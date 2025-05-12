You are here

  • Home
  • Aviation industry faces supply chain shifts amid global tariff talks, flyadeal CEO says
FHS2025
FHS2025

Aviation industry faces supply chain shifts amid global tariff talks, flyadeal CEO says

Aviation industry faces supply chain shifts amid global tariff talks, flyadeal CEO says
Steven Greenway, CEO of flyadeal, speaking at the Future Hospitality Summit 2025 in Riyadh. Screenshot
Short Url

https://arab.news/myr4k

Updated 44 sec ago
Reem Walid
Follow

Aviation industry faces supply chain shifts amid global tariff talks, flyadeal CEO says

Aviation industry faces supply chain shifts amid global tariff talks, flyadeal CEO says
Updated 44 sec ago
Reem Walid
Follow

RIYADH: Global tariff discussions are already beginning to reshape supply chains in the aviation industry, even before formal policies are enacted, a senior executive has said. 

Speaking at the Future Hospitality Summit 2025 in Riyadh, Steven Greenway, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline flyadeal, explained that as aircraft components are sourced globally, geopolitical shifts are likely to impact logistics, manufacturing, and planning across the sector. 

His comments came just hours after the US and China agreed to temporarily reduce tariffs, with the White House’s levies on most imports from the Asian country dropping from 145 percent to 30 percent, and Beijing’s duties on US goods falling from 125 percent to 10 percent. The move aims to ease trade tensions and allow three more months for negotiations. 

Reflecting on the shift in the global economic order, Greenway said: “What I’m predominantly focused on though is not so much tariffs at the moment, it is more the supply chain.” 

He added: “Interestingly, tariffs are impacting the supply chain ... even before the monetary effect of tariffs is coming, it’s connecting the supply chain because the supply chain is now moving around to try to accommodate and avoid tariffs.” 

The CEO said: “There will be an impact. We’re already seeing discussions around an impact. The magnitude, the scale, I really don’t know.”

Greenway stated that some components of his airline’s engines are made in the US, while the airframes are built in Europe.

While broader trade dynamics present uncertainties, flyadeal is seeing clear internal gains from its latest technology adoption. The airline cut call volume by 80 percent overnight after launching an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot just one month ago, Greenway said. 

“We’re quite late to the chatbot arena ... but we took our time in terms of the technology, the learning, the database that underpins that and so forth,” he explained. “That delay perhaps. or cautiousness, has paid off because we’ve actually deployed something that takes in the learnings of many other airlines.” 

The chatbot currently supports interactions and bookings, and will soon be expanded with transactional capabilities. Greenway emphasized that AI is being used as a support system, not a decision-maker. 

“What we’re doing is we’re using AI not as the decision tool, but a decision support tool; so, keeping the human in the mix,” he added. 

Flyadeal’s digital transformation aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan to grow its aviation sector and boost tourism to 150 million annual visitors. The carrier plans to triple in size, expanding to more than 100 destinations with a fleet of over 100 aircraft and a workforce exceeding 4,000. 

Also at the summit, Julien Renaud-Perret, executive director of hospitality at New Murabba Development Co., offered details on Riyadh’s upcoming mega project, the Mukaab. The immersive, cube-shaped landmark is set to host up to 27,000 visitors simultaneously when it opens. 

“Our goal ... is to be able to transport people through technology through screens and holograms into a different world,” Renaud-Perret said. “It could be the ocean, could be Jurassic Park, could be the desert, could be the space.” 

He added that the Mukaab is envisioned to be “an iconic landmark of the city” on par with the Eiffel Tower or Empire State Building. 

The Future Hospitality Summit, running from May 11 to 13, brings together over 1,000 global tourism leaders, investors, and hotel operators. 

Backed by strategic partners including NEOM, Red Sea Global, and the Tourism Development Fund, the event highlights Saudi Arabia’s rapid transformation into a leading global destination. 

