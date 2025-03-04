Kuwait, Egypt sustain non-oil business growth in February: PMI survey 

RIYADH: Kuwait and Egypt’s non-oil private sectors maintained growth in February as business activity increased in both countries, according to S&P Global.

In its latest report, the financial services firm revealed that Kuwait’s Purchasing Managers’ Index stood at 51.6 in February, down from 53.4 in the previous month.

A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion in private business conditions, while a reading below 50 signifies contraction.

The steady momentum of non-oil business activity across Middle Eastern economies highlights progress in economic diversification efforts. In February, Saudi Arabia recorded a PMI of 58.4, slightly down from a decade-high 60.5 in January.

“Although we continued to see a generally positive performance of the non-oil private sector in Kuwait during February, there were some elements of the latest PMI survey which sound a note of caution,” said Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

He added: “Primary among these was the fact that firms lowered their staffing levels, perhaps a sign of worries that the slowdown in new order growth has further to run.”

Despite this, overall business conditions in Kuwait’s non-oil private sector continued to improve, driven by rising output and new orders. Respondents in the survey attributed this growth to marketing campaigns across multiple channels as well as price cuts.

“Alongside successful advertising, growth was again predicated on the offer of discounts to customers, and it remains to be seen how sustainable this will be for firms in the face of sharply rising input costs,” added Harker.

Apart from job cuts in February, which could lead to backlogs of work, companies also reduced purchasing activity.

Looking ahead, non-oil private sector firms in Kuwait said price discounting, marketing, new product development, and strong customer service could support output growth over the coming year.

Egypt’s PMI stays above neutral

In a separate report, S&P Global revealed that Egypt’s PMI stood at 50.1 in February, down from 50.7 in January.

This marked the first time since late 2020 that the country’s rating remained above the 50 neutral threshold for two consecutive months, signaling a sustained improvement in business conditions.

Companies participating in the survey indicated that an ongoing recovery in client demand led to the first back-to-back improvement in business conditions in over four years.

The increase in order book volumes resulted in a solid rise in purchasing activity, though output remained stable and employment declined.

David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the Egypt figure showed the country’s non-oil economy started 2025 in “better health.”

He added: “Coupled with January’s upturn, the data reflects the best opening two months of the year in the survey’s history.”

In January, the International Monetary Fund reached an agreement with Egyptian authorities allowing the country to access about $1.2 billion to strengthen its finances.

According to S&P Global, Egypt’s non-oil private sector growth in February was further supported by another month of subdued price pressures, with inflation of average cost burdens rising from January but remaining historically mild.

New work volumes increased for the second consecutive month after having risen only once in the previous 40 months of data collection.

In February, stronger demand prompted firms to boost purchases for the third straight month, marking the sharpest increase in three and a half years.

“Stronger customer spending seems to have revitalized markets, driving higher sales volumes and supporting improved operating conditions. This positive momentum has led to increased spending among firms,” said Owen.

He added: “Additionally, price pressures are relatively low compared to those experienced in 2024, indicating that inflation is likely to continue its downward trend, in the near-term at least.”

Despite the positive developments, businesses that participated in the survey reported challenges in retaining staff and hiring new workers, leading to a third employment decline in four months.

Selling prices also increased modestly in February, as companies sought to limit the impact of higher costs on customers.

Regarding future expectations, firms remained cautious about the economic outlook. Business confidence for the next 12 months fell to its lowest level since November, with only 5 percent of firms expressing optimism about future output growth.

“The employment market remains mixed at best, and the manufacturing sector is struggling to secure new orders. Economic and geopolitical risks continue to loom large, contributing to another month of subdued expectations for the year ahead,” concluded Owen.