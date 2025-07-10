You are here

Saudi industrial output rises 1.5% in May on mining, manufacturing gains: GASTAT

Mining and quarrying activity rose by 2.1 percent compared to May 2024. Getty
Updated 10 July 2025
Nirmal Narayanan 
Updated 10 July 2025
Nirmal Narayanan 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s industrial production expanded 1.5 percent year on year in May, driven by growth in mining, quarrying, and manufacturing activities, official data showed. 

The Industrial Production Index reached 108.8 in May, rising 2.5 percent from April, according to preliminary figures from the General Authority for Statistics. 

The latest IPI figure, reflecting continued growth in the manufacturing sector, underscores Saudi Arabia’s progress in its economic diversification efforts aimed at reducing its decades-long reliance on crude revenues. 

In its latest release, GASTAT stated: “Preliminary results indicate a 1.5 percent increase in the Industrial Production Index in May 2025 compared to the same month of the previous year, supported by the rise in mining and quarrying activity, manufacturing activity and water supply, sewerage and waste management and remediation activities.” 

The release further added that the index of oil activities saw an annual rise of 0.5 percent in May, while non-oil activities increased by 3.8 percent. 

In May, another report released by GASTAT revealed that the Kingdom’s gross domestic product grew by 2.7 percent year on year in the first quarter, driven by strong non-oil activity. 

Commenting on the GDP figures at the time, Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim, who also chairs GASTAT’s board, noted that the contribution of non-oil activities to the Kingdom’s economic output reached 53.2 percent — an increase of 5.7 percent from previous estimates. 

According to the latest GASTAT report, the sub-index of manufacturing activities increased by 0.9 percent year on year in May. 

This growth was driven by an increase in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products, which rose by 14 percent, and the manufacture of food products, which increased by 3.2 percent. 

GASTAT added that the sub-index of mining and quarrying activity rose by 2.1 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. 

“Saudi Arabia increased its oil production to 9.18 million barrels per day in May 2025 compared to 8.99 million barrels per day in May 2024,” added GASTAT. 

The report further noted that electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply activity recorded an annual decrease of 7.7 percent in May, while water supply, sewerage, and waste management and remediation operations rose by 15.5 percent during the same period. 

On a monthly basis, manufacturing activity in Saudi Arabia increased by 2.3 percent, supported by growth in the production of coke and refined petroleum products, which rose by 1.9 percent. 

Compared to April, mining and quarrying activities in Saudi Arabia also increased by 2 percent in May. 

Overall, oil activities rose by 2 percent in May compared to the previous month, while non-oil activities increased by 3.9 percent during the same period. 

Pakistan sees $16 million in online animal sales during Eid — central bank 

Pakistan sees $16 million in online animal sales during Eid — central bank 
Updated 17 July 2025
Pakistan sees $16 million in online animal sales during Eid — central bank 

Pakistan sees $16 million in online animal sales during Eid — central bank 
  • Over 64,000 cashless transactions recorded in major cattle markets as part of drive to formalize economy
  • State Bank hails campaign to promote digital payments during Eid-ul-Azha, backed by 24 commercial banks
Updated 17 July 2025
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistanis spent more than 4.7 billion rupees (approximately $16.3 million) on sacrificial animals through digital transactions during Eid-ul-Azha this year, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Tuesday, highlighting a growing shift toward cashless commerce in one of the country’s most traditional and informal markets.

The digital sales were part of the central bank’s “Go Cashless in Cattle Markets Campaign 2025,” launched to promote financial inclusion and reduce cash handling during the three-day religious festival that began on June 7. The annual holiday, also known as Eid Al-Adha, marks the Islamic ritual of animal sacrifice, during which millions of Pakistanis buy goats, cows, and camels, often in large, informal marketplaces.

The SBP said the campaign was implemented in collaboration with 24 commercial banks and covered 54 major cattle markets across the country.

“The campaign was successfully implemented in 54 major cattle markets across Pakistan, resulting in 64,553 transactions valued at Rs 4.656 billion,” the central bank said in a statement.

