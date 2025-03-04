You are here

Kuwait, Egypt sustain non-oil business growth in February: PMI survey 

Kuwait, Egypt sustain non-oil business growth in February: PMI survey 
The steady momentum of non-oil business activity across Middle Eastern economies highlights progress in economic diversification efforts. Shutterstock
Updated 04 March 2025
Nirmal Narayanan 
Kuwait, Egypt sustain non-oil business growth in February: PMI survey 

Kuwait, Egypt sustain non-oil business growth in February: PMI survey 
Updated 04 March 2025
Nirmal Narayanan 
RIYADH: Kuwait and Egypt’s non-oil private sectors maintained growth in February as business activity increased in both countries, according to S&P Global. 

In its latest report, the financial services firm revealed that Kuwait’s Purchasing Managers’ Index stood at 51.6 in February, down from 53.4 in the previous month.

A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion in private business conditions, while a reading below 50 signifies contraction. 

The steady momentum of non-oil business activity across Middle Eastern economies highlights progress in economic diversification efforts. In February, Saudi Arabia recorded a PMI of 58.4, slightly down from a decade-high 60.5 in January. 

“Although we continued to see a generally positive performance of the non-oil private sector in Kuwait during February, there were some elements of the latest PMI survey which sound a note of caution,” said Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence. 

He added: “Primary among these was the fact that firms lowered their staffing levels, perhaps a sign of worries that the slowdown in new order growth has further to run.” 

Despite this, overall business conditions in Kuwait’s non-oil private sector continued to improve, driven by rising output and new orders. Respondents in the survey attributed this growth to marketing campaigns across multiple channels as well as price cuts.

“Alongside successful advertising, growth was again predicated on the offer of discounts to customers, and it remains to be seen how sustainable this will be for firms in the face of sharply rising input costs,” added Harker. 

Apart from job cuts in February, which could lead to backlogs of work, companies also reduced purchasing activity. 

Looking ahead, non-oil private sector firms in Kuwait said price discounting, marketing, new product development, and strong customer service could support output growth over the coming year. 

Egypt’s PMI stays above neutral 

In a separate report, S&P Global revealed that Egypt’s PMI stood at 50.1 in February, down from 50.7 in January. 

This marked the first time since late 2020 that the country’s rating remained above the 50 neutral threshold for two consecutive months, signaling a sustained improvement in business conditions. 

Companies participating in the survey indicated that an ongoing recovery in client demand led to the first back-to-back improvement in business conditions in over four years. 

The increase in order book volumes resulted in a solid rise in purchasing activity, though output remained stable and employment declined. 

David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the Egypt figure showed the country’s non-oil economy started 2025 in “better health.”

He added: “Coupled with January’s upturn, the data reflects the best opening two months of the year in the survey’s history.”  

In January, the International Monetary Fund reached an agreement with Egyptian authorities allowing the country to access about $1.2 billion to strengthen its finances. 

According to S&P Global, Egypt’s non-oil private sector growth in February was further supported by another month of subdued price pressures, with inflation of average cost burdens rising from January but remaining historically mild. 

New work volumes increased for the second consecutive month after having risen only once in the previous 40 months of data collection. 

In February, stronger demand prompted firms to boost purchases for the third straight month, marking the sharpest increase in three and a half years. 

“Stronger customer spending seems to have revitalized markets, driving higher sales volumes and supporting improved operating conditions. This positive momentum has led to increased spending among firms,” said Owen. 

He added: “Additionally, price pressures are relatively low compared to those experienced in 2024, indicating that inflation is likely to continue its downward trend, in the near-term at least.” 

Despite the positive developments, businesses that participated in the survey reported challenges in retaining staff and hiring new workers, leading to a third employment decline in four months. 

Selling prices also increased modestly in February, as companies sought to limit the impact of higher costs on customers. 

Regarding future expectations, firms remained cautious about the economic outlook. Business confidence for the next 12 months fell to its lowest level since November, with only 5 percent of firms expressing optimism about future output growth. 

“The employment market remains mixed at best, and the manufacturing sector is struggling to secure new orders. Economic and geopolitical risks continue to loom large, contributing to another month of subdued expectations for the year ahead,” concluded Owen.

