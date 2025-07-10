You are here

Oil Updates — prices steady amid bearish Trump tariff outlook, weaker US dollar

Oil Updates — prices steady amid bearish Trump tariff outlook, weaker US dollar
A general view shows the Novorossiysk Fuel Oil Terminal in the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, Russia. File/Reuters
Updated 10 July 2025
Reuters
Oil Updates — prices steady amid bearish Trump tariff outlook, weaker US dollar

Oil Updates — prices steady amid bearish Trump tariff outlook, weaker US dollar
  • Threat of 50% tariffs on Brazil, copper cloud growth outlook
  • Weaker US dollar, US gasoline demand growth provide support
  • OPEC+ actual output unlikely to rise much, even with quota increases — analysts
Updated 10 July 2025
Reuters
SINGAPORE: Oil prices were steady on Thursday as investors weighed the potential impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on global economic growth, while a weaker dollar and signs of strong US gasoline demand underpinned prices.

Brent crude futures were up 4 cents at $70.23 a barrel by 8:00 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1 cent to $68.37 a barrel.

On the demand side, macro uncertainty has led to a more cautious buying environment, particularly in Asia, said analytics firm Kpler in a note, while adding that geopolitical risk premiums have faded with the Israel-Iran ceasefire holding.

On Wednesday, Trump threatened Brazil, Latin America’s largest economy, with a punitive 50 percent tariff on exports to the US, after a public spat with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

He has also announced plans for tariffs on copper, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, and his administration sent tariff letters to the Philippines, Iraq and others, adding to over a dozen letters issued earlier in the week, including for powerhouse US suppliers South Korea and Japan.

As policymakers remain worried about the inflationary pressures from Trump’s tariffs, only “a couple” of officials at the Federal Reserve’s June 17-18 meeting said they felt interest rates could be reduced as soon as this month, the minutes released on Wednesday showed.

Higher interest rates make borrowing more expensive and reduce demand for oil.

Supporting oil prices, however, is a weaker US dollar in today’s Asia trading session, said OANDA senior analyst Kelvin Wong. A weaker dollar lifts oil prices by making it cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Also supporting prices, US crude stocks rose while gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Gasoline demand rose 6 percent to 9.2 million barrels per day last week, the EIA said.

Global daily flights were averaging 107,600 in the first eight days of July, an all-time high, with flights in China reaching a five-month peak and port and freight activities indicating “sustained expansion” in trade activities from last year, JP Morgan said in a client note.

“Year to date, global oil demand growth is averaging 0.97 million barrels per day, in line with our forecast of 1 million barrels per day,” the note said.

Additionally, there is doubt the recent increase in production quotas announced by OPEC+ will result in an actual increase in production, as some members are already exceeding their quotas, said Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG.

“And others, like Russia, are unable to meet their targets due to damaged oil infrastructure,” he said.

OPEC+ oil producers are set to approve another big output boost for September, as they complete both the unwinding of voluntary production cuts by eight members, and the UAE’s move to a larger quota.

Topics: Oil Updates  oil prices

Saudi Arabia raises $1.34bn through July sukuk issuance

Saudi Arabia raises $1.34bn through July sukuk issuance
Updated 15 July 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
Saudi Arabia raises $1.34bn through July sukuk issuance

Saudi Arabia raises $1.34bn through July sukuk issuance
Updated 15 July 2025
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center raised SR5.02 billion ($1.34 billion) through its riyal-denominated sukuk issuance for July, marking a sharp 113.6 percent increase compared to the previous month.

In June, the Kingdom issued sukuk worth SR2.35 billion, while May and April saw issuances of SR4.08 billion and SR3.71 billion, respectively.

Sukuk are Shariah-compliant financial instruments that offer investors partial ownership in an issuer’s underlying assets, making them a popular alternative to conventional bonds.

According to NDMC, the July issuance was divided into four tranches. The first tranche, valued at SR776 million, will mature in 2029. The second, worth SR1.34 billion, is set to mature in 2032, followed by a third tranche of SR823 million due in 2036. The largest tranche, totaling SR2.08 billion, will mature in 2039.

Saudi Arabia’s debt market has witnessed robust growth in recent years, attracting strong investor interest in fixed-income instruments amid a global environment of rising interest rates.

