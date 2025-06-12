You are here

  • Home
  • US warns Iran over support for Houthis, asks UN Security Council for stricter arms embargo
War on Gaza

US warns Iran over support for Houthis, asks UN Security Council for stricter arms embargo

Protesters hold weapons, during a demonstration of predominantly Houthi supporters to condemn US strikes in Yemen, in Sanaa. (File/Reuters)
Protesters hold weapons, during a demonstration of predominantly Houthi supporters to condemn US strikes in Yemen, in Sanaa. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8ejvj

Updated 12 June 2025
Follow

US warns Iran over support for Houthis, asks UN Security Council for stricter arms embargo

Protesters hold weapons, during a demonstration of predominantly Houthi supporters to condemn US strikes in Yemen, in Sanaa.
  • American envoy Dorothy Shea says Iranian support allows Houthis to threaten Israel, Gulf countries, and broader regional stability
  • ‘This council must not tolerate Iran’s repeated violations of its resolutions,’ she tells fellow members
Updated 12 June 2025
Ephrem Kossaify
Follow

NEW YORK CITY: The US sharply criticized Iran on Thursday over its backing of the Houthis in Yemen, accusing Tehran of violating UN arms embargoes and enabling attacks against Arab nations and Israel.

Speaking during a UN Security Council briefing on the situation in Yemen, the acting US ambassador, Dorothy Shea, said Iranian support is allowing the Houthis to threaten Israel, Gulf countries, and broader regional stability.

“This council must not tolerate Iran’s repeated violations of its resolutions,” she told fellow members.

Shea condemned the Houthis for ongoing cross-border attacks, including missile strikes on Israel’s Ben Gurion airport, and threats of air and naval blockades targeting Port of Haifa, as well as human rights abuses within Yemen itself.

“Israel has the right to defend itself,” she said. “We stand with Israel against Iranian-backed terrorist groups, including the Houthis.”

The US envoy also highlighted what she described as evidence that the Houthis were acquiring dual-use technology from Chinese sources, specifically the Chang Guang Satellite Technology Company, which is linked to China’s military and Communist Party leadership.

In addition, she called for closer scrutiny of the Houthis’ expanding ties to Somalian insurgent group Al-Shabaab, including an investigation by expert UN panels.

Shea highlighted the important role of the UN’s Verification and Inspection Mechanism for Yemen as a critical tool for preventing illicit arms shipments to the Houthis, and praised recent interceptions of containers headed for rebel-controlled ports. She urged member states to increase funding for the mechanism and provide naval assets so that it can fully enforce its mandate.

Shea also reiterated that even vessels cleared by the mechanism might still face consequences under US law, given that Washington has designated the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, and warned that any form of aid to the group could violate US antiterrorism statutes.

The ambassador condemned the Houthis for the prolonged detention of employees of the UN and nongovernmental organizations, and diplomatic personnel, including Americans, for more than a year on “fabricated espionage charges,” and called for their immediate and unconditional release.

“The Houthis bear overwhelming responsibility for the deterioration in the well-being and safety of the Yemeni people,” Shea added, as she accused the group of terrorizing civilians, obstructing humanitarian aid, and profiting from illicit commercial activities.

The briefing came as UN efforts to address Yemen’s protracted conflict and humanitarian crisis continue, with the organization’s special envoy to the country, Hans Grundberg, and Assistant Secretary-General Joyce Msuya on Thursday calling on council members to put pressure on the Houthis for a peace agreement and the release of all detainees.

Topics: War on Gaza Yemen Houthis

Related

UN chief urges Yemen’s Houthis to release aid workers
Middle-East
UN chief urges Yemen’s Houthis to release aid workers
Israel intercepts missile from Yemen, Houthis claim attack
Middle-East
Israel intercepts missile from Yemen, Houthis claim attack

Ukrainian in Israel to treat sick daughter killed in Iran strike: mayor

Ukrainian in Israel to treat sick daughter killed in Iran strike: mayor
Updated 15 sec ago
Follow

Ukrainian in Israel to treat sick daughter killed in Iran strike: mayor

Ukrainian in Israel to treat sick daughter killed in Iran strike: mayor
Updated 15 sec ago
The city of Bat Yam identified the victim as Maria Peshkarova, 31
Peshkarova had traveled to Israel in 2022 on a medical visa to seek life-saving treatment for her daughter, 8

JERUSALEM: The body of a Ukrainian mother who had traveled to Israel for her daughter’s leukemia treatment was recovered on Thursday from a building struck by an Iranian missile four days earlier, Israeli officials said.

