A father mourns 2 sons killed in an Israeli strike as hunger worsens in Gaza

Hatem Al-Nouri shows a photo of his children Amir, 4, right, and Omar, 8, second from right, accompanied by their brothers, as he talks about when the two were killed in an Israeli strike while waiting to receive nutritional supplements at a medical clinic, during an interview at his home in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Friday, July 11, 2025.
Hatem Al-Nouri shows a photo of his children Amir, 4, right, and Omar, 8, second from right, accompanied by their brothers, as he talks about when the two were killed in an Israeli strike while waiting to receive nutritional supplements at a medical clinic, during an interview at his home in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Friday, July 11, 2025.
A father mourns 2 sons killed in an Israeli strike as hunger worsens in Gaza
Hatem Al-Nouri, the father of two children who were killed, and one injured, in an Israeli strike while waiting to receive nutritional supplements at a medical clinic, sits with his family during an interview at his home in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Friday, July 11, 2025.
A father mourns 2 sons killed in an Israeli strike as hunger worsens in Gaza
Sara Al-Nouri mourns over the body of her 13-year-old sister, Sama, who was among 10 children and five adults killed by an Israeli strike outside a medical clinic while they were waiting to receive nutritional supplements at a Project Hope-run medical clinic in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, July 10, 2025.
A father mourns 2 sons killed in an Israeli strike as hunger worsens in Gaza
Fadi Al-Nouri carries the body of his 11-year-old nephew Omar, who was among 10 people, including two women and five children, killed in an Israeli strike while they were waiting to receive nutritional supplements at a Project Hope-run medical clinic in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, July 10, 2025.
AP
A father mourns 2 sons killed in an Israeli strike as hunger worsens in Gaza

