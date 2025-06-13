You are here

  • Home
  • Oil Updates — prices soar more than 9% after Israel strikes Iran, rattling investors 
Iran-Israel Conflict
Iran-Israel Conflict

Oil Updates — prices soar more than 9% after Israel strikes Iran, rattling investors 

Oil Updates — prices soar more than 9% after Israel strikes Iran, rattling investors 
Brent crude futures jumped $6.29, or 9.07 percent, to $75.65 a barrel by 06:15 a.m. Saudi time after hitting an intraday high of $78.50, the highest since Jan. 27. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/4cmpu

Updated 16 sec ago
REUTERS 
Follow

Oil Updates — prices soar more than 9% after Israel strikes Iran, rattling investors 

Oil Updates — prices soar more than 9% after Israel strikes Iran, rattling investors 
Updated 16 sec ago
REUTERS 
Follow

SINGAPORE: Oil prices surged more than 9 percent on Friday, hitting their highest in almost five months after Israel struck Iran, dramatically escalating tensions in the Middle East and raising worries about disrupted oil supplies. 

Brent crude futures jumped $6.29, or 9.07 percent, to $75.65 a barrel by 06:15 a.m. Saudi time after hitting an intraday high of $78.50, the highest since Jan. 27. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up $6.43, or 9.45 percent, at $74.47 a barrel after hitting a high of $77.62, the loftiest since Jan. 21. 

Friday’s gains were the largest intraday moves for both contracts since 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine, causing energy prices to spike. 

Israel said it targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders on Friday at the start of what it warned would be a prolonged operation to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon. 

“This has elevated geopolitical uncertainty significantly and requires the oil market to price in a larger risk premium for any potential supply disruptions,” ING analysts led by Warren Patterson said in a note. 

Several oil traders in Singapore said it was still too early to say if the strike will affect Middle East oil shipments as it will depend on how Iran retaliates and if the US will intervene. 

“It’s too early to tell but I think the market is worried about shutting off of the Strait of Hormuz,” one of the traders said. 

MST Marquee senior energy analyst Saul Kavonic said the conflict would need to escalate to the point of Iranian retaliation on oil infrastructure in the region before oil supply is materially impacted. 

He added that Iran could hinder up to 20 million barrels per day of oil supply via attacks on infrastructure or limiting passage through the Strait of Hormuz, in an extreme scenario. 

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israel will receive “harsh punishment” following Friday’s attack that he said killed several military commanders. 

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday called Israel’s strikes against Iran a “unilateral action” and said Washington was not involved while also urging Tehran not to target US interests or personnel in the region. 

“Iran has announced an emergency and is preparing to retaliate, which raises the risk of not just disruptions but of contagion in other neighbouring oil producing nations too,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova. 

“Although Trump has shown reluctance to participate, US involvement could further raise concerns.” 

In other markets, stocks dived in early Asian trade, led by a selloff in US futures, while investors scurried to safe havens such as gold and the Swiss franc. 

Topics: Iran-Israel Conflict

Related

Oil Updates — prices ease as market assesses Middle East tension
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — prices ease as market assesses Middle East tension
Update Oil Updates — crude rises to 7-week high as investors await trade truce details and US-Iran talks
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude rises to 7-week high as investors await trade truce details and US-Iran talks

Foreign ownership in Saudi equities tops $105bn despite market pullback

Foreign ownership in Saudi equities tops $105bn despite market pullback
Updated 18 sec ago
Dayan Abou Tine
Follow

Foreign ownership in Saudi equities tops $105bn despite market pullback

Foreign ownership in Saudi equities tops $105bn despite market pullback
Updated 18 sec ago
Dayan Abou Tine

RIYADH: Foreign investors held SR394.58 billion ($105.2 billion) in Saudi equities as of June 12, marking an annual decline of 1.1 percent, although their market share rose amid a broader downturn. 

