten 118 to help New Zealand overcome a sluggish start and post a commanding 320-5 after being put into bat.
Glenn Phillips chipped in with a brisk 61 as New Zealand breached the 300-mark, which had looked like a distant dream after their wobbly start.
Pakistan were all out for 260 in 47.2 overs with Babar Azam (64) and Khushdil Shah (69) scoring half-centuries but the hosts never looked in the hunt.
The opening defeat left the home fans disappointed and frustrated after they packed into the National Bank Stadium.
“The do-or-die situation was today and I think our tournament is over,” Pakistan cricket fan Muhammad Umer said after the match. “If we’re struggling to score 300 runs at home, what will happen when we face tougher challenges? Scoring 300 runs is the norm these days, but unfortunately, our team’s potential is limited to around 250 runs.”

Ground staff waves a New Zealand support banner during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy Pakistan v New Zealand match at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan, on February 19, 2025 (REUTERS)

The eight-team tournament will continue till March 9. Pakistan entered the contest as the defending champions, having beaten India in the final of the 2017 edition.
The eight participating teams have been divided into two groups with hosts Pakistan, Bangladesh, India and New Zealand pooled in Group A while Group B comprises Afghanistan, current ODI World Cup champions Australia, England and South Africa.
Following their opening encounter against New Zealand, Pakistan will now play their next two group matches on February 23 against India in Dubai and on 27 February against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.
However, Umer said he was not optimistic about the team’s next match with India either. His sentiment was also echoed by Maaz Hassan, another fan.
“It’s extremely disappointing that we’ve virtually been eliminated from the tournament after just one match,” he said. “With India next, it’s unrealistic to expect a win against them.”
Hassan said even if Pakistan beat Bangladesh, the team’s chances of survival in the tournament were slim.
“Today’s loss was a huge opportunity wasted, and it’s clear that we’ve not only lost this match, but the tournament as well,” he said.

Topics: Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistan v New Zealand Cricket Karachi

Depleted Australia face uphill battle at Champions Trophy hosted by Pakistan

Depleted Australia face uphill battle at Champions Trophy hosted by Pakistan
Updated 20 February 2025
AFP
Follow

Depleted Australia face uphill battle at Champions Trophy hosted by Pakistan

Depleted Australia face uphill battle at Champions Trophy hosted by Pakistan
  • Australia’s ‘Big Three’ pacemen are not participating in the tournament for injuries and personal reasons
  • The team will be playing opening match against rivals England on Saturday as they face each other in Lahore
Updated 20 February 2025
AFP

SYDNEY: An Australia team struggling for confidence and missing the wealth of experience that has long been the backbone of their success face a daunting task to win a first Champions Trophy title since 2009.
The World Cup holders are without their “Big Three” pacemen — Pat Cummins (ankle), Josh Hazlewood (hip) and Mitchell Starc, who has opted out for personal reasons.
It is a giant hole to fill with the trio sharing 525 ODI wickets across a combined 308 games.
Add in the absence of all-rounders Mitchell Marsh (back) and Marcus Stoinis (retired), and half of their regular team is missing.
Leg-spinner Adam Zampa is the only frontline bowler still standing for the tournament in Pakistan and Dubai.
The depleted side suffered a heavy 2-0 ODI series defeat last week in Sri Lanka, who failed to qualify for the Champions Trophy, and have now gone four 50-over games without a win.
Their death bowling is looming as a major concern.
The seamers Australia have selected — Spencer Johnson, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Ben Dwarshuis and all-rounder Aaron Hardie — have just 52 ODIs in total, for a sum of 56 wickets.
Ahead of their opening Champions Trophy match against old rivals England on Saturday in Lahore, chief selector George Bailey is adamant they have enough ammunition to do the job.
“We have a range of options to shape the playing XI within the tournament depending on the opposition and conditions we face,” he said.
Drawn in Group B, they also face South Africa and Afghanistan.
Johnson will likely fill Starc’s new-ball strike role, tasked with making the early breakthroughs that have become a hallmark of the veteran quick.
“It’s obviously something I’ve pictured in my mind, to come in and play a similar role to him (Starc),” Johnson said.
“Hopefully I can replicate some of the stuff he’s done.”
Australia have twice lifted the Champions Trophy, in 2006 and 2009, and Steve Smith has been tasked with replicating the feat with regular skipper Cummins missing.
Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis join him in a potentially explosive batting order.
But Marnus Labuschagne is badly out of form and Australia are still struggling to fill the shoes of David Warner at the top of the order.
Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short have so far been underwhelming, but one will be given another crack to open alongside Head.
Smith said the sobering Sri Lanka series was “another learning curve” while admitting Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc would “certainly be missed.”
“But it gives some guys an opportunity and I thought some of the guys who had an opportunity in the last two games (against Sri Lanka) bowled really nicely,” he said.
Despite his distinguished career Smith has never before played ODI cricket in Pakistan, and is unsure exactly what conditions they will encounter.
But he is confident the batters will rise to the occasion.
“The ball skids on probably a little bit more (in Pakistan),” he said. “So it’s potentially better for batting, but you’ve got to rock up and assess it and play to the conditions on the day.
“We’ve got a 15-man squad, quite a few batters in that squad we can choose from and we’ll pick whatever we feel is best for each scenario we face.”
 

