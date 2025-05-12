You are here

  • Home
  • UN chief welcomes release of US Israeli hostage by Hamas
War on Gaza

UN chief welcomes release of US Israeli hostage by Hamas

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the release of Edan Alexander, a US Israeli dual national who was taken hostage during the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas. (X/@antonioguterres)
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the release of Edan Alexander, a US Israeli dual national who was taken hostage during the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas. (X/@antonioguterres)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zvttr

Updated 18 sec ago
Caspar Webb
Follow

UN chief welcomes release of US Israeli hostage by Hamas

UN chief welcomes release of US Israeli hostage by Hamas
  • Antonio Guterres renews his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza
  • Militant group agreed to release soldier as gesture of goodwill to President Trump
Updated 18 sec ago
Caspar Webb
Follow

NEW YORK CITY: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the release of Edan Alexander, a US Israeli dual national who was taken hostage during the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

The militant group said on Sunday it would release Alexander, 21, as part of efforts to reach a ceasefire with Israel.

Alexander was believed to be the last living US hostage held in Gaza.

Guterres “is profoundly relieved that Mr. Alexander has been freed and is now returning to his family and loved ones after this harrowing ordeal,” the secretary-general’s spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said on Monday.

“The secretary-general renews his urgent call for an immediate permanent ceasefire, and the immediate and unconditional release of all remaining hostages. Hostages must be treated humanely and with dignity,” he added.

Alexander’s parents, who live in the US, traveled to Israel for the handover, and said they were grateful to the administration of US President Donald Trump for securing their son’s release.

Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, said on Sunday that Hamas had agreed to release Alexander as a gesture of goodwill to the president, who is making a high-profile visit to Saudi Arabia this week.

Alexander, an Israeli soldier who grew up in New Jersey, was abducted from his military base during the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

In his statement, Guterres called on all parties to “immediately ensure the rapid, unhindered, and safe humanitarian relief, including the delivery of critical services, for all civilians in need.

“Aid is not negotiable,” he added.

The secretary-general praised the “sustained efforts” of mediators Egypt, Qatar and the US to bring an end to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

All parties must “build on today’s release to reach a comprehensive agreement that will ensure the release of all hostages, an end to the hostilities, the provision of humanitarian aid and the long-overdue alleviation of the human suffering in Gaza,” he added.

Hamas had been in direct contact with the US government over the release, said Khalil Al-Hayya, a senior leader of the militant group in Gaza.

He added that Hamas is ready to “immediately start intensive negotiations” to secure a long-term truce with Israel.

The militant group said in a statement: “The Izz Ad-Din Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas’ military wing) released the captured Israeli soldier, Edan Alexander, a US citizen, a short while ago, following contacts with the US administration.

“This comes as part of the efforts being made by mediators to achieve a ceasefire, open the crossings, and allow aid and relief to reach our people in the Gaza Strip.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas UN Antonio Guterres

Related

Food security experts warn Gaza is at critical risk of famine if Israel doesn’t end its blockade
Middle-East
Food security experts warn Gaza is at critical risk of famine if Israel doesn’t end its blockade
Update US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander has been held by Hamas since the October 7, 2023 attack that triggered the Gaza war. (File/AFP video
Middle-East
Israel military says received US-Israeli hostage in Gaza

Population of Occupied Palestinian Territories grows tenfold since Nakba, despite Israeli atrocities

Population of Occupied Palestinian Territories grows tenfold since Nakba, despite Israeli atrocities
Updated 12 May 2025
Arab News
Follow

Population of Occupied Palestinian Territories grows tenfold since Nakba, despite Israeli atrocities

Population of Occupied Palestinian Territories grows tenfold since Nakba, despite Israeli atrocities
  • 77 years after the ‘catastrophe,’ the number of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip stands at 5.5 million
  • Number of Palestinians in Gaza down by 10 percent since October 2023 as a result of ongoing war between Israel and Hamas
Updated 12 May 2025
Arab News

LONDON: The population of the Occupied Palestinian Territories has increased tenfold since 1948, the year in which the Nakba, or “catastrophe,” displaced almost a million Palestinians from their homes to neighboring Arab countries, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics said that 957,000 people out of a population of 1.4 million were displaced by Israeli militias, many of them to other countries, some to Gaza and the West Bank, during the establishment of modern-day Israel 77 years ago this month.

The remainder, about 450,000, were already in Gaza and the West Bank, where the population now stands at 5.5 million. This represents more than a tenfold increase since the Nakba, which Palestinians commemorate on May 15 each year.

Ola Awad, the president of the bureau, said: “The atrocities of Zionist forces (in 1948) also included more than 70 massacres in which more than 15,000 Palestinians were martyred.”

According to the bureau’s statistics, Israeli forces destroyed 531 Palestinian towns and villages during the Nakba. A further 200,000 people were displaced from the occupied territories to neighboring countries by the Six-Day War in June 1967, which led to the occupation of Gaza, the West Bank and the Syrian Golan Heights.

Awad said the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, which began in October 2023, has reduced the Palestinian population in the occupied territories by 10 percent, as more than 52,000 people have been killed and thousands displaced.