A father mourns 2 sons killed in an Israeli strike as hunger worsens in Gaza
  Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in recent weeks while trying to get food, according to local health officials
AP
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip: Three brothers in the Gaza Strip woke up early to run to a local clinic to get “sweets,” their word for the emergency food supplements distributed by aid groups. By the time their father woke up, two of the brothers had been fatally wounded by an Israeli strike and the third had lost an eye.
The strike outside the clinic on Thursday in the central city of Deir Al-Balah killed 14 people, including 9 children, according to a local hospital, which had initially reported 10 children killed but later said one had died in a separate incident.
The Israeli military said it targeted a militant it said had taken part in the Hamas attack that ignited the 21-month war. Security camera footage appeared to show two young men targeted as they walked past the clinic where several people were squatting outside.
Hatem Al-Nouri’s four-year-old son, Amir, was killed immediately. His eight-year-old son, Omar, was still breathing when he reached the hospital but died shortly thereafter. He said that at first he didn’t recognize his third son, two-year-old Siraj, because his eye had been torn out.
“What did these children do to deserve this?” the father said as he broke into tears. “They were dreaming of having a loaf of bread.”
In a separate development, Israeli settlers killed two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. It said Seifeddin Musalat, 23, was beaten to death and Mohammed Al-Shalabi, 23, was shot in the chest in the village of Sinjil near the city of Ramallah. Both were 23.
The military said Palestinians had hurled rocks at Israelis in the area earlier on Friday, lightly wounding two people. That set off a larger confrontation that included “vandalism of Palestinian property, arson, physical clashes, and rock hurling,” the army said. It said troops had dispersed the crowds, without saying if anyone was arrested.
Palestinians and rights groups have long accused the military of ignoring settler violence, which has spiked — along with Palestinian attacks and Israeli military raids — since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.
A ‘sharp and unprecedented’ rise in malnutrition
Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in recent weeks while trying to get food, according to local health officials. Experts say hunger is widespread among the territory’s 2 million Palestinians and that Israel’s blockade and military offensive have put them at risk of famine.
The deputy director of the World Food Program said Friday that humanitarian needs and constraints on the UN’s ability to provide aid are worse than he’s ever seen, saying “starvation is spreading” and one in three people are going for days without eating.
Carl Skau told UN reporters in New York that on a visit to Gaza last week he didn’t see any markets, only small amounts of potatoes being sold on a few street corners in Gaza City. He was told that a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of flour now costs over $25.
The international aid group Doctors Without Borders said it has recorded a “sharp and unprecedented rise” in acute malnutrition at two clinics it operates in Gaza, with more than 700 pregnant and breastfeeding women, and nearly 500 children, receiving outpatient therapeutic food.
“Our neonatal intensive care unit is severely overcrowded, with four to five babies sharing a single incubator,” Dr. Joanne Perry, a physician with the group, said in a statement. “This is my third time in Gaza, and I’ve never seen anything like this. Mothers are asking me for food for their children, pregnant women who are six months along often weigh no more than 40 kilograms (88 pounds).”
The Israeli military body in charge of civilian affairs in Gaza says it is allowing enough food to enter and blames the UN and other aid groups for not promptly distributing it.
Risking their lives for food
Israel ended a ceasefire and renewed its offensive in March. It eased a 2 1/2 month blockade in May, but the UN and aid groups say they are struggling to distribute humanitarian aid because of Israeli military restrictions and a breakdown of law and order that has led to widespread looting.
A separate aid mechanism built around an American group backed by Israel has Palestinians running a deadly gantlet to reach its sites. Witnesses and health officials say hundreds have been killed by Israeli fire while heading toward the distribution points through military zones off limits to independent media.
The military has acknowledged firing warning shots at Palestinians who it says approached its forces in a suspicious manner.
The Israeli- and US-supported Gaza Humanitarian Foundation denies there has been any violence in or around its sites. But two of its contractors told The Associated Press that their colleagues have fired live ammunition and stun grenades as Palestinians scramble for food, allegations denied by the foundation.
The UN Human Rights Office said Thursday that it has recorded 798 killings near Gaza aid sites in a little over a month leading up to July 7. Ravina Shamdasani, a spokesperson for the office, said 615 were killed “in the vicinity of the GHF sites” and the remainder on convoy routes used by other aid groups.
A GHF spokesperson, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with the group’s policies, rejected the “false and misleading stats,” saying most of the deaths were linked to shootings near UN convoys, which pass by Israeli army positions and have been attacked by armed gangs and unloaded by crowds.
Israel has long accused UN bodies of being biased against it.
No ceasefire after two days of Trump-Netanyahu talks
Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people in their Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel and abducted 251. They still hold 50 hostages, less than half of them believed to be alive, after most of the rest were released in ceasefire agreements or other deals.
Israel’s offensive has killed over 57,000 Palestinians, more than half of them women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The ministry, which is under Gaza’s Hamas-run government, doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count. The UN and other international organizations see its figures as the most reliable statistics on war casualties.
US President Donald Trump has said he is closing in on another ceasefire agreement that would see more hostages released and potentially wind down the war. But there were no signs of a breakthrough this week after two days of talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

 

‘If Lebanon doesn’t hurry up and get in line, everyone around them will,’ Tom Barrack tells Arab News

‘If Lebanon doesn’t hurry up and get in line, everyone around them will,’ Tom Barrack tells Arab News
'If Lebanon doesn't hurry up and get in line, everyone around them will,' Tom Barrack tells Arab News

‘If Lebanon doesn’t hurry up and get in line, everyone around them will,’ Tom Barrack tells Arab News
  US ambassador to Turkiye, special envoy for Syria said central to Lebanon's recovery would be the disarming Hezbollah's military wing
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: US special envoy Tom Barrack has warned that Lebanon risks falling further behind in regional realignments if it fails to act swiftly on political and security reforms, particularly regarding Hezbollah.

Speaking to Arab News, Barrack said: “If Lebanon doesn’t hurry up and get in line, everyone around them will.”

He said central to Lebanon's recovery would be the disarming Hezbollah’s military wing, which Washington classifies as a terrorist organization.

He also emphasized growing American impatience with the country’s political inertia and its inability to address mounting economic and institutional collapse.

While Barrack acknowledged the group’s dual role in Lebanese politics, he stressed that disarmament must be a Lebanese-led effort involving both the government and Hezbollah’s political leadership.

“The process has to start with the Council of Ministers,” he said. “Hezbollah the political party has to agree to that.”

