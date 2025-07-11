You are here

  • Home
  • Francesca Albanese, UN investigator and critic of Israel’s actions in Gaza, shocked by US sanctions
War on Gaza

Francesca Albanese, UN investigator and critic of Israel’s actions in Gaza, shocked by US sanctions

Francesca Albanese, UN investigator and critic of Israel’s actions in Gaza, shocked by US sanctions
Francesca Albanese is tasked with probing human rights abuses in the Palestinian territories and has been vocal about what she has described as the ‘genocide’ by Israel against Palestinians in Gaza. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5u52w

Updated 11 July 2025
AP
Follow

Francesca Albanese, UN investigator and critic of Israel’s actions in Gaza, shocked by US sanctions

Francesca Albanese, UN investigator and critic of Israel’s actions in Gaza, shocked by US sanctions
  • Francesca Albanese: The powerful are trying to silence me for defending those without any power of their own
  • Albanese accuses US officials of receiving Israeli leader with honor and standing side-by-side with someone facing an arrest warrant
Updated 11 July 2025
AP
Follow

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina: An independent UN investigator and outspoken critic of Israel’s actions in Gaza said Thursday that “it was shocking” to learn that the Trump administration had imposed sanctions on her but defiantly stood by her view on the war.

Francesca Albanese said in an interview with The Associated Press that the powerful were trying to silence her for defending those without any power of their own, “other than standing and hoping not to die, not to see their children slaughtered.”

“This is not a sign of power, it’s a sign of guilt,” the Italian human rights lawyer said.

The State Department’s decision to impose sanctions on Albanese, the UN special rapporteur for the West Bank and Gaza, followed an unsuccessful US pressure campaign to force the Geneva-based Human Rights Council, the UN’s top human rights body, to remove her from her post.

She is tasked with probing human rights abuses in the Palestinian territories and has been vocal about what she has described as the “genocide” by Israel against Palestinians in Gaza. Both Israel and the US have strongly denied that accusation.

“Albanese’s campaign of political and economic warfare against the United States and Israel will no longer be tolerated,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on social media. “We will always stand by our partners in their right to self-defense.”

The US announced the sanctions Wednesday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was visiting Washington to meet with President Donald Trump and other officials about reaching a ceasefire deal in the war in Gaza. Netanyahu faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, which accuses him of crimes against humanity in his military offensive in Gaza.

In the interview, Albanese accused American officials of receiving Netanyahu with honor and standing side-by-side with someone wanted by the ICC, a court that neither the US nor Israel is a member of or recognizes. Trump imposed sanctions on the court in February.

“We need to reverse the tide, and in order for it to happen – we need to stand united,” she said. “They cannot silence us all. They cannot kill us all. They cannot fire us all.”

Albanese stressed that the only way to win is to get rid of fear and to stand up for the Palestinians and their right to an independent state.

The Trump administration’s stand “is not normal,” she said at the Sarajevo airport. She also defiantly repeated, “No one is free until Palestine is free.”

Albanese was en route to Friday’s 30th anniversary commemoration of the 1995 massacre in Srebrenica where more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys in a UN-protected safe zone were killed when it was overrun by Bosnian Serbs.

The United Nations, Human Rights Watch and the Center for Constitutional Rights opposed the US move.

“The imposition of sanctions on special rapporteurs is a dangerous precedent” and “is unacceptable,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

While Albanese reports to the Human Rights Council – not Secretary-General Antonio Guterres – the US and any other UN member are entitled to disagree with reports by the independent rapporteurs, “but we encourage them to engage with the UN human rights architecture.”

Trump announced the US was withdrawing from the council in February.

The war between Israel and Hamas began Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants stormed into Israel and killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took 251 people captive. Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed over 57,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which says women and children make up most of the dead but does not specify how many were fighters or civilians.

Nearly 21 months into the conflict that displaced the vast majority of Gaza’s 2.3 million people, the UN says hunger is rampant after a lengthy Israeli blockade on food entering the territory and medical care is extremely limited.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Israel Francesca Albanese UN US Benjamin Netanyahu International Criminal Court

Related

US sanctions UN rights expert for Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese
Middle-East
US sanctions UN rights expert for Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese
Rights defenders denounce US sanctions on UN expert video
Middle-East
Rights defenders denounce US sanctions on UN expert

US envoy Tom Barrack clarifies Syria comments, denies they were threat to Lebanon

US envoy Tom Barrack clarifies Syria comments, denies they were threat to Lebanon
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

US envoy Tom Barrack clarifies Syria comments, denies they were threat to Lebanon

US envoy Tom Barrack clarifies Syria comments, denies they were threat to Lebanon
  • Reports cited Barrack warning that Lebanon risked “going back to Bilad Al-Sham”
  • Syrian government also moved to quash speculation that it was planning escalatory steps against Lebanon
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: US Special Envoy Tom Barrack has sought to clarify remarks made during his recent visit to the region, saying that his comments praising Syria’s progress were not intended as a threat to neighboring Lebanon.

