Fintech, gaming, and healthcare capture venture interest

Fintech, gaming, and healthcare capture venture interest
UAE-based gametech startup PlaysOut has secured $7 million in a seed funding round at a valuation of $70 million. (Supplied)
Updated 7 min 54 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri
Fintech, gaming, and healthcare capture venture interest

Fintech, gaming, and healthcare capture venture interest
  • Startups across the region secure significant funding rounds this week
Updated 7 min 54 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri
RIYADH: Startups across the Middle East and North Africa region continue to attract investor interest, with fintech, gaming, and healthcare ventures securing significant funding rounds.

UAE-based fintech NymCard raised $33 million in a series B funding round led by QED Investors, with participation from Lunate, Dubai Future District Fund, and Mashreq Bank, as well as Knollwood, Reciprocal, and FJ Labs.

Endeavor, Shorooq Partners, and Oraseya Capital also took part. Founded in 2018 by Omar Onsi and Ayman Chalhoub, NymCard provides fintech companies with API-based solutions to integrate financial services into their applications.

The latest investment will enable the company to expand across more than 10 markets in the region and enhance its payment infrastructure to serve banks, enterprises, fintechs, and telecom providers.

“This investment is a testament to the strength of our technology and our commitment to enabling financial innovation in MENA,” Onsi, the CEO, said. 




UAE-based fintech ClearGrid has emerged from stealth after securing $10 million in a dual pre-seed and seed funding round. (Supplied)

“With the backing of our investors, we will continue pushing the boundaries of payments and embedded finance, ensuring our clients have access to best-in-class payment infrastructure solutions backed up by solid program management capabilities,” he added.

This funding follows NymCard’s $22.5 million venture round in 2022, led by DisruptAD and Reciprocal Ventures.

ClearGrid emerges from stealth with $10 million funding

Another UAE-based fintech, ClearGrid, has emerged from stealth after securing $10 million in a dual pre-seed and seed funding round.

The pre-seed round of $3.5 million was co-led by Raed Ventures and Beco Capital, while the seed round of $6.5 million was co-led by Nuwa Capital and Raed Ventures.

Other institutional investors include Aramco’s Waed Ventures, KBW Ventures, and Sharaka, as well as 9yards Capital, Protagonist, and BYLD.

Eirad Holdings, Endeavor Catalyst, and Wamda Capital also put in funds. 

Founded in 2023 by Khalid Al-Saud, Mohammad Al-Zaben, and Mohammad Al-Khalili, ClearGrid provides an AI-powered debt collection resolution platform for lenders. 

This investment is a testament to the strength of our technology and our commitment to enabling financial innovation in MENA.

Omar Onsi, NymCard CEO

“Collections should be an extension of good lending — not an afterthought. At ClearGrid, we’re reimagining debt resolution from the ground up, giving lenders the intelligence and tools they need to recover capital effectively while creating better outcomes for borrowers,” Al-Zaben said. The startup aims to develop cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning-driven collections systems, alongside a Software-as-a-Service platform that enhances early risk detection and credit orchestration.

“Financial systems must evolve with the digital world. Debt resolution should be a bridge to stability, not a roadblock. At ClearGrid, we’re redefining collections with a data-driven, technology-first approach that strengthens trust, ensuring credit fuels growth, not distress,” according to Al-Saud. “This is just the first step in building the infrastructure for the future of debt resolution,” he added.

The company plans to expand across MENA and beyond as it refines its offerings.

PlaysOut raises $7 million to grow mini-game ecosystem

In the gaming sector, PlaysOut, a UAE-based gametech startup, has secured $7 million in a seed funding round at a valuation of $70 million.

Investors in the round include OKX Ventures, KBW Ventures, and Pacific Century Group.

Founded in 2024 by Jassem Osseiran and Jimmie Jeremejev, PlaysOut provides a mini-games engine and SDK, enabling platforms to integrate a library of interactive mini-games.

The new capital will be directed toward expanding its mini-game ecosystem, securing strategic partnerships, and entering high-growth markets such as the US, MENA, and Asia.

ORO Labs raises $1.5 million for tokenized gold trading

UAE-based ORO Labs, a tokenized gold platform, has raised $1.5 million in a pre-seed funding round led by 468 Capital, with participation from Fasset and angel investors.

Founded in 2024 by Usman Saleem, ORO Labs offers users the ability to trade and use gold-backed assets seamlessly across financial markets.