According to the latest data from Saudi Exchange, the dip in foreign ownership comes as the total value of holdings in the main market fell to SR9.14 trillion, down from SR9.95 trillion in June 2024, as valuations across key sectors — including financials, materials, and energy — softened. 

The increase in foreign investors’ market share — from 4.01 percent to 4.32 percent — is attributed to the overall decline in market size. 

Saudi nationals remain dominant in the market, holding SR8.68 trillion, or 94.94 percent of total ownership, down from SR9.48 trillion, or 95.28 percent, a year earlier.

Investments from Gulf Cooperation Council countries also dipped, with holdings falling from SR70.17 billion to SR67.46 billion, despite their share slightly increasing to 0.74 percent. 

The drop in market capitalization coincided with a 1.5 percent decline in the Tadawul All Share Index on June 12, driven by losses in heavyweight stocks such as Al Rajhi Bank and Saudi Arabian Mining Co. The selloff came amid renewed geopolitical tensions in the region. 

“While solid fundamentals offer a hopeful outlook, the market’s reaction was more heavily influenced by geopolitical tensions,” said Milad Azar, a market analyst at XTB MENA, in comments to Reuters. 

His statement followed the US decision to reposition diplomatic staff in the region, stoking concerns over escalating tensions with Iran. The move added pressure to already cautious markets, where investors have been rebalancing portfolios in response to rising interest rates and shifting risk appetite. 

Despite recent volatility, the long-term outlook for foreign participation remains strong. Saudi Arabia’s inclusion in global emerging market indices — such as MSCI, FTSE Russell, and S&P Dow Jones — continues to support passive fund flows. 

Reforms under Vision 2030, including enhanced transparency, stronger corporate governance, and an expanding privatization pipeline, are widely viewed as central to boosting long-term investor engagement in Saudi Arabia’s capital markets.

The government’s commitment to diversifying the economy has opened new sectors for investment, while regulatory upgrades have helped align local practices with international standards. 

As part of these reforms, Tadawul has undergone a transformation in recent years to enhance its global appeal. The market’s inclusion in major emerging market indices between 2018 and 2019 helped unlock billions in passive fund inflows. Since then, Tadawul has focused on improving disclosure quality, streamlining Qualified Foreign Investor registration, and modernizing its trading and post-trade systems. 

This evolution continues to attract international capital through a growing pipeline of sector-diverse initial public offerings. Recent listings in health care, technology, and consumer goods have provided foreign investors with broader exposure to non-oil growth areas, further supporting portfolio diversification. 

Meanwhile, ongoing efforts to enhance post-trade infrastructure and environmental, social, and governance reporting are expected to improve overall market competitiveness and strengthen the exchange’s appeal to long-term institutional investors. 

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Saudi exchange

Related

Closing Bell: TASI gains 135 points after positive market breadth 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: TASI gains 135 points after positive market breadth 
Saudi Stock Exchange chair says Vision 2030 has turned Kingdom into ‘reliable, investible destination’
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Stock Exchange chair says Vision 2030 has turned Kingdom into ‘reliable, investible destination’

Riyadh climbs 60 places to rank 23rd globally in startup ecosystem index

Riyadh climbs 60 places to rank 23rd globally in startup ecosystem index
Updated 21 min 15 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

Riyadh climbs 60 places to rank 23rd globally in startup ecosystem index

Riyadh climbs 60 places to rank 23rd globally in startup ecosystem index
Updated 21 min 15 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has reached a key milestone in the global startup scene, with Riyadh climbing 60 places in just three years to rank 23rd among the top 100 emerging ecosystems, according to new data. 

The 2025 Global Startup Ecosystem Report, published by Startup Genome in collaboration with the Global Entrepreneurship Network, highlights the city’s transformation into a “launchpad into the $2+ trillion GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) market.”

Riyadh also ranks third in the Middle East and North Africa for funding, reflecting a sharp rise in deal volume.