“My comments yesterday praised Syria’s impressive strides, not a threat to Lebanon,” Barrack posted on X on Saturday.

“I observed the reality that Syria is moving at light speed to seize the historic opportunity presented by @POTUS’ lifting of sanctions: Investment from Turkiye and the Gulf, diplomatic outreach to neighboring countries and a clear vision for the future. I can assure that Syria’s leaders only want coexistence and mutual prosperity with Lebanon, and the US is committed to supporting that relationship between two equal and sovereign neighbors enjoying peace and prosperity,” he added.

The clarification comes after reports in Lebanese media, including from MTV Lebanon, cited Barrack as warning that Lebanon risked “going back to Bilad Al-Sham” if it failed to act quickly on regional realignment.

The term Bilad Al-Sham, historically referring to Greater Syria, encompasses present-day Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Palestine under the Ottoman Empire; a sensitive concept in Lebanon given fears over sovereignty and outside interference.

Barrack’s comments were widely interpreted by some local outlets as a warning that Lebanon could fall under renewed Syrian influence if it failed to align with shifting regional dynamics.

Meanwhile on Saturday, the Syrian government also moved to quash speculation that it was planning escalatory steps against Lebanon over the issue of Syrian detainees held in Lebanese prisons.

A Syrian Ministry of Information official said that the detainee issue remains “a top priority” and that Damascus is committed to resolving it “swiftly through official channels between the two countries.”

Earlier reports had cited unnamed sources close to the Syrian government suggesting that diplomatic and economic retaliation was under consideration in response to what Damascus saw as Lebanon’s neglect of the detainees’ plight.

However, the Information Ministry source denied this, saying there were no such plans and reaffirming Syria’s commitment to bilateral resolution.

In an interview with Arab News on Friday, Barrack had made similar remarks reflecting growing US concern over Lebanon’s political inertia and the evolving role of Hezbollah.

“If Lebanon doesn’t hurry up and get in line, everyone around them will,” Barrack warned, pointing to a broader regional shift sparked by the lifting of US sanctions on Syria.

He framed the moment as pivotal for Lebanon, with pressure mounting for a new political order.

Addressing questions about Hezbollah’s future, Barrack said the group consists of “two parts,” an Iran-backed militant faction designated as a terrorist organization, and a political wing operating in Lebanon’s parliament.

He added that any disarmament process “must be led by the Lebanese government, with the full agreement of Hezbollah itself.”

Barrack said: “That process has to start with the Council of Ministers. They have to authorize the mandate. And Hezbollah, the political party, has to agree to that. But what Hezbollah is saying is, ‘OK, we understand one Lebanon has to happen.’ Why? Because one Syria is starting to happen.”

On Syria, Barrack described the lifting of sanctions on May 13 as a “strategic fresh start” for the war-ravaged nation and said that the US was not intending to pursue “nation-building or federalism.”

He called the Middle East a “difficult zip code at an amazingly historic time,” and told Arab News that the Trump administration’s new approach was designed to offer “a new slice of hope” to the Syrian people.

“President (Trump)’s message is peace and prosperity,” he said. “Sanctions gave the people hope. That’s really all that happened at that moment.”

Topics: Battlefield Lebanon Lebanon Syria Tom Barrack

Related

If Lebanon doesn’t ‘hurry up and get in line’ everyone around them will, US envoy Tom Barrack tells Arab News video
Middle-East
If Lebanon doesn’t ‘hurry up and get in line’ everyone around them will, US envoy Tom Barrack tells Arab News
Syria denies ‘escalatory intentions’ towards Lebanon: sources
Middle-East
Syria denies ‘escalatory intentions’ towards Lebanon: sources

Fuel shortages in Gaza at ‘critical levels,’ UN warns

Fuel shortages in Gaza at ‘critical levels,’ UN warns
Updated 12 July 2025
AFP
Follow

Fuel shortages in Gaza at ‘critical levels,’ UN warns

Fuel shortages in Gaza at ‘critical levels,’ UN warns
  • Seven UN agencies said in a joint statement that “fuel is the backbone of survival in Gaza”
Updated 12 July 2025
AFP

GENEVA: The United Nations warned Saturday that dire fuel shortages in the Gaza Strip had reached “critical levels,” threatening to further increase the suffering in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

Seven UN agencies said in a joint statement that “fuel is the backbone of survival in Gaza.”

