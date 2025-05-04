You are here

  • Home
  • Visitors drawn to historic mosques pavilion in Jakarta

Visitors drawn to historic mosques pavilion in Jakarta

Visitors drawn to historic mosques pavilion in Jakarta
1 / 3
The pavilion featured illustrated panels and information on the mosques that have played a pivotal role in Islamic history. (SPA)
Visitors drawn to historic mosques pavilion in Jakarta
2 / 3
The pavilion featured illustrated panels and information on the mosques that have played a pivotal role in Islamic history. (SPA)
Visitors drawn to historic mosques pavilion in Jakarta
3 / 3
The pavilion featured illustrated panels and information on the mosques that have played a pivotal role in Islamic history. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6zy83

Updated 04 May 2025
Arab News
Follow

Visitors drawn to historic mosques pavilion in Jakarta

Visitors drawn to historic mosques pavilion in Jakarta
Updated 04 May 2025
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Visitors to the Jusoor exhibition, which was organized by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs in Jakarta, Indonesia, were attracted to the pavilion showcasing the historic mosques in Makkah and Madinah.

The pavilion featured illustrated panels and information on the mosques that have played a pivotal role in Islamic history, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Among them were the Quba Mosque — the first established in Islam — and the Al-Qiblatain Mosque, where Prophet Muhammad received the command to change the qibla (direction of prayer). Also featured was the Al-Jum’ah Mosque, where the Prophet is said to have led his first Friday prayer. Other historically significant mosques were also highlighted.

Presented in a visually engaging and informative manner, the exhibition included rare photographs and detailed architectural renderings that placed the spotlight on the spiritual importance of these sacred sites.

It also reinforced the deep emotional and historic connection Muslims around the world have with the legacy of the Prophet’s life and mission, the SPA added.

The pavilion was part of the exhibition’s broader goal to promote Islamic values and underscore Saudi Arabia’s leading role in preserving, maintaining, and documenting historic mosques as part of its custodianship of Islamic heritage.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia on track to lead global hydrogen market
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia on track to lead global hydrogen market
How Saudi Arabia is reshaping the global talent landscape
Business & Economy
How Saudi Arabia is reshaping the global talent landscape

19 killed after fuel tanker blast in Pakistan

19 killed after fuel tanker blast in Pakistan
Updated 4 min 7 sec ago
AFP
Follow

19 killed after fuel tanker blast in Pakistan

19 killed after fuel tanker blast in Pakistan
  • Oil tanker caught fire in southwestern Nushki district on April 28
  • Police say investigating possibility of negligence in oil tanker blast 
Updated 4 min 7 sec ago
AFP

QUETTA, Pakistan: The death toll from an oil tanker blast in southwest Pakistan jumped to 19, officials said Monday, a week after the incident.

Crowds had gathered to douse the flames of the burning tanker after it pulled over near a market, when it exploded.More than 40 people were injured, many of them transported to the mega city of Karachi for treatment.

“The death toll climbs to 19,” local police official Muhammad Hasan Mengal told AFP.

The incident happened on April 28 in Nushki, a district of Balochistan province. 

He said police were investigating the possibility of negligence.

Topics: Fuel tanker blast

Pakistan calls on international partners to restrain ‘spoilers’ as Moody’s concerned over India standoff

Pakistan calls on international partners to restrain ‘spoilers’ as Moody’s concerned over India standoff
Updated 5 min 22 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan calls on international partners to restrain ‘spoilers’ as Moody’s concerned over India standoff

Pakistan calls on international partners to restrain ‘spoilers’ as Moody’s concerned over India standoff
  • Moody’s Ratings said escalating frictions with India would weigh on Pakistan’s economic growth, impair access to external financing
  • Last week, according to media reports, India raised concerns with the IMF on its loans to Pakistan, asking for a review of bailout
Updated 5 min 22 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday urged the international community to prevent ‘spoilers’ from obstructing its path to economic growth as Moody’s Ratings said escalating frictions between New Delhi and Islamabad could weigh on Pakistan’s economic growth and impair access to external financing.

Dar’s comments came in the wake of New Delhi blaming Islamabad for a deadly attack on domestic tourists in Indian Kashmir last month. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to punish the backers of the attack “beyond their imagination” and fears have been rising that India might carry our surgical strikes or special forces raids along the de facto border that divides the disputed Kashmir valley between the two nations. Pakistan has denied involvement in last Tuesday’s attack but has warned it will hit back if it is targeted.

Speaking at the 4th Annual Regional Dialogue 2025 organized by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) in Islamabad, Dar, who is also the foreign minister, said Pakistan was endowed with rich natural and human resources and an enormous economic potential, located at the crossroads of South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East, and wanted to “capitalize on these inherent advantages for the prosperity and betterment of our people and that of the region.”

