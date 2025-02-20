You are here

  • Home
  • Qurayyah power plant to expand by 3.01 GW thanks to $3.6bn investment

Qurayyah power plant to expand by 3.01 GW thanks to $3.6bn investment

Qurayyah power plant to expand by 3.01 GW thanks to $3.6bn investment
Qurayyah Independent Power Plant. ACWA Power
Short Url

https://arab.news/rw66e

Updated 20 February 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

Qurayyah power plant to expand by 3.01 GW thanks to $3.6bn investment

Qurayyah power plant to expand by 3.01 GW thanks to $3.6bn investment
Updated 20 February 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is boosting its energy security with an SR13.4 billion ($3.57 billion) investment to expand the Qurayyah power plant, adding 3.01 gigawatts to meet growing demand and support economic growth.

Saudi Electricity Co. and ACWA Power have signed a power purchase agreement with Saudi Power Procurement Co., the Kingdom’s sole licensed electricity buyer, to expand Qurayyah Independent Power Plant. This facility is the largest combined-cycle gas-fired independent energy station in the world.

The initiative supports the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by improving electricity generation efficiency, reducing costs, and diversifying energy sources to replace liquid fuels in the power sector. It aims to enhance reliability and sustainability through advanced combined-cycle gas turbine technology while reducing carbon emissions and promoting environmental conservation.

The project, overseen by the Ministry of Energy, aims to increase Saudi Arabia’s electricity capacity and efficiency by adding combined-cycle power plant units designed for future carbon capture. According to the principal buyer, the deal was signed with a consortium led by ACWA Power, SEC, and Hajji Abdullah Alireza & Co. Ltd., with SEC and ACWA Power each holding a 40 percent stake.

As one of the Kingdom’s largest power generation projects, it includes the financing, construction, ownership, and operation of a combined-cycle gas power plant, along with the development and transfer of a 380-kilovolt electrical substation, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

SEC is the largest electricity producer, transmitter, and distributor in the Middle East and North Africa, serving over 11 million customers.

ACWA Power — the world’s largest private desalination company — announced that on Feb. 19 it received a notice from the Al-Shuaiba 2 Solar PV Independent Power Plant project company, confirming that it has been granted the commercial operation certificate by the SPPC for the first, second and third groups, with a total capacity of 2,060 MW.

In a statement on Tadawul, the firm added that the initiative is now fully operational, noting that it owns a net stake of 35.01 percent share in the project company.

The body expects the financial impact to be reflected in the current year’s second quarter.

Topics: Qurayyah Independent Power Plant ACWA Power Saudi Electricity Co. (SEC)

Related

Saudi ACWA Power expands portfolio with $693m acquisitions in Bahrain, Kuwait
Business & Economy
Saudi ACWA Power expands portfolio with $693m acquisitions in Bahrain, Kuwait
Fitch upgrades Saudi Electricity Co. to ‘A+’ citing strong govt support
Business & Economy
Fitch upgrades Saudi Electricity Co. to ‘A+’ citing strong govt support

Saudi residential transactions up 35% over 5 years: Knight Frank report 

Saudi residential transactions up 35% over 5 years: Knight Frank report 
Updated 9 sec ago
Reem Walid
Follow

Saudi residential transactions up 35% over 5 years: Knight Frank report 

Saudi residential transactions up 35% over 5 years: Knight Frank report 
Updated 9 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Residential transaction values in Saudi Arabia surged 35 percent over the past 5 years to reach SR164.8 billion ($43.94 billion), according to a report from Knight Frank.

The findings showed that these deals, which accounted for 61.5 percent of all real estate agreements by total value, registered a 38 percent increase in the number of sales to just under 202,661 during the same period.

This falls in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal to reach a 70 percent homeownership rate by 2030. It also aligns well with Saudi Arabia’s commitment to supporting access to affordable, quality housing for all citizens.

“Undoubtedly, the next big area of focus for developers will be on creating new and additional sources of demand, which may soon materialize in the much-anticipated change in foreign ownership laws,” Partner and Head of Research in the Middle East and North Africa region Faisal Durrani said.