Eid-related animal trade represents a significant part of Pakistan’s informal economy. By introducing digital payment options in livestock markets, the central bank aims to improve financial transparency and support the government’s broader goal of documenting the cash-based economy.

Pakistan is currently under a $7 billion loan program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which encourages reforms including digitization of financial services to boost tax collection and economic stability.

“Digital payment systems play a vital role in modern economies by offering transparency, reducing fraud risks, and providing secure, convenient, and inclusive access to financial services,” the SBP said.

It added that such initiatives were crucial for building trust and driving adoption of digital platforms, especially among underserved groups like livestock traders.

The central bank said feedback from buyers and sellers in the cattle markets was positive, with participants appreciating the reduced reliance on physical cash.

“This campaign was highly appreciated by the buyers and sellers in the cattle markets, as it reduced their reliance on cash,” the bank noted.

Najeeb Ahmed Warsi, head of online trading at Foundation Securities Ltd, called the initiative a meaningful step toward modernizing Pakistan’s financial landscape.

“This campaign is more than just numbers, it’s a clear step forward in Pakistan’s journey toward a digitally-driven, cashless economy,” he said. “By digitizing traditional markets, we’re building trust, increasing financial inclusion, and setting the stage for a safer, smarter financial ecosystem.”

Warsi noted that the partnership between 24 commercial banks and the central bank allowed the initiative to scale effectively across the country.

“This groundbreaking initiative earned widespread praise from both buyers and sellers, who welcomed the shift from cash to digital payments, and transparency during one of the busiest market seasons,” he added.

The SBP said it would continue fostering collaborations across the financial sector to further Pakistan’s transition to a digitally inclusive economy.

Most Gulf markets in red on US inflation concerns, rate uncertainty

Most Gulf markets in red on US inflation concerns, rate uncertainty
Updated 16 July 2025
Reuters
Most Gulf markets in red on US inflation concerns, rate uncertainty

Most Gulf markets in red on US inflation concerns, rate uncertainty
  • Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.5%
  • Dubai’s benchmark index jumped 1%
Updated 16 July 2025
Reuters

DUBAI: Most Gulf markets ended lower on Wednesday as investors weighed US trade policy developments and signs that tariffs may be fueling inflation, while awaiting cues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy. 

US consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in five months in June, raising concerns that tariffs were beginning to pressure inflation. 

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said letters notifying smaller countries of their tariff rates would be sent soon. 

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.5 percent, hit by a 0.4 percent fall in Al Rajhi Bank. Oil giant Saudi Aramco fell 0.7 percent. About 217.4 million shares changed hands, compared with an average of 314.3 million shares over the previous 10 sessions. 

Oil prices — a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets — fell by about 1 percent, as signs of stronger Chinese crude consumption were outweighed by investor caution about the wider economic impact from US tariffs. 

Dubai’s benchmark index jumped 1 percent to 5,974 dirhams, having crossed the mark for the first time in nearly 17.5 years. Financial stocks led gains with a 3.7 percent jump in Emirates NBD after concluding 3.9 billion dirhams in syndicated loans for Dubai Metro’s Blue Line Project. 

Abu Dhabi index added 0.3 percent, helped by a 2.6 percent increase in top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank. Strong bank earnings lifted sentiment across both Abu Dhabi and Dubai financials. 

Qatar’s stock index inched 0.1 percent lower. In the US, data on Tuesday showed consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in June, in line with forecasts, but the largest gain since January. 

Trump, however, reiterated his call for lower interest rates from the Fed, saying that consumer prices remain low. Monetary policy in the Gulf tends to mirror the Fed’s moves, given the region’s currency pegs to the US dollar. 

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index, which is trading at a near all-time high, dropped 1 percent, weighed by a 5.3 percent slide in tobacco monopoly Eastern Company. 

Egypt’s progress on structural reforms under an $8 billion International Monetary Fund loan agreement has been mixed, the fund said, citing the public sector’s continued dominance of the economy as a problem.