Saudi Arabia’s startup ecosystem is rapidly evolving, driven by Vision 2030, strong government support, and rising investor interest.

Riyadh’s emergence as a leading innovation hub and strategic gateway to the broader GCC market reflects the Kingdom’s ambitions to diversify its economy, attract global talent, and foster high-growth sectors, including fintech, artificial intelligence, and digital infrastructure.

The analysis notes that over $2.6 billion in venture capital funding has flowed into the Saudi market since 2018, driven by government-backed funds, including the Saudi Venture Capital Co., Jada, and the Public Investment Fund.

While global ecosystems grapple with declining investment and exit slowdowns, the report highlights the Gulf region, particularly Riyadh, as one of the world’s most resilient and forward-looking innovation corridors, gaining momentum as a stable and fast-growing hub for entrepreneurship.

Samantha Evans, MENA managing director at Startup Genome, said: “The Gulf is one of the few markets in the world where ambition, alignment, and execution converge,” adding that it is “not a speculative bet — it’s a strategic inflection point.”

In Saudi Arabia, Vision 2030 programs such as Monsha’at and CODE are “designing policy architectures to enable them (startups) to scale globally.” The UAE, through platforms like Hub71, DIFC Innovation Hub, and national sandbox frameworks, continues to attract “top-tier founders, Series A companies, and emerging technologies,” the study noted.

Saudi Arabia’s performance stands out across multiple metrics. The Kingdom ranked third globally in funding volume and investment-to-impact ratio, and fourth in talent availability, reflecting its ability to attract and retain entrepreneurial expertise. It also posted the second-highest performance in the MENA region, according to the report.

Key growth drivers include increased venture capital activity, enhanced entrepreneurial infrastructure, and rising investment in emerging technologies. Government-backed initiatives, particularly through Monsha’at, have strengthened the ecosystem, improved regulation, and boosted the contribution of small and medium-sized enterprises to the national economy in line with Vision 2030 targets.

The study identifies high-growth sectors fueling the Kingdom’s ascent, including artificial intelligence, fintech, cybersecurity, smart cities, infrastructure, and digital health, all of which align with the nation’s broader economic transformation.

“Saudi Arabia has made significant strides to support innovation, drive economic diversification, and empower a new generation of entrepreneurs,” said Khaled Sharbatly Chairman of the National Entrepreneurship Committee Khaled Sharbatly. “We are committed to positioning Saudi Arabia as a global hub for entrepreneurship and innovation.”

Riyadh, described in the report as “not just the capital of Saudi Arabia — it’s a launchpad,” now hosts the regional headquarters of global firms such as Google Cloud, Amazon, and SAP — a sign of growing global confidence in the Kingdom’s innovation environment.

The city is characterized as a “fintech powerhouse,” with “over 200 fintechs now operating in the Kingdom,” supported by regulatory efforts from the Saudi Central Bank and Fintech Saudi.

Other sectors, such as cybersecurity, logistics, and education tech, are also thriving, with startups including Mozn, Salasa, and Diggipacks advancing through “strategic partnerships and government procurement pipelines,” as per the analysis.

Riyadh’s founder-friendly ecosystem is further supported by the Ministry of Investment and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, which offer 100 percent foreign ownership, fast licensing, and innovation-friendly regulations.

Programs like CODE and the Digital Government Authority sandboxes help “speed up time-to-market for new technologies.”

According to the report, startups are encouraged to relocate to Riyadh due to its direct access to major enterprise buyers, including sovereign wealth funds, ministries, and conglomerates. Government entities such as PIF, STC, and Aramco are actively partnering with and investing in emerging companies.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, this “notable progress reflects the Kingdom’s rapidly evolving entrepreneurial environment, marked by strong growth in venture capital, the expansion of startup infrastructure, and rising levels of innovation and investment in emerging technologies.”

The report draws on data from over five million startups across more than 350 global ecosystems, offering insights into the trends and policies shaping the future of innovation worldwide.