Topics: FHS2025 aviation flyadeal US tariffs

Related

Special IHG to introduce 15,000 additional keys in Saudi Arabia by 2030: top official
Business & Economy
IHG to introduce 15,000 additional keys in Saudi Arabia by 2030: top official
FHS25: Investors attracted by Vision 2030 wins as international interest rises, hotel signings surge  
Business & Economy
FHS25: Investors attracted by Vision 2030 wins as international interest rises, hotel signings surge  

IHG to introduce 15,000 additional keys in Saudi Arabia by 2030: top official

IHG to introduce 15,000 additional keys in Saudi Arabia by 2030: top official
Updated 12 May 2025
Reina Takla
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

IHG to introduce 15,000 additional keys in Saudi Arabia by 2030: top official

IHG to introduce 15,000 additional keys in Saudi Arabia by 2030: top official
Updated 12 May 2025
Reina Takla Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: UK multinational hospitality giant IHG Hotels and Resorts is planning to add an additional 15,000 rooms in Saudi Arabia, as it eyes opening another 50 hotels in the Kingdom by 2030, according to an official. 

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh on May 12, Maher Abou Nasr, vice president of operations for IHG in Saudi Arabia, said that the company will add seven new hotel brands in the Kingdom, in addition to the existing six already operating in the country. 

Strengthening the hospitality sector is one of the crucial goals outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as the Kingdom is steadily diversifying its economy by reducing its decades-long reliance on crude revenues. 

Ahead of the summit, FHS data revealed that Saudi Arabia is set to add 362,000 new hotel rooms by 2030 as part of its $110 billion hospitality expansion plans. 

“We have 45 hotels in the market now, and it includes Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and all the tourism cities in the Kingdom. And that is close to 24,000 keys currently operating in the market. But our pipeline has 50 hotels. So, more hotels are coming to the market, with 15,000 keys that we are going to be introducing soon,” said Abou Nasr. 

He added: “We have six brands that are operating currently in the Kingdom, but we have seven brands in the pipeline. So we’re going to have 13 brands, in close to five years, that are going to be operating in the Kingdom.”

Abou Nasr further said that IHG is gearing up to meet the rising demand in Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector, with the Kingdom gearing up to host major international events including Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup in 2034. 

Abou Nasr said that 49 percent of the company’s workforce are Saudi nationals, and the new hotel brands will help workers from the Kingdom explore more opportunities in the hospitality sector.

“Those Saudi youth who are going to be working in the Expo and the World Cup are people who are graduating today from high school. They are making their decisions on their career paths today, this year, last year, and in the coming year. So, in this period, we need to reach this pool of talent and attract them to the hospitality industry,” said Abou Nasr. 

“Today we have 49 percent Saudization. Close to 2,000 Saudi nationals work in our hotels, but we want to reach 6,000 by 2030 to be working for us,” he added. 

Abou Nasr added that IHG is getting sufficient support from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Tourism to attract Saudi talents to the company’s workforce. 

Meeting diversification of demand 

According to Abou Nasr, IHG is trying to cater to the needs of demand in different segments, such as midscale and upper midscale, in addition to the traditional luxury offerings provided by the hospitality group. 

“With all the changes that are happening in the Kingdom, we see a big diversification of demand. Not everybody wants to stay in luxury hotels all the time. Having said that, luxury remains our biggest part of the portfolio that’s coming — 60 percent of our pipeline hotels are in the luxury and lifestyle segments,” said Abou Nasr. 

He added: “However, we still see demand now that is coming into different segments, like the midscale and upper midscale. So, Holiday Inn Express is coming to the market, and we’re introducing Garner as well, sometime in the near future, to the Kingdom.”

On the first day of the FHS, IHG and Ashaad Co. signed an agreement to develop three new hotels in Saudi Arabia: Intercontinental and Voco in Alkhobar and Hotel Indigo in Jeddah. 