“We have prioritized geo-economics as one of the cardinal pillars of our engagement with our international partners. We are determined to enhance regional connectivity, and increase bilateral and multilateral developmental partnerships for socio-economic uplift,” the foreign minister said.

“To achieve these goals, we are desirous of peace in the region and beyond. At a time when we are headed on the path of economic stability, we do not want any distractions from our people-centric development agenda.”

He said he hoped the international community would help Islamabad achieve its goals, and prevent any spoilers in the region “from obstructing our path to peace and prosperity.”

The recent standoff with India has come as Pakistan treads a tricky and narrow path to economic recovery. 

On Monday, Moody’s Ratings said tensions between India and Pakistan would impair Pakistan’s economic growth and access to external financing. The ratings agency said persistent tensions could pressure Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, though it did not expect a full-scale military conflict.

Pakistan secured a $7 billion bailout program from the IMF last year and was granted a new $1.3 billion climate resilience loan in March.

The program is critical to the $350 billion economy and Pakistan said it has stabilized under the bailout that helped it stave off a default threat.

Last week, according to media reports, India raised concerns with the IMF on its loans to Pakistan, asking for a review. 

The adviser to Pakistan’s finance minister has said the IMF program is “well on track.”

“The latest review has been done well and we are completely on track,” adviser Khurram Schehzad, told Reuters last week, adding that Pakistan had very productive spring meetings with financial institutions in Washington.

“We did about 70 meetings ... interest has been very high for investing and supporting Pakistan as the economy turns around,” Schehzad said.

The soaring tensions between the two countries have drawn global attention and calls for cooling tempers.

US Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday Washington hoped Pakistan would cooperate with India to hunt down Pakistan-based assailants.

Kashmir is claimed in full by both Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan, but each rules it in part.

-With input from Reuters

Topics: Pahalgam attack Pakistan India Ties Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar

Thousands worldwide benefit from KSrelief medical programs

Thousands worldwide benefit from KSrelief medical programs
Updated 11 min 42 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Thousands worldwide benefit from KSrelief medical programs

Thousands worldwide benefit from KSrelief medical programs
  • On Saturday, the organization also concluded its volunteer open-heart surgery and catheterization project in Dushanbe, Tajikistan
Updated 11 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief completed medical programs in Tajikistan, Turkiye, and Tanzania, in line with the organization’s aim to support injured people worldwide.

The Saudi Noor Campaign, which will conclude on May 6, is tackling blindness in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

The medical team examined 1,731 cases, assigned 198 prescription glasses, performed 60 operations and provided medication to 857 patients.

In Reyhanli district, Türkiye, KSrelief carried out a prosthetics and rehabilitation program.

With a team of 13 specialists, they fitted 36 individuals with prosthetics and 40 orthopedic splints.

On Saturday, the organization also concluded its volunteer open-heart surgery and catheterization project in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The team performed 133 open-heart catheterizations and 15 open-heart operations.

 

Topics: KSrelief

Related

KSrelief continues humanitarian initiatives in Yemen and Syria
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief continues humanitarian initiatives in Yemen and Syria
KSrelief, UN Women empower displaced Yemenis
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief, UN Women empower displaced Yemenis

Georgina Rodriguez jets to New York for Charlotte Tilbury launch

Georgina Rodriguez jets to New York for Charlotte Tilbury launch
Updated 17 min 40 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Georgina Rodriguez jets to New York for Charlotte Tilbury launch

Georgina Rodriguez jets to New York for Charlotte Tilbury launch
Updated 17 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Riyadh-based Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez flew to New York this week to mark the launch of a new product by British cosmetics brand Charlotte Tilbury.

Rodriguez also stars in a campaign for the brand, which she previewed on social media late last week.

“Super Nudes are my contour SUPER POWER! Had the most incredible time working on this campaign with @CharlotteTilbury! You need to try her new Super Nudes Contour System - it’s like Shapewear for your face (sic),” the model captioned an Instagram post about the new contouring makeup product.  

Rodriguez then flew to New York to attend a launch event hosted by the brand before posing for photos in Times Square.

Rodriguez, who moved to Saudi Arabia in 2023 alongside her longtime partner Cristiano Ronaldo, has been making headlines as of late with a number of advertising campaigns.

Most recently, Ronaldo and Rodriguez appeared together in a new campaign for Saudi Arabia’s luxury cruise line, Aroya Cruises. 

In the video, the pair exchange a lighthearted moment in Arabic, with Rodriguez saying “yalla” after selecting the cruise on her phone and Ronaldo replying with a cheerful “yalla,” meaning “let’s go.” 

The campaign then transitions into scenes of the couple exploring the cruise experience, showcasing panoramic sea views, luxurious interiors, and their private accommodation on board.