In April, Kuwait Financial Center, also known as Markaz, reported that Saudi Arabia led the Gulf Cooperation Council in primary debt issuances during the first quarter of the year. The Kingdom raised $31.01 billion from 41 offerings, accounting for over 60 percent of total issuances across the region.

Credit rating agency S&P Global noted in April that Saudi Arabia’s expanding non-oil sector and steady sukuk issuance volumes are likely to support the growth of the global Islamic finance industry.

The agency forecasts global sukuk issuance to reach between $190 billion and $200 billion in 2025, with foreign currency-denominated offerings contributing up to $80 billion, assuming market conditions remain stable.

Echoing that outlook, a report by Kamco Invest published in December said Saudi Arabia is expected to account for the largest share of bond maturities in the GCC between 2025 and 2029, with $168 billion set to mature during the period.

Earlier this month, S&P Global reiterated its positive view, stating that the global sukuk market is on track to maintain its momentum in 2025, with foreign currency-denominated issuances projected to reach between $70 billion and $80 billion.

Saudi Arabia tops MENA VC rankings with $860m in H1: MAGNiTT 

Saudi Arabia tops MENA VC rankings with $860m in H1: MAGNiTT 
Updated 15 July 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
Saudi Arabia tops MENA VC rankings with $860m in H1: MAGNiTT 

Saudi Arabia tops MENA VC rankings with $860m in H1: MAGNiTT 
Updated 15 July 2025
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia led venture capital activity in the Middle East and North Africa in early 2025, raising $860 million — a 116 percent annual jump — backed by sovereign support and foreign interest. 

In its latest report, regional venture platform MAGNiTT revealed that the Kingdom witnessed 114 deals in the first half of the year, marking a significant 31 percent rise compared to the same period in 2024. 

This comes on the back of a strong 2024 performance, when Saudi Arabia retained its position as the most funded MENA country for VC for the second consecutive year. Startups raised $750 million, with a 34 percent increase in deal funding rounds below $100 million – dubbed MEGA deals – reflecting growing early- and mid-stage capital formation, according to a report released earlier this year by MAGNiTT and SVC. 

In its latest report for the first half, MAGNiTT stated: “This growth was supported by continued sovereign capital activity, event-driven momentum from LEAP, and early-stage programs backed by new funds and accelerators.” 

Saudi Arabia ranked second among emerging venture markets in total VC funding, trailing only Singapore, which raised $1.28 billion across 120 deals in the first half. 

However, Singapore’s funding declined 37 percent year on year, while the number of deals dropped 31 percent. 

“The drop (in Singapore) signals a continued cooldown in late-stage deployment and foreign investor activity amid macro headwinds,” the report stated. 

Among emerging markets, Saudi Arabia was followed by the UAE, which raised $447 million in funding in the first six months of the year, a rise of 84 percent year on year. 

The UAE also matched Saudi Arabia in deal count, recording 114 deals, up 10 percent compared to the same period last year. This was driven by increased international participation, which reached its highest level in the Emirates since the first half of 2020. 

Elsewhere, Turkiye raised $226 million, followed by Vietnam at $216 million, Egypt at $185 million, and South Africa at $183 million. Nigeria raised $158 million, while Indonesia and Kenya secured $102 million and $71 million, respectively. 

The report further noted that fintech was the leading sector across all three EVM regions in the first half, accounting for 45 percent of VC funding in Southeast Asia, 38 percent in the Middle East, and 45 percent in Africa. 

“The bulk of this activity was concentrated in payment solutions and lending platforms, which emerged as the dominant fintech subsectors,” added the report. 

Meanwhile, mergers and acquisitions activity across emerging venture markets saw 55 transactions in the first half, marking a 31 percent increase compared to the same period last year. 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 11,095

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 11,095
Updated 15 July 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 11,095

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 11,095
Updated 15 July 2025
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Tuesday, as it shed 118.18 points, or 1.05 percent, to close at 11,095.41. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.52 billion ($1.21 billion), with 46 of the listed stocks advancing and 204 declining. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also shed 55.43 points to 27,301.46.

The MSCI Tadawul Index declined by 1.09 percent to close at 1,421.31. 

The best-performing stock on the main market was SHL Finance Co. The firm’s share price increased by 5.21 percent to SR22.62. 

The share price of SICO Saudi REIT Fund rose by 5.1 percent to SR4.33. 

Tourism Enterprise Co. also saw its stock price climb by 3.26 percent to SR0.95. 