IMF says Egypt makes mixed reform progress, cites state dominance of economy 

IMF says Egypt makes mixed reform progress, cites state dominance of economy 
Updated 16 July 2025
Reuters
IMF says Egypt makes mixed reform progress, cites state dominance of economy 

IMF says Egypt makes mixed reform progress, cites state dominance of economy 
Updated 16 July 2025
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s progress on structural reforms under an $8 billion International Monetary Fund loan agreement has been mixed, the fund said, citing the public sector’s continued dominance of the economy as a problem.

In its long-delayed staff report for the fourth review of Egypt’s program, the IMF said there had been limited headway in reducing the role of state- and military-owned firms which enjoy preferential treatment in the form of tax exemptions, access to prime land and cheap labor.

These companies remain largely shielded from public scrutiny, with “very limited transparency about their financial condition,” the fund said.

Egypt’s reliance on a state-led growth model, centered on mega-projects and public investment, was curbing job creation and stifling the private sector in an increasingly volatile global environment, it said.

“The resulting financial and resource distortions have left Egypt with a large informal economy and few buffers against growing global financial, geopolitical and climate shocks,” the fund said.

The report was published late Tuesday, four months after the board approved the review and unlocked a $1.2 billion disbursement. Total disbursements are around $3.5 billion.

The 46-month facility was signed in March 2024 following more than a year of severe foreign currency shortages and inflation that peaked at 38 percent in September 2023.

The fund said last week it would merge the fifth and sixth program reviews into one later this year to give Egypt more time to implement critical reforms.

The fund forecast that Egypt’s external debt would rise from $162.7 billion in 2024/25 to $202 billion by 2029/30. Public debt overall “poses a high risk of sovereign stress,” it said, urging authorities to broaden the tax base, phase out untargeted subsidies and increase oversight of off-budget entities such as the state oil company EGPC and the urban development authority NUCA.

The report also cited “persistent and successive external shocks” that it said had “complicated policy execution,” including the war in Sudan which has pushed hundreds of thousands to flee to Egypt, as well as trade disruptions in the Red Sea which reduced foreign exchange inflows from the Suez Canal by $6 billion last year. 

Egypt finance minister reacts

Egypt's Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk said on Wednesday he is confident Egypt is hitting targets set by the IMF over the country's $8 billion loan programme and expects the next review to be completed by September or October.

"Both sides, are working on the expectation that this should be happening in September, October," Kouchouk said on the sidelines of an event at the London Stock Exchange.

"The IMF is after certain targets - and that's what's important."

A successful agreement on a review and subsequent sign off by the Fund's executive board triggers payment of a tranche.

Kouchouk also said he expected the government to complete three to four privatisation transactions before the end of the current financial year that started earlier this month.

The IMF has made increasing the role of the private sector in the economy a requirement of an expanded $8 billion loan, and Egypt's cabinet said earlier this year it would offer stakes in military-owned companies through its sovereign wealth fund to help comply with the Fund's requirements.

"It will be across a lot of sectors, but we have shared also a very strategic plan, a medium-term plan with the international institutions, including the IMF and others, with a very clear, visible timeline," added Kouchouk. 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 11,038

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 11,038
Updated 16 July 2025
Miguel Hadchity
Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 11,038

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 11,038
  • MSCI Tadawul Index decreased by 0.41% to close at 1,415.42
  • Parallel market Nomu gained 0.16% to close at 27,345.08
Updated 16 July 2025
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index dipped on Wednesday, losing 56.67 points, or 0.51 percent, to close at 11,038.74.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.01 billion ($1.06 billion), as 51 of the listed stocks advanced, while 195 retreated.

The MSCI Tadawul Index decreased by 5.89 points, or 0.41 percent, to close at 1,415.42.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu gained 43.62 points, or 0.16percent, to close at 27,345.08. This comes as 39 of the listed stocks advanced, while 43 retreated.

The best-performing stock was SHL Finance Co., with its share price rising by 4.77 percent to SR23.70.

Other top performers included Arabian Centers Co., whose share price rose by 4.19 percent to SR22.15, and Mutakamela Insurance Co., which saw a 3.71 percent increase to SR16.21.

