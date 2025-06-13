You are here

  • Home
  • Trump urges Iran to ‘make a deal, before there is nothing left’
Iran-Israel Conflict
Iran-Israel Conflict

Trump urges Iran to ‘make a deal, before there is nothing left’

Update Trump urges Iran to ‘make a deal, before there is nothing left’
Trump told Fox News that he was made aware of Israel’s operation before it happened. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jbmzv

Updated 27 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Trump urges Iran to ‘make a deal, before there is nothing left’

Trump urges Iran to ‘make a deal, before there is nothing left’
  • Trump earlier told Fox News he was aware Israel was going to conduct strikes on Iran before it happened
  • Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier Thursday that the United States was “not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region”
Updated 27 sec ago
AFP
Follow

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump urged Iran on Friday to “make a deal,” warning that there will be more “death and destruction” after Israel launched deadly strikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities.

His comments on his Truth Social platform came after Israel pounded Iran in a series of air raids on Friday, striking 100 targets.

The operation killed senior figures – among them the armed forces chief and top nuclear scientists – and Iran has called Israel’s wave of strikes a “declaration of war.”

On Friday morning, Trump said: “I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal.”

He added that Israel – which Trump has aligned Washington to since his return to the White House – has a lot of weapons thanks to the United States and “they know how to use it.”

“There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

“Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left... JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE,” he said.

Trump earlier told Fox News he had been made aware of the Israeli strikes before they happened, and stressed that Tehran “cannot have a nuclear bomb,” the US broadcaster said.

He also said that “we are hoping to get back to the negotiating table,” according to Fox News.

During Trump’s first term, he pulled the United States out of a landmark agreement to relieve sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

Fox News also reported that Trump’s administration reached out to at least one key Middle Eastern ally to acknowledge that the strike was going to happen, but said the United States was not involved.

“Trump noted the US is ready to defend itself and Israel if Iran retaliates,” Fox News said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier Thursday that the United States was “not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.”

“Let me be clear: Iran should not target US interests or personnel.”

Trump will be attending a National Security Council meeting Friday morning.

Topics: Iran-Israel Conflict

Related

Update Pakistan condemns ‘illegitimate aggression’ as Israel launches widescale strikes on Iran video
Pakistan
Pakistan condemns ‘illegitimate aggression’ as Israel launches widescale strikes on Iran
Saudi Arabia leads Arab condemnation of Israel attacks on Iran
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia leads Arab condemnation of Israel attacks on Iran

What to know about bunker-buster bombs and Iran’s Fordo nuclear facility

Updated 13 sec ago
Follow

What to know about bunker-buster bombs and Iran’s Fordo nuclear facility

What to know about bunker-buster bombs and Iran’s Fordo nuclear facility
Updated 13 sec ago
BANGKOK: If the US decides to support Israel more directly in its attack on Iran, one option for Washington would be to provide the “bunker-buster” bombs believed necessary to significantly damage the Fordo nuclear fuel enrichment plant, built deeply into a mountain.
Such a bomb would have to be dropped from an American aircraft, which could have wide-ranging ramifications, including jeopardizing any chance of Iran engaging in Trump’s desired talks on its nuclear program. Israeli officials have also suggested that there are other options for it to attack Fordo as it seeks to destroy Iran’s nuclear capabilities.
But aside from a commando attack on the ground or a nuclear strike, the bunker buster bomb seems the most likely option.
What is the bunker-buster bomb?
“Bunker buster” is a broad term used to describe bombs that are designed to penetrate deep below the surface before exploding. In this case, it refers to the latest GBU-57 A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator bomb in the American arsenal. The roughly 30,000 pound (13,600 kilogram) precision-guided bomb is designed to attack deeply buried and hardened bunkers and tunnels, according to the US Air Force.
It’s believed to be able to penetrate about 200 feet (61 meters) below the surface before exploding, and the bombs can be dropped one after another, effectively drilling deeper and deeper with each successive blast.
The bomb carries a conventional warhead, but the International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed that Iran is producing highly enriched uranium at Fordo, raising the possibility that nuclear material could be released into the area if the GBU-57 A/B were used to hit the facility. However, Israeli strikes at another Iranian nuclear site, Natanz, on a centrifuge site have caused contamination only at the site itself, not the surrounding area, the IAEA has said.
How tough a target is Fordo?