Citing a presentation made by real estate consultancy JLL at the summit, Abou Nasr said that Saudi Arabia had committed to adding 185,000 keys as part of its offering for FIFA World Cup 2034, and not all of these keys will be in luxury segments. 

Abou Nasr highlighted the growth of the hospitality industry in Saudi Arabia, and said that hotels in Riyadh and Jeddah have started to make profits within one or two months of starting operations. 

“In the past, that used to be a few months before we break even and then start ramping up toward more profits. Today, we are seeing a lot of hotels making profits from the first or second months,” said Abou Nasr. 

He added: “There’s a lot of demand that is happening in those cities. It depends on the location, the brand and the size of the hotel. But hotel investments are proving to be very profitable in this market.”

Maintaining competitiveness

During the interview, Abou Nasr said that IHG is committed to maintaining competitiveness in the market, as the company plans to add 50 new hotels in addition to the 45 already operating in the Kingdom. 

“We are actively working toward renovating many of those hotels that need renovation and bringing them up to speed to cater for the new travelers that are coming to Saudi Arabia,” he said. 

Abou Nasr added that IHG, during the recently concluded Arabian Travel Market, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Tourism to collaborate around enhancing the guest experience when travelers come to Saudi Arabia. 

Abou Nasr further said that IHG is committed to maintaining sustainability as the world is trying to materialize the climate goals. 

“We’re working on introducing three energy conservation measures into our hotels that will take care of water conservation within our properties and energy conservation as well. In the future, there are a lot more initiatives to come. This is all guided by our journey to tomorrow, which are our sustainability initiatives at a corporate level,” he added. 

Combating challenges 

Abou Nasr said cooperation with the government has helped IHG to change challenges into opportunities. 

He added that completing the projects within the stipulated timeframes and renovating existing facilities are some of the challenges which are being faced by IHG. 

“We firmly believe that Saudi hospitality is delivered by Saudis. And we’re able now to go and talk to those Saudis at that young age to attract them to the industry with help from the government,” said Abou Nasr.

Topics: FHS2025

Saudi crown prince launches HUMAIN to position Kingdom as global AI hub 

Saudi crown prince launches HUMAIN to position Kingdom as global AI hub 
Updated 59 min 37 sec ago
Mohammed Kinani
Follow

Saudi crown prince launches HUMAIN to position Kingdom as global AI hub 

Saudi crown prince launches HUMAIN to position Kingdom as global AI hub 
Updated 59 min 37 sec ago
Mohammed Kinani

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince has launched HUMAIN, a new artificial intelligence company aimed at developing Arabic large language models and establishing the Kingdom as a global hub for AI innovation and leadership. 

Backed by the Public Investment Fund, HUMAIN will operate across the entire AI value chain as an integrated technology firm, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

HUMAIN’s creation aligns with the broader goals of Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s economic transformation plan, and underscores its ambition to lead in high-tech sectors. The company will support local innovation, develop intellectual property, and attract top global AI talent and investment. 

“Chaired by HRH the Crown Prince, HUMAIN will provide a comprehensive range of AI services, products and tools, including next-generation data centers, AI infrastructure and cloud capabilities, and advanced AI models and solutions,” stated the SPA report. 

“The company will also offer one of the world’s most powerful multimodal Arabic large language models,” it added. 

The firm is also set to drive adoption of AI technologies in key sectors such as energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and financial services. It will consolidate data center initiatives, oversee hardware procurement, and scale deployment of AI solutions regionally and globally. 

AI is expected to contribute SR58.8 trillion ($15.6 trillion) to the global economy by 2030, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority has projected. The sector is also forecast to generate 98 million jobs by 2025. 

PIF and its portfolio companies are actively working to build a thriving AI ecosystem, leveraging Saudi Arabia’s strategic location, economic growth potential, and rising demand for advanced AI research and innovation. 

The Saudi Co. for Artificial Intelligence, a PIF-owned entity established in 2021, serves as the fund’s AI and emerging tech arm, supporting national goals through solutions in smart cities, energy, healthcare, and finance. 