In the organization’s 2024 report, Riyadh ranked fourth among the top five startup ecosystems in the MENA region, with Jeddah and Alkhobar also featured on the list.

Topics: startups Riyadh

Related

MENA startups accelerate with strategic deals
Business & Economy
MENA startups accelerate with strategic deals
New program backs 20 AI startups in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
New program backs 20 AI startups in Saudi Arabia

FDI into developing economies slumps to lowest level since 2005: World Bank 

FDI into developing economies slumps to lowest level since 2005: World Bank 
Updated 59 min 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

FDI into developing economies slumps to lowest level since 2005: World Bank 

FDI into developing economies slumps to lowest level since 2005: World Bank 
Updated 59 min 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Foreign direct investment flows into developing economies dropped to $435 billion in 2023, the lowest level since 2005, as rising trade barriers, geopolitical tensions and growing fragmentation curbed cross-border investment. 

In its Global Economic Prospects report, the World Bank said FDI into advanced economies also dropped, sinking to $336 billion — the weakest level since 1996. 

While data for the 2023 calendar year is the latest available from the World Bank, net FDI into Saudi Arabia — one of the world’s top emerging markets — reached SR22.1 billion ($5.89 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a 26 percent increase compared to the previous three months, according to the Kingdom’s General Authority for Statistics. 

Saudi Arabia is aiming to attract $100 billion in FDI annually by the end of this decade, as it seeks to make significant strides in diversifying its economy and reducing its decades-long dependence on oil revenues. 

Commenting on the findings, Indermit Gill, chief economist and senior vice president of the World Bank Group, said: “What we’re seeing is a result of public policy. It’s not a coincidence that FDI is plumbing new lows at the same time that public debt is reaching record highs.” 

He added: “Private investment will now have to power economic growth, and FDI happens to be one of the most productive forms of private investment. Yet, in recent years, governments have been busy erecting barriers to investment and trade when they should be deliberately taking them down. They will have to ditch that bad habit.” 

FDI inflows to developing countries in 2023 accounted for just 2.3 percent of their combined gross domestic product — about half the share recorded in the 2008 peak.

The report noted that inflows had expanded rapidly in the 2000s, peaking at nearly 5 percent of GDP in 2008, but have since steadily declined. 

Between 2012 and 2023, two-thirds of FDI into developing countries was concentrated in just 10 markets. China captured nearly a third of the total, while Brazil and India accounted for about 10 percent and 6 percent, respectively. 

Advanced economies accounted for nearly 90 percent of total FDI in developing economies over the past decade, with about half of that originating from the EU and the US, the World Bank noted. 

Earlier this month, global credit rating agency S&P Global said FDI inflows into Gulf Cooperation Council countries are expected to slow in 2025 due to rising investor uncertainty. The outlook reflects shifting US trade policies, lower oil prices, and a more gradual rollout of economic diversification projects in the region. 

S&P Global also forecast a net negative impact on global FDI in the near term, driven by the indirect effects of US tariffs, a weaker oil price outlook, and declining global investor confidence. 

Combating challenges and easing restrictions 

The World Bank urged developing nations to ease investment restrictions that have accumulated in recent years, promote trade integration, and broaden participation in their economies. 

Ayhan Kose, the World Bank Group’s deputy chief economist and director of the Prospects Group, said the sharp drop in FDI for developing countries “should sound alarm bells.” 

He added: “Reversing this slowdown is not just an economic imperative — it’s essential for job creation, sustained growth, and achieving broader development goals. It will require bold domestic reforms to improve the business climate and decisive global cooperation to revive cross-border investment.”

The report also outlined policy priorities for developing economies to increase FDI, including accelerating improvements in the investment climate — progress that has stalled in many countries over the past decade. 

Saudi Arabia is among the countries making notable strides to attract FDI by introducing regulatory reforms aimed at easing restrictions. 

In August, the Kingdom approved an updated investment law designed to boost transparency and simplify the investment process, as part of broader efforts to facilitate and expand FDI. 