ACWA Power launches first overseas Innovation Center in China 

ACWA Power launches first overseas Innovation Center in China 
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
ACWA Power launches first overseas Innovation Center in China 

ACWA Power launches first overseas Innovation Center in China 
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi utility giant ACWA Power has inaugurated its first overseas Innovation Center in Shanghai to advance research in renewables, energy storage, and desalination, reinforcing its expansion in China’s green energy sector. 

Located in the Pudong New Area, the first phase of the project was developed with a budget of $2.8 million and includes a research and development facility as well as a green energy laboratory, the company said in a statement. 

ACWA Power marked its entry into China in December by securing over 1 gigawatt of renewable energy projects. In January, the Tadawul-listed firm signed two agreements worth $312 million in China’s renewable energy sector. These deals include a 132-megawatt solar photovoltaic portfolio in Guangdong province and a 200-megawatt wind energy project. 

By 2030, ACWA Power aims to have invested up to $30 billion in China, in line with its broader strategy to triple its global assets under management to about $250 billion. 

“The launch of our Innovation Center in Shanghai is a testament to our commitment to global collaboration and technological advancement,” said Saleh Khabti, president of China, ACWA Power. 

During the opening ceremony, the company also signed two memorandums of understanding with Gulf Renewables Laboratory and Shanghai Jiao Tong University. The company stated that these partnerships would equip the Innovation Center with the talent and technical expertise needed to drive groundbreaking projects and tackle industry challenges. 

“Through partnerships with leading organizations, we aim to accelerate the development and deployment of sustainable energy and water solutions, not just in China, but across our global network,” added Khabti. 

ACWA Power emphasized that the Innovation Center would foster a dynamic ecosystem, bringing together government entities, state-owned enterprises, and startups, as well as original equipment manufacturers, universities, research institutions, and certification authorities. 

The center is also expected to play a key role in advancing the environmental goals of both Saudi Arabia and China, supporting the transition to a greener economy and promoting sustainable growth. 

“Innovation is the driving force behind any organization’s success, especially in the industry that we operate in. This state-of-the-art facility, combined with the deep expertise of our partners, will be a catalyst for innovation across ACWA Power’s entire value chain,” said Bart Boesmans, chief technology officer of the utility firm.

Oil Updates — prices decline as tariff uncertainty keeps investors on edge

Oil Updates — prices decline as tariff uncertainty keeps investors on edge
Updated 10 March 2025
Reuters
Oil Updates — prices decline as tariff uncertainty keeps investors on edge

Oil Updates — prices decline as tariff uncertainty keeps investors on edge
Updated 10 March 2025
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Monday as concern about the impact of US import tariffs on global economic growth and fuel demand, as well as rising output from OPEC+ producers, cooled investor appetite for riskier assets.

Brent crude fell 31 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $70.05 a barrel by 7:45 a.m. Saudi time after settling up 90 cents on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.69 a barrel, down 35 cents, or 0.5 percent, after closing 68 cents higher in the previous trading session.

WTI declined for a seventh successive week, the longest losing streak since November 2023, while Brent was down for a third consecutive week after US President Donald Trump imposed then delayed tariffs on its key oil suppliers Canada and Mexico while raising taxes on Chinese goods. China retaliated against the US and Canada with tariffs on agricultural products.

“Tariff uncertainty is a key driver behind the weakness,” ING analysts said in a note, adding that oil price cuts from Saudi Arabia and deflationary signals from China also hurt sentiment.

IG analyst Tony Sycamore said other factors weighing on oil prices include concerns about US growth, the potential lifting of US sanctions on Russia, and OPEC+ opting to increase output.

“Nonetheless, with much of the bad news likely factored in, we expect weekly support around $65/$62 to hold firm before a recovery back to $72.00,” he said in a client note in reference to the WTI price.

Oil prices clawed back some loss on Friday after Trump said the US would increase sanctions on Russia if the latter fails to reach a ceasefire with Ukraine.

The US is also studying ways to ease sanctions on Russia’s energy sector if Russia agrees to end its war with Ukraine, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, said it will proceed with oil output hikes from April.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Friday said OPEC+ could reverse the decision in the event of market imbalance.

Adding to supply concerns, Saudi Arabia cut prices for crude grades it sells to Asia for the first time in three months in April.

Last week, Trump said he wanted to negotiate a deal with OPEC member Iran to prevent the latter seeking nuclear weapons — though Iran has said it is not seeking such weapons.

Trump is pursuing a “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran under which the US on Saturday rescinded a waiver that allowed Iraq to pay Iran for electricity, a State Department spokesperson said.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday said his country will not be bullied into negotiations. 