PIF’s strategy contributes to the Kingdom’s ambition of becoming a competitive global player in the digital economy, supporting economic diversification goals as outlined in Vision 2030, the SPA report said. 

In recognition of these efforts, Saudi Arabia ranked first globally in the 2024 Global AI Index for government AI strategy, affirming its leadership in this transformative sector.

Topics: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman HUMAIN artificial intelligence (AI) Eye On AI

Related

Call for Saudis to join national AI training
Saudi Arabia
Call for Saudis to join national AI training
Special Artificial intelligence should be used ‘with intelligence,’ says Arab News deputy editor-in-chief
Media
Artificial intelligence should be used ‘with intelligence,’ says Arab News deputy editor-in-chief

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 11,488

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 11,488
Updated 12 May 2025
Miguel Hadchity
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 11,488

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 11,488
Updated 12 May 2025
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Monday, gaining 142.01 points, or 1.25 percent, to close at 11,488.60.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.13 billion ($1.63 billion), as 216 stocks advanced, while only 28 retreated.

The MSCI Tadawul Index increased by 16.67 points, or 1.15 percent, to close at 1,468.46.

The Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, dipped, losing 80.32 points, or 0.29 percent, to close at 27,343.13. This comes as 45 stocks advanced, while 31 retreated.

The best-performing stock on the main index was Saudi Ceramic Co. with its share price surging by 9.95 percent to SR30.40.

Other top performers included Batic Investments and Logistics Co., which saw its share price rise by 7.76 percent to SR2.36, and Naseej International Trading Co., which saw a 7.39 percent increase to SR87.20.

The worst performer of the day was SHL Finance Co., whose share price fell by 3.92 percent to SR19.12.

Maharah Human Resources Co. and Almunajem Foods Co. also saw declines, with their shares dropping by 3.68 percent and 1.51 percent to SR5.50 and SR71.90, respectively.

On the announcements front, Arabian Centres Co. declared its interim financial results for the first three months of the year with net profit amounting to SR222.7 million, a 37.5 percent dip compared to the previous quarter.

The company attributed the decrease to a dip in net fair value gain of investment properties and a rise in the cost of revenues. Higher finance costs, driven by increased debt from development projects, also contributed to the decline.

Cenomi Centers’ shares on the main market traded 0.20 percent lower to reach SR20.08.

Retal Urban Development Co. also announced its financial results for the same period with its net profit dropping by 26.05 percent to SR68.13 million compared to the previous quarter.

The company credited the decrease mainly due to exit from real estate fund during the previous quarter.

Retal’s share price remained stable at SR17.04.

Saudi Awwal Bank announced its intention to issue US dollar-denominated additional tier 1 Capital Sustainable Sukuk through a private placement in Saudi Arabia and internationally. 

The issuance, part of the bank’s $5 billion sukuk program, aims to strengthen its capital base and support long-term strategic goals. 

Joint lead managers, including HSBC, Merrill Lynch, and Citigroup, will oversee the offering, an official statement on Tadawul said. The final terms and value of the sukuk will be determined based on market conditions, the statement added.

SAB’s shares on the main market traded 2.19 percent higher in today’s trading session to reach SR34.95.

Topics: TASI NOMU MSCI

Saudi Arabia projects 8% tourism growth in 2025 as sector overhaul gains pace

Saudi Arabia projects 8% tourism growth in 2025 as sector overhaul gains pace
Updated 12 May 2025
Nadin Hassan
Follow

Saudi Arabia projects 8% tourism growth in 2025 as sector overhaul gains pace

Saudi Arabia projects 8% tourism growth in 2025 as sector overhaul gains pace
Updated 12 May 2025
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector is projected to grow by 8 percent in 2025, building on a year of record-breaking performance and continued progress under Vision 2030, according to a top official. 

Speaking at the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh, Mahmoud Abdulhadi, deputy minister for destination enablement at the Ministry of Tourism, said direct tourism spending rose 14 percent in 2024, compared to the SR256 billion ($68.26 billion) recorded in 2023. 