The updated rule also promises enhanced protections for investors, including adherence to the rule of law, fair treatment, and property rights, alongside robust safeguards for intellectual property and seamless fund transfers. 

In April, Saudi Arabia rose to 13th place in Kearney’s 2025 Foreign Direct Investment Confidence Index, up from 14th in the previous year’s ranking. 

The Kingdom also retained its position as the third-most attractive emerging market, signaling continued global confidence in its transformation strategy. 

Kearney noted that the ranking reflects Saudi Arabia’s bold, reform-driven approach to building an internationally competitive, future-ready economy. 

The World Bank emphasized that countries should amplify the economic impacts of foreign investment by promoting trade integration, improving institutional quality, fostering human capital development, and encouraging broader participation in the formal economy to maximize FDI benefits. 

“Governments can also amplify the benefits by channeling FDI to sectors where the impact is greatest. FDI can also help increase job opportunities for women: the domestic affiliates of multinational enterprises, for example, tend to have a higher share of female employees than domestic firms,” the report stated. 

Saudi Arabia is also among the global frontrunners in efforts to bridge the gender gap in the workforce. 

Speaking during the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh in October, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, said the nation aims to achieve 40 percent female workforce participation by the end of the decade, having already surpassed its Vision 2030 target of 30 percent. 

He added that 45 percent of small and medium enterprises in the Kingdom are headed by women. 

Underscoring the importance of global cooperation, the World Bank urged all countries to work together to accelerate policy initiatives that can help direct FDI flows to developing economies with the largest investment gaps. 

“Technical and financial assistance to support structural reform efforts in developing countries — especially low-income countries — are critical for facilitating FDI inflows,” the bank concluded. 

Topics: World Bank Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)

Related

Saudi Arabia’s net FDI up 26%: GASTAT
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s net FDI up 26%: GASTAT
World Bank slashes global growth forecast as trade tensions bite
Business & Economy
World Bank slashes global growth forecast as trade tensions bite

World oil demand to keep growing this decade despite 2027 China peak, IEA says

World oil demand to keep growing this decade despite 2027 China peak, IEA says
Updated 17 June 2025
Reuters
Follow

World oil demand to keep growing this decade despite 2027 China peak, IEA says

World oil demand to keep growing this decade despite 2027 China peak, IEA says
  • IEA forecasts oil demand peak at 105.6 million bpd by 2029
  • China’s oil demand to peak in 2027 due to EV growth
Updated 17 June 2025
Reuters

LONDON: Global oil demand will keep growing until around the end of this decade despite peaking in top importer China in 2027, as cheaper gasoline and slower electric vehicle adoption in the United States support oil use, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday. 

The IEA, which advises industrialized countries, did not change its prediction that demand will peak this decade, a view that sharply contrasts with that of producer group the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which says consumption will keep growing and has not forecast a peak.

Oil demand will peak at 105.6 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2029 and then fall slightly in 2030, a table in the Paris-based IEA’s annual report shows. At the same time, global production capacity is forecast to rise by more than 5 million bpd to 114.7 million bpd by 2030.

A conflict between Israel and Iran has highlighted the risk to Middle East supplies, helping send oil prices up 5 percent to above $74 a barrel on Friday. Still, the latest forecasts suggest ample supplies through 2030 if there are no major disruptions, the IEA said.

“Based on the fundamentals, oil markets look set to be well-supplied in the years ahead,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol in a statement. “But recent events sharply highlight the significant geopolitical risks to oil supply security,” Birol said.

After decades of leading global oil demand growth, China’s contribution is sputtering as it faces economic challenges as well as making a big shift to EVs. The world’s second-largest economy is set to see its oil consumption peak in 2027, following a surge in EV sales and the deployment of high-speed rail and trucks running on natural gas, the IEA said.

In February, it predicted China’s demand for road and air transport fuels may have already peaked.