Conversely, the share price of Alistithmar AREIC Diversified REIT Fund declined by 4.03 percent to SR9.05. 

On the announcements front, Saudi Co. for Hardware, also known as SACO, said that it signed an agreement valued at SR140.43 million to sell its warehouse in Al-Mashael district in Riyadh. 

In a Tadawul statement, SACO said that the proceeds from the sale will be used to repay existing bank loans and help support its future expansion plans.

The firm further said that the 42,937-sq.-meter warehouse was sold to 6th Iradat Al Imdad Co., a limited liability company. 

The firm added that there are no related parties involved in the deal. 

The share price of SACO dropped by 1.02 percent to SR29.14. 

The shareholders of Saudi Lime Industries Co. approved a recommendation to increase its capital by 5 percent through a one-for-20 bonus share distribution, by capitalizing SR11 million from the firm’s retained earnings account.

The stock price of Saudi Lime Industries Co., listed on the parallel market, advanced by 4.77 percent to SR12.97. 

Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, Shareek sign deal to accelerate AI, cloud innovation

Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, Shareek sign deal to accelerate AI, cloud innovation
Updated 15 July 2025
Reem Walid
Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, Shareek sign deal to accelerate AI, cloud innovation

Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, Shareek sign deal to accelerate AI, cloud innovation
Updated 15 July 2025
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s private sector is set to gain a boost in AI-driven innovation and data capabilities through a new agreement aimed at accelerating digital transformation across key industries. 

The new deal, signed between the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority and the Private Sector Partnership Reinforcement Program, known as Shareek, aims to conduct comprehensive market studies and coordinate with relevant authorities, according to an official statement. 

The memorandum of understanding also includes a mandate to develop AI-aligned business models and provide technical consultation services to private sector entities participating in the Shareek program. 

This comes as the Gulf’s largest economy positions itself as a global AI hub under its Vision 2030 strategy, which targets $135.2 billion in economic value from the technology by the end of the decade. 

The same roadmap aims to raise the private sector’s contribution to gross domestic product to 65 percent by 2030, signaling a shift toward tech-led diversification away from oil dependency. 

In a post on X, SDAIA stated that the MoU also seeks to “develop investment opportunities in cooperation with relevant authorities” and to “develop business models for both parties, in accordance with established procedures.” 

It added that the agreement will also focus on “identifying and prioritizing investment opportunities and providing specialized technical consultations,” as well as “sharing investment opportunities with the sector and relevant authorities to join the Private Sector Partnership Reinforcement Program – Shareek.”

Launched in 2021, Shareek is a flagship public-private partnership program aiming to unlock SR5 trillion ($1.33 trillion) in investments by 2030. It supports large Saudi companies in accelerating growth and driving economic development. Its collaboration with SDAIA highlights its role in advancing large-scale digital transformation.

The development comes as the Kingdom expands its global tech alliances, with SDAIA signing an MoU with Advanced Micro Devices, or AMD, on the sidelines of the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh in May to strengthen the AI ecosystem. 

The agreement aims to develop specialized AI data centers powered by AMD technologies, supporting the Kingdom’s efforts to build a robust digital infrastructure.

These developments come as Saudi Arabia’s global AI standing continues to rise, with the Kingdom ranking third worldwide in the OECD AI Policy Observatory in December, behind only the US and the UK.

Foreign investors buy $4.2bn GCC stocks in Q2, up 50%: Kamco Invest

Foreign investors buy $4.2bn GCC stocks in Q2, up 50%: Kamco Invest
Updated 15 July 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
Foreign investors buy $4.2bn GCC stocks in Q2, up 50%: Kamco Invest

Foreign investors buy $4.2bn GCC stocks in Q2, up 50%: Kamco Invest
Updated 15 July 2025
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Foreign investors sharply increased their exposure to Gulf stock markets in the second quarter of 2025, with net inflows surging 50 percent compared to the previous three months to reach $4.2 billion.

According to the latest analysis done by Kamco Invest, a Kuwait-based non-banking firm, this momentum extended the streak of net foreign inflows into Gulf Cooperation Council equities to six consecutive quarters, with total net purchases in the first half of 2025 rising 39.8 percent year on year to $7 billion. 

The surge comes as GCC equity markets continue to attract global capital, buoyed by strong corporate earnings and ongoing economic reforms. In the first quarter alone, 11 initial public offerings raised $1.6 billion — up 33 percent from a year earlier — driven largely by Saudi Arabia, which accounted for 69 percent of total proceeds, according to a PwC Middle East analysis published in May. 