The city of Bat Yam, close to Tel Aviv, announced that “in the past few minutes, a body was found at the site of the missile impact,” identifying the victim as Maria Peshkarova, 31, also known as Marina.

Peshkarova had traveled to Israel in December 2022 on a medical visa to seek life-saving treatment for her daughter Anastasia, 8, who was killed along with her grandmother in the destroyed apartment bloc in Bat Yam, according to the mayor’s office.

Peshkarova’s husband is fighting in Ukraine’s war against Russia, according to the Israeli news website Ynet.

Israeli authorities had previously released the names of eight people killed in the strike and had stated that one person was missing.

Peshkarova’s confirmed death takes the total deathtoll in Israel to 25 since the war with Iran started on Friday, according to authorities.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Sunday that five of its nationals were killed in the Iranian strike on Bat Yam near Tel Aviv, including three minors.

Ukraine on Tuesday urged its citizens to leave Israel and Iran as soon as possible amid the spiralling conflict between the two countries.

Israel restarts limited gas exports amid ongoing conflict, Egypt still waiting

Israel restarts limited gas exports amid ongoing conflict, Egypt still waiting
Updated 29 min 3 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Israel restarts limited gas exports amid ongoing conflict, Egypt still waiting

Israel restarts limited gas exports amid ongoing conflict, Egypt still waiting
  • A ministry spokesperson said exports are now resuming “from surpluses, after domestic needs are met“
  • An energy ministry source said most of the limited exported gas is currently flowing to Jordan
Updated 29 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Israel has resumed limited natural gas exports from surplus supplies, the country’s Energy Ministry said on Thursday, nearly a week after shutting down two key offshore fields as Israel and Iran waged an air battle.

A ministry spokesperson told Reuters that exports are now resuming “from surpluses, after domestic needs are met.”

An energy ministry source said most of the limited exported gas is currently flowing to Jordan, and only “tiny volumes” reached Egypt this week.

Egyptian fertilizer producers, who were forced to halt operations due to the supply disruption, told Reuters they have yet to receive any gas but expect flows to resume next week.

The Egyptian Petroleum Ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Following military escalation in the region, Israel halted exports on June 13 after closing the Leviathan field, operated by Chevron and the Karish field operated by Energean. Only the Tamar field has remained operational, supplying mainly domestic demand.

Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen said on Wednesday that exports would only resume once military authorities deemed it safe.

“I don’t want to use our strategic storage, so therefore, I needed to cut exports,” he told Reuters.

Egypt, which has increasingly relied on Israeli gas since a domestic production decline in 2022, is scrambling to compensate for the supply gap.

The country has ramped up fuel oil use in power plants and has signed deals to import over $8 billion worth of liquefied natural gas, while preparing additional floating regasification units.

Israeli gas typically accounts for up to 60 percent of Egypt’s total gas imports and around a fifth of its total consumption, according to data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI).

Topics: Iran-Israel Conflict natural gas Egypt Jordan

Related

Pakistan says 3,000 evacuated from Iran as stranded students plead for help
Pakistan
Pakistan says 3,000 evacuated from Iran as stranded students plead for help
France preparing to help its citizens in Israel, Iran leave, Barrot says
Middle-East
France preparing to help its citizens in Israel, Iran leave, Barrot says

Aoun to US envoy: We look forward to American support in strengthening security in southern Lebanon

Aoun to US envoy: We look forward to American support in strengthening security in southern Lebanon
Updated 19 June 2025
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

Aoun to US envoy: We look forward to American support in strengthening security in southern Lebanon

Aoun to US envoy: We look forward to American support in strengthening security in southern Lebanon
  • Lebanese leader announces dramatic increase in troop deployment south of the Litani River
  • Hezbollah condemns assassination threats against Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as ‘reckless’ and warns of ‘grave consequences’
Updated 19 June 2025
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun assured US Ambassador to Turkiye and Special Envoy to Syria, Thomas Barrack, that Lebanon “looks forward to US support in its efforts to restore security and stability in the south,” adding that this includes the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the five occupied hills, an end to hostilities, and the extension of UNIFIL’s mandate.

