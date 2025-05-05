Georgina Rodriguez jets to New York for Charlotte Tilbury launch

DUBAI: Riyadh-based Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez flew to New York this week to mark the launch of a new product by British cosmetics brand Charlotte Tilbury.

Rodriguez also stars in a campaign for the brand, which she previewed on social media late last week.

“Super Nudes are my contour SUPER POWER! Had the most incredible time working on this campaign with @CharlotteTilbury! You need to try her new Super Nudes Contour System - it’s like Shapewear for your face (sic),” the model captioned an Instagram post about the new contouring makeup product.

Rodriguez then flew to New York to attend a launch event hosted by the brand before posing for photos in Times Square.

Rodriguez, who moved to Saudi Arabia in 2023 alongside her longtime partner Cristiano Ronaldo, has been making headlines as of late with a number of advertising campaigns.

Most recently, Ronaldo and Rodriguez appeared together in a new campaign for Saudi Arabia’s luxury cruise line, Aroya Cruises.

In the video, the pair exchange a lighthearted moment in Arabic, with Rodriguez saying “yalla” after selecting the cruise on her phone and Ronaldo replying with a cheerful “yalla,” meaning “let’s go.”

The campaign then transitions into scenes of the couple exploring the cruise experience, showcasing panoramic sea views, luxurious interiors, and their private accommodation on board.

She is also known for giving fans a peek into her life in Saudi Arabia through her Instagram account. One standout moment in April was a close-up photo highlighting her Arabic tattoo, which reads: “Keep all evil away from us, Amen.”

Rodriguez also shares snippets of her personal routine in Riyadh and recently shared a short video of herself practicing salsa dancing. “Third salsa class in Riyadh,” she wrote in Spanish.

The posts are part of her continued documentation of life in Saudi Arabia, where she lives with football star Ronaldo and their children.

In addition to her lifestyle content and brand campaigns, Rodriguez has also taken part in humanitarian efforts in Saudi Arabia. Earlier this year, she visited the King Fahd National Centre for Children’s Cancer to support young patients.