“We continue to march toward an eventual and much-anticipated easing in international ownership laws in the Kingdom. The recent change in investor rules allowing international investors to access the property markets in the Holy Cities through listed companies, announced in January, will help to begin addressing the pent-up demand from international investors hungry to access real estate markets in the Kingdom’s Holy Cities,” he added. 

The study further revealed that several factors have contributed to the growth of residential real estate transactions in Saudi Arabia in recent years. In 2023, over 96,000 families benefited from the Kingdom’s Housing Program, which provides access to affordable home financing options. By the first half of 2024, another 55,000 families had gained from this initiative.

The release further revealed that despite record-high prices in cities like Riyadh, 45 percent of affluent Saudis are still eager to buy a home this year.

It also indicated that while the domestic homeownership rate is nearing the government’s 70 percent target for 2030, rising borrowing costs and escalating house prices are dampening demand. 

Knight Frank’s survey, conducted with YouGov and covering 1,037 households in the Kingdom — including 100 Saudi-based expats — highlighted a reduced interest in property purchases among first-time and current homeowners.

“What we are experiencing now is an organic slowing in demand as the 70 percent home ownership target approaches and as residential values start to peak in the current cycle. The rampant house price growth across the country, too, is curbing the appetite to purchase,” Regional Partner in Strategy and Consulting in Saudi Arabia at Knight Frank, Harmen de Jong, said.

“This has been evidenced by our survey results, as among our respondents, just 33 percent plan to buy a home or upgrade their accommodation in 2025, which is down on the 40 percent figure we recorded in 2023, which underscores the success the authorities have had in boosting home ownership levels,” he added. 

The analysis unveiled that first-time buyers’ demand for home purchases has decreased to 29 percent, down from 40 percent in 2023 to 84 percent in 2022. 

The property firm highlighted that the government’s initiatives to increase homeownership among Saudi nationals, which reached 63.7 percent by the end of 2023, are now bringing the target of 70 percent by 2030 within close reach.

In Riyadh, apartment prices have increased by 75 percent over the past five years, while villa prices have risen by 39 percent during the same timeframe. 

The high-interest-rate environment, with current levels at 5 percent compared to 1 percent in 2021, is further contributing to the growing factors reducing demand.

Topics: real estate Knight Frank

Related

Saudi banks’ new residential mortgages rise 17% to $24bn
Business & Economy
Saudi banks’ new residential mortgages rise 17% to $24bn
Saudi real estate transactions jump 47% to $75.7bn amid GCC housing boom
Business & Economy
Saudi real estate transactions jump 47% to $75.7bn amid GCC housing boom

Moody’s upgrades Oman’s banking outlook to positive on stronger economy 

Moody’s upgrades Oman’s banking outlook to positive on stronger economy 
Updated 26 min 27 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

Moody’s upgrades Oman’s banking outlook to positive on stronger economy 

Moody’s upgrades Oman’s banking outlook to positive on stronger economy 
Updated 26 min 27 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Improving economic conditions, stronger loan quality, and a resilient banking sector have led Moody’s Investors Service to upgrade its outlook on Oman’s banking system from “stable” to “positive.” 

The agency cited steady non-oil growth, improving borrower repayment capacity, and the government’s enhanced ability to support banks as key factors in its revised assessment. 

Moody’s expects Oman’s non-oil economy to grow by approximately 3 percent in 2025-26, supported by strong business and consumer confidence, a recovery in tourism, and private sector investments in manufacturing, transportation, and renewable energy. 

The rating agency also projects overall gross domestic product growth to accelerate to 2.4 percent in 2025, up from an estimated 1.7 percent in 2024, partly due to a recovery in oil production. 

Loan quality in Oman’s banking sector is expected to strengthen as economic expansion supports borrowers’ repayment capacity. 

Moody’s anticipates a decline in problem loans — those at risk of default — in 2025-2026, along with a reduction in Stage 2 loans, which carry higher credit risks but remain performing. 

Omani banks’ capital positions remain robust, with tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets expected to stay between 13 percent and 14 percent over the next 12 to 18 months. 

