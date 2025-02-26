Saudi residential transactions up 35% over 5 years: Knight Frank report 

You are here

Despite record-high prices in cities like Riyadh, 45 percent of affluent Saudis are still eager to buy a home this year, according to Knight Frank. Shutterstock
Updated 26 February 2025
Reem Walid
Updated 26 February 2025
Reem Walid
RIYADH: Residential transaction values in Saudi Arabia surged 35 percent over the past 5 years to reach SR164.8 billion ($43.94 billion), according to a report from Knight Frank.

The findings showed that these deals, which accounted for 61.5 percent of all real estate agreements by total value, registered a 38 percent increase in the number of sales to just under 202,661 during the same period.

This falls in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal to reach a 70 percent homeownership rate by 2030. It also aligns well with Saudi Arabia’s commitment to supporting access to affordable, quality housing for all citizens.

“Undoubtedly, the next big area of focus for developers will be on creating new and additional sources of demand, which may soon materialize in the much-anticipated change in foreign ownership laws,” Partner and Head of Research in the Middle East and North Africa region Faisal Durrani said.

“We continue to march toward an eventual and much-anticipated easing in international ownership laws in the Kingdom. The recent change in investor rules allowing international investors to access the property markets in the Holy Cities through listed companies, announced in January, will help to begin addressing the pent-up demand from international investors hungry to access real estate markets in the Kingdom’s Holy Cities,” he added. 

The study further revealed that several factors have contributed to the growth of residential real estate transactions in Saudi Arabia in recent years. In 2023, over 96,000 families benefited from the Kingdom’s Housing Program, which provides access to affordable home financing options. By the first half of 2024, another 55,000 families had gained from this initiative.

The release further revealed that despite record-high prices in cities like Riyadh, 45 percent of affluent Saudis are still eager to buy a home this year.

It also indicated that while the domestic homeownership rate is nearing the government’s 70 percent target for 2030, rising borrowing costs and escalating house prices are dampening demand. 

Knight Frank’s survey, conducted with YouGov and covering 1,037 households in the Kingdom — including 100 Saudi-based expats — highlighted a reduced interest in property purchases among first-time and current homeowners.

“What we are experiencing now is an organic slowing in demand as the 70 percent home ownership target approaches and as residential values start to peak in the current cycle. The rampant house price growth across the country, too, is curbing the appetite to purchase,” Regional Partner in Strategy and Consulting in Saudi Arabia at Knight Frank, Harmen de Jong, said.

“This has been evidenced by our survey results, as among our respondents, just 33 percent plan to buy a home or upgrade their accommodation in 2025, which is down on the 40 percent figure we recorded in 2023, which underscores the success the authorities have had in boosting home ownership levels,” he added. 

The analysis unveiled that first-time buyers’ demand for home purchases has decreased to 29 percent, down from 40 percent in 2023 to 84 percent in 2022. 

The property firm highlighted that the government’s initiatives to increase homeownership among Saudi nationals, which reached 63.7 percent by the end of 2023, are now bringing the target of 70 percent by 2030 within close reach.

In Riyadh, apartment prices have increased by 75 percent over the past five years, while villa prices have risen by 39 percent during the same timeframe. 

The high-interest-rate environment, with current levels at 5 percent compared to 1 percent in 2021, is further contributing to the growing factors reducing demand.

Updated 17 sec ago
Nadin Hassan
Housing demand in Saudi Arabia surges as 72% look to own homes: report 

Housing demand in Saudi Arabia surges as 72% look to own homes: report 
Updated 17 sec ago
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s housing market is witnessing a surge in demand, with 72 percent of Saudis and expatriates expressing interest in homeownership, according to a new report.  

Knight Frank’s Saudi Report 2025 found that demand is particularly strong among high-income nationals earning over SR50,000 ($13,300) per month, with 93 percent looking to buy property. 

The survey of 1,037 respondents — 835 Saudis and 100 expatriates — also revealed growing interest among expatriates, with 77 percent aspiring to own homes in the Kingdom. 

Homeownership in Saudi Arabia reached 63.7 percent by the end of 2023, nearing the government’s Vision 2030 target of 70 percent. However, affordability remains a challenge, prompting some buyers to explore rental options. 

The total value of housing transactions in 2024 stood at SR267.8 billion across 236,690 sales, marking a 37 percent increase in transaction volume and a 27 percent rise in value compared to the previous year. 

The desire for homeownership is largely driven by investment opportunities, family-friendly communities, and access to high-quality housing. 