In its GCC Trading Activity Quarterly Report, Kamco said: “Foreign investors, including institutional and retail investors, were net buyers on GCC stock markets during Q2 2025 with net buying at $4.2 billion as compared to $2.8 billion in net buying during Q1 2025.”

Saudi Arabia led the region with $1.4 billion in net foreign buying, a major jump from $252.3 million in the previous quarter, highlighting growing investor confidence in the Kingdom’s market liberalization efforts. 

The increased appetite of foreign buyers in the Saudi exchange underscores the progress of the country’s economic diversification efforts, as the Kingdom continues to strengthen its capital market and reduce its reliance on crude revenues. 

In May, Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority revealed in its annual report that net foreign investments in the Kingdom’s stock market rose to SR218 billion ($58.1 billion) in 2024, marking a 10.1 percent increase compared to the previous year. 

The Kamco report noted that the UAE saw $1.33 billion in net inflows into the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in the second quarter, while Kuwait saw $696.5 million, Dubai $462 million, and Qatar $333.6 million. 

In contrast, Oman and Bahrain recorded net foreign outflows of $29.6 million and $27.9 million, respectively. 

“The 1H 2025 data of trading activity on GCC exchanges indicated that net buying at the aggregate level, although the trend differed at the country level due to net sales during Q1 2025 for some of the exchanges,” said Kamco Invest. 

In terms of first-half performance, the UAE attracted the highest foreign inflows at $4.6 billion, followed by Saudi Arabia with $1.6 billion and Kuwait at $1.4 billion. 

In a landmark regulatory shift, Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority recently announced that citizens and residents of GCC countries will be allowed to invest directly in Tadawul, the Kingdom’s main stock exchange. 

This move is part of a broader effort to modernize Saudi Arabia’s capital markets and enhance foreign investor participation. It aligns with the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 strategy, which aims to diversify the economy, boost market liquidity, and strengthen its financial standing in the Gulf region. 

In its latest report, Kamco noted that exchanges in Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar witnessed consistent foreign buying throughout the three months of the second quarter. 

In contrast, Saudi Arabia saw net foreign selling in April, followed by net buying in the subsequent two months. 

Oman was the only exchange in the GCC region to record net foreign selling in each of the three months of the quarter. 

“Some of the key factors that affected the flow of foreign money in the region included regional market trends, initial public offerings, geopolitical issues, economic health of the individual countries and crude oil prices,” added Kamco. 

Market performance 

GCC equity markets delivered a mixed performance in the second quarter, with five of the seven regional exchanges posting gains, reinforcing a broadly optimistic investor outlook. 

Aggregate share trading volume across the region reached 94.73 billion shares in the quarter, up 9.1 percent from the first quarter. Qatar led the increase with 12.5 billion shares traded — up 39.4 percent — followed by Dubai with 16.3 billion shares, a 21 percent increase. 

In contrast, trading volumes in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain declined by 5 percent and 61.5 percent, respectively, during the same period. 

The total value of shares traded in the second quarter reached $151.8 billion, representing a marginal decline of 3.75 percent compared to the first quarter. 

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain recorded declines in trading value, while the rest of the GCC markets saw gains during the period. 

The analysis revealed that Abu Dhabi posted the largest increase in value traded, reaching $22.5 billion in the second quarter, up from $20.3 billion in the first three months of the year. 

Trading activity on Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange stood at $89 billion in the second quarter, down from $95.7 billion in the previous quarter. 

Top 10 GCC stocks 

The Kamco analysis showed that six Saudi listed stocks ranked among the top 10 most traded GCC equities by trading value in the second quarter of 2025. 

The combined trading value of the top 10 stocks across the region reached $34.7 billion, accounting for 36.6 percent of the total value traded during the quarter. 

Al-Rajhi Bank led the list with $5.8 billion in trading value, followed by energy giant Saudi Aramco at $5.1 billion, International Holdings Co. at $4 billion, ADNOC Gas at $3.4 billion, and stc at $3.1 billion. 

Saudi National Bank saw trading activity of $3 billion, followed by Emaar Properties at $2.9 billion and Alinma Bank at $2.8 billion. 

Kuwait Finance House recorded $2.5 billion in trades, while Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction Co., also known as Masar, saw $2.1 billion. 