China’s total oil consumption in 2030 is now set to be only marginally higher than in 2024, the IEA said, compared with growth of around 1 million bpd forecast in last year’s report.

By contrast, lower gasoline prices and slower EV adoption in the United States, the world’s largest oil consumer, have boosted the 2030 oil demand forecast by 1.1 million bpd compared with the previous prediction, the IEA said.

Since returning to office, US President Donald Trump has demanded OPEC lower oil prices and taken aim at EVs through steps such as signing resolutions approved by lawmakers barring California’s EV sales mandates.

Topics: International Energy Agency (IEA)

Related

Oil Updates — prices rise as Iran-Israel conflict escalates
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — prices rise as Iran-Israel conflict escalates
Oil and gas important in times of conflict, Saudi Aramco CEO says
Business & Economy
Oil and gas important in times of conflict, Saudi Aramco CEO says

Oil Updates — prices rise as Iran-Israel conflict escalates

Oil Updates — prices rise as Iran-Israel conflict escalates
Updated 15 min 25 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Oil Updates — prices rise as Iran-Israel conflict escalates

Oil Updates — prices rise as Iran-Israel conflict escalates
  • No visible production impact from conflict, ENI says
  • ‘War risk’ continues to underpin market
Updated 15 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Tuesday on rising disruptions from the Iran-Israel conflict, although major oil and gas infrastructure and flows have so far been spared from any substantial impact.

Brent crude futures climbed $1.23, or 1.7 percent, to $74.46 a barrel as of 12:23 p.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.08, or 1.5 percent, at $72.85.

Both contracts rose more than 2 percent earlier in the trading session but also notched declines before bouncing back in volatile trading.

While no visible interruption was noticed in oil flows, Iran partially suspended gas production at the South Pars gas field that it shares with Qatar, after an Israeli strike caused a fire there on Saturday. Israel also hit the Shahran oil depot in Iran.

“The market is largely worried about disruption through (the Strait of) Hormuz but the risk of that is very low,” said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

There is no appetite around closing the waterway since Iran would lose revenue and the US wants lower oil prices and wants to lower inflation, Hansen said.

Two oil tankers collided and caught fire on Tuesday near the Strait of Hormuz, where electronic interference has surged, highlighting the risks to companies moving oil and fuel supplies in the region.

Despite the potential for disruptions, there are signs oil supplies remain ample amid expectations of lower demand.

In its monthly oil report released on Tuesday, the International Energy Agency revised its world oil demand estimate downwards by 20,000 bpd from last month’s forecast, and increased the supply estimate by 200,000 bpd to 1.8 million bpd.

Investors were also focused on central bank interest rate decisions, Tamas Varga, analyst at PVM Associates said in a note, with the US Federal Open Market Committee, which guides the Federal Reserve’s rate movements, set to meet later on Tuesday.

Topics: Oil Updates  oil prices

Related

Update Oil Updates — crude markets stabilize as Israel-Iran conflict doesn’t impair oil flows
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude markets stabilize as Israel-Iran conflict doesn’t impair oil flows
Oil and gas important in times of conflict, Saudi Aramco CEO says
Business & Economy
Oil and gas important in times of conflict, Saudi Aramco CEO says

Latest updates

What to know about bunker-buster bombs and Iran’s Fordo nuclear facility
What to know about bunker-buster bombs and Iran’s Fordo nuclear facility
Riyadh climbs 60 places to rank 23rd globally in startup ecosystem index
Riyadh climbs 60 places to rank 23rd globally in startup ecosystem index
Israel’s offensive on Iran is a threat to everyone says Jordan’s King to EU parliament
Israel’s offensive on Iran is a threat to everyone says Jordan’s King to EU parliament
FDI into developing economies slumps to lowest level since 2005: World Bank 
FDI into developing economies slumps to lowest level since 2005: World Bank 
Designer Alina Anwar takes over Times Square
Designer Alina Anwar takes over Times Square

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.