“2023 was our first year that we hit 100 million. While I can’t tell you the exact numbers, hopefully, some of you can do the math. We are going to see growth this year. We’re talking 8 percent growth in the number of visitors,” he said. “We delivered SR256 billion worth of direct spend in 2023, and from 2023 to 2024, we’re looking at roughly 14 percent growth in spend.”   

He added, “There was some healthy skepticism around some of the objectives and what we wanted to do. But I think, as Saudis, we have proven time and time again that when we make promises, we deliver, and Vision 2030 is no exception to this.” 

Abdulhadi noted the Kingdom’s broader economic shift, stating that 50-51 percent of Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product now comes from the non-oil sector, with 47 percent contributed by the private sector. 

“Hospitality is in our DNA — something we’ve been doing for thousands of years,” he said.  

He further emphasized the growing role of leisure tourism in driving sectoral change, stating: “Leisure today accounts for, if we’re looking at our domestic visitors, over 35 percent of visitors and over 30 percent of spend.”  

For international visitors, he noted that leisure contributes over 20 percent of both arrivals and spending. “We’ve had a major shift in how we do things, what we do, and it’s delivering in terms of the numbers,” Abdulhadi said. 

Structural reforms have played a key role, he said, including a 70 percent reduction in hotel operation fees since 2019 and streamlined licensing procedures, which led to a 168 percent increase in licensed tour guides.  

A new hospitality incentive program targeting emerging destinations has attracted nearly SR3 billion in private sector investment.  

“It is our ambition that tourism investment happens without somebody talking to the ministry or a government entity saying how, where, and help,” Abdulhadi said. “So, once we reach that position of maturity, our role moves from facilitator to pure regulator.”   

Opening the second day of the summit, Jonathan Worsley, chairman and CEO of The Bench, a hospitality investment and aviation development business events organizer, underscored the sector’s momentum, citing the launch of Riyadh Air, which aims to serve 100 international destinations by 2030.  

“They’re playing a crucial role in developing the tourism strategy for Vision 2030,” he said. 

Prince Bandar bin Saud bin Khalid, secretary general of the King Faisal Foundation and chairman of Al Khozama Investment Co., emphasized the cultural transformation driving the sector.   

“Saudi Arabia is no longer just about infrastructure and service,” he said. “It’s about identity, culture, talent, and future leadership.” 

He added: “In the coming days, we will explore many of the challenges and opportunities ahead — and most importantly, how to develop the human capital needed to sustain this extraordinary momentum.”   

From the private sector, Sultan Bader Al-Otaibi, CEO of Taiba Investments, announced plans to open over 2,000 rooms across Saudi cities in 2025. “We believe hospitality is more than business — it’s a way to connect with people and create a memory,” he said. 

The company’s first opening will be the soft launch of Saudi Arabia’s first Rixos hotel in Jeddah, followed by Makarem Burj Al Madinah and Novotel Al Madinah, two flagship properties expanding the group’s domestic and international brand partnerships. 

Coinciding with the summit, Knight Frank released its Saudi Arabia Hospitality Market Review 2025, offering fresh insight into the industry’s trajectory. According to the report, the Kingdom’s hospitality market is expected to reach 362,000 hotel keys by 2030. Currently, 167,500 keys are in operation, with an additional 99,500 under construction or in the final planning stages.  

Of the pipeline, 78 percent is expected to fall into the luxury, upper-upscale, or upscale categories, while 61 percent of existing inventory already fits within those segments. 

Saudi Arabia recorded its highest-ever travel surplus in 2024 at SR49.8 billion, up from SR46.2 billion in 2023, driven by a 13.8 percent increase in inbound visitor spending. Average hotel occupancy in March stood at 70 percent, with Madinah leading at 81 percent.  

