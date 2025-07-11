You are here

  • Home
  • New dates set for UN Palestinian statehood conference co-chaired by France, Saudi Arabia

New dates set for UN Palestinian statehood conference co-chaired by France, Saudi Arabia

Update A Palestinian flag flies opposite Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. A postponed Saudi-Franco conference to discuss Palestinian statehood has been rescheduled for July 28 to 29. (AFP/File Photo)
A Palestinian flag flies opposite Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. A postponed Saudi-Franco conference to discuss Palestinian statehood has been rescheduled for July 28 to 29. (AFP/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zyzsw

Updated 2 min 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

New dates set for UN Palestinian statehood conference co-chaired by France, Saudi Arabia

New dates set for UN Palestinian statehood conference co-chaired by France, Saudi Arabia
  • Originally scheduled for June 17-20, the event was postponed after Israel launched its 12-day war against Iran on June 13
  • The aim of the conference, rescheduled for July 28-29, is the urgent adoption of concrete measures leading to implementation of a 2-state solution
Updated 2 min 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

NEW YORK: An international conference organized and co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France to discuss Palestinian statehood that was postponed last month has been rescheduled for later this month.

“The two-state solution ministerial conference will resume on July 28 and 29; details will be shared shortly,” diplomats confirmed to Arab News on Friday.

Originally scheduled for June 17-20, the event, officially titled the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, was postponed after Israel launched its 12-day military operation against Iran on June 13.

The event, convened by the UN General Assembly, will take place at the UN headquarters in New York. The aim is the urgent adoption of concrete measures that will lead to the implementation of a two-state solution and end decades of conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

At the time of the postponement last month, French President Emmanuel Macron said the conference was being put back for logistical and security reasons but insisted it would be held “as soon as possible.”

The delay did not “call into question our determination to move forward with the implementation of the two-state solution,” he added

Macron is expected to officially announce French recognition of a Palestinian state during the event. This week, he urged UK authorities to do the same.

Palestine is officially recognized by 147 of the UN’s 193 member states. It holds observer status within the organization but is denied full membership.

Speaking during a preparatory UN meeting in May, Manal Radwan, a counselor at the Saudi Foreign Ministry, said the conference comes at a moment of “historic urgency” in which Gaza was “enduring unimaginable suffering.”

She said Saudi Arabia was honored to stand with the other nations committed to diplomatic efforts to bring “real, irreversible and transformative change, to ensure, once and for all, the peaceful settlement of the question of Palestine.”

Topics: Saudi-French Palestine Conference

Related

French president calls for joint recognition of Palestinian state by France and UK
World
French president calls for joint recognition of Palestinian state by France and UK
France ‘determined’ to recognize Palestinian state: foreign minister
World
France ‘determined’ to recognize Palestinian state: foreign minister

Japan Embassy in Riyadh partners with IOM to fund Yemen youth training

Japan Embassy in Riyadh partners with IOM to fund Yemen youth training
Updated 11 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi
Follow

Japan Embassy in Riyadh partners with IOM to fund Yemen youth training

Japan Embassy in Riyadh partners with IOM to fund Yemen youth training
  • Nakashima highlighted that this agreement may benefit a large number of people, especially IDPs, who are particularly affected by the situation
Updated 11 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Japanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Yoichi Nakashima partnered with the International Organization for Migration to grant about $2.5 million in aid supporting vocational training for youth, including internally displaced persons in Yemen.

Signing the exchange notes in Riyadh on Sunday alongside Nakashima were Ashraf El Nour, head of the IOM office in Riyadh, and Mansour Bajash, undersecretary for political affairs at Yemen’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Japanese envoy told Arab News that this cooperation is critical given the ongoing economic difficulties in Yemen, saying: “We made this decision to support the Yemeni people who are going through this exceptional time and to address urgently needed areas such as vocational training.”

He explained that Yemen faces rising unemployment due to the prolonged conflict. The country’s public technical and vocational training centers have significantly reduced their operations due to infrastructure damage and lack of funds.

Approximately 4.7 million IDPs — about one-seventh of the population — are unable to earn an income because they lack technical skills, making employment difficult.