The company plans to expand its product offerings and deepen its integrations across both decentralized and traditional finance ecosystems.

MENA Analytics secures funding for regional expansion

Palestine-based MENA Analytics, a platform that helps enterprises gather market insights through survey tools and data capture solutions, has secured undisclosed funding from Ibtikar Fund.

Founded in 2023 by Yousef Srouji, Obada Shtaya, Zayne Abudaka, and Mohammad Abu Qare, the company plans to use the new capital for expansion into Jordan and Saudi Arabia as it grows its research and analytics capabilities.

Juridoc.tn raises investment to expand AI-powered legal tech services

Tunisia-based Juridoc.tn, a regulatory technology startup specializing in AI-powered legal document automation, has raised an undisclosed investment round from Go Big Partners and 216 Capital Ventures.

Founded in 2019 by Assali Kais, Maya Boureghda Chebeane, and Anis Wahabi, Juridoc provides businesses with automated legal documentation and services.

The funding will support the company’s expansion into the OHADA region, which covers 17 West and Central African countries.

Grinta raises funding, acquires Citi Clinic for expansion into healthcare

Egypt-based Grinta, a pharmaceutical marketplace startup, has raised an undisclosed funding round from Beltone Venture Capital and Raed Ventures.

Founded in 2021 by Mohamed Azab, Yosra Badr, Ali Youssef, and Hamza Mohamed, Grinta enables pharmacies to access a traceable supply of pharmaceutical and medical products from multiple vendors, while also offering fulfillment, demand planning, and inventory financing solutions.

The company has also announced the acquisition of Citi Clinic, an Egypt-based primary healthcare service chain that serves more than 150,000 patients.

The acquisition marks Grinta’s pivot from a business-to-business marketplace to a hybrid model integrating direct patient care, as well as its planned expansion into East Africa.

Fawry and Contact Financial partner to enhance BNPL and fintech services

Egypt’s leading fintech company Fawry has signed a strategic agreement with Contact Financial Holding, one of the country’s top non-banking financial services providers.

The deal aims to integrate Contact’s buy now, pay later service into Fawry’s extensive payment network, which includes more than 370,000 point-of-sale terminals and an online platform.

Through this partnership, Contact’s customers will gain access to Fawry’s digital payment solutions, enabling convenient installment-based purchases. Beyond BNPL, the collaboration will also cover electronic payment solutions, bill collection, and other fintech services.

The initiative aligns with Egypt’s broader digital transformation strategy, which seeks to reduce reliance on cash transactions and drive financial inclusion.

Yango Group launches $20 milliomn venture fund

Yango Group, a global tech company focused on bringing advanced technology to local communities, has launched Yango Ventures, a corporate venture fund aimed at supporting early-stage startups across Latin America, Sub-Saharan Africa, MENAP, and other high-growth regions.

With an initial fund of $20 million, Yango Ventures will invest in seed to series B startups operating in the online-to-offline, B2B SaaS, and fintech sectors.

The fund is designed for scalability, with plans to expand its capital base in the future as entrepreneurial ecosystems in these markets continue to develop.

Beyond capital, Yango Ventures will leverage Yango Group’s industry expertise, network, and operational resources to help startups scale effectively and create sustainable impact within their communities.

By focusing on markets where Yango already has a strong presence, the fund aims to foster technological innovation, digitalization, and economic growth.

Topics: Start-up of the Week startups MENA

Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
Oil Updates — crude slips as investors monitor Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks

Oil Updates — crude slips as investors monitor Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices slipped on Monday as investors assessed the outlook for ceasefire talks aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war, which could lead to an increase in Russian oil to global markets.

Brent crude futures were down 25 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $71.91 a barrel by 7:09 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 20 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $68.08.

Both benchmarks settled higher on Friday and recorded a second consecutive weekly gain as fresh US sanctions on Iran and the latest output plan from the OPEC+ producer group raised expectations of tighter supply.

A US delegation will seek progress toward a Black Sea ceasefire and a broader cessation of violence in the war in Ukraine when it meets for talks with Russian officials on Monday, after discussions with diplomats from Ukraine on Sunday.

“Expectations of progress in peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and a potential easing of US sanctions on Russian oil pressured prices lower,” said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities.

“But investors are holding back on large positions as they evaluate future OPEC+ production trends beyond April,” he added.

OPEC+ — the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia — on Thursday issued a new schedule for seven member nations to make further oil output cuts to compensate for pumping above agreed levels, which will more than overtake the monthly production hikes the group plans to introduce next month.