Religious tourism also surged, with 35.8 million pilgrims performing Umrah in 2024 — a 33 percent year-on-year increase — including 16.9 million international pilgrims. The Hajj quota for 2025 has been raised to 2 million, up 11 percent from 2024. 

Giga-projects such as NEOM, Rua Al Madinah, Jabal Omar, and the Red Sea Project are projected to deliver 252,000 hotel keys in the Holy Cities by 2030, with 64 percent of them in the four- and five-star categories. 

With a national target of 150 million annual visits by 2030, Saudi Arabia is integrating its tourism, religious, and hospitality strategies to cement its status as a leading global destination. 

Topics: FHS2025

Saudi Arabia aiming to drive up food exports, non-oil trade with China 

Saudi Arabia aiming to drive up food exports, non-oil trade with China 
Updated 12 May 2025
Mohammed Al-Kinani 
Follow

Saudi Arabia aiming to drive up food exports, non-oil trade with China 

Saudi Arabia aiming to drive up food exports, non-oil trade with China 
Updated 12 May 2025
Mohammed Al-Kinani 

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is pushing to expand food exports to China and attract agricultural investment with a ministerial visit that aims to deepen bilateral trade and boost non-oil economic cooperation. 

Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadley has begun an official visit to China, heading a high-level delegation to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of environment, water, and food production. 

The trip also focuses on boosting exports — particularly of over 20 new local food products— facilitating knowledge exchange, and promoting sustainable development and trade growth between the two countries, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports to China soared to SR3.68 billion ($980 million) in December, representing a 69.6 percent increase from the previous month, according to recent data from the General Authority for Statistics. 

The SPA report said the minister’s visit “forms part of broader efforts to deepen Saudi-Chinese relations, attract strategic investments to the Kingdom, and explore mutual opportunities in the environment, water, agriculture, and livestock production sectors.” 

Al-Fadley is scheduled to meet with Chinese ministers, senior officials, and leaders of major companies operating in key sectors.  

The discussions will focus on exploring future partnership opportunities, transferring advanced technologies, and opening new opportunities in the Saudi market. 

Al-Fadley will also participate in the Saudi-Chinese Forum on exporting Saudi products and sustaining the agricultural sector. The forum will bring together senior government and private sector representatives from both countries, including more than 80 Saudi businesspeople and investors. 

GASTAT figures showed that in December, plastic and rubber products led Saudi exports to China with a value of SR1.12 billion, followed by chemical goods at SR1.11 billion and transport equipment at SR1.02 billion.  

The Kingdom’s non-oil shipments to China stood at SR2.17 billion in November, SR2.35 billion in October, and SR1.73 billion in September, reflecting a steady upward trend. 

This sustained growth highlights the deepening economic ties between Riyadh and Beijing, with Saudi Arabia maintaining its role as China’s top trading partner in the Middle East since 2001.  

The increase in non-oil exports also signals tangible progress in the Kingdom’s economic diversification efforts, as it works to reduce its longstanding dependence on oil revenues. 

Topics: Saudi China exports Food

Related

US, China agree to slash tariffs in trade war de-escalation video
World
US, China agree to slash tariffs in trade war de-escalation
Saudi environment ministry launches program to develop green tech
Saudi Arabia
Saudi environment ministry launches program to develop green tech

Latest updates

Bangladesh investigators say ousted PM behind deadly crackdown
Protesters, some who were injured in protests against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last year.
IHG to introduce 15,000 additional keys in Saudi Arabia by 2030: top official
IHG to introduce 15,000 additional keys in Saudi Arabia by 2030: top official
Saudi crown prince launches HUMAIN to position Kingdom as global AI hub 
Saudi crown prince launches HUMAIN to position Kingdom as global AI hub 
Dubai nurse fought cancer while leading hospital teams
Sarah Ilyas was diagnosed with cancer following her son’s 14th birthday. (Supplied)
Al-Hilal host Al-Orobah at Kingdom Arena
Al-Hilal host Al-Orobah at Kingdom Arena

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.