Nakashima highlighted that this agreement may benefit a large number of people, especially IDPs, who are particularly affected by the situation.

This cooperation aims to rehabilitate technical and vocational training centers and provide capacity development training in three southern governorates: Aden, Lahj, and Taiz.

It is also expected to help increase employment opportunities for young people by expanding vocational training and enhancing economic resources.

A joint press statement from the embassies of Japan and Yemen noted that supporting peace and stability in Yemen, which borders the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, will contribute to securing sea lanes.

The government of Japan expressed its commitment to continue working proactively toward achieving peace and stability in Yemen, in cooperation with the UN and relevant countries.

Topics: Japan International Organization for Migration Yemen

Related

Dozens leave Japan islands after nearly 1,600 quakes
World
Dozens leave Japan islands after nearly 1,600 quakes
Japan looks to GCC countries for stability in Middle East
Saudi Arabia
Japan looks to GCC countries for stability in Middle East

MWL introduces updated strategy and framework

The MWL event, held at the league’s headquarters in Makkah, was attended by prominent Islamic figures.
The MWL event, held at the league’s headquarters in Makkah, was attended by prominent Islamic figures.
Updated 53 min 11 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

MWL introduces updated strategy and framework

The MWL event, held at the league’s headquarters in Makkah, was attended by prominent Islamic figures.
  • The event, held at the league’s headquarters in Makkah, was attended by prominent Islamic figures
  • Modernization initiative reflects league’s commitment to adapting to the evolving global landscape
Updated 53 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

MAKKAH: Muslim World League Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa presided over the inauguration of the league’s enhanced strategic plan and updated governance framework.

The event, held at the league’s headquarters in Makkah, was attended by prominent Islamic figures, according to a recent report.

This comprehensive modernization initiative reflects the league’s commitment to adapting to the evolving global landscape and expanding the scope of its mission.

The plan particularly emphasizes expanding international programs to promote the “Charter of Makkah” and the “Charter for Building Bridges Between Islamic Schools of Thought and Sects.”

Al-Issa said the initiative advances the league’s vision, mission, goals, and values through a forward-looking strategy and governance model.

He also reaffirmed that the league’s founding principles, as set out in its statutes, remain steadfast and continue to guide its efforts to develop and modernize in service of the global Muslim community.

Topics: Muslim World League (MWL)

Related

Islamic Center in London hosts a meeting between MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and Islamic leaders.
Saudi Arabia
MWL chief discusses fatwa unity, youth guidance in London
MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa meets with UK House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle in London.
Saudi Arabia
MWL chief, UK speaker hold talks on social unity, countering hate speech

Saudi environmentalist builds eco museum in Asir to preserve natural, cultural heritage

Saudi environmentalist builds eco museum in Asir to preserve natural, cultural heritage
Updated 13 July 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi environmentalist builds eco museum in Asir to preserve natural, cultural heritage

Saudi environmentalist builds eco museum in Asir to preserve natural, cultural heritage
  • Al-Hadi said the museum project focuses on documenting rare trees, insects, birds, and traditional agricultural tools
Updated 13 July 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: In a valley beneath the Asir Mountains, local environmentalist Lahiq Al-Hadi is developing an educational environmental museum to raise awareness and attract tourists while preserving the region’s natural and cultural heritage.

Al-Hadi, from the Rijal Almaa governorate in the Asir region, said the museum project focuses on documenting rare trees, insects, birds, and traditional agricultural tools, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

A section will highlight beekeeping and honey production, showcasing the local flowers that support bees, and the endangered seeds the museum aims to preserve and propagate, Al-Hadi added.

On the edge of his farm near the valley, Al-Hadi has replanted more than 68 species of local trees and plants that were once rare or threatened.

He spends time sourcing rare seeds and distributes them to interested growers, believing that “every seed planted means a new hope will sprout in the earth.”

Al-Hadi noted his efforts are showing results, with the environment improving. He has seen migratory bird species return after replanting the vegetation they depend on.