She is also known for giving fans a peek into her life in Saudi Arabia through her Instagram account. One standout moment in April was a close-up photo highlighting her Arabic tattoo, which reads: “Keep all evil away from us, Amen.” 

Rodriguez also shares snippets of her personal routine in Riyadh and recently shared a short video of herself practicing salsa dancing. “Third salsa class in Riyadh,” she wrote in Spanish.

The posts are part of her continued documentation of life in Saudi Arabia, where she lives with football star Ronaldo and their children.

In addition to her lifestyle content and brand campaigns, Rodriguez has also taken part in humanitarian efforts in Saudi Arabia. Earlier this year, she visited the King Fahd National Centre for Children’s Cancer to support young patients.

 

DeChambeau holds off Howell as cruisers sweep LIV GOLF Korea

DeChambeau holds off Howell as cruisers sweep LIV GOLF Korea
Updated 22 min 24 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

DeChambeau holds off Howell as cruisers sweep LIV GOLF Korea

DeChambeau holds off Howell as cruisers sweep LIV GOLF Korea
  • 6-under 66 by the American helped secure the individual and team titles in Incheon
Updated 22 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

INCHEON: Crushers GC Captain Bryson DeChambeau finally converted a 36-hole lead into a LIV Golf victory on Sunday but his teammate Charles Howell III did not make it easy for him.

DeChambeau countered Howell’s final-round nine-under 63 with a six-under 66 in a spirited back-nine final-group duel to win the individual title by two shots at LIV Golf Korea presented by Coupang Play.

His Crushers made it a sweep of the trophies at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea by rallying past Smash GC to win the team title.

“Charles and I had a great battle out there,” said DeChambeau, who finished at 19 under. “He never wavered today. It was fun and we had a great time today, but it was intense. Super-intense.”

The individual victory is DeChambeau’s third in LIV Golf, but his first since 2023 — and his first after entering the final round with the lead.

Recent Sundays have ended in disappointment, both in the previous two LIV Golf events in Miami and Mexico City in which DeChambeau led after 36 holes, as well as last month’s Masters in which he led with 16 holes left.

He entered Sunday with a healthy four-shot lead, but Howell — starting the day five back — opened with three consecutive birdies and was four under at the turn. Meanwhile, DeChambeau suffered his only bogey of the week at the par-four sixth and made the turn at even par, his lead reduced to one.

While other players sought to make some noise — 4Aces GC’s Thomas Pieters birdied five of his first six holes while Smash’s Talor Gooch finished strong — the individual title eventually came down to the two Crushers teammates and close friends.

Both turned up the heat on the back nine, with DeChambeau making birdies on four of his next six holes while Howell strung together five consecutive birdies. With three holes remaining, the two were tied at 17 under.

But Howell suffered his only bogey of the day after his tee shot found a fairway bunker at the 16th. DeChambeau followed by creating breathing room at the 17th, rolling in a 15-meter birdie putt before letting out a roar and pumping his fists.

DeChambeau then managed to stay out of trouble — barely — with his tee shot at the par-five 18th, ending the round with a birdie and a big sigh of relief.

“I feel like I’ve been playing some great golf, but I just haven’t gotten the job done,” DeChambeau said.

“That was a lot of tension. Just glad I was able to step up to the plate and get it done. … I was personally pretty nervous on the front nine for whatever reason. … Finally on 17, the bubble burst and I felt really good.”

For Howell, the performance confirms he is back from the stress fracture in his left tibia that knocked him out of action for three months in the middle of last season. The solo second is his first podium result since winning in Mayakoba to start the 2023 season.

“I knew today would be a tough day to catch Bryson and even to try to beat him, but I gave it my best,” Howell said. “I definitely would’ve thought nine-under would have done it, and clearly it didn’t.”

“Any time you shoot nine-under par in the last group, and you still don’t win, it’s a tough day,” he added.

Related

Joaquin Niemann wins LIV Golf Mexico City with stellar final round
Sport
Joaquin Niemann wins LIV Golf Mexico City with stellar final round
Mixed-team golf event approved for 2028 Olympics
Golf
Mixed-team golf event approved for 2028 Olympics

Latest updates

Thousands worldwide benefit from KSrelief medical programs
Thousands worldwide benefit from KSrelief medical programs
Georgina Rodriguez jets to New York for Charlotte Tilbury launch
Georgina Rodriguez jets to New York for Charlotte Tilbury launch
DeChambeau holds off Howell as cruisers sweep LIV GOLF Korea
DeChambeau holds off Howell as cruisers sweep LIV GOLF Korea
Syrians’ asylum requests in Europe drop to decade low
Syrians’ asylum requests in Europe drop to decade low
Baniyas crowned champions of third round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Baniyas crowned champions of third round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.