The statistics bureau said that since 1948, an estimated 154,000 people have been killed in the occupied territories or Arab countries as a result of Israeli attacks or armed clashes. The majority were Palestinian, but some were citizens of other Arab countries. Nearly 34 percent of them lived Gaza and were killed in the past two years.

Topics: Palestine Gaza West Bank War on Gaza

Related

Food security experts warn Gaza is at critical risk of famine if Israel doesn’t end its blockade
Middle-East
Food security experts warn Gaza is at critical risk of famine if Israel doesn’t end its blockade
A paramedic holds posters with names and pictures of fellow relief workers who lost their lives in the line of humanitarian duty
Middle-East
Hundreds march in West Bank against killings of Palestinian medics

UN says found 225 arms caches since Israel-Hezbollah truce

Since the November 27 truce began, “peacekeepers have found over 225 weapons caches and referred them” to the Lebanese army.
Since the November 27 truce began, “peacekeepers have found over 225 weapons caches and referred them” to the Lebanese army.
Updated 57 min 56 sec ago
AFP
Follow

UN says found 225 arms caches since Israel-Hezbollah truce

Since the November 27 truce began, “peacekeepers have found over 225 weapons caches and referred them” to the Lebanese army.
  • “Full (army) deployment is hindered by the presence of Israeli forces in Lebanese territory,” UNIFIL said
Updated 57 min 56 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon said Monday that since a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah it had uncovered more than 225 weapons caches in the south and referred them to the army.
The November truce largely ended more than a year of hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed group, including two months of all-out war.
Under the deal, Hezbollah was to withdraw its fighters north of Lebanon’s Litani River and Israel was to pull all its forces from south Lebanon, however it has kept troops in five areas it deems “strategic.”
The Lebanese army has been deploying in the area as Israeli forces have withdrawn and has been dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure there.
Since the November 27 truce began, “peacekeepers have found over 225 weapons caches and referred them” to the Lebanese army, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon said in a statement.
UNIFIL also has a seat on the ceasefire monitoring committee, alongside truce brokers France and the United States, and the Israeli and Lebanese governments.
“With UNIFIL support,” Lebanon’s army has “redeployed to more than 120 permanent positions south of the Litani,” the peacekeeping force said.
“Full (army) deployment is hindered by the presence of Israeli forces in Lebanese territory,” it added.
Israel’s military still carries out regular strikes in Lebanon, saying it is targeting Hezbollah operatives and infrastructure.
The ceasefire deal was based on a UN Security Council resolution that says Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers should be the only forces in south Lebanon, and that calls for the disarmament of all non-state groups.
President Joseph Aoun said last month the Lebanese army was now deployed in more than 85 percent of the south and that the sole obstacle to full control across the frontier area was “Israel’s occupation of five border positions.”
Lebanese authorities have vowed to implement a state monopoly on bearing arms, though Aoun has said disarming Hezbollah is a “delicate” matter that requires dialogue.
Hezbollah, long a dominant force in Lebanon, was heavily weakened in its latest war with Israel.

Topics: Battlefield Lebanon United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL)

Related

Special Israel strikes south Lebanon, Aoun holds urgent talks to halt attacks
Middle-East
Israel strikes south Lebanon, Aoun holds urgent talks to halt attacks
Hamas says commander killed in Israel Lebanon strike
Middle-East
Hamas says commander killed in Israel Lebanon strike

Syria and neighbors urge Israel to stop bombings

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attends a press conference with his Syrian and Jordanian counterparts.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attends a press conference with his Syrian and Jordanian counterparts.
Updated 12 May 2025
AFP
Follow

Syria and neighbors urge Israel to stop bombings

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attends a press conference with his Syrian and Jordanian counterparts.
  • Syrian FM Asaad Al-Shaibani told the joint press conference that “our borders are constantly violated by Israeli attacks”
Updated 12 May 2025
AFP

ANKARA: The foreign ministers of Syria, Turkiye and Jordan, meeting Monday in Ankara, called on Israel to cease attacks on Syria and to withdraw troops from the country.
Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on Syria since longtime ruler Bashar Assad was ousted in December, often targeting military sites and killing dozens of people.
Israeli officials have also described Syria’s new authorities as jihadists and claimed to defend the country’s Druze minority with a recent spate of attacks.
Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a press conference with his Jordanian and Syrian counterparts that “Israel’s expansionism poses a significant threat to the security, stability and future of Syria.”
“This must come to an end. And we are on the same page about this. Syria needs to be supported to prevent terrorist organizations from settling in this region,” Fidan added, noting that Syria shares a 900-kilometer (560-mile) border with Turkiye.
Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani told the joint press conference that “our borders are constantly violated by Israeli attacks.”
The Israeli strikes are “calculated escalations aimed at destabilising Syria and dragging the region into a new cycle of conflict,” Shaibani said, decrying “systematic violations of international law and explicit provocations.”
He called on the international community to put Israel under “increased pressure” to halt the bombings.
Jordan’s top diplomat, Ayman Safadi, said attacks on Syrian soil “will not bring security to Israel and will bring nothing to Syria except ruin and destruction.”