Saudi economy expands 1.3% in 2024 amid non-oil growth

Saudi economy expands 1.3% in 2024 amid non-oil growth
Updated 09 March 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
Saudi economy expands 1.3% in 2024 amid non-oil growth

Saudi economy expands 1.3% in 2024 amid non-oil growth
Updated 09 March 2025
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economy grew 1.3 percent in 2024, supported by an expansion in non-oil activities despite a decline in the oil sector, according to data from the General Authority for Statistics.

Growth accelerated in the fourth quarter of 2024, with gross domestic product expanding 4.5 percent year on year — the highest quarterly increase in two years — supported by a 4.7 percent rise in non-oil activities and a 3.4 percent uptick in oil activities. 

However, oil sector’s output declined 1.5 percent compared to the third quarter.

These figures align with GASTAT’s January real GDP projections, which estimated 4.4 percent annual growth in the fourth quarter of 2024. Flash estimates at the time indicated that the Kingdom’s non-oil activities grew 4.6 percent year on year in the three months leading up to December, reflecting ongoing economic diversification efforts.

The wholesale and retail trade, restaurants, and hotels sector led annual growth among economic activities, rising 6.4 percent, followed by financial services, insurance, and business services at 5.7 percent. 

Electricity, gas, and water activities increased 4.9 percent, while transport, storage, and communication, along with other mining and quarrying activities, grew 4.5 percent. Crude oil and natural gas activities declined 6.4 percent.

At current prices, Saudi Arabia’s GDP reached SR4.07 trillion ($1.09 trillion) in 2024, with crude oil and natural gas contributing 22.3 percent, government activities 16.2 percent, and wholesale and retail trade, restaurants, and hotels accounting for 10.3 percent. 

Manufacturing, excluding petroleum refining, made up 9.1 percent, while real estate activities comprised 6.5 percent.

In the fourth quarter, petroleum refining saw the highest growth among economic activities, surging 15.3 percent year on year, despite a 2.2 percent quarter-over-quarter decline. Electricity, gas, and water activities grew 7.4 percent annually and 2.7 percent quarterly, while other mining and quarrying activities expanded 7 percent year on year and 3.4 percent quarter on quarter.

By expenditure components, private final consumption rose 3.9 percent annually and 0.3 percent quarterly. However, gross fixed capital formation declined 2.2 percent year on year and 4.6 percent quarter over quarter, while government final consumption expenditure dropped 6.6 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively. 

Exports increased 5.2 percent annually and 6.9 percent quarterly, while imports rose 11.5 percent and 7.8 percent.

At current prices, Saudi Arabia’s GDP for the fourth quarter stood at SR1.025 trillion, with crude oil and natural gas activities contributing 19.7 percent, government activities 16.7 percent, and wholesale and retail trade, restaurants, and hotels 10.6 percent. 

Manufacturing, excluding petroleum refining, accounted for 9.2 percent.

Saudi Arabia’s economic performance underscores its ongoing diversification push, with non-oil sectors playing a key role in mitigating the impact of oil sector volatility.

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul dominates Arab exchanges with 62% market share in 2024

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul dominates Arab exchanges with 62% market share in 2024
Updated 09 March 2025
MIGUEL HADCHITY 
Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul dominates Arab exchanges with 62% market share in 2024

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul dominates Arab exchanges with 62% market share in 2024
  • Arab stock exchanges saw strong growth in 2024, with total trading values rising by 58.1% to surpass $1.03 trillion
Updated 09 March 2025
MIGUEL HADCHITY 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul reinforced its position as the Arab world’s leading stock exchange, accounting for 62 percent of the total market capitalization of regional platforms in 2024.

A recent report by the Arab Federation of Capital Markets said Tadawul’s market capitalization overshadowed other regional exchanges, with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange following at a distant 18.6 percent.

The Dubai Financial Market, with a share of 5.6 percent, the Qatar Stock Exchange at 3.9 percent, and Boursa Kuwait, holding 3.2 percent, rounded out the top five.

This dominance comes amid strong performance in the Saudi market, leading the region with the highest turnover ratio of 247.1 percent.

The trading value at Tadawul reached $496.6 billion, significantly outpacing other markets.

The Arab Federation of Capital Markets achieved an 84.4 percent increase in total revenues, from $689,503 in 2023 to $1.2 million in 2024. 
The FTSE-AFCM Low Carbon Select Index rose 4.9 percent in 2024, indicating increased investor interest in low-carbon companies.