Fuel was needed to “power hospitals, water systems, sanitation networks, ambulances, and every aspect of humanitarian operations,” they said, highlighting that bakeries also needed fuel to operate.

The besieged Palestinian territory has been facing dire fuel shortages since the beginning of the devastating war that erupted after Hamas’s deadly attack inside Israel on October 7, 2023.

But now “fuel shortage in Gaza has reached critical levels,” warned the agencies, including the World Health Organization, the World Food Programme and the humanitarian agency OCHA.

“After almost two years of war, people in Gaza are facing extreme hardships, including widespread food insecurity,” they pointed out.

“When fuel runs out, it places an unbearable new burden on a population teetering on the edge of starvation.”

The UN said that without adequate fuel, the agencies that have been responding to the deep humanitarian crisis in a territory swathes of which have been flattened by Israeli bombing and facing famine warnings, “will likely be forced to stop their operations entirely.”

“This means no health services, no clean water, and no capacity to deliver aid,” the statement said.

“Without adequate fuel, Gaza faces a collapse of humanitarian efforts,” it warned.

“Without fuel, bakeries and community kitchens cannot operate. Water production and sanitation systems will shut down, leaving families without safe drinking water, while solid waste and sewage pile up in the streets,” it added.

“These conditions expose families to deadly disease outbreaks and push Gaza’s most vulnerable even closer to death.”

The warning comes days after the UN managed to bring fuel into Gaza for the first time in 130 days.

While a “welcome development,” the UN agencies said the 75,000 liters of fuel they were able to bring in was just “a small fraction of what is needed each day to keep daily life and critical aid operations running.”

“The United Nations agencies and humanitarian partners cannot overstate the urgency of this moment,” they said.

“Fuel must be allowed into Gaza in sufficient quantities and consistently to sustain life-saving operations.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas

Related

28 Palestinians including children killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza
Middle-East
28 Palestinians including children killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza
Update Gaza truce talks faltering over withdrawal, Palestinian and Israeli sources say
Middle-East
Gaza truce talks faltering over withdrawal, Palestinian and Israeli sources say

FM Araghchi says Iran to work with IAEA, but inspections may be risky

FM Araghchi says Iran to work with IAEA, but inspections may be risky
Updated 12 July 2025
Reuters
Follow

FM Araghchi says Iran to work with IAEA, but inspections may be risky

FM Araghchi says Iran to work with IAEA, but inspections may be risky
  • While Iran’s cooperation with the nuclear watchdog has not stopped, it will take a new form, he said
Updated 12 July 2025
Reuters

DUBAI, July 12 : Iran plans to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog despite restrictions imposed by its parliament, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday, but stressed that access to its bombed nuclear sites posed security and safety issues.

The new law stipulates that any future inspection of Iran’s nuclear sites by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) needs approval by the Supreme National Security Council, Iran’s top security body.

“The risk of spreading radioactive materials and the risk of exploding leftover munitions ... are serious,” state media cited Araghchi as saying. “For us, IAEA inspectors approaching nuclear sites has both a security aspect ... and the safety of the inspectors themselves is a matter that must be examined.”

While Iran’s cooperation with the nuclear watchdog has not stopped, it will take a new form and will be guided and managed through the Supreme National Security Council, Araghchi told Tehran-based diplomats.

Topics: Iran-Israel Conflict Iran

Related

Iran threats in UK ‘significantly increased’: Intel watchdog
World
Iran threats in UK ‘significantly increased’: Intel watchdog
Iran says 12 journalists killed in Israeli strikes during war
Media
Iran says 12 journalists killed in Israeli strikes during war

Jordan, EU sign security pact to tackle serious crime, terrorism

Jordan, EU sign security pact to tackle serious crime, terrorism
Updated 12 July 2025
Arab News
Follow

Jordan, EU sign security pact to tackle serious crime, terrorism

Jordan, EU sign security pact to tackle serious crime, terrorism
  • Joint action will target migrant and weapons smuggling as well as drug trafficking
  • Partnership ‘embodies mutual trust and understanding,’ says Europol executive director
Updated 12 July 2025
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan and the EU have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at bolstering efforts to combat organized crime and terrorism across borders, the Jordan News Agency reported.