According to the survey, 48 percent of respondents cited the need for a primary residence, while 31 percent were looking for a home for their children or extended family. 

Saudi Arabia’s residential property market has experienced significant price growth, particularly in major cities. 

In Riyadh, apartment prices have surged 75 percent since 2019, while villa prices have risen 40 percent. In Jeddah, residential transactions jumped 53 percent in 2024, with total property values increasing by 43 percent. 

Dammam also saw a notable rise, with residential transactions up 49 percent and apartment prices increasing by 6.2 percent. 

Despite government efforts to boost supply, affordability remains a challenge, particularly for middle-income buyers. 

The report highlights a growing supply of premium and luxury housing, yet many buyers struggle to find homes within their budgets. 

According to Knight Frank’s survey, most homebuyers plan to spend between SR750,000 and SR2.5 million. However, the report highlights a mismatch between market pricing and buyers’ budgets, with the average price of a four-bedroom villa in Riyadh standing at SR2.8 million. 

In terms of financing, 58 percent of Saudi buyers rely on family support to fund their home purchases, while 40 percent opt for self-sought financing solutions. 

Mortgage-backed transactions are also rising, driven by government-backed programs such as Sakani and Dhamanat, which continue to improve access to home loans. 

The report also identifies a shift in housing preferences among Saudi nationals and expatriates. More than half of the respondents prefer villas, with higher-income Saudis favoring larger homes. 

Townhouses and apartments are growing in popularity among younger buyers and middle-income families. Riyadh and Jeddah remain the top choices, with 54 percent of respondents favoring the capital. 

While demand for property ownership remains strong, rental demand is also increasing, particularly among younger Saudis and expatriates who are exploring flexible living options due to rising property prices. 

With the Kingdom investing heavily in its real estate sector as part of Vision 2030, homeownership and rental markets continue to evolve. 

As Saudi Arabia nears its 70 percent homeownership target, affordability challenges, rising prices, and shifting consumer preferences will shape the housing sector’s trajectory in the coming years. 

Updated 4 sec ago
 Mohammed Al-Kinani
Updated 4 sec ago
 Mohammed Al-Kinani

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Tamara Finance Co. has received approval to provide credit services, increasing the total number of licensed lending companies in the Kingdom to 65.

Saudi Central Bank, or SAMA, announced it has granted the company approval to offer consumer finance and buy now, pay later services, emphasizing that this move reflects the bank’s commitment to supporting the growth of the finance sector.

It will also improve the efficiency of financial transactions, and advance innovative solutions that promote financial inclusion across Saudi Arabia, according to a statement.

The approval aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives to strengthen the digital economy, expand financial inclusion as outlined in the country’s Financial Sector Development Program, and increase the share of cashless transactions to 70 percent by 2025, up from 36 percent in 2019.

Tamara became the first Saudi fintech startup to reach a $1 billion valuation after raising $340 million in its series C funding round in December 2023.

The firm’s growth comes as BNPL offerings are being increasingly used throughout the Kingdom.

A 2024 report from leading provider Tabby reveals that 77 percent of Saudi consumers now use such services for essential purchases.

Tabby’s data indicates that first-time BNPL transactions are twice as likely to be for essential items, such as education and medical expenses, rather than discretionary purchases. 

This highlights that a significant portion of use of this service is directed toward essential needs rather than non-essential wants.

Additionally, the report shows that the average value of essential purchases made through BNPL is higher than that of discretionary spending. 

This suggests that while consumers are prioritizing their needs, this financial service provides an accessible and affordable way to acquire high-value necessities, including insurance and home goods.

Other BNPL companies to be awarded a license to operate in Saudi Arabia include Jeel Pay, Kadi Pay, Tabby, as well as MIS Forward, Spotii, and Madfu.

Updated 52 min 24 sec ago
Reem Walid
Updated 52 min 24 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Government entities are playing a pivotal role in shaping project finance across the Gulf region as countries pursue economic diversification, drawing private investment into sectors like green energy, utilities, and transportation, according to a report by S&P Global Ratings.

The report emphasizes that governments within the Gulf Cooperation Council, particularly Saudi Arabia and the UAE, are central to these initiatives. They often leverage government-related entities to secure funding and ensure the successful implementation of projects.

This approach aligns with broader efforts to reduce dependency on hydrocarbons and foster sustainable economic growth.

In both Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, a common model sees government-affiliated entities, such as the Public Investment Fund and Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Co., holding a 60 percent stake in power projects—either directly or indirectly. The remaining 40 percent is usually owned by international energy or construction companies, as noted by Fitch Ratings.