He said that UNIFIL, in coordination with the Lebanese Army, is working to implement Resolution 1701, ultimately enabling the army’s deployment along the internationally recognized borders.

Aoun also said that Lebanon will increase the number of army personnel deployed south of the Litani River to 10,000 soldiers. Their responsibilities include eliminating unauthorized armed presence, seizing illegal weapons and ammunition, and ensuring that only official security forces operate in the area.

However, he added that their ability to fully carry out this mandate remains hindered by the Israeli occupation of the five hills and the surrounding areas.

The Lebanese president reaffirmed the country’s commitment to advancing the principle of exclusive state control over weapons. He informed Barrack that “consultations are ongoing at both the Lebanese and Palestinian levels regarding the issue of arms in the Palestinian refugee camps, with the hope that these efforts will intensify once the region stabilizes, following the recent escalation in the Israeli-Iranian conflict.”

A source at the presidency told Arab News: “Barrack was informed that Lebanon is moving toward the withdrawal of weapons from north of the Litani River, but this process will take time. Hezbollah is a Lebanese party, and its members will remain in the country. There is historical precedent — after the civil war, militias gradually handed over their weapons to the state, a process that took considerable time to complete.”

The source said that Barrack, who is overseeing the Lebanese file until a successor to former US envoy Morgan Ortagus is appointed, “demonstrated an understanding of Lebanon’s position during his meetings with political officials on the disarmament issue, and his response was generally seen as positive.”

While no official response was issued regarding Barrack’s warning about potential Hezbollah involvement alongside Iran, the party released a statement on Thursday condemning US threats against Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

Hezbollah warned that “threatening his assassination is not only a political miscalculation, but a reckless act with dangerous consequences.”

Hezbollah affirmed that it is “more firmly committed than ever to the path of Imam Khamenei and his firm stance, and more united around his leadership in confronting US-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic. Through its blind support for Israel, the US is steering itself toward an abyss from which it will not emerge.”

On Thursday, the Iranian Embassy in Lebanon received a large delegation of Lebanese parties, political forces, and figures aligned with Hezbollah, along with representatives from Palestinian factions closely affiliated with the party.

The visit was held to “affirm their solidarity with Iran in the face of Israeli aggression.”

Iranian Chargé d’Affaires Tawfiq Samadi said that “any military response by Iran will be measured, precise, gradual, and proportionate to the level of threat.”

He placed responsibility on the US for its unwavering support of Israel, saying that it bears accountability for “the crimes committed against Iran.”

While acknowledging that the US is not currently a direct party to the aggression, he cautioned that “continued American support for Israeli actions would carry strategic and legal consequences.”

Topics: Iran-Israel Conflict Iran Israel Hezbollah Lebanon

Related

Lebanese leaders indirectly urge Hezbollah to stay out of the Israel-Iran conflict
Middle-East
Lebanese leaders indirectly urge Hezbollah to stay out of the Israel-Iran conflict
Update Hezbollah says tens of thousands of fighters ready to battle Israel
Middle-East
Hezbollah says tens of thousands of fighters ready to battle Israel

Iran arrests dissident rapper formerly on death row: supporters

Iran arrests dissident rapper formerly on death row: supporters
Updated 19 June 2025
AFP
Follow

Iran arrests dissident rapper formerly on death row: supporters

Iran arrests dissident rapper formerly on death row: supporters
  • The reported arrest of Salehi comes amid the nearly week-old war triggered by Israeli
  • Salehi, 34, has bitterly criticized Israel’s strikes on his country as well as the failure of Iranian authorities to protect citizens
Updated 19 June 2025
AFP

PARIS: Iranian authorities have arrested Toomaj Salehi, a prominent rapper who is sharply critical of the Islamic republic’s leadership, the artist’s supporters said on his social media accounts on Thursday.

The reported arrest of Salehi, who is known to fans as Toomaj and had previously been sentenced to death in the wake of nationwide protests, comes amid the nearly week-old war triggered by Israeli attacks on Iran and as rights groups have warned of a crackdown on dissent by Tehran.

Salehi, 34, has bitterly criticized Israel’s strikes on his country as well as the failure of Iranian authorities to protect citizens in the face of the bombardment which began on Friday.

According to a statement published by supporters of Salehi on his official Instagram and X accounts, he had been arrested in the Gulf island of Kish, on Iran’s southern coast.