Topics: Champions Trophy 2025 Australia

Salah scores, sets up equalizer as Liverpool draw 2-2 at Villa to lead Premier League by 8 points

Salah scores, sets up equalizer as Liverpool draw 2-2 at Villa to lead Premier League by 8 points
Updated 20 February 2025
AP
Follow

Salah scores, sets up equalizer as Liverpool draw 2-2 at Villa to lead Premier League by 8 points

Salah scores, sets up equalizer as Liverpool draw 2-2 at Villa to lead Premier League by 8 points
  • Liverpool have now played a game more than second-place Arsenal, who appear to be the only other realistic challenger for the title
  • Liverpool are seeking a 20th top-flight championship to tie the record of Manchester United
Updated 20 February 2025
AP

LONDON: Mohamed Salah scored one goal and set up the equalizer by Trent Alexander-Arnold in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Aston Villa that stretched their lead in the Premier League to eight points on Wednesday.

Salah tucked away with his league-leading 24th goal of the campaign to put Liverpool ahead at Villa Park in the 29th minute, only for the leaders to fall behind by halftime following a volley by Youri Tielemans and a header from Ollie Watkins.

Alexander-Arnold ran onto an inside pass from Salah and drove in a shot that deflected past Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez in the 61st as Liverpool salvaged a point from an end-to-end game, avoiding what would have been just a second league defeat of the season.

It remains to be seen whether this was a good point for Liverpool in one of the toughest away fixtures in the league or two more dropped points, a week after a 2-2 draw at local rival Everton.

“We desired more,” Liverpool manager Arne Slot said, “and that is the only thing we can blame ourselves for a few times now — we did not get what we deserved. We must not make a habit of that.”

Liverpool have now played a game more than second-place Arsenal, who appear to be the only other realistic challenger for the title, and have another tough away game on Sunday at Manchester City.

Arsenal play first out of the top two at the weekend — at home to West Ham on Saturday — and have the chance to trim the lead to five points before Liverpool meet City.

Liverpool are seeking a 20th top-flight championship to tie the record of Manchester United.

Salah is spearheading Liverpool’s title charge. Not only is the Egypt forward the league’s top scorer, with five more than nearest challenger Erling Haaland of Manchester City, he has more assists than anyone else with 15.

Should Arsenal wind up reeling in Liverpool, the Reds may regret a big miss from Darwin Nunez after the Uruguay striker came on as a substitute. Dominik Szoboszlai ran through a squared the ball to Nunez, who had an open goal at which to aim with a left-footed shot.

Nunez blazed the finish high and wide, with Slot on the touchline barely believing what he had seen.

Villa then had chances to win it, with Morgan Rogers shooting over when well-placed and substitute Donyell Malen driving a low shot just wide with one of the last kicks of the game.

“We had some good chances to make it 3-2 and then we could even have lost it,” Slot said. “It was a great game but I am not happy with the result.”

Villa, who have lost just once at home all season in the league, stayed in ninth place and are four points off fifth. A fifth-place finish looks set to be enough to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Topics: english Premier League Liverpool Mohamed Salah Aston Villa