Since the mid-2010s, large-scale infrastructure initiatives and energy transition goals have significantly driven project activity across the GCC. “Project finance has become a preferred model because it allows developers to secure long-term funding aligned with project lifecycles, while keeping debt off balance sheet. This financing approach aims to manage risks throughout project phases, from construction to operation,” the S&P report said. 

The report also notes that governments are increasingly turning to project finance to fund large-scale infrastructure initiatives, relying on private sector involvement through joint ventures while ensuring fiscal discipline.

These transactions are typically structured as public-private partnerships, allowing for government oversight and long-term sustainability goals, while minimizing the impact on public budgets.

It highlights that solar and wind farms, along with hydrogen production plants, play a crucial role in national strategies such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the UAE’s Net Zero 2050.

Additionally, investments in digital infrastructure, including data centers and AI systems, are growing rapidly. Sovereign wealth funds are channeling capital into these sectors to further support economic diversification.

“We believe the rising demand for project finance is a direct result of global sustainability goals, regional economic diversification strategies, and developers’ preference for financing models that match long-term concessions with long-term debt,” it added.  

The S&P data further reveals that the PPP frameworks established by GCC governments have facilitated increased private sector involvement.

These frameworks allow governments to structure deals as joint ventures, where they take on roles such as landowners, off-takers, or co-shareholders.

Moreover, government participation in infrastructure projects continues to be a defining feature of the region’s project finance landscape.

“Governments, primarily through GREs, are deeply integrated into the lifecycle of these projects, from procurement stage to operations. GREs oversee tendering processes, inviting local and international developers to bid for projects structured under PPP frameworks,” the report said. 

Entities such as the Emirates Water and Electricity Co. and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority lead power and water procurement in the UAE, while the Saudi Power Procurement Co. and the Saudi Water Partnership Co. play a similar role in Saudi Arabia. Both countries have strong PPP frameworks, making project finance the preferred method for large-scale development, the report underlined. 

  “S&P Global Ratings believes the government's commitment to solid concessions and strong risk mitigation mechanisms — including protections against regulatory and political risks — enhances the bankability of GCC projects and makes them more attractive to both regional and international investors,” the report stated.

Updated 04 March 2025
Miguel Hadchity
Updated 04 March 2025
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector continued its strong growth in February, driven by strong customer demand, increased hiring, and a positive economic outlook.

According to the latest Riyad Bank Purchasing Managers’ Index report, the score stood at 58.4, reflecting sustained increases in business activity despite a slight dip from January’s decade-high reading of 60.5.

The Kingdom’s PMI drop comes as Kuwait’s index slowed to 51.6 with job cuts, while Egypt’s fragile recovery saw a slight decline to 50.1, marking its second month above the neutral level of 50.

“Despite a slight dip in the PMI, Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy remains on a strong trajectory. Rising domestic and international demand, along with continued improvements in supply chains, suggest that business activity will maintain its positive momentum in 2025,” said Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank.

The PMI measures non-oil sector health using key factors. A score above 50 signals growth, and below 50 indicates decline. Although there was a slight decline in February, business conditions stayed robust, supported by consistent new orders and growing exports.

Companies across various industries reported flexible demand conditions, with 35 percent of surveyed firms experiencing an increase in new business orders, compared to just 5 percent reporting a decrease. 

Additionally, new export orders rose sharply, reflecting strong international demand for Saudi non-oil goods and services. Some firms also underlined that promotional pricing strategies helped attract new customers.

Employment surges to 16-month high

A key highlight of the February PMI report was the significant rise in employment. The hiring rate reached its highest level in 16 months as businesses expanded their workforce to meet rising workloads. This increase in staffing was particularly strong in the manufacturing and services sectors, where firms sought to enhance their operational capacity.

Al-Ghaith emphasized the positive momentum in the labor market, saying: “The surge in employment levels reflects business confidence in future demand. Companies are expanding their teams to meet growing workloads, indicating optimism about continued economic growth.”

Strong demand supports business growth

The non-oil sector’s growth was fueled by solid domestic demand and increased tourism activity, contributing to stronger sales and production levels. 

Companies also attributed their expansion to intensified marketing efforts and a larger customer base. While the pace of growth in new business slowed slightly compared to January’s peak, it remained one of the strongest since mid-2023.

Government initiatives and economic diversification efforts under Saudi Vision 2030 have played a critical role in driving non-oil sector performance. Businesses reported that policy support and infrastructure investments have created new opportunities for growth.