Fordo is Iran’s second nuclear enrichment facility after Natanz, its main facility. So far, Israeli strikes aren’t known to have damaged Natanz’s underground enrichment hall, nor have the Israelis targeted tunnels the Iranians are digging nearby.
Fordo is smaller than Natanz, and is built into the side of a mountain near the city of Qom, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southwest of Tehran. Construction is believed to have started around 2006 and it became first operational in 2009 — the same year Tehran publicly acknowledged its existence.
In addition to being an estimated 80 meters (260 feet) under rock and soil, the site is reportedly protected by Iranian and Russian surface-to-air missile systems. Those air defenses, however, likely have already been struck in the Israeli campaign.
Still, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the goal of attacking Iran was to eliminate its missile and nuclear program, which he described as an existential threat to Israel, and officials have said Fordo was part of that plan.
“This entire operation ... really has to be completed with the elimination of Fordo,” Yechiel Leiter, Israel’s ambassador to the US, told Fox News on Friday.
Why does the US need to be involved?
In theory, the GBU-57 A/B could be dropped by any bomber capable of carrying the weight, but at the moment the US has only configured and programed its B-2 Spirit stealth bomber to deliver the bomb, according to the Air Force.
The B-2 is only flown by the Air Force, and is produced by Northrop Grumman.
According to the manufacturer, the B-2 can carry a payload of 40,000 pounds (18,000 kilograms) but the US Air Force has said it has successfully tested the B-2 loaded with two GBU-57 A/B bunker busters — a total weight of some 60,000 pounds (27,200 kilograms).
The strategic long-range heavy bomber has a range of about 7,000 miles (11,000 kilometers) without refueling and 11,500 miles (18,500 kilometers) with one refueling, and can reach any point in the world within hours, according to Northrop Grumman.
Whether the US would get involved is another matter.
At the G7 meeting in Canada, Trump was asked what it would take for Washington to become involved militarily and he said: “I don’t want to talk about that.”
In a weekend interview with ABC News, Israeli Ambassador Leiter was asked about the possibility of the US helping attack Fordo and he emphasized Israel has only asked the US for defensive help.
“We have a number of contingencies ... which will enable us to deal with Fordo,” he said.
“Not everything is a matter of, you know, taking to the skies and bombing from afar.”

Israel’s offensive on Iran is a threat to everyone says Jordan’s King to EU parliament

Israel’s offensive on Iran is a threat to everyone says Jordan’s King to EU parliament
Updated 21 min 21 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Israel’s offensive on Iran is a threat to everyone says Jordan’s King to EU parliament

Israel’s offensive on Iran is a threat to everyone says Jordan’s King to EU parliament
Updated 21 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: Israel’s expanded offensive on Iran is a threat to everyone, said Jordan’s King Abduallah II to the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday.

“There is no telling where the boundaries of this battleground will end… the attacks on Iran threaten a dangerous escalation in our region and beyond,” he said.  

“If our global community fails to act decisively we become complicit in rewriting what it means to be human. If Israeli bulldozers continue to illegally demolish Palestinian homes, olive trees and infrastructure, so too will they flatten the rails that defy moral grounds,” he added. 

He reiterated the need for the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state and the importance of granting Palestinians the right to freedom and statehood. 

“Global security won’t be assured until the global community acts to end the three-year war in Ukraine and the world’s longest and most destructive flashpoint, the eight-decade-long Palestinian Israeli conflict,” said AlHussein.

The King cited the failure of international law and intervention in Gaza and said what was considered an atrocity 20 months ago has now become routine. 

“Weaponizing famine against children, targeting of health workers, journalists and children have all become normalized after the failure of the international community,” he said. 

Europe’s leadership will be vital in choosing the right course of history, said the King and assured Jordans position in its support to the EU.

“This conflict must end and the solution is rooted in international law. The path to peace has been walked before, and it can be walked again if we have the courage to choose it and the will to walk it together,” he concluded.

On Tuesday morning, Israel warned hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate the middle of Iran’s capital as Israel’s air campaign on Tehran appeared to broaden on the fifth day of an intensifying conflict.

Israel on Friday said it targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders at the start of what it warned would be a prolonged operation to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military operation on Iran would “continue for as many days as it takes” to “roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival.”

Since then, Iran has launched retaliatory attacks on TelAviv with some missiles intercepted before impact and some striking buildings in Israel. 

Health authorities reported that 1,277 people were wounded in Iran. Iranians also reported fuel rationing.

The conflict has also forced most countries in the Middle East including Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon to close their airspace. Dozens of airports have stopped all flights or severely reduced operations, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded and others unable to flee the conflict or travel home. 

Topics: Iran-Israel Conflict

Related

Russia’s embassy in Tehran. (@RusEmbIran)
World
Russia pulls citizens from Iran, halts Tehran consulate
India warns citizens to leave Tehran as some flee Iran
World
India warns citizens to leave Tehran as some flee Iran

Jordan's King to deliver speech at the EU parliament

Jordan's King to deliver speech at the EU parliament
Updated 17 June 2025
Arab News
Follow

Jordan's King to deliver speech at the EU parliament

Jordan's King to deliver speech at the EU parliament
Updated 17 June 2025
Arab News

STRASBOURG: Jordan's King Abdullah II is set to deliver a speech at the European Union parliment in Strasbourg France on Tuesday. 