“Ukraine-Russia ceasefire talks raise the prospects of increased Russian exports on an eventual resolution, while the OPEC+ production hike as early as April points to further supply additions, which may be difficult to be fully absorbed by demand factors,” said Singapore-based IG strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

OPEC+ has been cutting output by 5.85 million barrels per day, equal to about 5.7 percent of global supply, agreed in a series of steps since 2022 to support the market.

It confirmed on March 3 that eight of its members would proceed with a monthly increase of 138,000 bpd from April, citing healthier market fundamentals.

Market participants are also monitoring the impact from new Iran-related US sanctions announced last week.

Market sentiment toward oil prices has improved recently given heightened supply risks stemming from US sanctions on Iranian exports and some optimism that US reciprocal tariffs may be less severe than feared, though the broader demand-supply outlook still remains mixed, IG’s Yeap said.

Iranian oil shipments to China are set to fall in the near-term after new US sanctions on a refiner and tankers, driving up shipping costs, but traders said they expect buyers to find workarounds to keep at least some volume flowing.

Topics: oil updates oil prices

Closing Bell: Saudi main index edges down to close at 11,694

Closing Bell: Saudi main index edges down to close at 11,694
Updated 23 March 2025
Reem Walid
Closing Bell: Saudi main index edges down to close at 11,694

Closing Bell: Saudi main index edges down to close at 11,694
Updated 23 March 2025
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Sunday, losing 65.55 points, or 0.56 percent, to close at 11,694.77.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR2.64 billion ($704 million), as 85 of the stocks advanced and 155 retreated.   

On the other hand, the Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, gained 13.93 points, or 0.05 percent, to close at 30,535.46. This comes as 36 stocks advanced while 48 retreated.   

The MSCI Tadawul Index lost 10.73 points, or 0.72 percent, to close at 1,479.47.    

The best-performing stock was Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co., whose share price surged 9.98 percent to SR46.30.  

Other top performers included Alujain Corp., whose share price rose 8.65 percent to SR37.70, as well as Arriyadh Development Co., whose share price surged 6.05 percent to SR34.20.

Naseej International Trading Co. recorded the most significant drop, falling 9.58 percent to SR84.

Al-Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance also saw its stock prices fall 4.63 percent to SR136.

Banan Real Estate Co. also saw its stock prices decline 4.31 percent to SR6.22.

On the announcements front, Tam Development Co. declared its annual financial results for the year ending on Dec. 31, 2024. According to a Tadawul statement, the firm reported a net profit of SR30.13 million in 2024, reflecting a 25.77 percent drop compared to 2023. 

The decrease in net profit is primarily attributed to delays in government project awards and budget reviews in the first half of 2024 which affected contract pricing revenue recognition and utilization rates as well as strategic investments in talent acquisition and competitive pricing to secure new logo accounts temporarily compressing margins.

The drop was also linked to higher general and administrative expenses which increased 39 percent due to workforce expansion to support growth.

Tam Development Co. ended the session at SR175.80, down 6.02 percent.

Riyadh Steel Co. has also announced its annual financial results for the year, which ended on Dec. 31, 2024. A bourse filing revealed that the company reported a net profit of SR1.99 million in 2024, reflecting an 82.06 percent drop compared to 2023. This decline is owed to a reduction in selling prices, a decrease in other income, and higher expenses in comparison to the previous year.

Riyadh Steel Co. ended the session at SR2.01, down 0.49 percent.

Middle East Pharmaceutical Industries Co. has announced its annual financial results for the year, which ended on Dec. 31. According to a Tadawul statement, the firm reported a net profit of SR79.85 million in 2024, reflecting a 21.3 percent drop compared to 2023. 

This increase in net profit is primarily attributed to strong revenue growth and a higher gross profit margin, driven by product mix diversification and economies of scale from increased production. Nevertheless, the gain in gross profit was partially offset by higher selling, distribution, and general administrative expenses, which were largely due to ongoing investments in marketing, talent acquisition, and other growth-related initiatives.

Middle East Pharmaceutical Industries Co. ended the session at SR135.40, down 1.34 percent.

Alandalus Property Co. also announced its annual financial results for the year ending Dec. 31, 2024.