Barrack revealed that the US has facilitated indirect negotiations between Lebanon and Israel, despite legal barriers, and said empowering the Lebanese Armed Forces would be key to a peaceful disarmament process, adding: “We’re not going to do it in a civil war.”

While praising Beirut’s recent response to a disarmament proposal as “spectacular,” Barrack criticized Lebanon’s political culture as one of “deny, detour and deflect,” warning that without reform, the system risks extinction.

“They’re satisfied with the status quo—until they’re not,” he said.

Barrack expressed cautious optimism about getting Hezbollah to disarm, saying: “I think this government is ready. We’re saying, you want our help? Here it is. We’re not going to dictate to you. If you don’t want it—no problem, we’ll go home.”

 

A friendly dance competition carries on an ancient Sahara festival tradition

A friendly dance competition carries on an ancient Sahara festival tradition
A friendly dance competition carries on an ancient Sahara festival tradition

A friendly dance competition carries on an ancient Sahara festival tradition
  Sebeiba is a core tradition of the Tuareg people, native to the Sahara and parts of West Africa
  The festival is a proud tradition of the Tuareg in Djanet. Some call it the Sebeiba celebration, or the 'war dance without bloodshed' or 'the dance of peace'
DJANET, Algeria: In one hand, the dancers hold swords symbolizing battle. In the other, a piece of cloth symbolizing peace. They dance a shuffling “step-step” to the beat of drums and chanting from the women encircling them, all adorned in their finest traditional garments and jewelry.

They’re performing the rituals of the 3,000-year-old annual Sebeiba festival of Djanet, a southeastern Algerian oasis town deep in the Sahara, just over 200 km from the Libyan border.
Sebeiba is a core tradition of the Tuareg people, native to the Sahara and parts of West Africa. The Tuareg are Muslim, and their native language is Tamasheq, though many speak some combination of French, Modern Standard Arabic, Algerian Arabic (Darija) and English.
The festival lasts 10 days, and ends with a daylong dance competition between two neighborhoods in Djanet — Zelouaz, or Tsagit, and El Mihan, or Taghorfit. The winner is decided by judges from a third neighborhood, Adjahil, by selecting the group with the most beautiful costumes, dances, jewelry, poetry and songs.
The Tuaregs in Djanet say there are two legends explaining the significance of Sebeiba, though oral traditions vary. The first says the festival was put on to celebrate peace and joy after Moses defeated the Pharaoh in the Exodus story.
“In commemoration of this great historical event, when God saved Moses and his people from the tyranny of the oppressive Pharaoh, the people of Djanet came out and celebrated through dance,” said Ahmed Benhaoued, a Tuareg guide at his family’s tourism agency, Admer Voyages. He has lived in Djanet all his life.
The second legend says the festival commemorates the resolution of a historic rivalry between Zelouaz and El-Mihan.
“The festival is a proud tradition of the Tuareg in Djanet,” Benhaoued said. “Some call it ‘the Sebeiba celebration,’ or ‘the war dance without bloodshed’ or ‘the dance of peace.’”
Today, Sebeiba is also a point of cultural pride. Recognized by UNESCO since 2014 as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Sebeiba coincides with Ashoura, a day marking the 10th day of Muharram, or the first month of the Islamic year. Some in Djanet fast for up to three days before Sebeiba.
This year, Ashoura and Sebeiba fell on July 6, when temperatures in Djanet reached about 38 C. Still, more than 1,000 people gathered to watch Sebeiba at a sandy square marking the center point between the two neighborhoods, where the festival is held each year.
Each group starts at one end of the square — Zelouaz to the north and El-Mihan to the south.
The dancers are young men from the neighborhoods dressed in dark robes accented by bright yellow, red and blue accessories and tall, maroon hats called Tkoumbout adorned with silver jewelry.
The men’s dances and women’s chants have been passed down through generations. Children participate in the festivities by mimicking the older performers. Boys brandish miniature swords and scarves in their small hands and girls stand with the female drummers.
This year, El-Mihan won the dance competition. But Cheikh Hassani, director of Indigenous Institutional Dance of Sebeiba, emphasized that despite the naming of a winner, the festival remains a friendly celebration — meant above all to honor their ancestors in a spirit of unity.
“Sebeiba is not just a dance,” Hassani said. “People used to think you just come, you dance — no, it represents so much more. For the people of Djanet, it’s a sort of sacred day.”
While the most widely known part of Sebeiba is the dance competition on the last day, the nine days leading up to it are also full of celebration. Tuareg from Libya and from other cities in the Algerian Sahara come to gatherings each night, when the temperature has cooled, to watch the performers rehearse.
Hassani said the generational inheritance of the festival’s customs helps them keep the spirits of their ancestors alive.
“We can’t let it go,” he said. “This is our heritage, and today it’s become a heritage of all humanity, an international heritage.”
According to legend, Benhaoued said, there will be winds and storms if Sebeiba is not held.
“It is said that this actually happened once when the festival was not held, so a woman went out into the streets with her drum, beating it until the storm calmed down,” the Tuareg guide added.
About 50 foreign tourists joined the people of Djanet for the final dance competition, hailing mostly from European countries such as France, Poland and Germany. Several also came from the neighboring countries of Libya and Niger.
Djanet is one of many Algerian cities experiencing an increase in tourism over the past two years, thanks to government efforts to boost the number of foreign visitors, especially to scenic sites like the Sahara, which makes up 83 percent of the North African country’s surface area.
The government introduced a new visa-on-arrival program in January 2023 for all nonexempt foreign tourists traveling to the Sahara. Additionally, the national airline, Air Algerie, launched a flight between Paris and Djanet in December 2024 during the winter season, when tourists from across the world travel to Djanet for camping excursions deep into the Sahara.
“The Sebeiba isn’t just something for the people of Djanet,” Hassani said. “We have the honor of preserving this heritage of humanity. That’s an honor for us.”

