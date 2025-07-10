LIV Golf announces partnership with HSBC

LONDON/NEW YORK: LIV Golf and HSBC have announced a partnership aimed at growing the game worldwide.

HSBC is LIV Golf’s first partnership with a global financial organization. The multi-year pact will span LIV Golf’s 14-event season, and support two of its 13 teams, starting at LIV Golf Andalucia from July 11 to 13 at Real Club Valderrama.

HSBC will play a role in supporting LIV Golf’s community partnerships strategy that opens up opportunities for the next generation of golfers, as well as financial literacy initiatives.

“HSBC’s track record in supporting and advancing the game of golf is inspiring and admirable, and we are proud to welcome them into LIV Golf’s growing roster of global partners,” said Scott O’Neil, LIV Golf’s CEO.

“HSBC’s global footprint and ongoing presence in professional tournaments align perfectly with our mission to build the game for the next era of players and fans.

“Few sports leagues can claim a truly global reach, making a partnership with HSBC a natural alignment in our pursuit of a shared vision.”

He added: “We appreciate HSBC’s confidence in supporting some of the world’s biggest stars as they introduce and showcase the sport and its opportunities to new audiences worldwide.

“Together, we have an opportunity to engage younger fans, connect through music, culture, and innovation, and inspire the next generation, unlocking meaningful potential for both our brands and the sport we love.”

Barry O’Byrne, HSBC’s CEO of international wealth and premier banking, said: “We are delighted to join forces with LIV Golf and are really excited to see what we can create together.

“HSBC has more than two decades of legacy in the sport and we can’t wait to bring another level of excitement to our clients and sport fans. We are looking forward to working with LIV Golf to continue to attract new audiences to watch and play the game.”

In recognition of LIV Golf’s position as the only global league pioneering team contests, the partnership will include specific support for some of the competing sides.

This includes Crushers GC, captained by Bryson DeChambeau, and Majesticks GC, co-captained by Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson.

HSBC will also become the presenting partner of LIV Golf’s “9 to Play” segment during every live broadcast, with a potential reach of over 875 million households across more than 120 international markets.

DeChambeau said: “LIV Golf and Crushers GC deliver both the game and golf culture to new generations and markets across the world with a competitive spirit at our core. We are proud to represent HSBC, a brand that shares our belief in access to golf and elite performance on a global stage.”

Westwood commented: “HSBC has been a leader in shaping the global game of golf for decades; this new partnership strengthens our team and reinforces the global momentum behind LIV Golf.”

He added that “together, we’re building something special that resonates far beyond the fairways. It will be an honor to wear the HSBC brand as we represent Majesticks GC around the world.”

HSBC’s support of golf dates back more than two decades and includes some of the most iconic tournaments around the world.

Through this partnership, LIV Golf joins the ranks of contests including The Open, AIG Women’s Open, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, HSBC Women’s World Championship (Singapore), and CGA-HSBC China Golf Program.