A bourse filing revealed that the company reported a net loss of SR31.6 million in 2024, down from an SR36.42 million net profit in 2023. This decline is primarily attributed to a decrease in operating profit resulting from operational losses incurred by some affiliated companies, particularly West Jeddah Hospital, due to the opening and commencement of operations at Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Hospital in Jeddah at the end of the first quarter of 2024, along with recorded losses in Al-Jawhara Al-Kubra Co. The net loss is also linked to an increase in general and administrative expenses along with a 31 percent surge in financing costs compared to the previous year.

Alandalus Property Co. ended the session at SR23.00, down 1.13 percent.

Topics: TASI NOMU MSCI stocks

Public firms listed on Muscat bourse report 52.6% surge in profits

Public firms listed on Muscat bourse report 52.6% surge in profits
Updated 23 March 2025
Reem Walid
Public firms listed on Muscat bourse report 52.6% surge in profits

Public firms listed on Muscat bourse report 52.6% surge in profits
Updated 23 March 2025
Reem Walid

RIYADH: The net profits of public joint companies listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange surged 52.6 percent year on year to reach 1.339 billion Omani rials ($3.48 billion) in 2024.

This increase coincided with the listing of OQ Exploration and Production and OQ Base Industries in 2024, while energy companies recorded improved performance, with some moving from losses to profits, the Oman News Agency reported.

This falls in line with strong growth in Arab stock exchanges in 2024, where trading values surged 58.1 percent to surpass $1.03 trillion.

It also aligns with a 21.3 percent increase in regional trading volumes and a 35.9 percent rise in the number of trades during the year, reflecting a dynamic financial landscape with varied market performances.

Statistics from the Oman News Agency, based on preliminary financial results for around 90 public joint-stock firms with fiscal years ending in December, revealed improved performance across most companies in the banking, industrial, investment, service, and telecommunications sectors.

The data further showed that the total number of companies that reported profits last year was 69, compared to 68 entities that reported profits in 2023, excluding the financial results of funds and firms that were not listed on the stock exchange during 2023.

The figures also indicated that OQ Exploration and Production topped the list of companies with the highest net profits, totaling 326.5 million rials.

Bank Muscat came in second with 225.5 million rials, followed by Sohar International Bank, which came in third with 100.2 million rials.

Omantel ranked fourth after recording net profits at the local level of 69.4 million rials. The National Bank of Oman placed fifth with net profits of approximately 63.1 million rials, followed by OQ Gas Networks, which came in sixth with 47.8 million rials.

The data further showed that Bank Dhofar placed seventh with 43.6 million rials, while Ahli Bank ranked eighth with 41.6 million rials.

Ominvest placed ninth with net profits of an estimated 35.9 million rials, while Oman Arab Bank ranked tenth with net profits of 30.4 million rials.

Preliminary data showed that the losses recorded by public joint-stock companies decreased last year to around 38.1 million rials, compared to losses of 50.6 million rials in 2023. However, the number of firms recording losses last year jumped to 21, compared to 20 companies that recorded setbacks in 2023.

Last year, five companies flipped from losses to profits, including SMN Power Holding, which reported group net profits of 4.5 million rials in 2024, up from 6.4 million rials in 2023. Sohar Power Co. also posted net profits of about 22 million rials, compared to 5.1 million rials the previous year.

Conversely, six companies turned from profits to losses, most notably Leva Group, which recorded losses of 5 million rials in 2024, compared to net profits of 6.3 million rials in 2023, and Oman Refreshments, which recorded group losses of 2.7 million rials last year, compared to a net profit of 6.3 million rials in 2023.

Galfar Engineering and Contracting also recorded a group loss of 3.9 million rials in 2024, compared to a profit of 574,000 rials in 2023.

Topics: Muscat bourse Profit IPO

Riyadh municipality unveils new investment opportunities across key sectors 

Riyadh municipality unveils new investment opportunities across key sectors 
Updated 23 March 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Riyadh municipality unveils new investment opportunities across key sectors 

Riyadh municipality unveils new investment opportunities across key sectors 
Updated 23 March 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Riyadh has unveiled new investment opportunities for 2025, covering commercial, residential, retail, industrial, and leisure projects to boost the city’s economy and development. 

The Riyadh municipality introduced 20 new investment prospects, covering more than 175,000 sq. meters across over 20 sites. These include mixed-use developments, existing retail spaces, mobile sports clubs, and areas allocated for concrete and construction material factories — along with a cafe and ATM setup. 

Investors can access the projects through the Furas online platform, designed as the municipality’s primary hub for real estate and municipal investment opportunities, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to accelerate private sector participation in urban development, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. 

