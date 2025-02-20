Qurayyah power plant to expand by 3.01 GW thanks to $3.6bn investment

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is boosting its energy security with an SR13.4 billion ($3.57 billion) investment to expand the Qurayyah power plant, adding 3.01 gigawatts to meet growing demand and support economic growth.
Saudi Electricity Co. and ACWA Power have signed a power purchase agreement with Saudi Power Procurement Co., the Kingdom’s sole licensed electricity buyer, to expand Qurayyah Independent Power Plant. This facility is the largest combined-cycle gas-fired independent energy station in the world.
The initiative supports the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by improving electricity generation efficiency, reducing costs, and diversifying energy sources to replace liquid fuels in the power sector. It aims to enhance reliability and sustainability through advanced combined-cycle gas turbine technology while reducing carbon emissions and promoting environmental conservation.
The project, overseen by the Ministry of Energy, aims to increase Saudi Arabia’s electricity capacity and efficiency by adding combined-cycle power plant units designed for future carbon capture. According to the principal buyer, the deal was signed with a consortium led by ACWA Power, SEC, and Hajji Abdullah Alireza & Co. Ltd., with SEC and ACWA Power each holding a 40 percent stake.
As one of the Kingdom’s largest power generation projects, it includes the financing, construction, ownership, and operation of a combined-cycle gas power plant, along with the development and transfer of a 380-kilovolt electrical substation, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
SEC is the largest electricity producer, transmitter, and distributor in the Middle East and North Africa, serving over 11 million customers.
ACWA Power — the world’s largest private desalination company — announced that on Feb. 19 it received a notice from the Al-Shuaiba 2 Solar PV Independent Power Plant project company, confirming that it has been granted the commercial operation certificate by the SPPC for the first, second and third groups, with a total capacity of 2,060 MW.
In a statement on Tadawul, the firm added that the initiative is now fully operational, noting that it owns a net stake of 35.01 percent share in the project company.
The body expects the financial impact to be reflected in the current year’s second quarter.