Additionally, profitability levels are projected to remain steady, with net income likely to hover around 11 percent of tangible assets in 2025, Moody’s stated. 

Loan-loss provisioning is expected to decline in a more supportive economic environment, while cost efficiencies from digitalization could offset rising operational expenses.   

Liquidity buffers in Omani banks remain solid, despite continued exposure to funding concentration risks. 

Deposits from the government and public-sector entities make up one-third of the sector’s total deposits, limiting diversification.

However, private sector deposits are increasing, and the loan-to-deposit ratio improved to 95 percent as of September, down from 107 percent in December 2022. 

Government support for the banking system has also strengthened, according to Moody’s, driven by Oman’s reduced debt burden and improved debt affordability. 

Gulf banking systems 

Oman’s banking sector stands out as the only one in the Gulf region to receive a positive outlook, as Moody’s revised the banking outlooks for Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait to “stable.”   

Saudi Arabia’s downgrade from “positive” reflects tightening funding conditions due to credit growth outpacing deposits. While government spending and economic diversification support growth, banks are increasingly reliant on market funding and term deposits.  

In the UAE, Moody’s shifted the outlook to ‘stable’ as improving loan quality balances against moderating profitability. Non-oil GDP growth is expected to soften to 5 percent in 2025, and while strong business sentiment supports the sector, the easing rate cycle and higher corporate taxes are expected to weigh on bank earnings.  

Meanwhile, Qatar’s banking system remains “stable,” with strong capital and liquidity buffers offsetting weaknesses in real estate lending and continued reliance on foreign funding.  

Bahrain and Kuwait also maintain “stable” outlooks. Bahrain’s banking sector benefits from steady non-oil growth, though high exposure to government debt presents a risk.  

Kuwait’s banks enjoy strong liquidity and expected credit growth from government infrastructure projects, but real estate lending risks and exposure to weaker foreign economies pose challenges.

Topics: banking

Wizz Air to launch Gatwick-Madinah flights

Wizz Air to launch Gatwick-Madinah flights
Updated 33 min 49 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Wizz Air to launch Gatwick-Madinah flights

Wizz Air to launch Gatwick-Madinah flights
  • Airline: Travelers can ‘connect with a city rich in culture and history, for an affordable price’
  • London airport hails ‘more choice to our passengers with a second destination in Saudi Arabia’
Updated 33 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: European budget airline Wizz Air is launching direct flights between London Gatwick Airport and the Saudi city of Madinah this summer.

The non-stop daily flights from Aug. 1 will use new Airbus A321XLR aircraft, which can fly for up to 11 hours and burn 30 percent less fuel per seat than older aircraft.

Wizz Air’s first flight of the new-generation plane will take place from Gatwick to Jeddah on March 31, The Independent reported.

The airline already operates almost 100 routes across the Middle East, and its expansion into the Kingdom aligns with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.

Saudi Arabia is planning to expand air connectivity to more than 250 destinations around the world as part of wider ambitions to boost tourism, according to Aviation Week.

Travelers seeking to fly from the UK to Madinah must currently take connecting flights. The new service direct to the holy city will cost £233.99 ($295), with more than 174,000 seats available per year on the route, which will have a flight time of about seven hours.

Marion Geoffroy, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said the Gatwick-Madinah route is “an important milestone for the airline, as we continue to widen our network from the UK beyond Europe.”

She added: “This new direct route will give thousands of travelers the chance to connect with a city rich in culture and history, for an affordable price.”

Gatwick’s vice president of aviation development, Stephanie Wear, said: “It is great to be able to offer more choice to our passengers with a second destination in Saudi Arabia, particularly as Madinah is considered the second of the three holiest cities in the Islamic tradition.”

Origin and destination traffic between London and Madinah reached almost 158,000 two-way passengers last year, making it the sixth-largest city pair between Europe and Saudi Arabia, Aviation Week reported.