Iraq Stock Exchange’s ISX60 index experienced a 20.2 percent surge in 2024 to 1,074 points, while Muscat Stock Exchange’s MSX30 index saw a 1.4 percent increase to 4,577 points. 

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s FADGI index witnessed a 1.7 percent decline to 9,419 points, and QSE’s QE index dipped by 2.4 percent in 2024 to 10,571 points.

Arab stock exchanges saw strong growth in 2024, with total trading values rising by 58.1 percent to surpass $1.03 trillion. The Egyptian Exchange led the way with a substantial 210.3 percent increase in trading value, reaching $324.4 billion. 

Other exchanges also saw positive results, such as the Casablanca Stock Exchange, which grew by 55.2 percent, and the Damascus Stock Exchange, which saw a 163.3 percent increase. 

Some platforms, including the Palestine Exchange, which saw a 56.4 percent decline in trading value, faced challenges. 

Overall, trading volumes across the region grew by 21.3 percent, and the number of trades increased by 35.9 percent, reflecting a dynamic financial landscape with varying performances across different markets.

The S&P Pan Arab Composite Index rose by 1.9 percent year-on-year in December, while the Amman Stock Exchange index posted a modest 2.4 percent growth. The Casablanca market saw its MASI index jump by 22.2 percent, demonstrating strong performance in the Moroccan market. 

The Damascus Stock Exchange index registered the largest increase at 65.7 percent, and the Saudi Exchange index saw the smallest growth at 0.6 percent during this period.

Closing Bell: Tadawul rises on positive trading day, Nomu follows suit

Closing Bell: Tadawul rises on positive trading day, Nomu follows suit
Updated 09 March 2025
Reem Walid
Closing Bell: Tadawul rises on positive trading day, Nomu follows suit

Closing Bell: Tadawul rises on positive trading day, Nomu follows suit
Updated 09 March 2025
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Sunday, gaining 25.41 points, or 0.22 percent, to close at 11,836.52.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.95 billion ($1.05 billion), with 46 stocks advancing and 182 retreating.

The Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, also gained 35.09 points, or 0.11 percent, to close at 31,331.82, as 18 stocks advanced while 40 retreated.

The MSCI Tadawul Index also gained 4.40 points, or 0.30 percent, to close at 1,494.48.

The best-performing stock of the day was Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co., whose share price rose 7.48 percent to SR18.40.

Other top performers included Dallah Healthcare Co., whose share price rose 6.83 percent to SR131.40, and Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share price surged 4.78 percent to SR171.

Kingdom Holding Co. recorded the most significant drop, falling 9.94 percent to SR7.70.

Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co. also saw its stock prices fall 7.48 percent to SR17.82.

Batic Investments and Logistics Co. saw its stock prices decline by 7 percent to SR2.79.

On the announcements front, the Saudi Exchange announced the listing and trading of shares of Derayah Financial Co. on the main market starting March 10, with +/- 30 percent daily price fluctuation limits and +/- 10 percent static price fluctuation limits.

According to a Tadawul statement, these fluctuation limits will apply during the first three days of listing, and from the fourth trading day onwards, the daily price fluctuation limits will revert to +/- 10 percent, while the static price fluctuation limits will no longer apply.

The statement further revealed that Derayah Financial Co. will have the symbol 4084 and ISIN Code SA1690F1VQ15.

Lazurde Company for Jewelry announced its annual financial results for the year ended Dec. 31. A bourse filing revealed that the firm reported a net profit of SR11.7 million in 2024, reflecting a 62.01 percent drop compared to 2023.

This decrease in net profit is primarily attributed to one-off expenses totaling SR10.2 million related to the cost of changing the company’s distributor in the Gulf Cooperation Council and a provision for a legal dispute. In 2023, there was a one-off gain of SR10.1 million from the sales of an administrative office in the UAE.

The company ended the session at SR13.08, down 3.63 percent.

Fourth Milling Co. also announced its annual financial results for the year ended Dec. 31. According to a Tadawul statement, the company reported a net profit of SR170 million in 2024, reflecting a 19.68 percent surge compared to 2023. This jump is linked to a 12.7 percent rise in revenue and enhanced operational and production efficiency, which improved profit margins.

Fourth Milling Co. ended the session at SR4.05, up 0.25 percent.