The museum also includes a pavilion focused on Asir’s traditional stone architecture, providing insight into the region’s cultural heritage.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Special How pilgrims can embrace sustainability during Hajj to reduce their environmental impact graphic
Saudi Arabia
How pilgrims can embrace sustainability during Hajj to reduce their environmental impact
The operation included an inspection of Madinah’s date market. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi environment ministry inspects public markets

Coalition program in Chad targets terror financing

Coalition program in Chad targets terror financing
Updated 13 July 2025
Arab News
Follow

Coalition program in Chad targets terror financing

Coalition program in Chad targets terror financing
  • The program includes a workshop on the effective implementation of UN Security Council resolutions
Updated 13 July 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi-backed Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition will launch a Sahel countries program in N’Djamena on July 14-15, with the support of Chadian Minister of Armed Forces, Veterans and War Victims Issaka Malloua Ndjamous.

The program includes a workshop on the effective implementation of UN Security Council resolutions, UN conventions, and other relevant international standards, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It aims to build national capacities in the Sahel to combat terrorism financing and money laundering by equipping security, military, and regulatory personnel with tools aligned with international standards.

The program also seeks to enhance regional cooperation and facilitate the exchange of expertise among relevant agencies, the SPA added.

The workshop will gather experts from security, regulatory, financial and judicial bodies to discuss challenges, review successful models, and propose practical mechanisms for regional cooperation and implementation of UN resolutions and conventions.

The initiative is part of coalition efforts to strengthen national and regional measures against terrorism financing and to support security and stability in the Sahel through an integrated approach addressing ideological, media, financial and military dimensions.

Topics: Saudi Arabia chad Security anti-terrorism

Related

Nigeria says jailed 44 for terrorism financing
World
Nigeria says jailed 44 for terrorism financing
Jordan, EU sign security pact to tackle serious crime, terrorism
Middle-East
Jordan, EU sign security pact to tackle serious crime, terrorism

Saudi Arabia hosts cultural week in Osaka

Saudi Arabia hosts cultural week in Osaka
Updated 13 July 2025
Arab News Japan
Follow

Saudi Arabia hosts cultural week in Osaka

Saudi Arabia hosts cultural week in Osaka
Updated 13 July 2025
Arab News Japan

OSAKA: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture is hosting a cultural week in Osaka, Japan until July 15, highlighting the Kingdom’s rich heritage and showcasing handmade products.

Taking place at the Expo Gallery EAST, the event coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Japan and Saudi Arabia.

The week highlights the “Year of Handicrafts 2025” initiative, showcasing the Kingdom’s creative industries and the craftsmanship to Japanese and global audiences.

The event includes a photography exhibition depicting the history of the two countries’ bilateral ties.

Additionally, the Heritage Commission is hosting an exhibition of traditional Saudi crafts in collaboration with the Saudi Artisanal Co., according to the Saudi Press Agency, featuring live demonstrations of palm frond weaving, Sadu weaving, and clay pot making.

The culture week will also host traditional Saudi majlis paired with Saudi coffee and dates as well as a joint musical performance.

Saudi Arabia’s Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka will feature more than 700 immersive cultural activities, showcasing the Kingdom’s innovation and heritage, SPA reported recently.

The cultural week is a part of the Kingdom’s broader initiative to strengthen ties between Saudi Arabia, Japan and other nations.

• This article also appears on Arab News Japan

Topics: Saudi Arabia Expo 2025 Osaka

Related

Saudi Arabia to host cultural week in Osaka
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to host cultural week in Osaka
Japan’s crown prince visits Saudi pavilion at Osaka Expo
Saudi Arabia
Japan’s crown prince visits Saudi pavilion at Osaka Expo

Latest updates

Closing Bell: Saudi main index ends lower at 11,253
Closing Bell: Saudi main index ends lower at 11,253
Kabul’s water crisis: How unsustainable foreign aid projects made it worse
Kabul’s water crisis: How unsustainable foreign aid projects made it worse
Japan Embassy in Riyadh partners with IOM to fund Yemen youth training
Japan Embassy in Riyadh partners with IOM to fund Yemen youth training
India marks inclusion of 12 Maratha forts on UNESCO World Heritage List
Visitors walk along the ruins of the Lohagad hill fort, near Lonavla in the western Indian state of Maharashtra. (File/AFP)
New Gaza-bound aid boat leaves Italy
New Gaza-bound aid boat leaves Italy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.