The worst performer of the day was Emaar The Economic City, whose share price declined by 3.63 percent to SR13.02.

Arriyadh Development Co. and Alistithmar AREIC Diversified REIT Fund also saw declines, with their shares dropping by 3.33 percent and 3.31 percent to SR31.32 and SR8.75, respectively.

On the announcements front, Asas Makin Real Estate Development and Investment Co. has signed a contract with First Avenue for Real Estate Development Co. to execute the Jadah Al-Huda residential project in Riyadh. 

According to a statement on Tadawul, the 23,199 sq. meters project will feature modern townhouse units designed to meet high-quality standards and urban integration, aligning with the growing demand in Saudi Arabia’s real estate market.

Valued at 14.5 percent of the actual construction cost, the 15-month contract is part of Asas Makin’s expansion strategy to enhance its portfolio and diversify revenue streams. 

The company expects the project to positively impact its financial results while contributing to the development of the Kingdom’s real estate sector.

The firm’s shares traded 0.8 percent higher in Wednesday’s trading session on the main market to close at SR108.

First Avenue for Real Estate Development Co.’s shares traded 3.33 percent higher in the main market to close at SR8.99.

Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co. has announced the completion of construction and the start of trial operations at its new Al Yamamah Wind Power Systems Factory in Yanbu Industrial City. 

The company confirmed in a statement that commercial operations will officially begin on Aug. 1, subject to regulatory approvals. The factory’s financial impact is expected to be reflected in Al Yamamah’s consolidated financial statements starting from the third quarter of 2025.

The company’s shares traded 3.61 percent higher on the main market to close at SR34.42.

Saudi PIF-backed Diriyah project awards $1.53bn arena contract to China Harbor

Saudi PIF-backed Diriyah project awards $1.53bn arena contract to China Harbor
Updated 16 July 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Saudi PIF-backed Diriyah project awards $1.53bn arena contract to China Harbor

Saudi PIF-backed Diriyah project awards $1.53bn arena contract to China Harbor
  • District will include Diriyah Arena, three mixed-use office buildings, and parking facility
  • It is expected to contribute around SR70 billion to GDP
Updated 16 July 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s entertainment landscape is set for a major boost with the awarding of a SR5.75 billion ($1.53 billion) contract to construct a 20,000-seat arena as part of the Diriyah development. 

Diriyah Co., a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, has awarded the contract to a branch of China Harbor Engineering Co. for the Arena Block, a district that will include the Diriyah Arena, three mixed-use office buildings, and a parking facility, the company announced. 

Spanning approximately 74,000 sq. meters, the Diriyah Arena is designed to host concerts, sports, esports, exhibitions, and live performances to attract residents and international visitors. 

The Diriyah project, located on the northwestern outskirts of the capital, Riyadh, is one of five giga-projects backed by PIF under the Vision 2030 plan and aims to transform the Kingdom’s economic and tourism sectors. 

Upon completion, it is expected to contribute around SR70 billion to the gross domestic product, generate nearly 180,000 jobs, and accommodate approximately 100,000 residents. 

“The iconic Diriyah Arena will be a landmark entertainment complex in Diriyah that reinforces the City of Earth’s growing global role in shaping Saudi Arabia’s artistic and cultural future, in alignment with Vision 2030,” Jerry Inzerillo, group CEO of Diriyah Co., said.

The contract is the latest step in the company’s ongoing 2025 development drive, marking continued progress on the project. 

Yang Zhiyuan, CEO of the Chinese firm for the Middle East, said: “CHEC will bring to the project a wealth of global experience, technical expertise, and a proven track record in delivering the complex.” 

Designed by global firm HKS Inc., the structure blends traditional Najdi architecture with modern elements, reflecting Diriyah’s cultural heritage and global outlook. 

The broader Arena Block will also include three mixed-use office buildings designed by John McAslan + Partners, covering 114,000 sq. meters, along with over 4,000 parking spaces to support the stadium and surrounding offices. 