“This step comes as an extension of the Riyadh municipality’s strategy to enhance the role of the private sector in urban development, by enabling it to participate effectively in developing facilities and services, and achieving integration between government and investment efforts to meet the needs of society,” the SPA report stated.  

“It also contributes to raising the quality of urban life and achieving the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030,” it added.  

Contracts for the investment sites range from five to 25 years, covering multiple districts across Riyadh. Key locations include Jarir, Al-Deerah, and Al-Rawdah, alongside Al-Basateen, Al-Qadisiyah, and Al-Jazirah. 

Additional areas feature Al-Hamra, Al-Morouj, and Al-Yamamah, as well as Eastern Suwaidi, Al-Masha’il, Al-Manakh, Badr, and Taybah. 

Investors are invited to review competition requirements and the application process via a dedicated link, with the envelope opening set for May 2025. 

In a parallel push to enhance the capital’s livability, 87 new parks were inaugurated over the last three years — raising the city’s total to over 700, up from 615. The parks cover more than 745,000 sq. meters, featuring nearly 25,000 shrubs and 7,000 trees planted across different districts to ensure equitable access to green spaces. 

The parks now serve as dynamic community hubs, hosting cultural, social, entertainment, and sporting activities. The move underscores Riyadh Municipality’s commitment to improving quality of life, fostering social cohesion, and advancing Vision 2030’s urban sustainability goals. 

With these investments and infrastructure developments, Riyadh is positioning itself as a leading model for vibrant, sustainable urban growth in the region. 

Topics: SaudiVision2030

Global economic growth to average at 3.1% in next 5 years: IMF official 

Global economic growth to average at 3.1% in next 5 years: IMF official 
Updated 23 March 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
Global economic growth to average at 3.1% in next 5 years: IMF official 

Global economic growth to average at 3.1% in next 5 years: IMF official 
Updated 23 March 2025
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Global economic growth is expected to average around 3.1 percent in the next five years, below the pre-pandemic level of 3.7 percent, according to an International Monetary Fund official.

Speaking at the China Development Forum in Beijing on March 23, Nigel Clarke, deputy managing director of the IMF, said that total factor productivity internationally, which measures the ability to create more outputs with the same inputs, has been growing at a slower pace since the 2008-09 global financial crisis.

The worldwide growth projections of the IMF indicate that countries in the Middle East are expected to show future financial resilience. 

In January, the UN financial agency said Saudi Arabia’s economy is projected to grow by 3.3 percent in 2025 and 4.1 percent in 2026. 

“Global growth is steady but underwhelming. Our five-year ahead growth forecast remains at 3.1 percent— well below the pre-pandemic average of 3.7 percent,” said Clarke. 

He added: “Patterns of trade and capital flows are shifting. AI (artificial intelligence) is rapidly advancing. Trade is no longer the engine of global growth it used to be. Divergences across countries are widening. And governments worldwide are shifting their policy priorities.” 

Clarke argues that countries should pursue structural reforms to boost productivity and ensure medium-term growth.

He further said that in aging societies— where the share of the working-age population is shrinking— productivity growth plays a vital role in maintaining living standards. 

“It also applies to emerging markets and developing economies trying to close the gap with richer countries. To provide better jobs and a higher standard of living, they too need to ignite productivity growth,” added the deputy managing director.

He added that this productivity growth could be achieved only by innovation, technological advancements, and ample investments in research and development. 

Citing IMF research, Clarke highlighted that productivity growth in advanced economies could increase by 0.2 percentage points a year with a hybrid policy that boosts public research expenditure by a third and doubles subsidies to private research. 

He noted that AI could boost global gross domestic product growth between 0.1 and 0.8 percentage points per year in the medium term, depending on how it is adopted.

Clarke also underscored the necessity of better resource allocation in the future to maintain a healthy global productivity level. 

“The movement of labor and capital toward more productive firms and industries has long been an important source of overall productivity growth. As workers move from farms to factories, for example, their productivity increases dramatically. So too do their income and living standards, with spillovers to the whole economy,” he said. 

According to Clarke, effective measures should be taken to strengthen the private sector, as well as create an environment that could help them thrive. 

“Through our policy advice, lending and capacity development, the IMF has consistently supported countries in establishing macroeconomic and financial stability as a foundation for growth,” said Clarke. 

He added that a new IMF Advisory Council on Entrepreneurship and Growth has been created to help countries develop ideas on easing regulatory barriers, adapting tax systems, and incentivizing long-term savings to boost innovation.

Topics: IMF Forecast