Wizz Air launched its first service to the Kingdom in September 2022. The ultra-low-cost carrier offers flights from Jeddah to Bucharest, Budapest, Milan, Rome and Vienna; Riyadh to Budapest and Vienna; and Dammam and Madinah to Abu Dhabi.

Topics: Wizz Air

Related

Wizz Air expects 15-20% growth in passenger volume next year thanks to Mid East routes
Business & Economy
Wizz Air expects 15-20% growth in passenger volume next year thanks to Mid East routes
Wizz Air announces new London Gatwick-Jeddah route
Corporate and Sponsored Content
Wizz Air announces new London Gatwick-Jeddah route

Saudi Arabia tops global trust rankings with 87% confidence in government

Saudi Arabia tops global trust rankings with 87% confidence in government
Updated 26 February 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

Saudi Arabia tops global trust rankings with 87% confidence in government

Saudi Arabia tops global trust rankings with 87% confidence in government
Updated 26 February 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi citizens have the highest level of government trust of any country in the world, scoring 87 percent globally in the 2025 Edelman Trust Barometer, surpassing last year’s 86 percent rating.

This survey, widely regarded as one of the most comprehensive global reports on public trust, is an annual study conducted by the independent US-based communications and marketing firm Edelman. It measures trust across key institutions—government, business, media, and NGOs—in various countries.

Saudi Arabia’s achievement highlights the success of Vision 2030, which has strengthened institutional stability and governance, positioning the Kingdom as a global leader in public trust. The ambitious initiative aims to create a vibrant society where all citizens can thrive.

According to the survey, China ranked second with 83 percent, a two-point decrease from 2024. The UAE followed closely in third with 82 percent, also down by two points. India saw a positive shift, gaining three points to reach 79 percent, securing fourth place, while Singapore held steady in fifth with 77 percent.

The report also notes significant gains for Argentina, which saw a 21-point increase to reach 16th place with a 42 percent score. Meanwhile, Germany dropped seven points, landing in 26th place with a 35 percent rating.

Spain and Japan experienced declines in trust levels. Spain fell three points to 27th place with a 33 percent rating, while Japan remained unchanged in 28th place at 32 percent.

Saudi Arabia also ranked first globally in future outlook, with 69 percent of citizens confident that the next generation will enjoy a better quality of life—a striking contrast to the under-50 percent optimism found in many other nations.

In addition to maintaining its global leadership, Saudi Arabia outperformed several major countries in trust, including the US with 47 percent, the UK at 43 percent, and Germany scoring 41 percent.

The 2025 Trust Barometer survey collected data from over 33,000 respondents across 28 countries, with around 1,150 participants from each nation. Conducted between Oct.25 and Nov. 16, the survey tracked trends in trust, institutional performance, societal issues, and future outlook. It provides valuable insights into citizens’ perceptions of the effectiveness and reliability of their governments and other institutions, shedding light on societal and political shifts, leadership challenges, and emerging global trends.

Topics: SaudiVision2030 ranking policies

SABIC swings to $410m profit as operational gains offset weak sales 

SABIC swings to $410m profit as operational gains offset weak sales 
Updated 26 February 2025
Miguel Hadchity
Follow

SABIC swings to $410m profit as operational gains offset weak sales 

SABIC swings to $410m profit as operational gains offset weak sales 
Updated 26 February 2025
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Chemical manufacturer Saudi Basic Industries Corp. posted a net profit of SR1.54 billion ($410.6 million) in 2024, rebounding from a SR2.77 billion loss the previous year, driven by improved operations and lower losses from discontinued operations. 

The company’s revenue dipped 1 percent to SR139.98 billion amid lower sales volumes, partly offset by 1 percent higher average selling prices, SABIC said in a statement. 

Operating income jumped 54 percent to SR5.74 billion, driven by a 16 percent rise in gross profit to SR25.62 billion. 

At a press conference held at the company’s headquarters, CEO Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh stressed the firms’s ability to sustain strong performance and profitability. 

“Despite the challenges facing the petrochemical industry, SABIC’s operations and business remain resilient, and we continue to deliver solid and stable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin,” he said. 