“We have no information about the detaining agency, his place of detention, or his health. The government is directly responsible for anything that happens to his health and life,” it said.

“Toomaj must be released immediately.”

Rights groups have sounded the alarm on a crackdown in Iran against the background of the Israeli attacks which analysts believe could be aimed at ousting the country’s clerical leadership.

Amnesty International said on Wednesday that “Iranian authorities have responded to Israel’s latest military attacks by imposing Internet restrictions, arresting journalists and dissidents within the country.”

Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights said on Thursday that at least 223 people have been arrested nationwide on charges related to collaboration with Israel.

The group said its tally is based on official media reports, but the real figures are likely higher.

Internet monitor Netblocks said that Iran was under its most severe “blackout incident” since a 2019 wave of protests.

Salehi was previously arrested in October 2022 after publicly backing demonstrations that erupted a month earlier, triggered by the death in custody of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini.

He was initially sentenced to death in a verdict that caused international uproar but it was later reduced to prison time and he was released in December 2024.

Activists have accused Iran of torturing him during his 2022 arrest, after state media published a video purporting to show the rapper blindfolded, with bruising on his face, apologizing for his support of the protests.

Topics: Iran-Israel Conflict Toomaj Salehi

Related

Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi arrested again
Middle-East
Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi arrested again
Iranian rapper among those facing death for defying regime
Middle-East
Iranian rapper among those facing death for defying regime

Turkiye should investigate ‘police violence’ against protesters: Amnesty

Turkiye should investigate ‘police violence’ against protesters: Amnesty
Updated 19 June 2025
AFP
Follow

Turkiye should investigate ‘police violence’ against protesters: Amnesty

Turkiye should investigate ‘police violence’ against protesters: Amnesty
  • Authorities said they arrested nearly 1,900 people during the protests
  • Amnesty said it had “verified dozens of videos documenting how protesters were beaten, kicked and dragged”
Updated 19 June 2025
AFP

ISTANBUL: Amnesty International called on Turkish authorities Thursday to launch an investigation into alleged “police violence” during a wave of protests this year, saying some instances “could amount to acts of torture.”

The arrest of Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on March 19, the leading opponent of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, sparked Türkiye’s worst street protests in over a decade.

“Our findings reveal damning evidence of unlawful force frequently used by law enforcement officers,” said Esther Major, a deputy director at the global human rights group.

“The authorities used tear gas, pepper spray, kinetic impact projectiles and water cannons against people who were simply exercising their rights,” she said in a statement.

“The violations documented constitute cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment and, in some cases, may amount to torture,” Major said, calling for the launch of an investigation.

Imamoglu was widely seen as the biggest political rival to Erdogan and his jailing is likely to prevent him from running in the 2028 presidential election.

Authorities said they arrested nearly 1,900 people during the protests, most of whom were accused of participating in illegal gatherings.

The vast majority have since been released.

Amnesty said it had “verified dozens of videos documenting how protesters were beaten, kicked and dragged on the ground by law enforcement officials even when they were dispersing, not resisting or were already restrained.”

The NGO said some “protesters were subjected to water cannon, tear gas, kinetic impact projectiles by police, often at very close range directly targeting the head and upper body, in violation of international human rights law.”

One of them required retinal surgery and may lose sight in one eye, Amnesty said.

Topics: Turkiye Amnesty international police violence

Related

Hundreds of thousands join Istanbul protest rally
Middle-East
Hundreds of thousands join Istanbul protest rally
Tens of thousands of people in Istanbul protest Gaza war
Middle-East
Tens of thousands of people in Istanbul protest Gaza war

Latest updates

Ukrainian in Israel to treat sick daughter killed in Iran strike: mayor
Ukrainian in Israel to treat sick daughter killed in Iran strike: mayor
Palmeiras ease past Al Ahly in Club World Cup
Palmeiras ease past Al Ahly in Club World Cup
Israel restarts limited gas exports amid ongoing conflict, Egypt still waiting
Israel restarts limited gas exports amid ongoing conflict, Egypt still waiting
Review: Shawn Chidiac’s stand-up comedy shows London what ‘Laughing in Translation’ is
Review: Shawn Chidiac’s stand-up comedy shows London what ‘Laughing in Translation’ is
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi marks 80th birthday in junta jail
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi marks 80th birthday in junta jail

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.