In his address, he is expected to focus on a range of issues, including the devastating war in Gaza and its consequences.

This will be King Abdullah's sixth visit to the European Parliament, following his previous visits in 2002, 2007, 2012, 2015 and 2020.

The king is also scheduled to meet European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

 

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Oil Updates — prices rise as Iran-Israel conflict escalates
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — prices rise as Iran-Israel conflict escalates
India warns citizens to leave Tehran as some flee Iran
World
India warns citizens to leave Tehran as some flee Iran

UAE coast guard evacuates 24 people from oil tanker following crash east of Strait of Hormuz

UAE coast guard evacuates 24 people from oil tanker following crash east of Strait of Hormuz
Updated 17 June 2025
Arab News
Follow

UAE coast guard evacuates 24 people from oil tanker following crash east of Strait of Hormuz

UAE coast guard evacuates 24 people from oil tanker following crash east of Strait of Hormuz
  • Emirati coastguard deployed search and rescue boats to the site, 24 nautical miles off the country's coast
  • The crew was evacuated to the port of Khor Fakkan
Updated 17 June 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE Coastguard has evacuated  24 crew members from an oil tanker Tuesday after a collision between two ships near the Strait of Hormuz.

“The Coastguard of the National Guard carried out today, Tuesday, an evacuation mission involving 24 crew members of the oil tanker ADALYNN, following a collision between two ships in the Sea of Oman,” read a statement on WAM News Agency.

The statement said the Emirati coastguard deployed search and rescue boats to the site, 24 nautical miles off the country's coast, and that the crew was evacuated to the port of Khor Fakkan.

British maritime security firm Ambrey had earlier said that the incident was not security-related, as the days-long conflict between Israel and Iran, which is just across the Strait of Hormuz from neighboring Oman, continued to unfold.

The strait is the strategic maritime entryway to the Arabian Gulf and sees about a fifth of the world’s oil pass through it, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

 

(with AP)

Topics: UAE Oman Oil crash Strait of Hormuz

Related

Saudi Arabia adds 2 new shipping services, expanding reach to 19 destinations
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia adds 2 new shipping services, expanding reach to 19 destinations
Analysis Analysis: What happens if Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz? graphic
Middle-East
Analysis: What happens if Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz?

Israeli tank shelling kills 45 people awaiting aid trucks in Gaza, ministry says

Israeli tank shelling kills 45 people awaiting aid trucks in Gaza, ministry says
Updated 17 June 2025
Reuters
Follow

Israeli tank shelling kills 45 people awaiting aid trucks in Gaza, ministry says

Israeli tank shelling kills 45 people awaiting aid trucks in Gaza, ministry says
  • Medics said residents said Israeli tanks fired shells against crowds of desperate Palestinians awaiting aid trucks
Updated 17 June 2025
Reuters

CAIRO: Israeli tank shellfire killed at least 45 Palestinians as they awaited aid trucks in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, the territory’s health ministry said, adding that dozens of others were wounded.
Medics said residents said Israeli tanks fired shells against crowds of desperate Palestinians awaiting aid trucks along the main eastern road in Khan Younis, expecting the number of fatalities to rise as many of the wounded were in critical condition.
A ministry statement added that the Nasser Hospital, where the casualties were rushed to, had been overwhelmed by the number of deaths and injuries.
There was no immediate comment by the Israeli military on the incident.

World Health Organization officials said that it had received reports of a mass casualty incident on Tuesday near a food distribution site in Gaza

“This is again the result of another food distribution initiative,” said Thanos Gargavanis, WHO trauma surgeon and emergency officer, without giving further details.

“There's a constant correlation with the positions of the four announced food distribution sites and the mass casualty incidents,” he added, saying the trauma injuries in recent days were mostly from gunshot wounds. 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Israel aid Palestinians

Related

Gaza marchers retreat to western Libya after being blocked
Middle-East
Gaza marchers retreat to western Libya after being blocked
War-weary Gazans share images of destruction in Israel
Middle-East
War-weary Gazans share images of destruction in Israel

Latest updates

What to know about bunker-buster bombs and Iran’s Fordo nuclear facility
Riyadh climbs 60 places to rank 23rd globally in startup ecosystem index
Riyadh climbs 60 places to rank 23rd globally in startup ecosystem index
Israel’s offensive on Iran is a threat to everyone says Jordan’s King to EU parliament
Israel’s offensive on Iran is a threat to everyone says Jordan’s King to EU parliament
FDI into developing economies slumps to lowest level since 2005: World Bank 
FDI into developing economies slumps to lowest level since 2005: World Bank 
Designer Alina Anwar takes over Times Square
Designer Alina Anwar takes over Times Square

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.