The company said monetary easing is supporting recovery in the petrochemicals sector, but “overcapacity remains a challenge,” particularly for polymers. 

“Ethylene demand growth remains slower than capacity growth, leading to sustained pressure on capacity utilization rates,” said Al-Fageeh, in a statement. 

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, zakat, depreciation, and amortization for 2024 amounted to SR19.4 billion, up from SR19 billion in 2023. The EBITDA margin improved slightly to 13.9 percent compared to 13.4 percent in the previous year. 

With this growth, SABIC retained its position as the second-most valuable global chemical brand, with a brand value of $4.9 billion. 

Meanwhile, total shareholders’ equity after deducting minority interests stood at SR156.8 billion, reflecting a 6.3 percent decline from SR167.4 billion in 2023. 

SABIC credited the turnaround to several factors: 

  • Discontinued operations losses fell by SR3.5 billion, mainly from adjustments to the fair value of Saudi Iron and Steel Co. 
  • Operating income grew by SR2 billion, aided by stronger gross profit despite higher costs. 
  • Zakat expenses dropped by SR1 billion due to regulatory updates and provision reversals. 
  • Finance income declined by SR1.7 billion, reflecting lower gains from derivative equity instruments. 

Al-Fageeh highlighted SABIC’s strong focus on workplace safety in 2024, reporting a total recordable incident rate of 0.09 — an 18 percent improvement from 2023 — underscoring its commitment to best practices and operational excellence. 

The CEO said delivering value to shareholders remains a priority, as reflected in the announced $2.72 billion dividend distribution for 2024.

 “Our dedication to sustainability and operational excellence remains at the forefront of our strategy as we navigate through the evolving market dynamics of 2025 and beyond,” he added. 

Growth strategy 

Speaking at the press conference, Al-Fageeh highlighted SABIC’s continued growth, emphasizing that the company is on track with its strategic plans. 

He outlined key expansion projects, including the SR24 billion Fujian Petrochemical Complex in China and the Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether project in Saudi Arabia. 

Additionally, he highlighted a 40 percent increase in production capacity at SABIC SK Nexlene and the new ULTEM resin manufacturing facility launched in Singapore last year. 

He also noted the completion of mechanical work on the pyrolysis oil plant and the commissioning of the hydrotreater unit in the Netherlands, along with the inauguration of the electrically heated cracking furnace project in partnership with BASF and Linde. 

On integration with Saudi Aramco, Al-Fageeh said SABIC has realized $2.57 billion in synergy value to date, underscoring the significance of the collaboration and the need to further strengthen it. 

The company has also sharpened its focus on core businesses and capital efficiency, completing the sale of Hadeed, Alba, and its Functional Forms business, which specializes in plastic films and sheets. 

Outlook 

Looking ahead, SABIC expects global gross domestic product to grow 2.5 percent in 2025 and remains focused on maximizing long-term value for stakeholders through operational excellence, transformation, selective growth, and value creation. 

“We maintain a disciplined approach to manage our capital investment, projecting an expenditure for 2025 in the range of $3.5 billion to $4 billion,” the CEO said.

Topics: SABIC Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC)

Related

Al Jomaih and Shell participate in SABIC Technical Meeting 2025 as gold sponsor
Corporate and Sponsored Content
Al Jomaih and Shell participate in SABIC Technical Meeting 2025 as gold sponsor
SABIC, Almarai, SEC able to absorb fuel price hike: S&P Global
Business & Economy
SABIC, Almarai, SEC able to absorb fuel price hike: S&P Global

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia in AFC U-20 Asia Cup final after penalty drama
Saudi Arabia in AFC U-20 Asia Cup final after penalty drama
Boulevard City welcomes latest entertainment and esports hub
Boulevard City welcomes latest entertainment and esports hub
Films backed by Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Foundation triumph at Berlinale
Films backed by Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Foundation triumph at Berlinale
New Islamic fund to aid vulnerable communities globally
New Islamic fund to aid vulnerable communities globally
Saudi residential transactions up 35% over 5 years: Knight Frank report 
Saudi residential transactions up 35% over 5 years: Knight Frank report 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.