 

Child malnutrition doubles in battleground Sudan state

A child suffering from malnutrition eats ready-to-use food at a UNICEF-supported clinic in Tawila, North Darfur.
A child suffering from malnutrition eats ready-to-use food at a UNICEF-supported clinic in Tawila, North Darfur.
Child malnutrition doubles in battleground Sudan state

A child suffering from malnutrition eats ready-to-use food at a UNICEF-supported clinic in Tawila, North Darfur.
  Severe acute malnutrition rose by over 70 percent in neighboring North Kordofan state, by 174 percent in the capital Khartoum and nearly seven-fold in the central state of Al-Jazira
PORT SUDAN: The number of severely malnourished children in Sudan’s battleground state of North Darfur has doubled since last year, the UN children’s agency said on Friday.
Since April 2023, war between Sudan’s regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has killed tens of thousands of people and driven over 14 million from their homes.
North Darfur state and its besieged capital El-Fasher have been particularly badly hit, with famine declared last year in three vast displacement camps outside the city

UNICEF said more than 40,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition in North Darfur were admitted for treatment between January and May this year — twice as many as during the same period last year.

In a statement on Friday, UNICEF said more than 40,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition in North Darfur were admitted for treatment between January and May this year — twice as many as during the same period last year.
“Children in Darfur are being starved by conflict and cut off from the very aid that could save them,” said UNICEF’s Sudan representative, Sheldon Yett.
Across the five Darfur states, cases of severe acute malnutrition rose by 46 percent in the first five months of the year compared to the same period in 2024.
The battle for El-Fasher — the last major city in Darfur still under army control — has intensified in recent months.
Hospitals have been hit by shelling, aid convoys attacked and access for humanitarian aid is now almost entirely blocked.
The UN said this week that nearly 40 percent of children under five in El-Fasher were suffering from acute malnutrition, including 11 percent with severe acute malnutrition.
UNICEF also reported significant rises in malnutrition in other recent battlegrounds.
Severe acute malnutrition rose by over 70 percent in neighboring North Kordofan state, by 174 percent in the capital Khartoum and nearly seven-fold in the central state of Al-Jazira.
Khartoum and Al-Jazira were recaptured by the army earlier this year, but the country remains effectively split.
The army holds the east, north and center while the RSF controls nearly all of Darfur and parts of the south.