Cost pressures and pricing strategies

Despite the strong business conditions, firms faced persistent cost pressures in February. The report indicated that input prices remained high due to rising wages and increased raw material costs. However, the rate of inflation eased to its lowest level in four months, providing some relief to businesses.

To offset cost increases, many companies implemented modest price hikes for their products and services. Competitive market conditions, however, kept these price increases in check, as firms aimed to balance profitability with maintaining strong customer demand.

Outlook for 2025

Looking ahead, Saudi businesses remain highly optimistic about future growth prospects. The level of confidence among firms reached its highest point since November 2023, with many expecting further expansion in the coming months. 

This optimism is largely driven by anticipated economic growth, increased investment opportunities, and improving supply chain efficiencies.

Updated 04 March 2025
Nirmal Narayanan 
Updated 04 March 2025
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Kuwait and Egypt’s non-oil private sectors maintained growth in February as business activity increased in both countries, according to S&P Global. 

In its latest report, the financial services firm revealed that Kuwait’s Purchasing Managers’ Index stood at 51.6 in February, down from 53.4 in the previous month.

A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion in private business conditions, while a reading below 50 signifies contraction. 

The steady momentum of non-oil business activity across Middle Eastern economies highlights progress in economic diversification efforts. In February, Saudi Arabia recorded a PMI of 58.4, slightly down from a decade-high 60.5 in January. 

“Although we continued to see a generally positive performance of the non-oil private sector in Kuwait during February, there were some elements of the latest PMI survey which sound a note of caution,” said Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence. 

He added: “Primary among these was the fact that firms lowered their staffing levels, perhaps a sign of worries that the slowdown in new order growth has further to run.” 

Despite this, overall business conditions in Kuwait’s non-oil private sector continued to improve, driven by rising output and new orders. Respondents in the survey attributed this growth to marketing campaigns across multiple channels as well as price cuts.

“Alongside successful advertising, growth was again predicated on the offer of discounts to customers, and it remains to be seen how sustainable this will be for firms in the face of sharply rising input costs,” added Harker. 

Apart from job cuts in February, which could lead to backlogs of work, companies also reduced purchasing activity. 

Looking ahead, non-oil private sector firms in Kuwait said price discounting, marketing, new product development, and strong customer service could support output growth over the coming year. 

Egypt’s PMI stays above neutral 

In a separate report, S&P Global revealed that Egypt’s PMI stood at 50.1 in February, down from 50.7 in January. 

This marked the first time since late 2020 that the country’s rating remained above the 50 neutral threshold for two consecutive months, signaling a sustained improvement in business conditions. 

Companies participating in the survey indicated that an ongoing recovery in client demand led to the first back-to-back improvement in business conditions in over four years. 

The increase in order book volumes resulted in a solid rise in purchasing activity, though output remained stable and employment declined. 

David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the Egypt figure showed the country’s non-oil economy started 2025 in “better health.”

He added: “Coupled with January’s upturn, the data reflects the best opening two months of the year in the survey’s history.”  

In January, the International Monetary Fund reached an agreement with Egyptian authorities allowing the country to access about $1.2 billion to strengthen its finances. 

According to S&P Global, Egypt’s non-oil private sector growth in February was further supported by another month of subdued price pressures, with inflation of average cost burdens rising from January but remaining historically mild. 

New work volumes increased for the second consecutive month after having risen only once in the previous 40 months of data collection. 

In February, stronger demand prompted firms to boost purchases for the third straight month, marking the sharpest increase in three and a half years. 

“Stronger customer spending seems to have revitalized markets, driving higher sales volumes and supporting improved operating conditions. This positive momentum has led to increased spending among firms,” said Owen. 

He added: “Additionally, price pressures are relatively low compared to those experienced in 2024, indicating that inflation is likely to continue its downward trend, in the near-term at least.” 

Despite the positive developments, businesses that participated in the survey reported challenges in retaining staff and hiring new workers, leading to a third employment decline in four months. 

Selling prices also increased modestly in February, as companies sought to limit the impact of higher costs on customers. 

Regarding future expectations, firms remained cautious about the economic outlook. Business confidence for the next 12 months fell to its lowest level since November, with only 5 percent of firms expressing optimism about future output growth. 

“The employment market remains mixed at best, and the manufacturing sector is struggling to secure new orders. Economic and geopolitical risks continue to loom large, contributing to another month of subdued expectations for the year ahead,” concluded Owen.