Topics: Fall of Assad Israel Jordan Turkiye

Related

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (File/AFP)
Middle-East
Israel urges ICC to drop arrest warrants against PM
‘Settlers on all sides’: West Bank bypass raises fears of Israeli annexation
Middle-East
‘Settlers on all sides’: West Bank bypass raises fears of Israeli annexation

Israel urges ICC to drop arrest warrants against PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (File/AFP)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 May 2025
AFP
Follow

Israel urges ICC to drop arrest warrants against PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (File/AFP)
  • In ruling that made headlines, ICC found “reasonable grounds” to believe Netanyahu and Gallant bore “criminal responsibility” for war crimes, crimes against humanity
Updated 12 May 2025
AFP

THE HAGUE: Israel has asked the International Criminal Court to dismiss its arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant while ICC judges reconsider complex jurisdictional questions.
In a 14-page document dated May 9 but posted on the ICC website on Monday, Israel argued the warrants issued in November were null and void while judges weigh a previous Israeli challenge to the ICC’s jurisdiction in the case.
In a ruling that made headlines around the world, the ICC found “reasonable grounds” to believe Netanyahu and Gallant bore “criminal responsibility” for war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the war in Gaza.
The court also issued a war crimes warrant against top Hamas commander Mohammed Deif over the October 7 attacks that sparked the conflict. The case against Deif was dropped in February after his death.
Israel, not one of the ICC’s 125 members, challenged the court’s jurisdiction but judges on the ICC’s “Pre-Trial Chamber” dismissed the bid and issued the arrest warrants.
But last month, the ICC’s Appeals Chamber ruled the Pre-Trial Chamber was wrong to dismiss the challenge and ordered it to look again in detail at Israel’s arguments.
Israel says now that the arrest warrants should not stay in place while this complex and lengthy process is ongoing.
“Unless and until the Pre-Trial Chamber has ruled on the substance of the jurisdiction challenge... the prerequisite jurisdictional finding does not exist,” Israel argued.
“It follows that the arrest warrants issued on 21 November 2024 must be withdrawn or vacated pending the Pre-Trial Chamber’s determination of Israel’s jurisdictional challenge.”
Israel and its allies reacted furiously to the warrants issued on November 21, Netanyahu describing it as an “anti-Semitic decision” and then US president Joe Biden slamming it as “outrageous.”
Technically, any member of the ICC is required to arrest Netanyahu if he travels there, although the court has no independent power to enforce warrants.
Israel argued in its submission that Netanyahu could theoretically be arrested while the court was still weighing whether it had jurisdiction in the case.
“Depriving persons of their liberty on the basis of an arrest warrant issued in the absence of the necessary legal pre-conditions is an egregious violation of fundamental human rights and of the rule of law,” Israel argued.
Allowing the warrants to stay in place during the deliberations “is unlawful and undermines the legitimacy of the court,” said Israel.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel International Criminal Court (ICC) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Related

Update Hungary announces ICC withdrawal as Israel’s Netanyahu visits
World
Hungary announces ICC withdrawal as Israel’s Netanyahu visits
Duterte’s first ICC appearance set for Friday
World
Duterte’s first ICC appearance set for Friday

Syrian, Turkish foreign ministers address security issues in Ankara

Syrian, Turkish foreign ministers address security issues in Ankara
Updated 12 May 2025
Arab News
Follow

Syrian, Turkish foreign ministers address security issues in Ankara

Syrian, Turkish foreign ministers address security issues in Ankara
  • Officials convened during trilateral meeting involving Syria, Turkiye and Jordan
Updated 12 May 2025
Arab News

LONDON: Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani met his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, in Ankara on Monday.

The officials convened during trilateral talks, which included Jordan’s foreign minister, to address joint security and economic issues in the region.

The ministers discussed various issues, including Israeli actions in the southern Syrian Arab Republic since the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024, as well as coordination with Arab states and the international community to support Syria’s security, stability and sovereignty.

Topics: Syria Turkiye Jordan

Related

Syria leader to miss Arab summit in Iraq: diplomatic source
Middle-East
Syria leader to miss Arab summit in Iraq: diplomatic source
Erdogan conveys Turkiye’s solidarity to Pakistan PM amid crisis with India
Pakistan
Erdogan conveys Turkiye’s solidarity to Pakistan PM amid crisis with India

Latest updates

Riyadh International Industry Week 2025 begins in Riyadh
Riyadh International Industry Week 2025 begins in Riyadh
Former UK PM Theresa May to speak at Most Powerful Women summit in Riyadh
Former UK PM Theresa May to speak at Most Powerful Women summit in Riyadh
India PM Modi warns Pakistan of more strikes if there is a ‘terrorist attack’
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation following a truce with Pakistan, via video conferencing in New Delhi.
Globant takes Saudi Pro League into new era of sports
Globant takes Saudi Pro League into new era of sports
SAB named ‘best bank in Saudi Arabia’ for sixth year in row
SAB named ‘best bank in Saudi Arabia’ for sixth year in row

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.