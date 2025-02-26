Saudi Arabia, Jordan discuss expediting customs procedures to boost trade exchange

RIYADH: Expediting customs procedures and simplifying trade transactions were some of the proposals discussed by the Saudi-Jordanian Business Council in order to increase commerce between the two nations.

The body also discussed enhancing cooperation in logistics infrastructure, renewable energy, and food security, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This aligns with the ongoing trade relations between the two countries, as transactions between the Kingdom and Jordan increased from 2.89 billion Jordanian dinars ($4.07 billion) in 2018 to 3.74 billion dinars in the first 11 months of 2024, according to the Amman Chamber of Commerce.

During the session, creating a joint platform under the Saudi-Jordanian Business Council as a strategic step to further propel economic cooperation was also discussed.

This outlet would aim to foster trade and investment ties, facilitate joint investment prospects, as well as connect business leaders to explore new markets across various sectors.

The council further explained that the joint platform should include organizing trade events and exhibitions that unite companies and business leaders from both countries to exchange expertise and showcase trade opportunities.

It could also offer training programs and workshops to support human capital development in various fields including technology, innovation, industry, and services.

The committee suggested that the platform could offer assistance for collaborative projects that benefit both countries, encompassing traditional industries such as manufacturing and emerging sectors like renewable energy and information technology.

It also recommended collaborating on creating policies to promote investment and trade, streamlining customs procedures, and supporting small and medium enterprises through financing, guidance, and marketing opportunities.

The panel further discussed plans to conduct an online survey to gather data on the challenges faced by each sector, analyze the results, and submit findings to the relevant authorities for resolution.

The delegation will reactivate its subcommittees, assigning each to monitor a specific economic sector, including services, logistics, food, and agriculture, as well as education and information technology.



The Saudi-Jordanian Joint Committee for Land Transport convened in Amman on the same day to explore ways to elevate land transportation for passengers and goods as well as to streamline crossing procedures.

The committee examined the agenda, focusing on matters concerning trucks, buses, and vehicles crossing between the two nations.

Discussions focused on streamlining procedures, improving trade and land transport, as well as reinforcing the joint economy while solidifying the strategic Saudi-Jordanian partnership.