 

UN chief condemns renewed Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping

UN chief condemns renewed Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping
UN chief condemns renewed Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping

UN chief condemns renewed Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping
  Secretary-General Antonio Guterres describes sinking of two Greek-owned vessels as 'dangerous re-escalation in this critical waterway'
NEW YORK: Fresh attacks by Houthi militants on international shipping in the Red Sea are unacceptable and violate the freedom of navigation, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday. 

The Yemeni group resumed attacks on ships this week when it seized and sank two  vessels as they attempted to pass through the waterway linking the Mediterranean Sea with the Indian Ocean. Four seafarers are presumed dead and 11 others are still missing. 

The attacks were the first carried out by the group on international shipping for more than six months. In response to Israel’s war on Gaza, the militants attacked more than 100 vessels between November 2023 and December 2024, often using missiles and drones. 

The campaign forced shipping companies to reroute around Africa, adding significant time and costs to shipping goods between Asia and Europe.

Hopes that shipping through the waterway may be returning to normal were shattered last weekend when the Houthis attacked and sank the Magic Seas. All the crew were rescued.

Then on Monday, the group attacked the Eternity C before sinking it on Wednesday. Only 10 of the 25 aboard have been rescued. Both the ships flew Liberian flags and were operated by Greek companies.

Guterres “strongly condemned” the resumption of Houthi attacks on civilian vessels, his spokesman said.

“The sinking of both the Magic Seas and the Eternity C, along with the deaths of at least four crew members and injuries to others, is a dangerous re-escalation in this critical waterway,” he said.

The secretary-general called on the Houthis not to impede the ongoing search and rescue operations for the missing crew. 

“Beyond being an unacceptable attack on the safety and security of seafarers, these acts also violated the freedom of navigation, caused a hazard to maritime transport and represent a serious risk of a significant environmental, economic and humanitarian damage to an already vulnerable coastal environment,” he said.

EU pressing Israel to improve Gaza humanitarian situation, top diplomat says

EU pressing Israel to improve Gaza humanitarian situation, top diplomat says
EU pressing Israel to improve Gaza humanitarian situation, top diplomat says

EU pressing Israel to improve Gaza humanitarian situation, top diplomat says
  EU's diplomatic service presented 10 options for political action against Israel after it found "indications" Israel breached human rights obligations under pact
  Foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas says the options were prepared in response to member states that want stronger pressure on Israel to rectify suffering of civilians in Gaza
KUALA LUMPUR: The European Union is seeking ways to put pressure on Israel to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, its top diplomat said, as member states weighed action against Israel over what they see as potential human rights violations.
The EU’s diplomatic service on Thursday presented 10 options for political action against Israel after saying it found “indications” last month that Israel breached human rights obligations under a pact governing its ties with the bloc.
In a document prepared for EU member countries and seen by Reuters, the options included major steps such as suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement — which includes trade relations — and lesser steps such as suspending technical projects.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Friday the options were prepared in response to member states that wanted stronger pressure on Israel to rectify the suffering of civilians in Gaza’s now 21-month-old war.
“Our aim is not to punish Israel in any way,” she said after meeting with Asian foreign ministers in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, amid growing global jitters arising from US President Donald Trump’s tariff offensive.
“Our aim is to really improve the situation on the ground (in Gaza), because the humanitarian situation is untenable.”
EU members have voiced concern over the large number of civilian casualties and mass displacement of Gaza’s inhabitants during Israel’s war against Hamas militants in the enclave, and alarm about restrictions on access for humanitarian aid.
Kallas said on Thursday Israel had agreed to expand humanitarian access to Gaza, including increasing the number of aid trucks, crossing points and routes to distribution hubs.
She also said negotiations with the US on a trade deal to avoid high tariffs threatened by Trump were ongoing, and stressed that the EU did not want to retaliate with counter-levies on US imports.
Trump has said the EU could receive a letter on tariff rates by Friday, throwing into question the progress of talks between Washington and the bloc on a potential trade deal.
“We have of course possibilities to react, but we don’t want to retaliate. We don’t want a trade war, actually,” Kallas said.

