You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Elusive Cures

What We Are Reading Today: Elusive Cures

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/wbxwn

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: Elusive Cures

Photo/Supplied
  • “Elusive Cures” sheds light on one of the most daunting challenges ever confronted by science while offering hope for revolutionary new treatments and cures for the brain
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Author: Nicole C. Rust

Brain research has been accelerating rapidly in recent decades, but the translation of our many discoveries into treatments and cures for brain disorders has not happened as many expected. We do not have cures for the vast majority of brain illnesses, from Alzheimer’s to depression, and many medications we do have to treat the brain are derived from drugs produced in the 1950s—before we knew much about the brain at all. Tackling brain disorders is clearly one of the biggest challenges facing humanity today. What will it take to overcome it? Nicole Rust takes readers along on her personal journey to answer this question.
Drawing on her decades of experience on the front lines of neuroscience research, Rust reflects on how far we have come in our quest to unlock the secrets of the brain and what remains to be discovered.  

“Elusive Cures” sheds light on one of the most daunting challenges ever confronted by science while offering hope for revolutionary new treatments and cures for the brain.

 

Topics: Elusive Cures

Related

What We Are Reading Today: ﻿Freedom Season by Peniel E. Joseph
books
What We Are Reading Today: ﻿Freedom Season by Peniel E. Joseph
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Pocket Instructor: Writing’
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Pocket Instructor: Writing’

Book Review: ‘Brief Answers to the Big Questions’

Book Review: ‘Brief Answers to the Big Questions’
Updated 12 June 2025
Ghadi Joudah
Follow

Book Review: ‘Brief Answers to the Big Questions’

Book Review: ‘Brief Answers to the Big Questions’
  • Final work by the renowned physicist combines complex scientific ideas with accessible explanations, making it a must-read for anyone curious about the cosmos
Updated 12 June 2025
Ghadi Joudah

Stephen Hawking’s “Brief Answers to the Big Questions” is a fascinating and thought-provoking exploration of science’s most profound mysteries, offering insights into the origins of the universe and humanity’s place within it. 

Published in 2018, this final work by the renowned physicist combines complex scientific ideas with accessible explanations, making it a must-read for anyone curious about the cosmos. 

Hawking begins by addressing how the universe came into existence. He explains that the laws of physics are sufficient to describe the universe’s origins, suggesting that it could arise from a state of nothingness due to the balance of positive and negative energy. 

By linking this to the nature of time, which began alongside the universe itself, he offers a perspective grounded in scientific reasoning. 

The book also delves into the evolution of the universe and the evidence supporting it. Hawking discusses how the redshift of light from distant galaxies confirms the universe’s expansion, while the cosmic microwave background radiation provides a glimpse into its dense, hot beginnings. 

Through the anthropic principle, he demonstrates how the unique conditions of our universe make life possible, underscoring how rare such conditions are. 

Hawking also considers the possibility of extraterrestrial life, suggesting that while life may exist elsewhere, intelligent civilizations are unlikely to be nearby or at the same stage of development. He cautions against attempts to communicate with alien life, warning that such interactions could pose risks to humanity. 

One of the book’s most intriguing sections explores black holes. Hawking examines their immense density, the singularity at their core, and the paradox of information loss. He explains how black holes might release information as they evaporate, preserving the fundamental laws of physics. 

Beyond its scientific insights, the book is a call to action. Hawking urges readers to prioritize scientific progress, safeguard the planet, and prepare for the challenges of the future. 

Though some sections may challenge non-experts, “Brief Answers to the Big Questions” remains accessible, inspiring, and deeply insightful — a fitting conclusion to Hawking’s extraordinary legacy. 
 

Topics: Book Review Stephen Hawking

Related

Book Review: ‘The Culture Map’ by Erin Meyer
books
Book Review: ‘The Culture Map’ by Erin Meyer
Book Review: ‘A Shining’ by Jon Fosse
books
Book Review: ‘A Shining’ by Jon Fosse

What We Are Reading Today: ﻿Freedom Season by Peniel E. Joseph

What We Are Reading Today: ﻿Freedom Season by Peniel E. Joseph
Updated 12 June 2025
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ﻿Freedom Season by Peniel E. Joseph

What We Are Reading Today: ﻿Freedom Season by Peniel E. Joseph
Updated 12 June 2025
Arab News

In Freedom Season,  Peniel E. Joseph offers a stirring narrative history of 1963, marking it as the defining year of the Black freedom struggle.
By year’s end the murders of John F. Kennedy, Medgar Evers, and four Black girls at a church in Alabama left the nation determined to imagine a new way forward. “Freedom Season” shows how the upheavals of 1963 planted the seeds for watershed civil rights legislation and renewed hope in the promise and possibility of freedom.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Worlds of Unfreedom by Roquinaldo Ferreira
books
What We Are Reading Today: Worlds of Unfreedom by Roquinaldo Ferreira
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: The World at First Light

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Pocket Instructor: Writing’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Pocket Instructor: Writing’
Updated 11 June 2025
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Pocket Instructor: Writing’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Pocket Instructor: Writing’
Updated 11 June 2025
Arab News

Editors: Amanda Irwin Wilkins, Keith Shaw

“The Pocket Instructor: Writing” offers 50 practical exercises for teaching students the core elements of successful academic writing. 