The working arrangements were signed between Jordan’s Public Security Directorate and the EU Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation, or Europol, on Thursday.

The agreement establishes a legal framework to support joint action in fighting serious and organized crime, as well as terrorism, by facilitating cooperation and the exchange of non-personal information between Europol and Jordanian law enforcement agencies.

According to a statement from the PSD, the agreement will allow both parties to coordinate on a range of issues, including migrant smuggling, drug trafficking, money laundering, and weapons smuggling.

Under the deal, Jordan and the EU will share specialized expertise, overall situation reports, and the results of strategic analyzes.

he working arrangements were signed between Jordan’s Public Security Directorate and the EU Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation, or Europol, on Thursday. (Europol)

The agreement also enables participation in joint training initiatives, and includes provisions for advice and support in individual criminal investigations.

To streamline collaboration, the PSD will appoint a national contact point responsible for liaising with Europol and coordinating efforts between Jordanian agencies and their European counterparts.

The arrangements also allow for the potential appointment of a Europol liaison officer to be stationed in Jordan, joining a global network of law enforcement representatives from more than 50 countries.

With the agreement in force, the EU and Jordan are expected to significantly strengthen their cooperation in addressing pressing regional and international security challenges.

The arrangements represent “a pivotal step” in joint efforts to address the security threats affecting the EU, its member states, and Jordan, said Catherine De Bolle, executive director of Europol.

She said the partnership “embodies mutual trust and understanding in the law enforcement area,” paving the way for closer cooperation to achieve security within the EU and across the Middle East.

Topics: Jordan EU Europol

Related

AI ‘reshaping’ organized crime, warns Europol
World
AI ‘reshaping’ organized crime, warns Europol
UAE, Europol bust cocaine ‘super-cartel’
Middle-East
UAE, Europol bust cocaine ‘super-cartel’

28 Palestinians including children killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

28 Palestinians including children killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza
Updated 12 July 2025
AP
Follow

28 Palestinians including children killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

28 Palestinians including children killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza
  • Israeli military says that over the past 48 hours, troops struck approximately 250 targets in the Gaza Strip
Updated 12 July 2025
AP

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip: Israeli airstrikes killed at least 28 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, including four children, hospital officials said Saturday.

The children and two women were among at least 13 people who were killed in Deir Al-Balah, in central Gaza, after Israeli airstrikes pounded the area starting late Friday, officials in Al-Aqsa Martyr’s Hospital said. Another four people were killed in strikes near a fuel station, and 15 others died in Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, according to Nasser Hospital.

The Israeli military said in a statement that over the past 48 hours, troops struck approximately 250 targets in the Gaza Strip, including militants, booby-trapped structures, weapons storage facilities, anti-tank missile launch posts, sniper posts, tunnels and additional Hamas infrastructure sites. The military did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment on the civilian deaths.

Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people in their Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel and abducted 251. They still hold 50 hostages, less than half of them believed to be alive, after most of the rest were released in ceasefire agreements or other deals.

Israel’s offensive has killed over 57,000 Palestinians, more than half of them women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The ministry, which is under Gaza’s Hamas-run government, doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count. The UN and other international organizations see its figures as the most reliable statistics on war casualties.

US President Donald Trump has said that he is closing in on another ceasefire agreement that would see more hostages released and potentially wind down the war. But after two days of talks this week with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu there were no signs of a breakthrough.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Israel

Related

Update Gaza truce talks faltering over withdrawal, Palestinian and Israeli sources say
Middle-East
Gaza truce talks faltering over withdrawal, Palestinian and Israeli sources say
EU pressing Israel to improve Gaza humanitarian situation, top diplomat says
Middle-East
EU pressing Israel to improve Gaza humanitarian situation, top diplomat says

Latest updates

US envoy Tom Barrack clarifies Syria comments, denies they were threat to Lebanon
US envoy Tom Barrack clarifies Syria comments, denies they were threat to Lebanon
Mitch Evans wins in Berlin, Rowland’s Formula E title bid on hold
Mitch Evans wins in Berlin, Rowland’s Formula E title bid on hold
London’s Met Police arrest dozens for alleged support for banned Palestine Action group during protest
London’s Met Police arrest dozens for alleged support for banned Palestine Action group during protest
Nearly 60 British Labour MPs urge UK to immediately recognize Palestinian state
Nearly 60 British Labour MPs urge UK to immediately recognize Palestinian state
Sports Ministry organizes hiking event in Baha
Sports Ministry organizes hiking event in Baha

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.