The exercises — created by faculty from a broad range of disciplines and institutions — are organized along the arc of a writing project, from brainstorming and asking analytical questions to drafting, revising, and sharing work with audiences outside traditional academia.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Emperor of Gladness’
What We Are Reading Today: School Shooters by Peter Langman
books
What We Are Reading Today: School Shooters by Peter Langman

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Emperor of Gladness’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 11 June 2025
Rahaf Jambi
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Emperor of Gladness’

Photo/Supplied
  • Reading “The Emperor of Gladness” felt like embarking on an emotional journey that resonated deeply with me
Updated 11 June 2025
Rahaf Jambi

Author: Ocean Vuong

As an avid reader, I often search for books that not only tell compelling stories but also touch the depths of my soul.

Ocean Vuong’s “The Emperor of Gladness’ is a book that captivated me in ways I did not expect. From its opening pages, I knew I was in for a transformative experience.

Vuong, a Vietnamese-American poet and novelist, is known for his lyrical and poignant style that explores themes of identity, family, and the immigrant experience.

His debut novel this year follows the success of his award-winning poetry collections, including “Night Sky with Exit Wounds,” which garnered critical acclaim and established him as a significant voice in contemporary literature.

Reading “The Emperor of Gladness” felt like embarking on an emotional journey that resonated deeply with me. Sometimes you do not just read a book; you bleed through it.

Vuong’s lyrical prose enveloped me, drawing me into the intricate lives of his characters. I found myself captivated by their struggles and triumphs, each story reflecting the complexities of identity and family ties.

This is my second five-star book of the year, and the magic of it still lingers, like an unsolved riddle in the back of my mind.

Vuong has a remarkable ability to weave together themes of love and trauma, striking a chord that reminded me of my own experiences searching for belonging.

His vivid imagery made me feel as if I was walking alongside the characters, experiencing their joys and sorrows firsthand.

I was particularly moved by how he portrayed the Vietnamese-American experience, capturing the nuances of culture and the weight of history. Each character felt real and relatable, navigating their paths in a world that can often feel isolating.

What stayed with me long after I finished the book was the tenderness with which Vuong approached his characters. This novel is not just a story; it is an exploration of what it means to be human, to love, and to endure.

Overall, “The Emperor of Gladness” is a beautifully crafted work that left a lasting impact on me. I highly recommend it to anyone who appreciates lyrical storytelling and the exploration of identity.

 

Topics: ‘The Emperor of Gladness’

Related

What We Are Reading Today: School Shooters by Peter Langman
books
What We Are Reading Today: School Shooters by Peter Langman
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Black in Blues’

Review: Aria Aber’s debut novel ‘Good Girl’ marks her as a writer to watch

Review: Aria Aber’s debut novel ‘Good Girl’ marks her as a writer to watch
Updated 11 June 2025
Sumaiyya Naseem
Follow

Review: Aria Aber’s debut novel ‘Good Girl’ marks her as a writer to watch

Review: Aria Aber’s debut novel ‘Good Girl’ marks her as a writer to watch
Updated 11 June 2025
Sumaiyya Naseem

JEDDAH: In her debut novel “Good Girl,” German-born poet Aria Aber writes a raw tableau of contemporary German society, plunging readers into post-9/11 psyche through the eyes of Nila, a 19-year-old Afghan German girl.

As Nila stumbles through Berlin’s underground techno scene, the city emerges as a character that, like her, is fractured and being forged anew. Berlin seems to be in the throes of struggling to reinvent itself amidst rising Islamophobia and neo-Nazi violence, while Nila’s quest for selfhood emerges in her rebellion against the suffocating expectations imposed on Afghan girls and the identity crisis born out of living in a society that seems suspicious of her presence.

It's a tale as old as the human desire for movement and refuge: Nila is too Afghan for German society, and too German for the Afghan community, with both watching her every move. Aber’s raw and fragmented narrative style mirrors her character’s splintered identity while capturing her “violent desire” to live and her aching need to belong and to be accepted as she is.

Though the novel occasionally stumbles with uneven pacing and moments that may seem repetitive or overwritten, what sets it apart is the author’s refusal to sanitize or sermonize. Nila’s messy, unconventional path to self-discovery remains unapologetically hers.

The emotional core of the novel lies in the tension between expectations placed on girls and the honor-based abuse that simmers beneath. Nila’s parents, progressive by diaspora standards, permit her artistic pursuits and eschew strict traditions. Yet their insistence on a “good girl” image still carries an undercurrent of control that constrains her freedom.

Ultimately, “Good Girl” is a young woman’s howl against a world that demands she shrink, marking Aber as a writer to watch.

Topics: Aria Aber Good Girl

Latest updates

Makkah’s Two Holy Mosques Architecture Exhibition unveils 1,400 years of sacred architecture
Makkah’s Two Holy Mosques Architecture Exhibition unveils 1,400 years of sacred architecture
Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques launches Umrah season programs
Muslims pray around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque complex in Makkah early on June 6, 2025. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia re-elected to IGC administrative committee
Saudi Arabia re-elected to IGC administrative committee
Tabuk Municipality intensifies inspection campaigns
Around 46 kilograms of spoiled raw materials and 54 kilograms of rotten meat were confiscated. (SPA)
Authorities thwart smuggling attempt through Jeddah Islamic Port
​​​The authority’s spokesman Hamoud Al-Harbi said that a shipment containing a grinder arrived through Jeddah Islamic port. (SPA

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.